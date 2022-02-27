All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona152.882253.893
Southern Cal134.765244.857
UCLA135.722216.778
Oregon116.6471810.643
Colorado118.5791910.655
Washington98.5291413.519
Washington St.89.4711513.536
Stanford810.4441513.536
Arizona St.810.4441216.429
California513.2781217.414
Utah415.2111118.379
Oregon St.116.059324.111

Saturday's Games

UCLA 94, Oregon St. 55

Washington 78, Washington St. 70

Colorado 79, Arizona 63

California 53, Stanford 39

Southern Cal at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Arizona St. 63, Utah 61

Monday's Games

Washington St. at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 11 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Arizona at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate162.8892011.645
Navy126.6671910.655
Boston U.117.6112011.645
Lehigh108.5561218.400
Army99.5001515.500
Loyola (Md.)810.4441415.483
Lafayette711.3891019.345
Holy Cross711.389921.300
American513.278921.300
Bucknell513.278822.267

Saturday's Games

American 65, Loyola (Md.) 55

Bucknell 89, Boston U. 78

Colgate 74, Navy 69

Army 66, Holy Cross 58

Lehigh 78, Lafayette 58

Tuesday's Games

American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn133.813254.862
Arkansas124.750236.793
Kentucky124.750236.793
Tennessee124.750217.750
Alabama97.5631910.655
LSU88.500209.690
Florida88.5001811.621
South Carolina88.5001711.607
Mississippi St.88.5001712.586
Texas A&M79.4381811.621
Vanderbilt610.3751414.500
Mississippi412.2501316.448
Missouri412.2501019.345
Georgia115.063623.207

Saturday's Games

Florida 84, Georgia 72

Mississippi St. 74, Vanderbilt 69

Arkansas 75, Kentucky 73

Texas A&M 76, Mississippi 66

Tennessee 67, Auburn 62

Alabama 90, South Carolina 71

LSU 75, Missouri 55

Tuesday's Games

Tennessee at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.

Mississippi at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Missouri at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Florida at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga144.778247.774
Furman126.6672011.645
Samford108.5562010.667
Wofford108.5561812.600
UNC-Greensboro98.5291712.586
VMI99.5001614.533
Mercer810.4441516.484
ETSU611.3531416.467
The Citadel612.3331217.414
W. Carolina513.2781120.355

Saturday's Games

Furman 94, The Citadel 59

Chattanooga 70, Samford 57

W. Carolina 82, VMI 73

Wofford 74, Mercer 67

Sunday's Games

ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls93.7501910.655
New Orleans93.7501611.593
SE Louisiana94.6921713.567
Texas A&M-CC66.5001910.655
Houston Baptist57.417916.360
Northwestern St.58.385921.300
McNeese St.49.3081020.333
Incarnate Word310.231723.233

Saturday's Games

Northwestern St. 87, New Orleans 77

Incarnate Word 69, McNeese St. 67

SE Louisiana 83, Nicholls 81

Texas A&M-CC 75, Houston Baptist 70

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas Southern124.7501411.560
Alcorn St.114.7331215.444
Southern U.95.6431512.556
Grambling St.86.5711116.407
Prairie View86.571816.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff511.313722.241

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M106.6251215.444
Alabama A&M97.5631016.385
Jackson St.69.400818.308
Bethune-Cookman610.375820.286
Alabama St.610.375721.250
MVSU214.125224.077

Saturday's Games

Florida A&M 79, Grambling St. 73

Alabama A&M 80, Alabama St. 65

Ark.-Pine Bluff 93, MVSU 79

Alcorn St. 72, Prairie View 69

Bethune-Cookman 87, Southern U. 84, OT

Texas Southern 81, Jackson St. 66

Monday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.

Jackson St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1801.000274.871
N. Dakota St.135.722219.700
UMKC126.6671911.633
Oral Roberts126.6671811.621
South Dakota117.6111811.621
W. Illinois711.3891614.533
Denver711.3891120.355
St. Thomas (MN)414.2221020.333
Omaha414.222524.172
North Dakota216.111625.194

Saturday's Games

N. Dakota St. 79, North Dakota 53

Denver 83, W. Illinois 77

South Dakota 92, Oral Roberts 87

St. Thomas (MN) 95, Omaha 74

S. Dakota St. 86, UMKC 75

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas St.123.800216.778
Appalachian St.126.6671813.581
Georgia St.95.6431510.600
Troy106.6251910.655
South Alabama97.5631910.655
Arkansas St.87.5331710.630
Coastal Carolina88.5001612.571
Louisiana-Lafayette89.4711314.481
Texas-Arlington710.4121117.393
Georgia Southern511.3131215.444
Louisiana-Monroe513.2781317.433
UALR311.214818.308

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga131.929243.889
Saint Mary's (Cal.)123.800246.800
Santa Clara105.6672010.667
San Francisco106.625238.742
BYU96.600219.700
Portland77.5001713.567
San Diego79.4381415.483
Pacific311.214821.276
Loyola Marymount312.2001017.370
Pepperdine115.063724.226

Saturday's Games

San Francisco 78, San Diego 62

Santa Clara 102, Portland 89

Loyola Marymount 90, Pacific 77

BYU 75, Pepperdine 59

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 67, Gonzaga 57

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.123.800235.821
Seattle134.765228.733
Stephen F. Austin124.750208.714
Sam Houston St.125.7061713.567
Grand Canyon105.667207.741
Utah Valley St.106.625199.679
Abilene Christian97.563189.667
Tarleton St.97.5631415.483
Dixie St.610.3751316.448
Cal Baptist511.3131514.517
Chicago St.313.188722.241
Texas Rio Grande Valley214.125721.250
Lamar014.000225.074

Saturday's Games

Chicago St. 61, New Mexico St. 59

Utah Valley St. 63, Cal Baptist 54

Stephen F. Austin 73, Abilene Christian 71

Grand Canyon 67, Sam Houston St. 41

Tarleton St. 57, Lamar 49

Seattle 73, Dixie St. 65

