All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|9
|0
|1.000
|21
|1
|.955
|Towson
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|7
|.667
|Hofstra
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|8
|.619
|Drexel
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|8
|.600
|UNC-Wilmington
|6
|3
|.667
|16
|6
|.727
|NC A&T
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|12
|.455
|Northeastern
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Stony Brook
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|13
|.350
|Delaware
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|10
|.524
|William & Mary
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|13
|.381
|Hampton
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|16
|.200
|Elon
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|18
|.100
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|7
|.000
|1
|19
|.050
Saturday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 87, Northeastern 61
UNC-Wilmington 62, Stony Brook 51
Drexel 77, Delaware 74, OT
NC A&T 90, William & Mary 86
Hampton 83, Monmouth (NJ) 66
Towson 66, Elon 62
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|9
|0
|1.000
|19
|1
|.950
|North Texas
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|5
|.762
|Middle Tennessee
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Rice
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Charlotte
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|UAB
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|7
|.650
|Louisiana Tech
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|UTEP
|4
|5
|.444
|11
|9
|.550
|W. Kentucky
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|FIU
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|UTSA
|1
|9
|.100
|7
|14
|.333
Saturday's Games
North Texas 63, UAB 52
FIU 77, UTSA 72
Middle Tennessee 68, Louisiana Tech 51
Charlotte 75, W. Kentucky 71
FAU 67, UTEP 59
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|6
|.700
|N. Kentucky
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|8
|.619
|Youngstown St.
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|9
|.571
|Oakland
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|12
|.400
|Fort Wayne
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Detroit
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|12
|.400
|Wright St.
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Robert Morris
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|12
|.429
|Green Bay
|1
|9
|.100
|2
|19
|.095
|IUPUI
|0
|10
|.000
|3
|18
|.143
Saturday's Games
Detroit 89, IUPUI 77
N. Kentucky 74, Fort Wayne 54
Robert Morris 72, Green Bay 38
Milwaukee 88, Youngstown St. 75
Cleveland St. 85, Wright St. 77
Monday's Games
Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Monday's Games
Chicago St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Penn at Hartford, 7 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|5
|.737
|Cornell
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Yale
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Harvard
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Brown
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|9
|.526
|Dartmouth
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|13
|.350
|Penn
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Columbia
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|15
|.286
Saturday's Games
Harvard 95, Cornell 89
Princeton 93, Dartmouth 90, OT
Brown 97, Columbia 85
Yale 70, Penn 63
Monday's Games
Penn at Hartford, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|7
|1
|.875
|13
|6
|.684
|Iona
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Quinnipiac
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Rider
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|9
|.471
|Fairfield
|4
|4
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Manhattan
|4
|4
|.500
|6
|11
|.353
|Niagara
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|9
|.500
|Marist
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|10
|.412
|Canisius
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|13
|.278
|St. Peter's
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|11
|.421
|Mount St. Mary's
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|13
|.316
Sunday's Games
Marist at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.
Manhattan at Rider, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at Siena, 2 p.m.
Niagara at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|3
|.842
|Akron
|5
|1
|.833
|13
|6
|.684
|Ball St.
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Toledo
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Bowling Green
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Buffalo
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|N. Illinois
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|12
|.368
|Ohio
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|12
|.368
|W. Michigan
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|13
|.316
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|12
|.368
|E. Michigan
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|15
|.211
Saturday's Games
Ohio 96, Cent. Michigan 68
Akron 63, W. Michigan 55
N. Illinois 88, E. Michigan 67
Bowling Green 83, Miami (Ohio) 73
Tuesday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.
E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|8
|.556
|NC Central
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|8
|.556
|Morgan St.
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|9
|.526
|Howard
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|10
|.524
|Coppin St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|15
|.286
|SC State
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|17
|.150
|Delaware St.
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|16
|.059
Saturday's Games
Norfolk St. 96, Coppin St. 65
Howard 88, Morgan St. 56
NC Central 74, Delaware St. 55
Md.-Eastern Shore 76, SC State 70
Monday's Games
Coppin St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.
Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Illinois
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|5
|.762
|Belmont
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|6
|.714
|N. Iowa
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|9
|.550
|Drake
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|6
|.714
|Bradley
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Indiana St.
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|Murray St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|9
|.550
|Missouri St.
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|Valparaiso
|3
|7
|.300
|9
|12
|.429
|Illinois St.
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|13
|.381
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|9
|.100
|9
|12
|.429
|Evansville
|0
|10
|.000
|4
|17
|.190
Saturday's Games
N. Iowa 78, Ill.-Chicago 72
S. Illinois 61, Missouri St. 57
Belmont 78, Bradley 76
Drake 97, Evansville 61
Murray St. 82, Indiana St. 73
Valparaiso 71, Illinois St. 51
Tuesday's Games
Ill.-Chicago at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Murray St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Indiana St. at Drake, 9 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|4
|.789
|New Mexico
|5
|2
|.714
|18
|2
|.900
|Utah St.
|5
|2
|.714
|16
|4
|.800
|Boise St.
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Nevada
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Air Force
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|San Jose St.
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|8
|.600
|Fresno St.
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|11
|.389
|Colorado St.
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|UNLV
|1
|6
|.143
|12
|7
|.632
|Wyoming
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|13
|.316
Saturday's Games
Wyoming 58, Colorado St. 57
Fresno St. 76, UNLV 63
Utah St. 75, San Jose St. 74
San Diego St. 70, Air Force 60
Monday's Games
New Mexico at Nevada, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
Air Force at San Jose St., 10 p.m.
Wyoming at UNLV, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|9
|.571
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|11
|.421
|Sacred Heart
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|10
|.524
|Stonehill
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|13
|.381
|Wagner
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Merrimack
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|15
|.250
|St. Francis (NY)
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|10
|.474
|CCSU
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|16
|.200
|LIU
|0
|7
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
Sunday's Games
CCSU at LIU, Noon
Merrimack at St. Francis (NY), 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Wagner, 1 p.m.
Stonehill at Fairleigh Dickinson, 6 p.m.
