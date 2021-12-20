All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Cal201.0001201.000
UCLA201.00091.900
Arizona101.0001101.000
Colorado11.50093.750
Washington St.11.50084.667
Utah11.50074.636
Stanford11.50064.600
California11.50075.583
Arizona St.11.50057.417
Oregon02.00066.500
Washington01.00055.500
Oregon St.02.000110.091

Sunday's Games

Texas 60, Stanford 53

California 61, Dartmouth 55

San Francisco 66, Arizona St. 65

Tuesday's Games

Florida A&M at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Fresno St. at Utah, 7 p.m.

Kansas at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

Nicholls at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wyoming vs. Stanford at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.

Pacific at California, 6 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Boise St. vs. Washington St. at Spokane, Wash., 8 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00073.700
Boston U.00.00094.692
Army00.00065.545
Loyola (Md.)00.00065.545
American00.00047.364
Colgate00.00048.333
Bucknell00.00038.273
Lafayette00.00028.200
Holy Cross00.000210.167
Lehigh00.00018.111

Sunday's Games

Harvard 62, Holy Cross 54

LIU 90, Army 65

Monmouth (NJ) 77, Colgate 66

Tuesday's Games

American at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Towson at Navy, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Army at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Bucknell at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Holy Cross at Saint Joseph's, 6 p.m.

Gwynedd-Mercy at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU00.0001101.000
Auburn00.000101.909
Alabama00.00092.818
Arkansas00.00092.818
Kentucky00.00082.800
Tennessee00.00082.800
Texas A&M00.00082.800
Florida00.00083.727
Mississippi00.00083.727
Mississippi St.00.00083.727
South Carolina00.00083.727
Vanderbilt00.00064.600
Missouri00.00065.545
Georgia00.00046.400

Monday's Games

W. Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Samford at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Elon at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Davidson vs. Alabama at Birmingham, Ala., 7 p.m.

Winthrop vs. Mississippi St. at Jackson, Miss., 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Stony Brook at Florida, 2 p.m.

Army at South Carolina, 3 p.m.

Murray St. at Auburn, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Kentucky, ppd.

ETSU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Arizona at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Lipscomb at LSU, 8 p.m.

Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.00092.818
Chattanooga00.00093.750
UNC-Greensboro00.00084.667
Wofford00.00084.667
The Citadel00.00063.667
ETSU00.00075.583
Furman00.00075.583
Mercer00.00075.583
VMI00.00075.583
W. Carolina00.00065.545

Sunday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast 67, Mercer 55

Monday's Games

SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.

W. Carolina at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Samford at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Presbyterian at Furman, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Johnson & Wales (NC) at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wofford at Duquesne, 3 p.m.

VMI at Hampton, 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at Charlotte, 5 p.m.

Troy at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

ETSU at Georgia, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000102.833
Nicholls00.00084.667
SE Louisiana00.00048.333
Houston Baptist00.00036.333
New Orleans00.00037.300
McNeese St.00.00038.273
Northwestern St.00.00039.250
Incarnate Word00.00029.182

Sunday's Games

Iowa St. 77, SE Louisiana 54

Monday's Games

Incarnate Word at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Northwestern St. at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

SE Louisiana at Iowa, 8 p.m.

McNeese St. at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at Notre Dame, 1 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.00.00066.500
Grambling St.00.00038.273
Texas Southern00.00027.222
Bethune-Cookman00.00028.200
Alabama St.00.00029.182
Florida A&M00.00029.182
Jackson St.00.00029.182
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.000211.154
Alabama A&M00.00018.111
Alcorn St.00.00019.100
MVSU00.00009.000
Prairie View00.00009.000

Sunday's Games

Southern U. 78, Kent St. 76

UC Santa Barbara 73, Florida A&M 62

Monday's Games

Alcorn St. at Baylor, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Southern U. at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Grambling St. at TCU, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Alabama St. at Texas, 2 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Marist, 7 p.m.

Prairie View at Wichita St., 7 p.m.

MVSU at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
W. Illinois00.00092.818
S. Dakota St.00.00094.692
N. Dakota St.00.00084.667
South Dakota00.00074.636
Oral Roberts00.00065.545
UMKC00.00055.500
St. Thomas (MN)00.00056.455
Denver00.00049.308
North Dakota00.00049.308
Omaha00.000110.091

Monday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Omaha, 8 p.m.

UMKC at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Denver, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at Denver, 4 p.m.

North Dakota at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Omaha, 8 p.m.

Oral Roberts at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

UMKC at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.00.00092.818
South Alabama00.00093.750
Arkansas St.00.00083.727
Troy00.00084.667
Coastal Carolina00.00074.636
Georgia Southern00.00074.636
Louisiana-Monroe00.00074.636
Georgia St.00.00064.600
Appalachian St.00.00066.500
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00055.500
UALR00.00056.455
Texas-Arlington00.00037.300

Sunday's Games

Arkansas St. 68, Air Force 46

Middle Tennessee 84, Coastal Carolina 80

Oklahoma 70, Texas-Arlington 50

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville St. at UALR, 3 p.m.

Appalachian St. at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Champion Christian at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Georgia Southern at Fordham, 4 p.m.

Troy at Mercer, 6 p.m.

Texas St. at Houston, 8 p.m.

Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Francisco00.000111.917
BYU00.00092.818
Gonzaga00.00092.818
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000103.769
Santa Clara00.00095.643
San Diego00.00075.583
Portland00.00086.571
Loyola Marymount00.00065.545
Pacific00.00058.385
Pepperdine00.00058.385

Sunday's Games

UC Davis 77, Pacific 67

Montana St. 61, Portland 59

Santa Clara 79, Montana 64

San Francisco 66, Arizona St. 65

Monday's Games

N. Arizona at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Loyola Marymount at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Santa Clara at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

S. Illinois at San Francisco, 5 p.m.

Portland at UC Davis, 5 p.m.

Pacific at California, 6 p.m.

BYU vs. South Florida at Honolulu, 9:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

San Diego at UNLV, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grand Canyon00.000102.833
New Mexico St.00.000102.833
Abilene Christian00.00082.800
Cal Baptist00.00083.727
Utah Valley St.00.00083.727
Seattle00.00084.667
Stephen F. Austin00.00084.667
Dixie St.00.00075.583
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00057.417
Chicago St.00.00047.364
Sam Houston St.00.00047.364
Tarleton St.00.00048.333
Lamar00.000210.167

Sunday's Games

Chicago St. at Drake, ppd.

Abilene Christian 112, Howard Payne 41

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Texas-Permian Basin at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Bradley vs. Sam Houston St. at El Paso, Texas, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Iowa St., 7 p.m.

Air Force at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

SW Adventist at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Washington, 9 p.m.

SE Missouri at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Northwest U. at Seattle, 5 p.m.

Longwood at Abilene Christian, 8 p.m.

Dixie St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

