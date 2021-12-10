All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Arizona
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Washington St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|2
|.778
|Colorado
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|3
|.700
|Utah
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|California
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Arizona St.
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|Stanford
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oregon
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Oregon St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. 67, Grand Canyon 62
Friday's Games
Milwaukee at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UCLA at Marquette, 2:30 p.m.
S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, W.A., 3 p.m.
Arizona at Illinois, 5 p.m.
Manhattan at Utah, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Oregon St., 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Gonzaga, ppd.
Long Beach St. at Southern Cal, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Stanford, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|American U.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Thursday's Games
Pittsburgh 71, Colgate 68
Friday's Games
Army at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Siena at Holy Cross, 2 p.m.
Princeton at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
American U. at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.
Boston U. at Dartmouth, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colgate at St. John's, Noon
Hampton at Loyola (Md.), 2 p.m.
Navy at Marist, 2 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Friday's Games
Loyola Chicago at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Nebraska vs. Auburn at Atlanta, G.A., 11:30 a.m.
Arkansas vs. Oklahoma at Tulsa, O.K., 1:30 p.m.
Mississippi St. vs. Colorado St. at Fort Worth, T.X., 2 p.m.
Missouri at Kansas, 3:15 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.
Kentucky at Notre Dame, 5:15 p.m.
LSU vs. Georgia Tech at Atlanta, G.A., 6 p.m.
TCU vs. Texas A&M at Houston, T.X., 6:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.
Houston at Alabama, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Florida St. vs. South Carolina at Rock Hill, S.C., Noon
Florida vs. Maryland at Brooklyn, N.Y., 4:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
Friday's Games
Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Gardner-Webb at VMI, 1 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Mercer, 2 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at W. Carolina, 2 p.m.
Morehead St. at ETSU, 4 p.m.
UNC-Greensboro at Tennessee, 4:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Samford, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Tennessee Wesleyan at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Wofford at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Houston Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Thursday's Games
Nicholls 95, MVSU 80
Saturday's Games
Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.
Dallas Christian at Northwestern St., 4 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Rice at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
New Orleans at Utah St., 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Thursday's Games
NC State 65, Bethune-Cookman 48
Nicholls 95, MVSU 80
Southern U. 86, Lindsey Wilson 68
Friday's Games
Prairie View at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Grambling St. at Incarnate Word, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Samford, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Jackson St. at Iowa St., 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at Akron, 2 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Nebraska-Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Thursday's Games
New Mexico 87, Denver 67
Friday's Games
CS Northridge at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Green Bay at UMKC, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
E. Washington at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, W.A., 3 p.m.
Oral Roberts at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
N. Arizona at South Dakota, 4:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Nebraska-Omaha, 8 p.m.
Denver at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UMKC at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Texas State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Friday's Games
Appalachian St. at Furman, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana Tech, Noon
Georgia Southern at Mercer, 2 p.m.
Troy at Tennessee Tech, 2 p.m.
Lamar at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Philander Smith at UALR, 3 p.m.
Arkansas St. at MVSU, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Wofford at Coastal Carolina, 2 p.m.
Southwestern (TX) at Texas State, 5 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Saint Mary's (Cal)
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Thursday's Games
Gonzaga 80, Merrimack 55
Saturday's Games
BYU vs. Creighton at Sioux Falls, S.D., Noon
Pacific at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
Alabama St. at Pepperdine, 6 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Saint Mary's (Cal), 6 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Santa Clara at California, 9 p.m.
California Lutheran at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Washington at Gonzaga, ppd.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|California Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Utah Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Dixie St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Rio Grande
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Thursday's Games
Arizona St. 67, Grand Canyon 62
Saturday's Games
Illinois St. at Chicago St., 3 p.m.
Lamar at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
UTSA at Sam Houston St., 4 p.m.
Drexel at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Liberty vs. Stephen F. Austin at Fort Worth, T.X., 7 p.m.
New Mexico St. at Loyola Marymount, 7 p.m.
Ottawa at Grand Canyon, 8 p.m.
Denver at Dixie St., 9 p.m.
Utah Valley at Wyoming, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
California Baptist at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at Seattle, 8 p.m.