All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington601.000125.706
Towson62.750156.714
Hofstra42.667127.632
Delaware53.625147.667
James Madison33.500125.706
Drexel33.50088.500
William & Mary34.429416.200
Coll. of Charleston24.333108.556
Elon25.286515.250
Northeastern08.000613.316

Tuesday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 74, William & Mary 73

Thursday's Games

Hofstra at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

William & Mary at Elon, 7 p.m.

Drexel at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Delaware at Towson, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB61.857164.800
Louisiana Tech61.857154.789
North Texas61.857134.765
FAU42.667118.579
Middle Tennessee32.600126.667
Charlotte32.600107.588
Rice43.571117.611
UTEP43.571118.579
Old Dominion23.400711.389
FIU24.333127.632
W. Kentucky24.333109.526
Southern Miss.14.200612.333
Marshall06.000712.368
UTSA07.000713.350

Wednesday's Games

Old Dominion at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Rice at Louisiana Tech, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

FIU at UTSA, 8 p.m.

FAU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

UAB at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.91.900134.765
Oakland81.889155.750
Wright St.83.727119.550
Fort Wayne64.600118.579
Detroit43.571610.375
N. Kentucky54.55699.500
Milwaukee56.455713.350
Youngstown St.46.4001010.500
Ill.-Chicago35.375710.412
Green Bay36.333414.222
Robert Morris19.100316.158
IUPUI08.000117.056

Tuesday's Games

N. Kentucky 73, Wright St. 63

Thursday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton501.000153.833
Yale31.75099.500
Penn42.667712.368
Harvard22.500106.625
Cornell23.400106.625
Brown24.3331011.476
Dartmouth14.200412.250
Columbia14.200413.235

Tuesday's Games

Yale 83, Columbia 72

Friday's Games

Penn at Harvard, 5 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona901.000173.850
St. Peter's52.71477.500
Monmouth (NJ)43.571126.667
Quinnipiac54.556107.588
Siena33.50068.429
Manhattan34.429106.625
Fairfield35.375910.474
Marist35.37589.471
Canisius35.375712.368
Niagara36.333810.444
Rider26.250612.333

Tuesday's Games

Iona 74, Siena 57

Wednesday's Games

St. Peter's at Marist, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Canisius at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Rider, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Siena, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

Marist at Quinnipiac, 7:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo81.889164.800
Ohio61.857153.833
Akron62.750135.722
Buffalo43.571107.588
Kent St.54.556109.526
Bowling Green45.444119.550
Miami (Ohio)34.42999.500
Ball St.34.429810.444
N. Illinois24.333511.313
E. Michigan25.286711.389
Cent. Michigan13.250213.133
W. Michigan08.000415.211

Tuesday's Games

Ball St. 81, Miami (Ohio) 64

Bowling Green 85, E. Michigan 71

Akron 60, Cent. Michigan 56

Kent St. 75, W. Michigan 64

Ohio 74, N. Illinois 62

Toledo 86, Buffalo 75

Thursday's Games

Ball St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Akron at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.501.000144.778
NC Central201.00089.471
Coppin St.31.750415.211
SC State22.5001010.500
Howard12.33379.438
Morgan St.13.250610.375
Md.-Eastern Shore03.00059.357
Delaware St.03.000214.125

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago61.857153.833
Drake52.714146.700
Missouri St.63.667157.682
N. Iowa53.62599.500
Bradley44.5001010.500
Illinois St.34.4291010.500
S. Illinois35.3751010.500
Valparaiso35.3751010.500
Indiana St.25.286910.474
Evansville16.143513.278

Tuesday's Games

Indiana St. 76, Missouri St. 72

Loyola Chicago 59, S. Illinois 47

Wednesday's Games

N. Iowa at Evansville, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Drake at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Loyola Chicago at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.701.000164.800
Colorado St.61.857161.941
Wyoming41.800153.833
San Diego St.31.750114.733
Fresno St.42.667145.737
Nevada33.50098.529
Air Force34.429108.556
UNLV34.429119.550
Utah St.15.167109.526
San Jose St.06.000711.389
New Mexico07.000713.350

Tuesday's Games

Boise St. 65, Wyoming 62

Colorado St. 77, Nevada 66

Fresno St. 65, New Mexico 60

Air Force 63, San Jose St. 53

Wednesday's Games

San Diego St. at Utah St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Wyoming at Air Force, 6 p.m.

UNLV at Colorado St., 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner801.000142.875
Bryant71.875118.579
LIU53.625810.444
Merrimack44.500912.429
Mount St. Mary's44.500812.400
St. Francis (Pa.)35.375712.368
Sacred Heart35.375714.333
St. Francis (NY)26.250514.263
CCSU26.250516.238
Fairleigh Dickinson26.250216.111

Thursday's Games

Merrimack at Bryant, 7 p.m.

LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Sacred Heart, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.801.000182.900
Morehead St.701.000155.750
Belmont52.714155.750
SE Missouri33.500811.421
Tennessee Tech23.400513.278
Tennessee St.35.375812.400
UT Martin35.375713.350
Austin Peay14.200510.333
SIU-Edwardsville15.167712.368
E. Illinois06.000217.105

Thursday's Games

Murray St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.

Belmont at Austin Peay, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 8:30 p.m.

Morehead St. at SE Missouri, 9 p.m.

E. Illinois at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

