COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston901.000211.955
Towson62.750147.667
Hofstra62.750138.619
Drexel62.750128.600
UNC-Wilmington63.667166.727
NC A&T54.5561012.455
Northeastern44.500811.421
Stony Brook34.429713.350
Delaware35.3751110.524
William & Mary35.375813.381
Hampton17.125416.200
Elon07.000218.100
Monmouth (NJ)07.000119.050

Saturday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 87, Northeastern 61

UNC-Wilmington 62, Stony Brook 51

Drexel 77, Delaware 74, OT

NC A&T 90, William & Mary 86

Hampton 83, Monmouth (NJ) 66

Towson 66, Elon 62

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU901.000191.950
North Texas73.700165.762
Middle Tennessee63.667137.650
Rice53.625145.737
Charlotte45.444137.650
UAB45.444137.650
Louisiana Tech45.444119.550
UTEP45.444119.550
W. Kentucky36.333119.550
FIU36.333911.450
UTSA19.100714.333

Saturday's Games

North Texas 63, UAB 52

FIU 77, UTSA 72

Middle Tennessee 68, Louisiana Tech 51

Charlotte 75, W. Kentucky 71

FAU 67, UTEP 59

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee82.800146.700
N. Kentucky82.800138.619
Youngstown St.73.700156.714
Cleveland St.73.700129.571
Oakland63.667812.400
Fort Wayne55.500138.619
Detroit45.444812.400
Wright St.46.4001110.524
Robert Morris46.400912.429
Green Bay19.100219.095
IUPUI010.000318.143

Saturday's Games

Detroit 89, IUPUI 77

N. Kentucky 74, Fort Wayne 54

Robert Morris 72, Green Bay 38

Milwaukee 88, Youngstown St. 75

Cleveland St. 85, Wright St. 77

Monday's Games

Oakland at Detroit, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.000416.200
Hartford00.000416.200

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Penn at Hartford, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton51.833145.737
Cornell42.667145.737
Yale33.500136.684
Harvard33.500128.600
Brown33.500109.526
Dartmouth33.500713.350
Penn24.333911.450
Columbia15.167615.286

Saturday's Games

Harvard 95, Cornell 89

Princeton 93, Dartmouth 90, OT

Brown 97, Columbia 85

Yale 70, Penn 63

Monday's Games

Penn at Hartford, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena71.875136.684
Iona62.750136.684
Quinnipiac53.625145.737
Rider53.62589.471
Fairfield44.500810.444
Manhattan44.500611.353
Niagara45.44499.500
Marist35.375710.412
Canisius36.333513.278
St. Peter's37.300811.421
Mount St. Mary's26.250613.316

Sunday's Games

Marist at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Quinnipiac, 2 p.m.

Manhattan at Rider, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at Siena, 2 p.m.

Niagara at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.601.000163.842
Akron51.833136.684
Ball St.42.667136.684
Toledo42.667136.684
Bowling Green33.500910.474
Buffalo33.500910.474
N. Illinois33.500712.368
Ohio24.333109.526
Cent. Michigan24.333712.368
W. Michigan24.333613.316
Miami (Ohio)15.167712.368
E. Michigan15.167415.211

Saturday's Games

Ohio 96, Cent. Michigan 68

Akron 63, W. Michigan 55

N. Illinois 88, E. Michigan 67

Bowling Green 83, Miami (Ohio) 73

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Akron, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Ohio, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Kent St. at N. Illinois, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.31.750136.684
Md.-Eastern Shore31.750108.556
NC Central31.750108.556
Morgan St.31.750109.526
Howard31.7501110.524
Coppin St.13.250615.286
SC State04.000317.150
Delaware St.04.000116.059

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. 96, Coppin St. 65

Howard 88, Morgan St. 56

NC Central 74, Delaware St. 55

Md.-Eastern Shore 76, SC State 70

Monday's Games

Coppin St. at Howard, 7:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Morgan St., 7:30 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at NC Central, 7:30 p.m.

Delaware St. at SC State, 7:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Illinois82.800165.762
Belmont82.800156.714
N. Iowa73.700119.550
Drake64.600156.714
Bradley64.600138.619
Indiana St.64.600138.619
Murray St.64.600119.550
Missouri St.64.6001010.500
Valparaiso37.300912.429
Illinois St.37.300813.381
Ill.-Chicago19.100912.429
Evansville010.000417.190

Saturday's Games

N. Iowa 78, Ill.-Chicago 72

S. Illinois 61, Missouri St. 57

Belmont 78, Bradley 76

Drake 97, Evansville 61

Murray St. 82, Indiana St. 73

Valparaiso 71, Illinois St. 51

Tuesday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Murray St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Indiana St. at Drake, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.61.857154.789
New Mexico52.714182.900
Utah St.52.714164.800
Boise St.52.714155.750
Nevada52.714155.750
Air Force34.429128.600
San Jose St.34.429128.600
Fresno St.34.429711.389
Colorado St.26.2501011.476
UNLV16.143127.632
Wyoming16.143613.316

Saturday's Games

Wyoming 58, Colorado St. 57

Fresno St. 76, UNLV 63

Utah St. 75, San Jose St. 74

San Diego St. 70, Air Force 60

Monday's Games

New Mexico at Nevada, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Fresno St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

Air Force at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wyoming at UNLV, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson51.833129.571
St. Francis (Pa.)51.833811.421
Sacred Heart42.6671110.524
Stonehill43.571813.381
Wagner33.500107.588
Merrimack33.500515.250
St. Francis (NY)24.333910.474
CCSU24.333416.200
LIU07.000217.105

Sunday's Games

CCSU at LIU, Noon

Merrimack at St. Francis (NY), 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Fairleigh Dickinson, 6 p.m.

