PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|15
|2
|.882
|25
|3
|.893
|Southern Cal
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|UCLA
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|6
|.778
|Oregon
|11
|6
|.647
|18
|10
|.643
|Colorado
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|10
|.655
|Washington
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|13
|.519
|Washington St.
|8
|9
|.471
|15
|13
|.536
|Stanford
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|13
|.536
|Arizona St.
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|16
|.429
|California
|5
|13
|.278
|12
|17
|.414
|Utah
|4
|15
|.211
|11
|18
|.379
|Oregon St.
|1
|16
|.059
|3
|24
|.111
Saturday's Games
UCLA 94, Oregon St. 55
Washington 78, Washington St. 70
Colorado 79, Arizona 63
California 53, Stanford 39
Southern Cal at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Arizona St. 63, Utah 61
Monday's Games
Washington St. at Oregon St., 11 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 11 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Arizona at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|16
|2
|.889
|20
|11
|.645
|Navy
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|10
|.655
|Boston U.
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|11
|.645
|Lehigh
|10
|8
|.556
|12
|18
|.400
|Army
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|15
|.483
|Lafayette
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|19
|.345
|Holy Cross
|7
|11
|.389
|9
|21
|.300
|American
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|21
|.300
|Bucknell
|5
|13
|.278
|8
|22
|.267
Saturday's Games
American 65, Loyola (Md.) 55
Bucknell 89, Boston U. 78
Colgate 74, Navy 69
Army 66, Holy Cross 58
Lehigh 78, Lafayette 58
Tuesday's Games
American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Bucknell at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|13
|3
|.813
|25
|4
|.862
|Arkansas
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Kentucky
|12
|4
|.750
|23
|6
|.793
|Tennessee
|12
|4
|.750
|21
|7
|.750
|Alabama
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|LSU
|8
|8
|.500
|20
|9
|.690
|Florida
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|South Carolina
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|11
|.607
|Mississippi St.
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|Texas A&M
|7
|9
|.438
|18
|11
|.621
|Vanderbilt
|6
|10
|.375
|14
|14
|.500
|Mississippi
|4
|12
|.250
|13
|16
|.448
|Missouri
|4
|12
|.250
|10
|19
|.345
|Georgia
|1
|15
|.063
|6
|23
|.207
Saturday's Games
Florida 84, Georgia 72
Mississippi St. 74, Vanderbilt 69
Arkansas 75, Kentucky 73
Texas A&M 76, Mississippi 66
Tennessee 67, Auburn 62
Alabama 90, South Carolina 71
LSU 75, Missouri 55
Tuesday's Games
Tennessee at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.
Mississippi at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Missouri at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Florida at Vanderbilt, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Furman
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Samford
|10
|8
|.556
|20
|10
|.667
|Wofford
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|12
|.600
|UNC-Greensboro
|9
|8
|.529
|17
|12
|.586
|VMI
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|14
|.533
|Mercer
|8
|10
|.444
|15
|16
|.484
|ETSU
|6
|11
|.353
|14
|16
|.467
|The Citadel
|6
|12
|.333
|12
|17
|.414
|W. Carolina
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|20
|.355
Saturday's Games
Furman 94, The Citadel 59
Chattanooga 70, Samford 57
W. Carolina 82, VMI 73
Wofford 74, Mercer 67
Sunday's Games
ETSU at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|9
|3
|.750
|19
|10
|.655
|New Orleans
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|11
|.593
|SE Louisiana
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|13
|.567
|Texas A&M-CC
|6
|6
|.500
|19
|10
|.655
|Houston Baptist
|5
|7
|.417
|9
|16
|.360
|Northwestern St.
|5
|8
|.385
|9
|21
|.300
|McNeese St.
|4
|9
|.308
|10
|20
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|23
|.233
Saturday's Games
Northwestern St. 87, New Orleans 77
Incarnate Word 69, McNeese St. 67
SE Louisiana 83, Nicholls 81
Texas A&M-CC 75, Houston Baptist 70
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas Southern
|12
|4
|.750
|14
|11
|.560
|Alcorn St.
|11
|4
|.733
|12
|15
|.444
|Southern U.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|12
|.556
|Grambling St.
|8
|6
|.571
|11
|16
|.407
|Prairie View
|8
|6
|.571
|8
|16
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|5
|11
|.313
|7
|22
|.241
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|10
|6
|.625
|12
|15
|.444
|Alabama A&M
|9
|7
|.563
|10
|16
|.385
|Jackson St.
|6
|9
|.400
|8
|18
|.308
|Bethune-Cookman
|6
|10
|.375
|8
|20
|.286
|Alabama St.
|6
|10
|.375
|7
|21
|.250
|MVSU
|2
|14
|.125
|2
|24
|.077
Saturday's Games
Florida A&M 79, Grambling St. 73
Alabama A&M 80, Alabama St. 65
Ark.-Pine Bluff 93, MVSU 79
Alcorn St. 72, Prairie View 69
Bethune-Cookman 87, Southern U. 84, OT
Texas Southern 81, Jackson St. 66
Monday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 8:30 p.m.
Jackson St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southern U., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|27
|4
|.871
|N. Dakota St.
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|9
|.700
|UMKC
|12
|6
|.667
|19
|11
|.633
|Oral Roberts
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|11
|.621
|South Dakota
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|11
|.621
|W. Illinois
|7
|11
|.389
|16
|14
|.533
|Denver
|7
|11
|.389
|11
|20
|.355
|St. Thomas (MN)
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|20
|.333
|Omaha
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|24
|.172
|North Dakota
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|25
|.194
Saturday's Games
N. Dakota St. 79, North Dakota 53
Denver 83, W. Illinois 77
South Dakota 92, Oral Roberts 87
St. Thomas (MN) 95, Omaha 74
S. Dakota St. 86, UMKC 75
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|6
|.778
|Appalachian St.
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|Georgia St.
|9
|5
|.643
|15
|10
|.600
|Troy
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|10
|.655
|South Alabama
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|Arkansas St.
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|Coastal Carolina
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|12
|.571
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|8
|9
|.471
|13
|14
|.481
|Texas-Arlington
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|17
|.393
|Georgia Southern
|5
|11
|.313
|12
|15
|.444
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|17
|.433
|UALR
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|18
|.308
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|13
|1
|.929
|24
|3
|.889
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|12
|3
|.800
|24
|6
|.800
|Santa Clara
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|10
|.667
|San Francisco
|10
|6
|.625
|23
|8
|.742
|BYU
|9
|6
|.600
|21
|9
|.700
|Portland
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|13
|.567
|San Diego
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|Pacific
|3
|11
|.214
|8
|21
|.276
|Loyola Marymount
|3
|12
|.200
|10
|17
|.370
|Pepperdine
|1
|15
|.063
|7
|24
|.226
Saturday's Games
San Francisco 78, San Diego 62
Santa Clara 102, Portland 89
Loyola Marymount 90, Pacific 77
BYU 75, Pepperdine 59
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 67, Gonzaga 57
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico St.
|12
|3
|.800
|23
|5
|.821
|Seattle
|13
|4
|.765
|22
|8
|.733
|Stephen F. Austin
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|8
|.714
|Sam Houston St.
|12
|5
|.706
|17
|13
|.567
|Grand Canyon
|10
|5
|.667
|20
|7
|.741
|Utah Valley St.
|10
|6
|.625
|19
|9
|.679
|Abilene Christian
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Dixie St.
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|Cal Baptist
|5
|11
|.313
|15
|14
|.517
|Chicago St.
|3
|13
|.188
|7
|22
|.241
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|14
|.125
|7
|21
|.250
|Lamar
|0
|14
|.000
|2
|25
|.074
Saturday's Games
Chicago St. 61, New Mexico St. 59
Utah Valley St. 63, Cal Baptist 54
Stephen F. Austin 73, Abilene Christian 71
Grand Canyon 67, Sam Houston St. 41
Tarleton St. 57, Lamar 49
Seattle 73, Dixie St. 65