All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Towson153.833247.774
UNC-Wilmington153.833218.724
Hofstra135.7222110.677
Delaware108.5561912.613
Drexel108.5561513.536
Coll. of Charleston810.4441614.533
Elon711.3891021.323
James Madison612.3331514.517
William & Mary414.222526.161
Northeastern216.111821.276

Saturday's Games

Sunday's Games

TBD vs. Towson at Washington, Noon

Delaware vs. Drexel at Washington, 2:30 p.m.

Elon vs. UNC-Wilmington at Washington, 6 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston vs. Hofstra at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA West

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
North Texas162.889235.821
UAB144.778247.774
Louisiana Tech126.667219.700
UTEP117.6111812.600
Rice711.3891515.500
UTSA315.1671021.323
Southern Miss.117.056625.194

CONFERENCE USA East

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Middle Tennessee135.722229.710
W. Kentucky117.6111912.613
FAU117.6111813.581
Charlotte108.5561713.567
Old Dominion810.4441318.419
FIU513.2781516.484
Marshall414.2221120.355

Saturday's Games

FAU 84, FIU 76

Old Dominion 68, Middle Tennessee 64

Charlotte 70, Southern Miss. 67

UAB 87, Louisiana Tech 74

UTEP 70, North Texas 68

UTSA 82, Rice 71

W. Kentucky 78, Marshall 69

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.156.714209.690
Fort Wayne156.7142110.677
N. Kentucky146.7001911.633
Wright St.157.6821913.594
Oakland127.6322012.625
Detroit107.5881415.483
Youngstown St.129.5711814.563
Ill.-Chicago910.4741416.467
Milwaukee814.3641022.313
Robert Morris516.238824.250
Green Bay416.200525.167
IUPUI116.059326.103

Monday's Games

Wright St. vs. Cleveland St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky vs. Fort Wayne at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton112.846215.808
Yale103.7691611.593
Penn94.6921214.462
Cornell77.5001510.600
Dartmouth68.429916.360
Brown58.3851315.464
Harvard59.3571313.500
Columbia113.071422.154

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth 76, Harvard 54

Cornell 78, Columbia 64

Princeton at Penn, 6 p.m.

Brown at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona173.850256.806
St. Peter's146.7001611.593
Siena127.6321512.556
Monmouth (NJ)118.5791911.633
Marist911.4501415.483
Niagara911.4501415.483
Manhattan812.4001514.517
Fairfield812.4001417.452
Rider712.3681118.379
Quinnipiac713.3501216.429
Canisius613.3161020.333

Saturday's Games

Iona 79, Quinnipiac 61

Niagara 83, Marist 52

St. Peter's 57, Fairfield 41

Siena at Canisius, 4 p.m.

Rider 74, Monmouth (NJ) 65

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo173.850256.806
Kent St.164.800219.700
Ohio146.700238.742
Akron146.700219.700
Buffalo136.6841910.655
Ball St.910.4741416.467
Miami (Ohio)812.4001417.452
Cent. Michigan612.333722.241
Bowling Green614.3001318.419
N. Illinois614.300921.300
E. Michigan515.2501021.323
W. Michigan416.200823.258

Friday's Games

Kent St. 70, Buffalo 65

Ball St. 64, W. Michigan 63

Toledo 96, Bowling Green 56

Akron 57, Cent. Michigan 56

Miami (Ohio) 76, E. Michigan 63

N. Illinois 58, Ohio 57

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.122.857216.778
Howard95.6431612.571
NC Central85.6151514.517
Morgan St.76.5381213.480
SC State77.5001515.500
Md.-Eastern Shore68.4291114.440
Coppin St.68.429722.241
Delaware St.014.000225.074

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Iowa144.7781911.633
Loyola Chicago135.722247.774
Drake135.722239.719
Missouri St.135.722239.719
Bradley117.6111714.548
S. Illinois99.5001615.516
Valparaiso612.3331418.438
Illinois St.513.2781320.394
Indiana St.414.2221120.355
Evansville216.111624.200

Friday's Games

N. Iowa 78, Illinois St. 65

Loyola Chicago 66, Bradley 50

Missouri St. 67, Valparaiso 58

Drake 65, S. Illinois 52

Saturday's Games

Loyola Chicago 66, N. Iowa 43

Drake vs. Missouri St. at St. Louis, 6:11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

TBD vs. Loyola Chicago at St. Louis, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.152.882246.800
Colorado St.134.765234.852
San Diego St.124.750207.741
Wyoming125.706237.767
UNLV107.5881812.600
Fresno St.88.5001811.621
Utah St.810.4441714.548
Nevada611.3531216.429
New Mexico412.2501218.400
Air Force413.2351117.393
San Jose St.117.056822.267

Friday's Games

Utah St. 75, San Jose St. 52

Saturday's Games

Fresno St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Colorado St., 8:30 p.m.

San Diego St. at Nevada, 10:30 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bryant152.882209.690
Wagner133.813205.800
LIU126.6671613.552
Mount St. Mary's97.5631415.483
Merrimack98.5291416.467
St. Francis (NY)711.3891020.333
Sacred Heart610.3751020.333
St. Francis (Pa.)513.278921.300
Fairleigh Dickinson411.267422.154
CCSU413.235824.250

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Bryant, 6 p.m.

LIU at Wagner, 8 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.1801.000292.935
Belmont153.833257.781
Morehead St.135.7222310.697
SE Missouri89.4711418.438
Tennessee St.810.4441418.438
Austin Peay810.4441217.414
Tennessee Tech710.4121121.344
SIU-Edwardsville513.2781121.344
UT Martin414.222822.267
E. Illinois315.167526.161

Friday's Games

Murray St. 88, SE Missouri 74

Morehead St. 53, Belmont 51

Saturday's Games

Morehead St. vs. Murray St. at Evansville, Ind., 8:30 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you