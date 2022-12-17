All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000112.846
Bryant00.00083.727
UMBC00.00084.667
Maine00.00064.600
Vermont00.00067.462
New Hampshire00.00046.400
Albany (NY)00.00048.333
Binghamton00.00037.300
NJIT00.00019.100

Saturday's Games

Liberty vs. Bryant at Springfield, Mass., 12:30 p.m.

Oneonta at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

William & Mary at UMBC, 1 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Niagara at NJIT, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Maine at Akron, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000101.909
UCF00.00082.800
Memphis00.00083.727
Tulane00.00063.667
Cincinnati00.00074.636
East Carolina00.00074.636
Wichita St.00.00064.600
Temple00.00065.545
South Florida00.00056.455
Tulsa00.00046.400
SMU00.00037.300

Friday's Games

South Florida 59, Dartmouth 55

Tulsa 66, MVSU 51

Saturday's Games

Missouri vs. UCF at Sunrise, Fla., Noon

La Salle at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

East Carolina vs. South Carolina at Greenville, S.C., 2 p.m.

Houston at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Tulane vs. George Mason at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Temple at Mississippi, 5 p.m.

Texas A&M at Memphis, 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Hofstra at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.000111.917
UMass00.00082.800
Duquesne00.00083.727
Davidson00.00073.700
Saint Louis00.00074.636
VCU00.00074.636
George Mason00.00064.600
George Washington00.00064.600
Dayton00.00065.545
St. Bonaventure00.00065.545
La Salle00.00055.500
Loyola Chicago00.00055.500
Richmond00.00055.500
Saint Joseph's00.00045.444
Rhode Island00.00047.364

Friday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast 71, St. Bonaventure 58

Saturday's Games

La Salle at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

North Texas vs. UMass at Springfield, Mass., 3 p.m.

Tulane vs. George Mason at Chicago, 3:30 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph's, 4 p.m.

N. Illinois at VCU, 4 p.m.

Davidson vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m.

Richmond vs. Clemson at Greenville, S.C., 7 p.m.

Wyoming vs. Dayton at Chicago, 8 p.m.

Drake at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Rhode Island at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Loyola Chicago, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sacred Heart at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at Siena, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami201.000101.909
Virginia101.000801.000
Virginia Tech101.000101.909
Duke101.000102.833
Clemson101.00083.727
Pittsburgh101.00074.636
Syracuse101.00074.636
North Carolina11.50074.636
Florida St.11.50039.250
NC State02.00093.750
Wake Forest01.00083.727
Notre Dame01.00073.700
Georgia Tech01.00064.600
Boston College01.00066.500
Louisville02.00019.100

Saturday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at Miami, Noon

Wake Forest at Rutgers, Noon

North Florida at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Alabama St. at Georgia Tech, 2 p.m.

Florida A&M at Louisville, 2 p.m.

Houston at Virginia, 2 p.m.

St. John's vs. Florida St. at Sunrise, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Ohio St. at New York, 3 p.m.

Cornell at Syracuse, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. at Virginia Tech, 4 p.m.

Richmond vs. Clemson at Greenville, S.C., 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt vs. NC State at Chicago, 10:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Notre Dame vs. Georgia at Atlanta, 5:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Queens (NC)00.00092.818
Florida Gulf Coast00.00093.750
Lipscomb00.00074.636
Jacksonville00.00053.625
Kennesaw St.00.00064.600
Liberty00.00064.600
Stetson00.00054.556
North Alabama00.00065.545
Austin Peay00.00066.500
Cent. Arkansas00.00055.500
Jacksonville St.00.00055.500
Bellarmine00.00056.455
E. Kentucky00.00056.455
North Florida00.00036.333

Friday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast 71, St. Bonaventure 58

Murray St. 68, Austin Peay 60

Saturday's Games

Liberty vs. Bryant at Springfield, Mass., 12:30 p.m.

North Florida at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m.

Radford at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

UALR at Jacksonville St., 2 p.m.

Georgia College at Kennesaw St., 2 p.m.

Stetson at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bellarmine, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grambling St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Davis & Elkins at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.00091.900
Kansas St.00.00091.900
TCU00.00081.889
Texas00.00081.889
Iowa St.00.00082.800
West Virginia00.00082.800
Baylor00.00072.778
Texas Tech00.00072.778
Oklahoma00.00073.700
Oklahoma St.00.00064.600

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Kansas, Noon

Cent. Arkansas at Oklahoma, 3 p.m.

Jackson St. vs. Texas Tech at Houston, 4 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Wichita St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stanford vs. Texas at Dallas, 1 p.m.

W. Michigan at Iowa St., 1 p.m.

Buffalo at West Virginia, 5 p.m.

MVSU at TCU, 6 p.m.

Washington St. vs. Baylor at Dallas, 10 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. John's101.000101.909
Marquette101.00093.750
Xavier101.00093.750
UConn00.0001101.000
Butler00.00083.727
Providence00.00083.727
Seton Hall00.00074.636
DePaul01.00065.545
Creighton01.00066.500
Villanova00.00055.500
Georgetown01.00057.417

Friday's Games

Xavier 102, Georgetown 89

Marquette 69, Creighton 58

Saturday's Games

Providence at Seton Hall, 12:30 p.m.

DePaul at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

St. John's vs. Florida St. at Sunrise, Fla., 2:30 p.m.

Villanova at Saint Joseph's, 4 p.m.

UConn at Butler, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.00.00065.545
Montana00.00055.500
N. Colorado00.00055.500
Sacramento St.00.00055.500
Idaho00.00056.455
Portland St.00.00056.455
E. Washington00.00047.364
Weber St.00.00047.364
N. Arizona00.00048.333
Idaho St.00.00038.273

Friday's Games

Idaho 125, Northwest Indian 51

Weber St. 74, Cal Poly 45

Saturday's Games

Montana vs. Prairie View at Houston, 12:50 p.m.

N. Arizona at S. Utah, 3 p.m.

UC Davis at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Northwest Indian at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Washington, 10 p.m.

Sunday's Games

N. Colorado at Colorado, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Weber St. at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Idaho at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00082.800
UNC-Asheville00.00074.636
Longwood00.00065.545
Radford00.00065.545
Campbell00.00055.500
SC-Upstate00.00055.500
Winthrop00.00056.455
Charleston Southern00.00036.333
Gardner-Webb00.00037.300
Presbyterian00.00039.250

Saturday's Games

Longwood at The Citadel, 1 p.m.

Radford at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 2 p.m.

Campbell at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Jacksonville, 4 p.m.

Winthrop at LSU, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

High Point at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Bob Jones at Gardner-Webb, 11 a.m.

Allen at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue201.0001001.000
Wisconsin201.00092.818
Northwestern101.00072.778
Ohio St.101.00072.778
Michigan101.00063.667
Indiana11.50082.800
Maryland11.50083.727
Penn St.11.50073.700
Michigan St.11.50074.636
Rutgers11.50064.600
Illinois02.00073.700
Iowa01.00073.700
Nebraska02.00065.545
Minnesota02.00056.455

Saturday's Games

Indiana at Kansas, Noon

Wake Forest at Rutgers, Noon

DePaul at Northwestern, 2 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Ohio St. at New York, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Illinois, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at Michigan, 4 p.m.

Davidson vs. Purdue at Indianapolis, 6:15 p.m.

Nebraska vs. Kansas St. at Kansas City, Mo., 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Iowa, 8:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Canisius at Penn St., Noon

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara00.00072.778
UC Davis00.00073.700
Hawaii00.00063.667
UC Irvine00.00074.636
UC Riverside00.00064.600
Cal Poly00.00055.500
CS Bakersfield00.00045.444
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00046.400
Long Beach St.00.00046.400
UC San Diego00.00046.400
CS Northridge00.00027.222

Friday's Games

Weber St. 74, Cal Poly 45

Saturday's Games

UC Davis at E. Washington, 4 p.m.

Occidental at UC San Diego, 5 p.m.

Abilene Christian at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Idaho at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

San Diego Christian at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

Life Pacific at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

