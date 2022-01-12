All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|NJIT
|3
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Vermont
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Binghamton
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|7
|.417
|New Hampshire
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Mass.-Lowell
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|6
|.600
|UMBC
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Albany (NY)
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Maine
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Wednesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, ppd.
UMBC at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, ppd.
Stony Brook at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|3
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Memphis
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Tulane
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|SMU
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|4
|.733
|Temple
|2
|2
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|East Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|UCF
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|4
|.692
|Cincinnati
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Wichita St.
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Tulsa
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|South Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Wednesday's Games
East Carolina at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Temple at Tulsa, 7 p.m.
Memphis at UCF, 7 p.m.
South Florida at SMU, 8 p.m.
Tulane at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|VCU
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|St. Bonaventure
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Duquesne
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dayton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Saint Louis
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Saint Joseph's
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Richmond
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Rhode Island
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UMass
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|La Salle
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|George Washington
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Davidson 77, UMass 67
Dayton 68, Saint Louis 63
St. Bonaventure 80, La Salle 76, OT
George Mason at Richmond, ppd.
VCU 84, George Washington 57
Wednesday's Games
Duquesne at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
VCU at St. Bonaventure, 7:30 p.m.
Davidson at Richmond, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|4
|.765
|Louisville
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|North Carolina
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Notre Dame
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Duke
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Wake Forest
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Florida St.
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|5
|.643
|Virginia
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Clemson
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Syracuse
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|Boston College
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|7
|.462
|NC State
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|8
|.500
|Pittsburgh
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Virginia Tech
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Georgia Tech
|0
|4
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Tuesday's Games
Syracuse 77, Pittsburgh 61
Florida St. 65, Miami 64
Wednesday's Games
Clemson at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
Duke at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
Georgia Tech at Boston College, 9 p.m.
NC State at Louisville, 9 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Virginia, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Liberty
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Jacksonville St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Bellarmine
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|2
|1
|.667
|5
|11
|.313
|Florida Gulf Coast
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|North Alabama
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Lipscomb
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Stetson
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|E. Kentucky
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Bellarmine 85, Cent. Arkansas 63
Jacksonville 57, Stetson 50
Jacksonville St. 88, Lipscomb 83
Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., ppd.
Liberty 71, North Florida 56
North Alabama 76, E. Kentucky 75
Thursday's Games
Florida Gulf Coast at Kennesaw St., 4:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|3
|1
|.750
|15
|1
|.938
|Texas
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|3
|.813
|Kansas
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|West Virginia
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|2
|.867
|Texas Tech
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|3
|.800
|Oklahoma
|2
|2
|.500
|12
|4
|.750
|Oklahoma St.
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Iowa St.
|1
|3
|.250
|13
|3
|.813
|TCU
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
Tuesday's Games
Texas Tech 65, Baylor 62
Kansas 62, Iowa St. 61
Texas 66, Oklahoma 52
West Virginia 70, Oklahoma St. 60
Wednesday's Games
TCU at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oklahoma St. at Texas Tech, 7 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|2
|.875
|Villanova
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|4
|.733
|Xavier
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|2
|.857
|Creighton
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Marquette
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Seton Hall
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|St. John's
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|UConn
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|4
|.714
|Butler
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|DePaul
|0
|5
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgetown
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
Tuesday's Games
Marquette 87, DePaul 76
Wednesday's Games
Villanova at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
St. John's at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Seton Hall at DePaul, 5 p.m.
Butler at Georgetown, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|S. Utah
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|N. Colorado
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|8
|.500
|Montana St.
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Montana
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|7
|.563
|N. Arizona
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|1
|3
|.250
|5
|6
|.455
|Idaho
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Idaho St.
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Thursday's Games
S. Utah at Montana, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|NC A&T
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Winthrop
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Radford
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|9
|.357
|SC-Upstate
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|10
|.286
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Campbell
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Presbyterian
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Hampton
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Wednesday's Games
Longwood at Radford, 6:30 p.m.
Charleston Southern at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Hampton at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
High Point at SC-Upstate, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UNC-Asheville at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Michigan St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Wisconsin
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|2
|.867
|Ohio St.
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|3
|.769
|Indiana
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|3
|.800
|Rutgers
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|6
|.600
|Penn St.
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Purdue
|2
|2
|.500
|13
|2
|.867
|Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|6
|.538
|Minnesota
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|3
|.769
|Iowa
|1
|3
|.250
|11
|4
|.733
|Northwestern
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|5
|.615
|Maryland
|0
|4
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Nebraska
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Tuesday's Games
Penn St. 66, Rutgers 49
Illinois 81, Nebraska 71
Purdue at Michigan, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Michigan St., 7 p.m.
Maryland at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Ohio St. at Wisconsin, 7 p.m.
Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Nebraska at Purdue, 6:30 p.m.
Michigan at Illinois, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Davis
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Irvine
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Hawaii
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UC San Diego
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|UC Riverside
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|CS Northridge
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Long Beach St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cal Poly
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Tuesday's Games
UC San Diego at UC Irvine, ppd.
Thursday's Games
UC Davis at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Riverside at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.
CS Northridge at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
UC Irvine at Hawaii, 12 a.m.