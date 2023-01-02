All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|UT Martin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|S. Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Wednesday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at UALR, 8:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Utah
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Arizona
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|1
|.929
|Arizona St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Oregon
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Colorado
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|California
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|Stanford
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Sunday's Games
Washington St. 81, Southern Cal 71
UCLA 74, Washington 49
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Navy
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Army
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Colgate
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Boston U.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Monday's Games
Holy Cross at Navy, 1 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at American, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Army at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Missouri
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Auburn
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
Tuesday's Games
Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
LSU at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Mississippi at Alabama, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Auburn at Georgia, 6:30 p.m.
Texas A&M at Florida, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Arkansas, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|ETSU
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Furman
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Chattanooga
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|W. Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Wofford
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Mercer
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|VMI
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Wednesday's Games
W. Carolina at ETSU, 7 p.m.
The Citadel at Furman, 7 p.m.
Wofford at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Chattanooga at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
VMI at Samford, 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Houston Christian
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Lamar
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Incarnate Word at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Monday's Games
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
MVSU at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama St., 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Grambling St. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|South Dakota
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|UMKC
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Denver
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|W. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Omaha
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|North Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|James Madison
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Southern
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Marshall
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Old Dominion
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Appalachian St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|BYU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Gonzaga
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Santa Clara
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Pacific
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|San Francisco
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Portland
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Pepperdine
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
Tuesday's Games
Academy of Art at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Abilene Christian
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Utah Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Cal Baptist
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Wednesday's Games
New Mexico St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.