PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA81.889162.889
Arizona71.875172.895
Southern Cal83.727183.857
Washington63.667118.579
Oregon53.625127.632
Washington St.43.571117.611
Stanford54.556127.632
Colorado55.500137.650
Arizona St.26.250612.333
California28.200912.429
Oregon St.16.143314.176
Utah111.083814.364

Saturday's Games

Arizona 67, Arizona St. 56

Washington 77, Utah 73, 2OT

Southern Cal 79, California 72

UCLA 66, Stanford 43

Oregon St. at Oregon, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Colorado at Washington St., 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

California at Stanford, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy73.700147.667
Army73.700139.591
Loyola (Md.)63.667128.600
Colgate42.667811.421
Boston U.64.600158.652
Lehigh64.600814.364
Lafayette25.286513.278
Holy Cross25.286415.211
American26.250614.300
Bucknell18.111417.190

Saturday's Games

Army 60, Lafayette 56

Navy 47, American 45

Sunday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Bucknell, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Colgate at Lafayette, 6 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston U., 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn801.000201.952
Kentucky62.750174.810
Arkansas53.625165.762
Tennessee53.625146.700
Mississippi St.43.571137.650
LSU44.500165.762
Texas A&M44.500156.714
Alabama44.500147.667
South Carolina44.500137.650
Florida35.375138.619
Vanderbilt35.375119.550
Missouri25.286812.400
Mississippi26.2501110.524
Georgia17.125615.286

Saturday's Games

TCU 77, LSU 68

Arkansas 77, West Virginia 68

Auburn 86, Oklahoma 68

Iowa St. 67, Missouri 50

Alabama 87, Baylor 78

Florida 81, Oklahoma St. 72

Mississippi 67, Kansas St. 56

Kentucky 80, Kansas 62

Texas Tech 76, Mississippi St. 50

Vanderbilt 85, Georgia 77

Texas 52, Tennessee 51

South Carolina 74, Texas A&M 63

Tuesday's Games

South Carolina at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Texas A&M at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Alabama at Auburn, 9 p.m.

Mississippi at LSU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga81.889184.818
Furman82.800167.696
Mercer54.5561210.545
Wofford55.500139.591
VMI55.5001210.545
UNC-Greensboro45.444129.571
ETSU46.4001211.522
Samford36.333138.619
The Citadel36.333911.450
W. Carolina27.222814.364

Saturday's Games

Chattanooga 75, The Citadel 62

VMI 83, ETSU 79

Samford 74, W. Carolina 64

Furman 80, Mercer 50

Wofford 85, UNC-Greensboro 66

Monday's Games

Wofford at Mercer, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans401.000118.579
Texas A&M-CC32.600166.727
Nicholls32.600139.591
SE Louisiana32.6001111.500
McNeese St.22.500813.381
Houston Baptist23.400612.333
Northwestern St.23.400616.273
Incarnate Word05.000418.182

Saturday's Games

Northwestern St. 90, Texas A&M-CC 76

SE Louisiana 78, Incarnate Word 68

Nicholls 73, Houston Baptist 61

Sunday's Games

New Orleans at McNeese St., 6 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.62.750129.571
Grambling St.62.750912.429
Florida A&M62.750811.421
Alcorn St.62.750713.350
Texas Southern63.667810.444
Alabama St.44.500515.250
Prairie View45.444415.211
Bethune-Cookman35.375515.250
Alabama A&M35.375414.222
Ark.-Pine Bluff36.333517.227
Jackson St.26.250415.211
MVSU18.111118.053

Saturday's Games

Alcorn St. 68, Southern U. 64

Florida A&M 65, Alabama A&M 60

Grambling St. 73, Jackson St. 64

Ark.-Pine Bluff 74, MVSU 68

Texas Southern 75, Prairie View 74, OT

Alabama St. 79, Bethune-Cookman 73

Monday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Alcorn St., 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Jackson St., 8:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Alabama St., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1001.000194.826
Oral Roberts92.818157.682
N. Dakota St.64.600148.636
South Dakota64.600138.619
UMKC54.556129.571
W. Illinois45.444138.619
Denver47.364816.333
Omaha38.273418.182
St. Thomas (MN)26.250812.400
North Dakota09.000418.182

Saturday's Games

S. Dakota St. 80, N. Dakota St. 76

W. Illinois 81, St. Thomas (MN) 52

Oral Roberts 89, Denver 80

South Dakota 71, North Dakota 58

Omaha 69, UMKC 68

Monday's Games

UMKC at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.82.800149.609
Arkansas St.52.714145.737
South Alabama53.625156.714
Troy53.625147.667
Texas St.43.571136.684
Texas-Arlington55.500912.429
Coastal Carolina45.444129.571
Louisiana-Lafayette45.444910.474
Georgia Southern35.375109.526
Georgia St.24.33389.471
UALR24.333711.389
Louisiana-Monroe28.2001012.455

Saturday's Games

Arkansas St. 73, Coastal Carolina 66

Georgia St. 73, Louisiana-Monroe 62

Appalachian St. 72, UALR 57

Texas St. 58, Texas-Arlington 53

Troy 77, South Alabama 68

Georgia Southern 66, Louisiana-Lafayette 65

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga601.000172.895
Saint Mary's (Cal.)51.833174.810
San Diego63.667139.591
BYU53.625176.739
San Francisco43.571175.773
Santa Clara33.500138.619
Portland24.3331110.524
Loyola Marymount25.286910.474
Pacific14.200613.316
Pepperdine08.000617.261

Saturday's Games

San Diego 69, Loyola Marymount 65

San Francisco 88, Santa Clara 85

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 81, Pepperdine 57

Gonzaga 104, Portland 72

Pacific 76, BYU 73

Monday's Games

Pacific at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle801.000174.810
New Mexico St.71.875183.857
Sam Houston St.82.8001310.565
Grand Canyon53.625155.750
Utah Valley St.53.625146.700
Abilene Christian55.500147.667
Tarleton St.55.5001013.435
Stephen F. Austin44.500128.600
Dixie St.44.5001110.524
Cal Baptist25.286128.600
Chicago St.26.250615.286
Texas Rio Grande Valley18.111615.286
Lamar010.000221.087

Saturday's Games

Dixie St. 79, Chicago St. 65

Abilene Christian 85, Lamar 82

Seattle 78, Sam Houston St. 63

Tarleton St. 79, Texas Rio Grande Valley 64

New Mexico St. 71, Grand Canyon 61

Stephen F. Austin at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

