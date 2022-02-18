All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont131.929215.808
UMBC86.5711312.520
Stony Brook76.5381511.577
New Hampshire77.5001211.522
Binghamton77.5001013.435
Albany (NY)77.5001115.423
Hartford66.500816.333
NJIT68.4291113.458
Mass.-Lowell58.3851312.520
Maine212.143520.200

Saturday's Games

UMBC at Vermont, Noon

New Hampshire at Albany (NY), 4 p.m.

Binghamton at Mass.-Lowell, 5 p.m.

Hartford at Stony Brook, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

NJIT at Maine, 1 p.m.

Stony Brook at Hartford, 5 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston102.833214.840
SMU93.750186.750
Memphis94.692158.652
Tulane95.6431211.522
Temple75.583149.609
Cincinnati76.538179.654
UCF77.500159.625
Wichita St.47.3641310.565
East Carolina49.3081312.520
Tulsa211.154816.333
South Florida211.154718.280

Thursday's Games

Cincinnati 85, Wichita St. 76

East Carolina 65, South Florida 57

Houston 70, UCF 52

Saturday's Games

Tulsa at South Florida, Noon

Sunday's Games

Houston at Wichita St., 1 p.m.

Temple at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

East Carolina at UCF, 2 p.m.

Memphis at SMU, 3 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson112.846214.840
VCU103.769177.708
Dayton103.769188.692
Saint Louis94.692188.692
St. Bonaventure84.667167.696
Richmond85.615179.654
George Mason65.5451311.542
George Washington66.5001014.417
Rhode Island48.3331311.542
Fordham48.3331113.458
UMass48.3331113.458
Saint Joseph's49.3081014.417
La Salle211.154716.304
Duquesne111.083618.250

Friday's Games

Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

La Salle at UMass, Noon

Dayton at Saint Joseph's, 1 p.m.

Saint Louis at Davidson, 3:30 p.m.

Rhode Island at George Washington, 6 p.m.

Duquesne at St. Bonaventure, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

George Mason at Fordham, 2:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke123.800224.846
Notre Dame123.800197.731
Miami114.733197.731
North Carolina105.667188.692
Wake Forest106.625207.741
Virginia106.6251610.615
Virginia Tech87.5331610.615
Syracuse77.5001312.520
Florida St.78.4671411.560
Pittsburgh610.3751116.407
Louisville510.3331114.440
Boston College410.286915.375
Clemson411.2671214.462
NC State412.2501116.407
Georgia Tech311.2141015.400

Saturday's Games

Boston College at Syracuse, Noon

Notre Dame at Wake Forest, 1 p.m.

Clemson at Louisville, 3 p.m.

North Carolina at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Miami, 5 p.m.

Florida St. at Duke, 6 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.103.769179.654
Bellarmine103.7691611.593
Cent. Arkansas57.417817.320
E. Kentucky49.3081215.444
Lipscomb49.3081117.393
North Alabama211.154917.346

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty93.750189.667
Jacksonville94.692178.680
Florida Gulf Coast85.615189.667
Kennesaw St.67.4621115.423
Stetson58.3851115.423
North Florida58.385918.333

Saturday's Games

Lipscomb at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 5 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Stetson at Liberty, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Cent. Arkansas, 7:15 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Jacksonville St. at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas102.833214.840
Baylor94.692215.808
Texas Tech94.692206.769
Texas85.615197.731
Kansas St.67.4621411.560
TCU56.455167.696
Oklahoma St.58.3851213.480
Iowa St.49.308179.654
Oklahoma49.3081412.538
West Virginia39.2501411.560

Saturday's Games

TCU at Baylor, Noon

Texas Tech at Texas, 12:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Kansas St. at Oklahoma St., 2 p.m.

Kansas at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence112.846213.875
Villanova133.813206.769
UConn95.643187.720
Creighton85.615168.667
Marquette96.600179.654
Xavier77.500178.680
Seton Hall68.429159.625
St. John's68.4291411.560
Butler69.4001313.500
DePaul311.2141212.500
Georgetown014.000619.240

Thursday's Games

Creighton 71, DePaul 59

Friday's Games

Butler at St. John's, 5 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Xavier at UConn, Noon

Georgetown at Villanova, 5 p.m.

DePaul at Seton Hall, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Providence at Butler, 1 p.m.

Marquette at Creighton, 3 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.123.800206.769
Weber St.124.750198.704
S. Utah104.714168.667
N. Colorado95.6431412.538
Montana106.6251710.630
E. Washington87.5331412.538
Portland St.69.400815.348
N. Arizona59.357916.360
Idaho411.267718.280
Idaho St.411.267618.250
Sacramento St.213.133616.273

Thursday's Games

E. Washington 88, Montana St. 86, OT

Idaho 82, Montana 76

Idaho St. 61, N. Colorado 58

Weber St. 65, Sacramento St. 50

N. Arizona at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Montana St. at S. Utah, 4 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho, 6:30 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho St., 8 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood121.923206.769
Campbell76.5381410.583
NC A&T67.4621116.407
High Point58.3851116.407
Radford58.385916.360
Hampton49.308816.333

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop112.846188.692
Gardner-Webb94.6921511.577
SC-Upstate85.6151114.440
UNC-Asheville76.5381511.577
Presbyterian310.2311117.393
Charleston Southern112.077521.192

Thursday's Games

Longwood 78, High Point 71

Saturday's Games

High Point at Radford, 2 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

NC A&T at Campbell, 4:30 p.m.

Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 4:30 p.m.

SC-Upstate at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

Hampton at Longwood, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue124.750234.852
Wisconsin114.733205.800
Illinois114.733187.720
Ohio St.94.692166.727
Rutgers105.667169.640
Michigan St.95.643187.720
Michigan86.5711410.583
Iowa77.500178.680
Indiana78.467169.640
Penn St.69.4001112.478
Northwestern510.3331212.500
Maryland311.2141114.440
Minnesota312.2001212.500
Nebraska113.071718.280

Thursday's Games

Penn St. 67, Minnesota 46

Michigan 84, Iowa 79

Friday's Games

Maryland at Nebraska, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Illinois at Michigan St., Noon

Iowa at Ohio St., 2:30 p.m.

Northwestern at Minnesota, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Michigan at Wisconsin, 1 p.m.

Rutgers at Purdue, 5:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Long Beach St.101.909159.625
Cal St.-Fullerton83.727148.636
Hawaii73.700138.619
UC Irvine63.667127.632
UC Riverside54.556129.571
UC Davis33.500107.588
UC Santa Barbara35.3751110.524
CS Northridge38.273717.292
CS Bakersfield18.111613.316
Cal Poly19.100517.227
UC San Diego00.0001114.440

Thursday's Games

Long Beach St. 72, CS Northridge 59

UC Riverside 79, CS Bakersfield 69

Hawaii 65, UC San Diego 53

Cal St.-Fullerton 67, UC Santa Barbara 58

Saturday's Games

Hawaii at UC Irvine, 4 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Davis, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you