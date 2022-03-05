All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Towson
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|7
|.774
|UNC-Wilmington
|15
|3
|.833
|21
|8
|.724
|Hofstra
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|10
|.677
|Delaware
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|12
|.613
|Drexel
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|13
|.536
|Coll. of Charleston
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|14
|.533
|Elon
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|21
|.323
|James Madison
|6
|12
|.333
|15
|14
|.517
|William & Mary
|4
|14
|.222
|5
|26
|.161
|Northeastern
|2
|16
|.111
|8
|21
|.276
Saturday's Games
Sunday's Games
TBD vs. Towson at Washington, Noon
Delaware vs. Drexel at Washington, 2:30 p.m.
Elon vs. UNC-Wilmington at Washington, 6 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston vs. Hofstra at Washington, 8:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|16
|2
|.889
|23
|5
|.821
|UAB
|14
|4
|.778
|24
|7
|.774
|Louisiana Tech
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|9
|.700
|UTEP
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|12
|.600
|Rice
|7
|11
|.389
|15
|15
|.500
|UTSA
|3
|15
|.167
|10
|21
|.323
|Southern Miss.
|1
|17
|.056
|6
|25
|.194
CONFERENCE USA East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Middle Tennessee
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|9
|.710
|W. Kentucky
|11
|7
|.611
|19
|12
|.613
|FAU
|11
|7
|.611
|18
|13
|.581
|Charlotte
|10
|8
|.556
|17
|13
|.567
|Old Dominion
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|18
|.419
|FIU
|5
|13
|.278
|15
|16
|.484
|Marshall
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|20
|.355
Saturday's Games
FAU 84, FIU 76
Old Dominion 68, Middle Tennessee 64
Charlotte 70, Southern Miss. 67
UAB 87, Louisiana Tech 74
UTEP 70, North Texas 68
UTSA 82, Rice 71
W. Kentucky 78, Marshall 69
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|15
|6
|.714
|20
|9
|.690
|Fort Wayne
|15
|6
|.714
|21
|10
|.677
|N. Kentucky
|14
|6
|.700
|19
|11
|.633
|Wright St.
|15
|7
|.682
|19
|13
|.594
|Oakland
|12
|7
|.632
|20
|12
|.625
|Detroit
|10
|7
|.588
|14
|15
|.483
|Youngstown St.
|12
|9
|.571
|18
|14
|.563
|Ill.-Chicago
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|16
|.467
|Milwaukee
|8
|14
|.364
|10
|22
|.313
|Robert Morris
|5
|16
|.238
|8
|24
|.250
|Green Bay
|4
|16
|.200
|5
|25
|.167
|IUPUI
|1
|16
|.059
|3
|26
|.103
Monday's Games
Wright St. vs. Cleveland St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky vs. Fort Wayne at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|11
|2
|.846
|21
|5
|.808
|Yale
|10
|3
|.769
|16
|11
|.593
|Penn
|9
|4
|.692
|12
|14
|.462
|Cornell
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Dartmouth
|6
|8
|.429
|9
|16
|.360
|Brown
|5
|8
|.385
|13
|15
|.464
|Harvard
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Columbia
|1
|13
|.071
|4
|22
|.154
Saturday's Games
Dartmouth 76, Harvard 54
Cornell 78, Columbia 64
Princeton at Penn, 6 p.m.
Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|17
|3
|.850
|25
|6
|.806
|St. Peter's
|14
|6
|.700
|16
|11
|.593
|Siena
|12
|7
|.632
|15
|12
|.556
|Monmouth (NJ)
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Marist
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|15
|.483
|Niagara
|9
|11
|.450
|14
|15
|.483
|Manhattan
|8
|12
|.400
|15
|14
|.517
|Fairfield
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|17
|.452
|Rider
|7
|12
|.368
|11
|18
|.379
|Quinnipiac
|7
|13
|.350
|12
|16
|.429
|Canisius
|6
|13
|.316
|10
|20
|.333
Saturday's Games
Iona 79, Quinnipiac 61
Niagara 83, Marist 52
St. Peter's 57, Fairfield 41
Siena at Canisius, 4 p.m.
Rider 74, Monmouth (NJ) 65
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|17
|3
|.850
|25
|6
|.806
|Kent St.
|16
|4
|.800
|21
|9
|.700
|Ohio
|14
|6
|.700
|23
|8
|.742
|Akron
|14
|6
|.700
|21
|9
|.700
|Buffalo
|13
|6
|.684
|19
|10
|.655
|Ball St.
|9
|10
|.474
|14
|16
|.467
|Miami (Ohio)
|8
|12
|.400
|14
|17
|.452
|Cent. Michigan
|6
|12
|.333
|7
|22
|.241
|Bowling Green
|6
|14
|.300
|13
|18
|.419
|N. Illinois
|6
|14
|.300
|9
|21
|.300
|E. Michigan
|5
|15
|.250
|10
|21
|.323
|W. Michigan
|4
|16
|.200
|8
|23
|.258
Friday's Games
Kent St. 70, Buffalo 65
Ball St. 64, W. Michigan 63
Toledo 96, Bowling Green 56
Akron 57, Cent. Michigan 56
Miami (Ohio) 76, E. Michigan 63
N. Illinois 58, Ohio 57
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|12
|2
|.857
|21
|6
|.778
|Howard
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|12
|.571
|NC Central
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|14
|.517
|Morgan St.
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|SC State
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|15
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|6
|8
|.429
|11
|14
|.440
|Coppin St.
|6
|8
|.429
|7
|22
|.241
|Delaware St.
|0
|14
|.000
|2
|25
|.074
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Iowa
|14
|4
|.778
|19
|11
|.633
|Loyola Chicago
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|7
|.774
|Drake
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|9
|.719
|Missouri St.
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|9
|.719
|Bradley
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|14
|.548
|S. Illinois
|9
|9
|.500
|16
|15
|.516
|Valparaiso
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|18
|.438
|Illinois St.
|5
|13
|.278
|13
|20
|.394
|Indiana St.
|4
|14
|.222
|11
|20
|.355
|Evansville
|2
|16
|.111
|6
|24
|.200
Friday's Games
N. Iowa 78, Illinois St. 65
Loyola Chicago 66, Bradley 50
Missouri St. 67, Valparaiso 58
Drake 65, S. Illinois 52
Saturday's Games
Loyola Chicago 66, N. Iowa 43
Drake vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 6:11 p.m.
Sunday's Games
TBD vs. Loyola Chicago at St. Louis, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|15
|2
|.882
|24
|6
|.800
|Colorado St.
|13
|4
|.765
|23
|4
|.852
|San Diego St.
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Wyoming
|12
|5
|.706
|23
|7
|.767
|UNLV
|10
|7
|.588
|18
|12
|.600
|Fresno St.
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|11
|.621
|Utah St.
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|14
|.548
|Nevada
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|16
|.429
|New Mexico
|4
|12
|.250
|12
|18
|.400
|Air Force
|4
|13
|.235
|11
|17
|.393
|San Jose St.
|1
|17
|.056
|8
|22
|.267
Friday's Games
Utah St. 75, San Jose St. 52
Saturday's Games
Fresno St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Colorado St., 8:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Bryant
|15
|2
|.882
|20
|9
|.690
|Wagner
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|5
|.800
|LIU
|12
|6
|.667
|16
|13
|.552
|Mount St. Mary's
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|15
|.483
|Merrimack
|9
|8
|.529
|14
|16
|.467
|St. Francis (NY)
|7
|11
|.389
|10
|20
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|20
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|21
|.300
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|4
|11
|.267
|4
|22
|.154
|CCSU
|4
|13
|.235
|8
|24
|.250
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Bryant, 6 p.m.
LIU at Wagner, 8 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|18
|0
|1.000
|29
|2
|.935
|Belmont
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|7
|.781
|Morehead St.
|13
|5
|.722
|23
|10
|.697
|SE Missouri
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|18
|.438
|Tennessee St.
|8
|10
|.444
|14
|18
|.438
|Austin Peay
|8
|10
|.444
|12
|17
|.414
|Tennessee Tech
|7
|10
|.412
|11
|21
|.344
|SIU-Edwardsville
|5
|13
|.278
|11
|21
|.344
|UT Martin
|4
|14
|.222
|8
|22
|.267
|E. Illinois
|3
|15
|.167
|5
|26
|.161
Friday's Games
Murray St. 88, SE Missouri 74
Morehead St. 53, Belmont 51
Saturday's Games
Morehead St. vs. Murray St. at Evansville, Ind., 8:30 p.m.