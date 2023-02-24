All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morehead St.
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|10
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|UT Martin
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|SE Missouri
|10
|7
|.588
|15
|15
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|16
|.467
|SIU-Edwardsville
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|13
|.567
|S. Indiana
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|15
|.500
|UALR
|6
|11
|.353
|10
|20
|.333
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|20
|.333
|E. Illinois
|5
|12
|.294
|9
|21
|.300
Thursday's Games
UALR 79, SIU-Edwardsville 74
Tennessee Tech 82, S. Indiana 79
Lindenwood (Mo.) 105, SE Missouri 102, 2OT
Tennessee St. 88, UT Martin 82
Saturday's Games
UT Martin at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
UALR at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.
S. Indiana at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|14
|2
|.875
|23
|4
|.852
|Arizona
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Southern Cal
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Arizona St.
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Utah
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|11
|.607
|Oregon
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|13
|.536
|Washington St.
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|15
|.464
|Washington
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|13
|.552
|Colorado
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|14
|.517
|Stanford
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|16
|.407
|Oregon St.
|4
|13
|.235
|10
|18
|.357
|California
|2
|15
|.118
|3
|25
|.107
Thursday's Games
Washington 65, California 56
Southern Cal 84, Colorado 65
UCLA at Utah, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Arizona St. at Arizona, 2 p.m.
Washington St. at California, 5 p.m.
Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.
Oregon at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m.
Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|16
|1
|.941
|22
|8
|.733
|Navy
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|11
|.621
|Lehigh
|11
|6
|.647
|16
|12
|.571
|Army
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|15
|.500
|American
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|13
|.536
|Boston U.
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|16
|.467
|Holy Cross
|7
|10
|.412
|10
|20
|.333
|Lafayette
|7
|10
|.412
|9
|21
|.300
|Loyola (Md.)
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|19
|.367
|Bucknell
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|19
|.367
Saturday's Games
Lehigh at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Lafayette at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Navy, 4 p.m.
American at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|14
|1
|.933
|24
|4
|.857
|Texas A&M
|13
|2
|.867
|21
|7
|.750
|Kentucky
|10
|5
|.667
|19
|9
|.679
|Tennessee
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Auburn
|9
|6
|.600
|19
|9
|.679
|Missouri
|8
|7
|.533
|20
|8
|.714
|Arkansas
|8
|7
|.533
|19
|9
|.679
|Vanderbilt
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|13
|.536
|Florida
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|Mississippi St.
|6
|9
|.400
|18
|10
|.643
|Georgia
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|12
|.571
|South Carolina
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|18
|.357
|LSU
|2
|13
|.133
|13
|15
|.464
|Mississippi
|2
|13
|.133
|10
|18
|.357
Saturday's Games
Missouri at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Arkansas at Alabama, 2 p.m.
Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.
Auburn at Kentucky, 4 p.m.
South Carolina at Tennessee, 6 p.m.
Florida at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.
LSU at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|15
|2
|.882
|21
|9
|.700
|Furman
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|7
|.767
|UNC-Greensboro
|14
|3
|.824
|20
|10
|.667
|W. Carolina
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|14
|.533
|Chattanooga
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|Wofford
|7
|10
|.412
|15
|15
|.500
|ETSU
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Mercer
|5
|12
|.294
|12
|18
|.400
|The Citadel
|5
|12
|.294
|10
|20
|.333
|VMI
|2
|15
|.118
|7
|23
|.233
Saturday's Games
The Citadel at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Furman at Samford, 2 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 4 p.m.
VMI at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|9
|.690
|Texas A&M-CC
|12
|4
|.750
|19
|10
|.655
|SE Louisiana
|10
|6
|.625
|16
|13
|.552
|Nicholls
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|14
|.500
|Texas A&M Commerce
|9
|7
|.563
|13
|17
|.433
|Houston Christian
|7
|9
|.438
|10
|19
|.345
|New Orleans
|6
|10
|.375
|9
|18
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|5
|11
|.313
|11
|18
|.379
|Lamar
|5
|11
|.313
|9
|20
|.310
|McNeese St.
|5
|11
|.313
|8
|21
|.276
Thursday's Games
Houston Christian 85, McNeese St. 80
SE Louisiana 83, Lamar 60
New Orleans 88, Nicholls 82
Northwestern St. 71, Incarnate Word 66
Texas A&M Commerce 84, Texas A&M-CC 80
Saturday's Games
Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 4:30 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 5:30 p.m.
New Orleans at Lamar, 7 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alcorn St.
|12
|2
|.857
|15
|11
|.577
|Grambling St.
|11
|3
|.786
|18
|8
|.692
|Southern U.
|9
|5
|.643
|13
|14
|.481
|Jackson St.
|8
|6
|.571
|9
|18
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|8
|7
|.533
|12
|16
|.429
|Prairie View
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|Texas Southern
|7
|8
|.467
|11
|17
|.393
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|18
|.357
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|9
|.400
|10
|18
|.357
|Alabama St.
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|20
|.286
|Florida A&M
|5
|10
|.333
|7
|19
|.269
|MVSU
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|25
|.138
Saturday's Games
Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.
Prairie View at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|17
|0
|1.000
|26
|4
|.867
|S. Dakota St.
|13
|4
|.765
|18
|11
|.621
|N. Dakota St.
|10
|7
|.588
|13
|16
|.448
|St. Thomas (MN)
|9
|8
|.529
|18
|12
|.600
|W. Illinois
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|12
|.571
|UMKC
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|South Dakota
|6
|11
|.353
|11
|18
|.379
|Denver
|5
|12
|.294
|14
|16
|.467
|North Dakota
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|19
|.367
|Omaha
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|21
|.276
Thursday's Games
W. Illinois 81, North Dakota 70
N. Dakota St. 73, St. Thomas (MN) 64
S. Dakota St. 73, UMKC 50
Oral Roberts 82, South Dakota 70
Saturday's Games
W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.
Omaha at Denver, 5 p.m.
UMKC at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marshall
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Southern Miss.
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|6
|.800
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|12
|5
|.706
|22
|7
|.759
|James Madison
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|10
|.667
|Old Dominion
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|11
|.621
|Troy
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|Appalachian St.
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|14
|.533
|South Alabama
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|14
|.533
|Georgia Southern
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|15
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|19
|.367
|Texas St.
|6
|11
|.353
|13
|17
|.433
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|12
|.294
|11
|18
|.379
|Arkansas St.
|3
|14
|.176
|11
|19
|.367
|Georgia St.
|3
|14
|.176
|10
|19
|.345
Friday's Games
Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Marshall at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7:30 p.m.
Georgia St. at James Madison, 8 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Texas St., 8 p.m.
South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 9 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|14
|1
|.933
|25
|5
|.833
|Gonzaga
|12
|2
|.857
|23
|5
|.821
|Santa Clara
|10
|5
|.667
|22
|8
|.733
|Loyola Marymount
|8
|7
|.533
|18
|11
|.621
|San Francisco
|6
|8
|.429
|17
|12
|.586
|BYU
|6
|9
|.400
|16
|14
|.533
|Pacific
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|17
|.433
|Portland
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|16
|.448
|San Diego
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|17
|.393
|Pepperdine
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|20
|.310
Thursday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 83, Pacific 52
Santa Clara 91, Pepperdine 82
Saturday's Games
Portland at Pacific, 7 p.m.
San Francisco at BYU, 10 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 10:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Sam Houston St.
|11
|4
|.733
|21
|6
|.778
|S. Utah
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|9
|.679
|Stephen F. Austin
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Grand Canyon
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Seattle
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Tarleton St.
|9
|8
|.529
|15
|14
|.517
|Cal Baptist
|7
|8
|.467
|15
|13
|.536
|Abilene Christian
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|14
|.481
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|18
|.357
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|15
|.483
|Utah Tech
|4
|11
|.267
|12
|16
|.429
|New Mexico St.
|2
|16
|.111
|9
|15
|.375
Thursday's Games
Sam Houston St. 56, Cal Baptist 45
Utah Tech 88, Texas Rio Grande Valley 81
Tarleton St. 77, Utah Valley St. 58
S. Utah 86, Texas-Arlington 76
Friday's Games
Seattle at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Utah Tech at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
S. Utah at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cal Baptist at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.
