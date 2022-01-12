All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|1
|.929
|Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|3
|.786
|Stanford
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|4
|.692
|Oregon
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Washington St.
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|California
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|Arizona St.
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|8
|.385
|Oregon St.
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|11
|.214
|Utah
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|8
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Stanford 75, Southern Cal 69
Wednesday's Games
California at Washington, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Stanford at Washington St., 5 p.m.
Utah at Arizona St., ppd.
Oregon at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Colorado at Arizona, 11 p.m.
Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Loyola (Md.)
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|6
|.600
|Army
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|7
|.563
|Lehigh
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|11
|.313
|Boston U.
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Colgate
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Holy Cross
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|13
|.188
|American
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Bucknell
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
Thursday's Games
Boston U. at Army, 6 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Colgate at Navy, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|4
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|Texas A&M
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Kentucky
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|LSU
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|1
|.933
|Tennessee
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Alabama
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|Mississippi St.
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|South Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|5
|.667
|Mississippi
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Vanderbilt
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Arkansas
|0
|3
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Georgia
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Tennessee 66, South Carolina 46
Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 66
Texas A&M 67, Mississippi 51
Auburn 81, Alabama 77
Wednesday's Games
LSU at Florida, 7 p.m.
Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Missouri at Arkansas, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Furman
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|ETSU
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|VMI
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Mercer
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Samford
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|4
|.733
|W. Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Wofford
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|The Citadel
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Wednesday's Games
ETSU at Furman, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
VMI at Mercer, 7 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|7
|.588
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Tuesday's Games
New Orleans 93, Dillard 66
Wednesday's Games
Champion Christian at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|7
|.588
|Alcorn St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Texas Southern
|3
|1
|.750
|5
|8
|.385
|Alabama A&M
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|10
|.286
|Grambling St.
|2
|2
|.500
|5
|12
|.294
|Alabama St.
|2
|2
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|Florida A&M
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|11
|.214
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|1
|3
|.250
|3
|14
|.176
|MVSU
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|13
|.071
|Prairie View
|1
|3
|.250
|1
|13
|.071
|Jackson St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Oral Roberts
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|6
|.647
|N. Dakota St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|UMKC
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Denver
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Omaha
|2
|4
|.333
|3
|14
|.176
|W. Illinois
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|6
|.625
|South Dakota
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|North Dakota
|0
|4
|.000
|4
|13
|.235
Tuesday's Games
UMKC 98, Patriots 57
Thursday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Denver at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at Omaha, 8:30 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Troy
|3
|1
|.750
|12
|5
|.706
|Texas-Arlington
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|8
|.467
|Arkansas St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Appalachian St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Louisiana-Monroe
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|7
|.563
|Texas St.
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Thursday's Games
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Troy, 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at Texas St., 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at South Alabama, 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|BYU
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|3
|.824
|San Francisco
|1
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Gonzaga
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|1
|.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Pepperdine
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
|Pacific
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Santa Clara at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.
BYU at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Grand Canyon
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Sam Houston St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Tarleton St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|5
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|Chicago St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|12
|.294
|Cal Baptist
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Dixie St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
|Lamar
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Tuesday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 86, Texas Rio Grande Valley 75
Wednesday's Games
Dixie St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.
Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Tarleton St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.