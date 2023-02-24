All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morehead St.134.7652010.667
Tennessee St.107.5881812.600
UT Martin107.5881812.600
SE Missouri107.5881515.500
Tennessee Tech107.5881416.467
SIU-Edwardsville89.4711713.567
S. Indiana89.4711515.500
UALR611.3531020.333
Lindenwood (Mo.)512.2941020.333
E. Illinois512.294921.300

Thursday's Games

UALR 79, SIU-Edwardsville 74

Tennessee Tech 82, S. Indiana 79

Lindenwood (Mo.) 105, SE Missouri 102, 2OT

Tennessee St. 88, UT Martin 82

Saturday's Games

UT Martin at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at E. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

UALR at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at SIU-Edwardsville, 4:30 p.m.

S. Indiana at Tennessee St., 4:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA142.875234.852
Arizona134.765244.857
Southern Cal125.706208.714
Arizona St.107.588199.679
Utah107.5881711.607
Oregon98.5291513.536
Washington St.89.4711315.464
Washington810.4441613.552
Colorado711.3891514.517
Stanford511.3131116.407
Oregon St.413.2351018.357
California215.118325.107

Thursday's Games

Washington 65, California 56

Southern Cal 84, Colorado 65

UCLA at Utah, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Arizona St. at Arizona, 2 p.m.

Washington St. at California, 5 p.m.

Southern Cal at Utah, 8 p.m.

Oregon at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UCLA at Colorado, 4 p.m.

Washington at Stanford, 6 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate161.941228.733
Navy116.6471811.621
Lehigh116.6471612.571
Army98.5291515.500
American710.4121513.536
Boston U.710.4121416.467
Holy Cross710.4121020.333
Lafayette710.412921.300
Loyola (Md.)611.3531119.367
Bucknell413.2351119.367

Saturday's Games

Lehigh at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Lafayette at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Army at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Navy, 4 p.m.

American at Loyola (Md.), 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama141.933244.857
Texas A&M132.867217.750
Kentucky105.667199.679
Tennessee96.600208.714
Auburn96.600199.679
Missouri87.533208.714
Arkansas87.533199.679
Vanderbilt87.5331513.536
Florida78.4671414.500
Mississippi St.69.4001810.643
Georgia69.4001612.571
South Carolina312.2001018.357
LSU213.1331315.464
Mississippi213.1331018.357

Saturday's Games

Missouri at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Arkansas at Alabama, 2 p.m.

Texas A&M at Mississippi St., 3:30 p.m.

Auburn at Kentucky, 4 p.m.

South Carolina at Tennessee, 6 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt, 6 p.m.

LSU at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford152.882219.700
Furman143.824237.767
UNC-Greensboro143.8242010.667
W. Carolina98.5291614.533
Chattanooga710.4121515.500
Wofford710.4121515.500
ETSU710.4121119.367
Mercer512.2941218.400
The Citadel512.2941020.333
VMI215.118723.233

Saturday's Games

The Citadel at Mercer, 2 p.m.

Furman at Samford, 2 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at ETSU, 4 p.m.

VMI at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.124.750209.690
Texas A&M-CC124.7501910.655
SE Louisiana106.6251613.552
Nicholls97.5631414.500
Texas A&M Commerce97.5631317.433
Houston Christian79.4381019.345
New Orleans610.375918.333
Incarnate Word511.3131118.379
Lamar511.313920.310
McNeese St.511.313821.276

Thursday's Games

Houston Christian 85, McNeese St. 80

SE Louisiana 83, Lamar 60

New Orleans 88, Nicholls 82

Northwestern St. 71, Incarnate Word 66

Texas A&M Commerce 84, Texas A&M-CC 80

Saturday's Games

Houston Christian at Nicholls, 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M-CC, 5:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Lamar, 7 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alcorn St.122.8571511.577
Grambling St.113.786188.692
Southern U.95.6431314.481
Jackson St.86.571918.333
Alabama A&M87.5331216.429
Prairie View78.4671117.393
Texas Southern78.4671117.393
Ark.-Pine Bluff69.4001018.357
Bethune-Cookman69.4001018.357
Alabama St.69.400820.286
Florida A&M510.333719.269
MVSU312.200425.138

Saturday's Games

Southern U. at Bethune-Cookman, 4 p.m.

Grambling St. at Florida A&M, 4 p.m.

Prairie View at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Jackson St., 6:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at MVSU, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1701.000264.867
S. Dakota St.134.7651811.621
N. Dakota St.107.5881316.448
St. Thomas (MN)98.5291812.600
W. Illinois98.5291612.571
UMKC710.4121119.367
South Dakota611.3531118.379
Denver512.2941416.467
North Dakota512.2941119.367
Omaha413.235821.276

Thursday's Games

W. Illinois 81, North Dakota 70

N. Dakota St. 73, St. Thomas (MN) 64

S. Dakota St. 73, UMKC 50

Oral Roberts 82, South Dakota 70

Saturday's Games

W. Illinois at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St., 3 p.m.

Omaha at Denver, 5 p.m.

UMKC at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marshall134.765246.800
Southern Miss.134.765246.800
Louisiana-Lafayette125.706227.759
James Madison116.6472010.667
Old Dominion107.5881811.621
Troy107.5881812.600
Appalachian St.98.5291614.533
South Alabama98.5291614.533
Georgia Southern89.4711515.500
Louisiana-Monroe710.4121119.367
Texas St.611.3531317.433
Coastal Carolina512.2941118.379
Arkansas St.314.1761119.367
Georgia St.314.1761019.345

Friday's Games

Appalachian St. at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Marshall at Old Dominion, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Troy, 7:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at James Madison, 8 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Texas St., 8 p.m.

South Alabama at Louisiana-Lafayette, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)141.933255.833
Gonzaga122.857235.821
Santa Clara105.667228.733
Loyola Marymount87.5331811.621
San Francisco68.4291712.586
BYU69.4001614.533
Pacific69.4001317.433
Portland59.3571316.448
San Diego410.2861117.393
Pepperdine213.133920.310

Thursday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 83, Pacific 52

Santa Clara 91, Pepperdine 82

Saturday's Games

Portland at Pacific, 7 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Gonzaga, 10 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Pepperdine, 10:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.123.800217.750
Sam Houston St.114.733216.778
S. Utah114.733199.679
Stephen F. Austin105.6671810.643
Grand Canyon96.6001810.643
Seattle96.6001810.643
Tarleton St.98.5291514.517
Cal Baptist78.4671513.536
Abilene Christian79.4381314.481
Texas-Arlington510.3331018.357
Texas Rio Grande Valley511.3131415.483
Utah Tech411.2671216.429
New Mexico St.216.111915.375

Thursday's Games

Sam Houston St. 56, Cal Baptist 45

Utah Tech 88, Texas Rio Grande Valley 81

Tarleton St. 77, Utah Valley St. 58

S. Utah 86, Texas-Arlington 76

Friday's Games

Seattle at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utah Tech at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

S. Utah at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cal Baptist at Stephen F. Austin, 7 p.m.

