All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont1201.000204.833
Stony Brook75.5831510.600
UMBC75.5831211.522
Binghamton76.5381012.455
New Hampshire66.5001110.524
Albany (NY)67.4621015.400
Mass.-Lowell57.4171311.542
Hartford46.400616.273
NJIT58.3851013.435
Maine211.154519.208

Saturday's Games

New Hampshire 69, Binghamton 60

Mass.-Lowell 88, UMBC 71

Vermont 76, Albany (NY) 63

Hartford 65, NJIT 49

Sunday's Games

Stony Brook 85, Maine 74

Monday's Games

UMBC at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Vermont at Hartford, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston92.818204.833
SMU92.818185.783
Memphis84.667148.636
Tulane85.6151111.500
Cincinnati65.545168.667
Temple65.545139.591
UCF66.500148.636
Wichita St.46.400139.591
East Carolina39.2501212.500
South Florida29.182716.304
Tulsa210.167815.348

Saturday's Games

Tulane 92, Temple 83, OT

Memphis 69, Houston 59

SMU 80, East Carolina 66

Tulsa 83, Cincinnati 77

Wichita St. 73, South Florida 69

Monday's Games

Tulsa at UCF, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Memphis at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Tulane at South Florida, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson102.833204.833
VCU93.750167.696
Dayton93.750178.680
Saint Louis83.727177.708
Richmond85.615179.654
St. Bonaventure64.600147.667
George Mason55.5001211.522
George Washington56.455914.391
Rhode Island47.3641310.565
Fordham47.3641112.478
UMass47.3641112.478
Saint Joseph's48.3331013.435
La Salle210.167715.318
Duquesne19.100616.273

Saturday's Games

UMass 69, Saint Joseph's 67

Dayton 80, George Washington 54

Rhode Island 72, Davidson 65

VCU 85, George Mason 70

Fordham 65, Duquesne 54

Richmond 77, La Salle 63

Monday's Games

Saint Louis at St. Bonaventure, 5 p.m.

Duquesne at Davidson, 7 p.m.

Dayton at Rhode Island, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

VCU at Fordham, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Duke113.786214.840
Notre Dame113.786187.720
Miami104.714187.720
North Carolina104.714187.720
Wake Forest105.667206.769
Virginia105.667169.640
Virginia Tech77.5001510.600
Syracuse77.5001312.520
Florida St.68.4291311.542
Louisville59.3571113.458
Pittsburgh510.3331016.385
Boston College49.308914.391
Clemson410.2861213.480
Georgia Tech310.2311014.417
NC State312.2001016.385

Saturday's Games

North Carolina 94, Florida St. 74

Pittsburgh 71, NC State 69

Miami 76, Wake Forest 72

Virginia 63, Georgia Tech 53

Duke 72, Boston College 61

Virginia Tech 71, Syracuse 59

Notre Dame 76, Clemson 61

Monday's Games

Virginia at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Wake Forest at Duke, 7 p.m.

Clemson at Florida St., 7 p.m.

NC State at Georgia Tech, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty92.818188.692
Jacksonville84.667168.667
Florida Gulf Coast75.583179.654
Kennesaw St.66.5001114.440
Stetson57.4171114.440
North Florida48.333818.308

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.93.750169.640
Bellarmine93.7501511.577
Cent. Arkansas56.455816.333
Lipscomb48.3331116.407
E. Kentucky39.2501115.423
North Alabama210.167916.360

Saturday's Games

Florida Gulf Coast 89, Stetson 82, OT

Bellarmine 75, North Alabama 69

Cent. Arkansas 72, Jacksonville St. 62

Lipscomb 83, E. Kentucky 73

North Florida 74, Kennesaw St. 72

Jacksonville 73, Liberty 69

Tuesday's Games

Liberty at North Florida, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas92.818204.833
Baylor93.750214.840
Texas Tech84.667196.760
Texas75.583187.720
TCU55.500166.727
Kansas St.57.4171311.542
Oklahoma St.57.4171212.500
Oklahoma48.3331411.560
West Virginia38.2731410.583
Iowa St.39.250169.640

Saturday's Games

Baylor 80, Texas 63

Kansas 71, Oklahoma 69

Oklahoma St. 81, West Virginia 58

Kansas St. 75, Iowa St. 69, OT

Texas Tech 82, TCU 69

Monday's Games

West Virginia at Kansas St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Texas at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

Iowa St. at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence111.917212.913
Villanova123.800196.760
UConn85.615177.708
Creighton75.583158.652
Marquette86.571169.640
Xavier76.538177.708
Seton Hall67.462158.652
St. John's58.3851311.542
Butler59.3571213.480
DePaul310.2311211.522
Georgetown012.000617.261

Saturday's Games

Creighton 80, Georgetown 66

Villanova 73, Seton Hall 67

Butler 85, Marquette 79

Providence 76, DePaul 73, OT

Sunday's Games

UConn 63, St. John's 60

Monday's Games

Georgetown at Creighton, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Villanova at Providence, 8 p.m.

Butler at DePaul, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.122.857205.800
S. Utah103.769167.696
Weber St.114.733188.692
Montana105.667179.654
N. Colorado84.6671311.542
E. Washington77.5001312.520
Portland St.69.400815.348
N. Arizona59.357916.360
Idaho311.214618.250
Idaho St.311.214518.217
Sacramento St.212.143615.286

Saturday's Games

Montana St. 72, N. Arizona 70

S. Utah 83, Sacramento St. 57

E. Washington 75, Idaho St. 72

Idaho 83, Weber St. 79

Montana 85, Portland St. 76

Monday's Games

S. Utah at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE North

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood101.909186.750
Campbell75.583149.609
NC A&T66.5001115.423
High Point56.4551114.440
Radford48.333816.333
Hampton39.250716.304

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE South

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop102.833178.680
Gardner-Webb93.7501510.600
SC-Upstate75.5831014.417
UNC-Asheville66.5001411.560
Presbyterian39.2501116.407
Charleston Southern111.083520.200

Saturday's Games

Gardner-Webb 82, Charleston Southern 65

NC A&T 70, Longwood 62

UNC-Asheville 83, SC-Upstate 56

Winthrop 65, Presbyterian 61

Radford 60, Hampton 54

Campbell 60, High Point 42

Tuesday's Games

High Point at Longwood, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois113.786186.750
Purdue114.733224.846
Wisconsin104.714195.792
Michigan St.94.692186.750
Ohio St.84.667156.714
Rutgers95.643159.625
Iowa76.538177.708
Michigan76.5381310.565
Indiana77.500168.667
Northwestern59.3571211.522
Penn St.49.308912.429
Minnesota310.2311210.545
Maryland311.2141114.440
Nebraska113.071718.280

Saturday's Games

Rutgers 73, Wisconsin 65

Michigan St. 76, Indiana 61

Ohio St. 68, Michigan 57

Minnesota 76, Penn St. 70

Sunday's Games

Purdue 62, Maryland 61

Illinois 73, Northwestern 66

Iowa 98, Nebraska 75

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. at Penn St., 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Ohio St., 8:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Indiana, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Long Beach St.91.900149.609
Cal St.-Fullerton73.700148.636
Hawaii73.700128.600
UC Irvine63.667117.611
UC Riverside54.556129.571
UC Davis33.500107.588
UC Santa Barbara34.429119.550
CS Northridge37.300716.304
CS Bakersfield18.111613.316
Cal Poly19.100517.227
UC San Diego00.0001112.478

Saturday's Games

UC San Diego 85, UC Riverside 62

CS Northridge 71, CS Bakersfield 65

UC Santa Barbara 69, Cal Poly 64

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 72, Cal St.-Fullerton 55

Tuesday's Games

UC Irvine at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you