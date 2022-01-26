All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|6
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Towson
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Hofstra
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Delaware
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|James Madison
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Drexel
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|William & Mary
|3
|4
|.429
|4
|16
|.200
|Coll. of Charleston
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|Elon
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|Northeastern
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
Tuesday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 74, William & Mary 73
Thursday's Games
Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.
Drexel at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Delaware at Towson, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|4
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|4
|.789
|North Texas
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|4
|.765
|FAU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Charlotte
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|7
|.588
|Rice
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UTEP
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Old Dominion
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|FIU
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|W. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Southern Miss.
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|12
|.333
|Marshall
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
|UTSA
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
Wednesday's Games
Old Dominion at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.
North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
FIU at UTSA, 8 p.m.
FAU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
UAB at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|9
|1
|.900
|13
|4
|.765
|Oakland
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|5
|.750
|Wright St.
|8
|3
|.727
|11
|9
|.550
|Fort Wayne
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|8
|.579
|Detroit
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|10
|.375
|N. Kentucky
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|9
|.500
|Milwaukee
|5
|6
|.455
|7
|13
|.350
|Youngstown St.
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|10
|.500
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|Green Bay
|3
|6
|.333
|4
|14
|.222
|Robert Morris
|1
|9
|.100
|3
|16
|.158
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
Tuesday's Games
N. Kentucky 73, Wright St. 63
Thursday's Games
Ill.-Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.
Milwaukee at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Wright St., 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Yale
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|9
|.500
|Penn
|4
|2
|.667
|7
|12
|.368
|Harvard
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|6
|.625
|Cornell
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Brown
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Dartmouth
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|Columbia
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|13
|.235
Tuesday's Games
Yale 83, Columbia 72
Friday's Games
Penn at Harvard, 5 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|3
|.850
|St. Peter's
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|7
|.500
|Monmouth (NJ)
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|7
|.588
|Siena
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Manhattan
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|6
|.625
|Fairfield
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Marist
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|9
|.471
|Canisius
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Niagara
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|10
|.444
|Rider
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|12
|.333
Tuesday's Games
Iona 74, Siena 57
Wednesday's Games
St. Peter's at Marist, 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.
Marist at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|4
|.800
|Ohio
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Akron
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Buffalo
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Kent St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|9
|.526
|Bowling Green
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Ball St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|N. Illinois
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|E. Michigan
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|W. Michigan
|0
|8
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
Tuesday's Games
Ball St. 81, Miami (Ohio) 64
Bowling Green 85, E. Michigan 71
Akron 60, Cent. Michigan 56
Kent St. 75, W. Michigan 64
Ohio 74, N. Illinois 62
Toledo 86, Buffalo 75
Thursday's Games
Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Akron at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|NC Central
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Coppin St.
|3
|1
|.750
|4
|15
|.211
|SC State
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Howard
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Drake
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|Missouri St.
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Iowa
|5
|3
|.625
|9
|9
|.500
|Bradley
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|10
|.500
|Illinois St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|10
|.500
|S. Illinois
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Valparaiso
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|10
|.500
|Indiana St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Evansville
|1
|6
|.143
|5
|13
|.278
Tuesday's Games
Indiana St. 76, Missouri St. 72
Loyola Chicago 59, S. Illinois 47
Wednesday's Games
N. Iowa at Evansville, 7 p.m.
Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Drake at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|16
|4
|.800
|Colorado St.
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|1
|.941
|Wyoming
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|3
|.833
|San Diego St.
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Fresno St.
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Nevada
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Air Force
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|UNLV
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|9
|.550
|Utah St.
|1
|5
|.167
|10
|9
|.526
|San Jose St.
|0
|6
|.000
|7
|11
|.389
|New Mexico
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|13
|.350
Tuesday's Games
Boise St. 65, Wyoming 62
Colorado St. 77, Nevada 66
Fresno St. 65, New Mexico 60
Air Force 63, San Jose St. 53
Wednesday's Games
San Diego St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m.
UNLV at Colorado St., 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|2
|.875
|Bryant
|7
|1
|.875
|11
|8
|.579
|LIU
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|10
|.444
|Merrimack
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Mount St. Mary's
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|12
|.400
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Sacred Heart
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|14
|.333
|St. Francis (NY)
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|14
|.263
|CCSU
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|6
|.250
|2
|16
|.111
Thursday's Games
Merrimack at Bryant, 7 p.m.
LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|18
|2
|.900
|Morehead St.
|7
|0
|1.000
|15
|5
|.750
|Belmont
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|SE Missouri
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|3
|.400
|5
|13
|.278
|Tennessee St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|12
|.400
|UT Martin
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|13
|.350
|Austin Peay
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|10
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
|E. Illinois
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
Thursday's Games
Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.
Belmont at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.
Morehead St. at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.
E. Illinois at UT Martin, 9 p.m.