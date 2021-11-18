All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.00031.750
Vermont00.00021.667
New Hampshire00.00011.500
UMBC00.00011.500
Binghamton00.00012.333
Maine00.00012.333
NJIT00.00012.333
Albany (NY)00.00003.000
Hartford00.00003.000
Stony Brook00.00001.000

Wednesday's Games

Mass.-Lowell 77, CCSU 53

Harvard 60, Albany (NY) 53

Columbia 85, Binghamton 77, OT

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Boston U. at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Yale at Vermont, 4 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.

Maine-Fort Kent at Maine, 7 p.m.

W. Carolina vs. UMBC at Portsmouth, V.A., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at UConn, Noon

UMBC at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Albany (NY) at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

NJIT at Wagner, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cincinnati00.000301.000
East Carolina00.000301.000
Houston00.000301.000
Memphis00.000301.000
UCF00.000301.000
Wichita St.00.000301.000
SMU00.00021.667
South Florida00.00021.667
Tulsa00.00021.667
Temple00.00011.500
Tulane00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Florida St. 59, Tulane 54

Thursday's Games

Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:30 p.m.

Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

SE Louisiana at SMU, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Auburn at South Florida, 7 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Arizona vs. Wichita St. at Paradise, N.V., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UCF at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Rhode Island at Daytona Beach, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
George Mason00.000401.000
Rhode Island00.000301.000
St. Bonaventure00.000201.000
Saint Louis00.00031.750
Fordham00.00021.667
Richmond00.00021.667
Saint Joseph's00.00021.667
UMass00.00021.667
VCU00.00021.667
Davidson00.00011.500
Dayton00.00012.333
Duquesne00.00012.333
La Salle00.00012.333
George Washington00.00013.250

Wednesday's Games

Rhode Island 57, Boston College 49

Lipscomb 78, Dayton 59

Delaware 85, La Salle 82, OT

George Mason 71, Maryland 66

Drexel 78, Saint Joseph's 75

VCU 48, Vanderbilt 37

Thursday's Games

Davidson vs. New Mexico St. at Conway, S.C., Noon

St. Bonaventure vs. Boise St. at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

UMass vs. UNC-Greensboro at St. Petersburg, F.L., 3 p.m.

Northeastern vs. Duquesne at St. Thomas, 5:45 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at George Washington, 7 p.m.

George Mason at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Saint Joseph's, Noon

Richmond at Drake, 1 p.m.

Austin Peay at Dayton, 2 p.m.

Army at La Salle, 4 p.m.

Chattanooga at VCU, 4 p.m.

Mercer at Saint Louis, 5 p.m.

Tulsa vs. Rhode Island at Daytona Beach, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke00.000401.000
Clemson00.000301.000
North Carolina00.000301.000
Virginia Tech00.000301.000
Wake Forest00.000301.000
Notre Dame00.000201.000
Syracuse00.000201.000
Boston College00.00031.750
NC State00.00031.750
Florida St.00.00021.667
Georgia Tech00.00021.667
Louisville00.00021.667
Miami00.00021.667
Pittsburgh00.00012.333
Virginia00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Rhode Island 57, Boston College 49

Wake Forest 95, Charleston Southern 59

Florida St. 59, Tulane 54

Oklahoma St. 74, NC State 68

Thursday's Games

Clemson vs. Temple at Charleston, S.C., 4:30 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Virginia Tech, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Towson at Pittsburgh, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Duke, 8 p.m.

Georgia Tech at Georgia, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at Louisville, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Purdue at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.

Boston College vs. Utah at Daytona Beach, F.L., 5 p.m.

Colgate at Syracuse, 5 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Lipscomb00.00041.800
E. Kentucky00.00031.750
Jacksonville00.00021.667
Kennesaw St.00.00022.500
Liberty00.00011.500
North Alabama00.00011.500
Florida Gulf Coast00.00012.333
Jacksonville St.00.00012.333
Stetson00.00012.333
Bellarmine00.00003.000
Cent. Arkansas00.00003.000
North Florida00.00005.000

Wednesday's Games

Lipscomb 78, Dayton 59

Miami (Ohio) 80, Stetson 65

Baylor 92, Cent. Arkansas 47

Saint Mary's (Cal) 73, Bellarmine 64

UCLA 98, North Florida 63

Friday's Games

Liberty vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 5 p.m.

Belmont at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Manhattan at Bay Lake, F.L., 7:30 p.m.

Stetson at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Bellarmine at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Webber International at North Florida, 2 p.m.

Oral Roberts at Cent. Arkansas, 4:15 p.m.

Manhattan vs. Liberty at Bay Lake, F.L., 6 p.m.

Albany (NY) at E. Kentucky, 7:30 p.m.

North Alabama vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., 8:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Baylor00.000301.000
Iowa St.00.000301.000
Texas Tech00.000301.000
Kansas00.000201.000
Kansas St.00.000201.000
Oklahoma00.000201.000
TCU00.000201.000
West Virginia00.000201.000
Oklahoma St.00.00041.800
Texas00.00021.667

Wednesday's Games

Baylor 92, Cent. Arkansas 47

Kansas St. 79, Nebraska-Omaha 64

Oklahoma St. 74, NC State 68

Texas 62, N. Colorado 49

Thursday's Games

Oklahoma vs. East Carolina at Conway, S.C., 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at TCU, 8 p.m.

Elon vs. West Virginia at Charleston, S.C., 9:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stanford at Baylor, 1 p.m.

Texas Tech vs. Incarnate Word at South Padre Island, T.X., 5 p.m.

San Jose St. at Texas, 6 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Creighton00.000301.000
Marquette00.000301.000
Providence00.000301.000
Seton Hall00.000301.000
UConn00.000301.000
DePaul00.000201.000
Xavier00.000201.000
Butler00.00031.750
St. John's00.00021.667
Villanova00.00021.667
Georgetown00.00011.500

Wednesday's Games

UConn 93, LIU 40

Michigan St. 73, Butler 52

Indiana 76, St. John's 74

Thursday's Games

New Hampshire at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette vs. Mississippi at Charleston, S.C., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Brown vs. Creighton at St. Thomas, 3:15 p.m.

Siena at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Binghamton at UConn, Noon

Villanova vs. Tennessee at Uncasville, C.T., 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. John's, 6 p.m.

W. Illinois at DePaul, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.00.000201.000
Portland St.00.00021.667
Sacramento St.00.00021.667
N. Colorado00.00032.600
E. Washington00.00012.333
Idaho00.00012.333
Idaho St.00.00012.333
Montana00.00012.333
Montana St.00.00012.333
N. Arizona00.00012.333
S. Utah00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

S. Dakota St. 91, Montana St. 74

Texas 62, N. Colorado 49

Portland St. 104, George Fox 58

Thursday's Games

UMass vs. Weber St. at St. Petersburg, F.L., 5:30 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Idaho, 9 p.m.

S. Utah at California, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at Ball St., 5:30 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Arizona at Rio Grande, 2 p.m.

Montana St. at New Mexico, 4 p.m.

Nebraska-Omaha at Montana, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Campbell00.00021.667
Hampton00.00021.667
Longwood00.00021.667
Presbyterian00.00021.667
Winthrop00.00021.667
Charleston Southern00.00012.333
High Point00.00012.333
Radford00.00012.333
SC-Upstate00.00012.333
UNC-Asheville00.00012.333
Gardner-Webb00.00003.000
NC A&T00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Wake Forest 95, Charleston Southern 59

Thursday's Games

Greensboro at NC A&T, 6 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UNC-Asheville, 6 p.m.

Presbyterian at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

SC-Upstate at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Campbell at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

American U. at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Radford at Furman, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Wofford, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Howard at High Point, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at Wake Forest, 2 p.m.

Bob Jones at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.

Carver at Gardner-Webb, 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Hampton, 5 p.m.

UMBC at Longwood, 5 p.m.

Navy at Radford, 5 p.m.

Winthrop at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana00.000301.000
Iowa00.000301.000
Minnesota00.000301.000
Northwestern00.000301.000
Ohio St.00.000301.000
Purdue00.000301.000
Rutgers00.000301.000
Maryland00.00031.750
Illinois00.00021.667
Michigan00.00021.667
Michigan St.00.00021.667
Wisconsin00.00021.667
Penn St.00.00011.500
Nebraska00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Michigan St. 73, Butler 52

George Mason 71, Maryland 66

Indiana 76, St. John's 74

Thursday's Games

Ohio St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama St. at Iowa, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at Penn St., 7 p.m.

Rutgers at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Hofstra at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Idaho St. at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UNLV vs. Michigan at Paradise, N.V., 12:30 a.m.

North Carolina vs. Purdue at Uncasville, C.T., 4 p.m.

E. Michigan at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC San Diego00.000301.000
Hawaii00.00021.667
UC Davis00.00021.667
UC Irvine00.00021.667
UC Riverside00.00022.500
CS Bakersfield00.00011.500
UC Santa Barbara00.00011.500
Cal Poly00.00012.333
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00012.333
Long Beach St.00.00012.333
CS Northridge00.00002.000

Wednesday's Games

Utah Valley 84, Long Beach St. 78, OT

Pepperdine 72, UC Davis 67

San Diego 74, UC Riverside 62

Thursday's Games

CS Bakersfield at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

E. Washington at CS Northridge, 5 p.m.

Cal Poly at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Chicago St. at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.

Bethesda at UC Riverside, 7 p.m.

Pepperdine at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

UC San Diego at Sacramento St., 10:05 p.m.

