All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Tuesday's Games
NJIT 75, Sacred Heart 70
Wednesday's Games
American U. at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
Brown at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Columbia at UMBC, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Saint Elizabeth at NJIT, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
East Carolina 63, Old Dominion 62
Coll. of Charleston 81, Tulane 77
Houston 99, Northwestern St. 58
Wednesday's Games
Cincinnati at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.
Memphis at Georgia, 7:15 p.m.
UCF at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
UNLV at SMU, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
SC State at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Bryant at Houston, 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Boise St., 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Davidson 75, Charlotte 58
Saint Louis 86, Boise St. 82, OT
Wednesday's Games
Alabama St. at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
St. Francis Brooklyn at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at George Washington, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Harvard, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
La Salle at Temple, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Wofford, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boston College
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Notre Dame
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 54, Pittsburgh 53
Syracuse 112, Indiana 110, 2OT
Purdue 93, Florida St. 65
Rutgers 74, Clemson 64
Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73, OT
Ohio St. 71, Duke 66
Wednesday's Games
Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.
Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.
Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
Friday's Games
Notre Dame at Boston College, 6 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Tuesday's Games
West Virginia 74, Bellarmine 55
Wednesday's Games
Stetson at FAU, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at FIU, 7 p.m.
Mercer at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
MVSU at North Alabama, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Missouri at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Edward Waters at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Belmont, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
Tuesday's Games
West Virginia 74, Bellarmine 55
Wednesday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Iowa St., 8 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Florida at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Wichita St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oral Roberts at TCU, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas vs. St. John's at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Rio Grande at Texas, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Butler 68, Saginaw Valley State 57
Georgetown 91, Longwood 83
UConn 72, Md.-Eastern Shore 63
Creighton 80, N. Dakota St. 55
Marquette 83, Jackson St. 54
Wednesday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Villanova at Penn, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Providence, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kansas vs. St. John's at Elmont, N.Y., 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Montana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|E. Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Portland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|N. Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Thursday's Games
Montana St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
S. Utah at E. Washington, 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
N. Arizona at Weber St., 9 p.m.
Montana at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Radford 79, Kentucky Christian 70
Campbell 83, Lancaster Bible 39
Georgetown 91, Longwood 83
Furman 74, High Point 70, 2OT
Tennessee 86, Presbyterian 44
Wednesday's Games
NC Central at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
The Citadel at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Hartford at Winthrop, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Jacksonville at Charleston Southern, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Carver at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
Bob Jones at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Purdue
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Rutgers
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
Tuesday's Games
Minnesota 54, Pittsburgh 53
Syracuse 112, Indiana 110, 2OT
Purdue 93, Florida St. 65
Rutgers 74, Clemson 64
Wake Forest 77, Northwestern 73, OT
Ohio St. 71, Duke 66
Wednesday's Games
Virginia Tech at Maryland, 7:15 p.m.
Louisville at Michigan St., 7:15 p.m.
Nebraska at NC State, 7:15 p.m.
Wisconsin at Georgia Tech, 9:15 p.m.
Michigan at North Carolina, 9:15 p.m.
Miami at Penn St., 9:15 p.m.
Friday's Games
Rutgers at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Purdue, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Santa Clara 70, Hawaii 58
San Diego St. 72, Long Beach St. 47
Wednesday's Games
Pacific at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cal Poly at California Baptist, 10 p.m.
E. Michigan at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bethesda at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Pepperdine at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.