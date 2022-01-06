All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
William & Mary201.000312.200
UNC-Wilmington101.00075.583
Drexel101.00065.545
Elon101.000410.286
Delaware11.500105.667
James Madison00.00092.818
Towson01.00095.643
Coll. of Charleston01.00085.615
Hofstra01.00086.571
Northeastern02.00067.462

Wednesday's Games

Towson at Delaware, ppd.

Coll. of Charleston at Hofstra, ppd.

UNC-Wilmington at Northeastern, ppd.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB201.000123.800
Louisiana Tech201.000113.786
North Texas101.00083.727
Old Dominion101.00068.429
FIU01.000104.714
Middle Tennessee00.00094.692
Charlotte00.00075.583
Rice01.00075.583
W. Kentucky01.00086.571
FAU00.00076.538
UTEP01.00076.538
Marshall01.00077.500
UTSA01.00077.500
Southern Miss.00.00048.333

Wednesday's Games

FIU 68, Bethune-Cookman 65

Thursday's Games

UAB at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Rice, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTEP, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

FIU at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 4 p.m.

UAB at Rice, 4 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at North Texas, 6 p.m.

FAU at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.401.00083.727
Oakland401.00094.692
Detroit201.00047.364
Youngstown St.31.75095.643
Wright St.31.75067.462
Milwaukee32.60059.357
Fort Wayne13.25057.417
N. Kentucky13.25058.385
Green Bay14.200212.143
Ill.-Chicago02.00047.364
Robert Morris04.000211.154
IUPUI02.000110.091

Wednesday's Games

Cleveland St. 65, Fort Wayne 58

Youngstown St. 64, Robert Morris 60

Milwaukee 63, Green Bay 49

Thursday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

IUPUI at Wright St., 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell101.00093.750
Penn101.000410.286
Princeton00.000103.769
Harvard00.00084.667
Brown01.00088.500
Yale00.00068.429
Columbia00.00039.250
Dartmouth01.00039.250

Friday's Games

Yale at Dartmouth, ppd.

Brown at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Penn, 7 p.m.

Columbia at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbia at Penn, 6 p.m.

Cornell at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Brown at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona301.000112.846
Monmouth (NJ)201.000103.769
Fairfield201.00085.615
Quinnipiac21.66774.636
Manhattan11.50083.727
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50036.333
Marist12.33366.500
Niagara03.00057.417
Rider02.00048.333
Canisius02.00049.308

Friday's Games

Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Siena at Monmouth (NJ), ppd.

Manhattan at Rider, ppd.

Iona at St. Peter's, ppd.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio201.000112.846
Miami (Ohio)101.00075.583
E. Michigan101.00066.500
Toledo21.667104.714
Kent St.21.66776.538
Akron11.50084.667
Ball St.11.50067.462
Cent. Michigan11.500211.154
Buffalo12.33376.538
Bowling Green02.00076.538
N. Illinois00.00037.300
W. Michigan03.000410.286

Wednesday's Games

Buffalo 99, Bowling Green 88

Friday's Games

Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Akron at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Toledo, 2 p.m.

Bowling Green at Buffalo, 3:30 p.m.

Ball St. at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

W. Michigan at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00094.692
Howard00.00066.500
SC State00.00078.467
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00056.455
Morgan St.00.00057.417
NC Central00.00069.400
Delaware St.00.000211.154
Coppin St.00.000114.067

Wednesday's Games

Morgan St. 100, Goucher 41

Mid-Atlantic Christian at NC Central, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Morgan St. at NC Central, ppd.

Coppin St. at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.000102.833
S. Illinois101.00085.615
Missouri St.21.667115.688
N. Iowa21.66767.462
Drake11.500105.667
Indiana St.11.50086.571
Illinois St.11.50087.533
Valparaiso12.33387.533
Bradley12.33378.467
Evansville02.00049.308

Wednesday's Games

Evansville at Indiana St., ppd.

Drake at S. Illinois, ppd.

Missouri St. 71, Bradley 69

Loyola Chicago at Illinois St., ppd.

N. Iowa 92, Valparaiso 65

Thursday's Games

Loyola Chicago 79, San Francisco 74

Saturday's Games

Bradley at Loyola Chicago, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Drake, ppd.

N. Iowa at Missouri St., 6 p.m.

S. Illinois at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.101.0001101.000
San Diego St.101.00093.750
Boise St.101.000104.714
Nevada101.00075.583
Air Force11.50085.615
Wyoming00.000112.846
Fresno St.01.000104.714
Utah St.01.00095.643
UNLV01.00086.571
San Jose St.00.00065.545
New Mexico01.00077.500

Wednesday's Games

Fresno St. at San Diego St., ppd.

UNLV at San Jose St., ppd.

Friday's Games

Colorado St. at Boise St., ppd.

Saturday's Games

Colorado St. at San Diego St., 4 p.m.

Nevada at San Diego St., ppd.

Wyoming at Fresno St., ppd.

Utah St. at New Mexico, 8 p.m.

UNLV at Air Force, ppd.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner301.00092.818
Merrimack301.00088.500
Bryant301.00077.500
CCSU21.667511.313
Fairleigh Dickinson22.500212.143
Sacred Heart13.250512.294
St. Francis (Pa.)02.00049.308
Mount St. Mary's02.000410.286
LIU02.00039.250
St. Francis (NY)02.000310.231

Thursday's Games

CCSU 2, Sacred Heart 0

Merrimack 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

Mount St. Mary's at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

Bryant at Wagner, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Merrimack at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Wagner 2, Sacred Heart 0

Bryant 2, Fairleigh Dickinson 0

St. Francis (Pa.) at LIU, 2 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at St. Francis (NY), 4 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.101.000112.846
Morehead St.101.00095.643
UT Martin101.00058.385
SE Missouri11.50069.400
Belmont00.000103.769
SIU-Edwardsville00.00067.462
Tennessee St.00.00057.417
Austin Peay02.00048.333
Tennessee Tech00.000310.231
E. Illinois01.000212.143

Thursday's Games

UT Martin at Tennessee St., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Belmont, 8 p.m.

Murray St. at E. Illinois, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Murray St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 4 p.m.

SE Missouri at Tennessee St., 4 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 4 p.m.

Belmont at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at Austin Peay, 5 p.m.

