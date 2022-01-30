All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|2
|.889
|Arizona
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|2
|.895
|Southern Cal
|8
|3
|.727
|18
|3
|.857
|Washington
|6
|3
|.667
|11
|8
|.579
|Oregon
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|7
|.632
|Washington St.
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|Stanford
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|7
|.632
|Colorado
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|Arizona St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|12
|.333
|California
|2
|8
|.200
|9
|12
|.429
|Oregon St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|14
|.176
|Utah
|1
|11
|.083
|8
|14
|.364
Saturday's Games
Arizona 67, Arizona St. 56
Washington 77, Utah 73, 2OT
Southern Cal 79, California 72
UCLA 66, Stanford 43
Oregon St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Colorado at Washington St., 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
California at Stanford, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|7
|3
|.700
|14
|7
|.667
|Army
|7
|3
|.700
|13
|9
|.591
|Loyola (Md.)
|6
|3
|.667
|12
|8
|.600
|Colgate
|4
|2
|.667
|8
|11
|.421
|Boston U.
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|Lehigh
|6
|4
|.600
|8
|14
|.364
|Lafayette
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|13
|.278
|Holy Cross
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|15
|.211
|American
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|14
|.300
|Bucknell
|1
|8
|.111
|4
|17
|.190
Saturday's Games
Army 60, Lafayette 56
Navy 47, American 45
Sunday's Games
Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Colgate at Lafayette, 6 p.m.
Holy Cross at Boston U., 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|8
|0
|1.000
|20
|1
|.952
|Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Arkansas
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|5
|.762
|Tennessee
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|Mississippi St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|LSU
|4
|4
|.500
|16
|5
|.762
|Texas A&M
|4
|4
|.500
|15
|6
|.714
|Alabama
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|South Carolina
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|7
|.650
|Florida
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|8
|.619
|Vanderbilt
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|Missouri
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|12
|.400
|Mississippi
|2
|6
|.250
|11
|10
|.524
|Georgia
|1
|7
|.125
|6
|15
|.286
Saturday's Games
TCU 77, LSU 68
Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68
Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68
Iowa St. 67, Missouri 50
Alabama 87, Baylor 78
Florida 81, Oklahoma St. 72
Mississippi 67, Kansas St. 56
Kentucky 80, Kansas 62
Texas Tech 76, Mississippi St. 50
Vanderbilt 85, Georgia 77
Texas 52, Tennessee 51
South Carolina 74, Texas A&M 63
Tuesday's Games
South Carolina at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.
Texas A&M at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.
Mississippi at LSU, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|8
|1
|.889
|18
|4
|.818
|Furman
|8
|2
|.800
|16
|7
|.696
|Mercer
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|10
|.545
|Wofford
|5
|5
|.500
|13
|9
|.591
|VMI
|5
|5
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|UNC-Greensboro
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|ETSU
|4
|6
|.400
|12
|11
|.522
|Samford
|3
|6
|.333
|13
|8
|.619
|The Citadel
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|W. Carolina
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|14
|.364
Saturday's Games
Chattanooga 75, The Citadel 62
VMI 83, ETSU 79
Samford 74, W. Carolina 64
Furman 80, Mercer 50
Wofford 85, UNC-Greensboro 66
Monday's Games
Wofford at Mercer, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|8
|.579
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|2
|.600
|16
|6
|.727
|Nicholls
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|9
|.591
|SE Louisiana
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|McNeese St.
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|13
|.381
|Houston Baptist
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Northwestern St.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|16
|.273
|Incarnate Word
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
Saturday's Games
Northwestern St. 90, Texas A&M-CC 76
SE Louisiana 78, Incarnate Word 68
Nicholls 73, Houston Baptist 61
Sunday's Games
New Orleans at McNeese St., 6 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|9
|.571
|Grambling St.
|6
|2
|.750
|9
|12
|.429
|Florida A&M
|6
|2
|.750
|8
|11
|.421
|Alcorn St.
|6
|2
|.750
|7
|13
|.350
|Texas Southern
|6
|3
|.667
|8
|10
|.444
|Alabama St.
|4
|4
|.500
|5
|15
|.250
|Prairie View
|4
|5
|.444
|4
|15
|.211
|Bethune-Cookman
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|15
|.250
|Alabama A&M
|3
|5
|.375
|4
|14
|.222
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|3
|6
|.333
|5
|17
|.227
|Jackson St.
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|15
|.211
|MVSU
|1
|8
|.111
|1
|18
|.053
Saturday's Games
Alcorn St. 68, Southern U. 64
Florida A&M 65, Alabama A&M 60
Grambling St. 73, Jackson St. 64
Ark.-Pine Bluff 74, MVSU 68
Texas Southern 75, Prairie View 74, OT
Alabama St. 79, Bethune-Cookman 73
Monday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Alabama St., 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|19
|4
|.826
|Oral Roberts
|9
|2
|.818
|15
|7
|.682
|N. Dakota St.
|6
|4
|.600
|14
|8
|.636
|South Dakota
|6
|4
|.600
|13
|8
|.619
|UMKC
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|9
|.571
|W. Illinois
|4
|5
|.444
|13
|8
|.619
|Denver
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|16
|.333
|Omaha
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|18
|.182
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|6
|.250
|8
|12
|.400
|North Dakota
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|18
|.182
Saturday's Games
S. Dakota St. 80, N. Dakota St. 76
W. Illinois 81, St. Thomas (MN) 52
Oral Roberts 89, Denver 80
South Dakota 71, North Dakota 58
Omaha 69, UMKC 68
Monday's Games
UMKC at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Appalachian St.
|8
|2
|.800
|14
|9
|.609
|Arkansas St.
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|5
|.737
|South Alabama
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|6
|.714
|Troy
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|7
|.667
|Texas St.
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|6
|.684
|Texas-Arlington
|5
|5
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Coastal Carolina
|4
|5
|.444
|12
|9
|.571
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|10
|.474
|Georgia Southern
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|Georgia St.
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|UALR
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|11
|.389
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|8
|.200
|10
|12
|.455
Saturday's Games
Arkansas St. 73, Coastal Carolina 66
Georgia St. 73, Louisiana-Monroe 62
Appalachian St. 72, UALR 57
Texas St. 58, Texas-Arlington 53
Troy 77, South Alabama 68
Georgia Southern 66, Louisiana-Lafayette 65
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|5
|1
|.833
|17
|4
|.810
|San Diego
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|9
|.591
|BYU
|5
|3
|.625
|17
|6
|.739
|San Francisco
|4
|3
|.571
|17
|5
|.773
|Santa Clara
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|8
|.619
|Portland
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|10
|.524
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Pacific
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|13
|.316
|Pepperdine
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|17
|.261
Saturday's Games
San Diego 69, Loyola Marymount 65
San Francisco 88, Santa Clara 85
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 81, Pepperdine 57
Gonzaga 104, Portland 72
Pacific 76, BYU 73
Monday's Games
Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|New Mexico St.
|7
|1
|.875
|18
|3
|.857
|Sam Houston St.
|8
|2
|.800
|13
|10
|.565
|Grand Canyon
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Utah Valley St.
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|6
|.700
|Abilene Christian
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|7
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|5
|5
|.500
|10
|13
|.435
|Stephen F. Austin
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|8
|.600
|Dixie St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Cal Baptist
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|8
|.600
|Chicago St.
|2
|6
|.250
|6
|15
|.286
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|1
|8
|.111
|6
|15
|.286
|Lamar
|0
|10
|.000
|2
|21
|.087
Saturday's Games
Dixie St. 79, Chicago St. 65
Abilene Christian 85, Lamar 82
Seattle 78, Sam Houston St. 63
Tarleton St. 79, Texas Rio Grande Valley 64
New Mexico St. 71, Grand Canyon 61
Stephen F. Austin at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.