All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston701.000191.950
UNC-Wilmington52.714155.750
Hofstra52.714128.600
Towson42.667127.632
Drexel42.667108.556
Stony Brook32.600711.389
NC A&T43.571911.450
William & Mary33.500811.421
Northeastern33.500710.412
Delaware24.333109.526
Hampton06.000315.167
Elon06.000217.105
Monmouth (NJ)05.000117.056

Thursday's Games

William & Mary at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Drexel, 7 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Towson at NC A&T, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, Noon

UNC-Wilmington at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.

Delaware at Drexel, 2 p.m.

NC A&T at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 2:30 p.m.

Towson at Elon, 4 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU701.000171.944
North Texas62.750154.789
Rice43.571135.722
Middle Tennessee43.571117.611
UAB44.500136.684
Charlotte34.429126.667
W. Kentucky34.429117.611
Louisiana Tech34.429108.556
UTEP34.429108.556
FIU25.286810.444
UTSA17.125712.368

Thursday's Games

Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

Rice at North Texas, 8 p.m.

FAU at UTSA, 8 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m.

FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

North Texas at UAB, 4 p.m.

FIU at UTSA, 4 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.

Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

FAU at UTEP, 9 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.62.750145.737
Milwaukee62.750126.667
Cleveland St.62.750118.579
N. Kentucky62.750118.579
Oakland53.625712.368
Fort Wayne44.500127.632
Wright St.44.500118.579
Robert Morris35.375811.421
Detroit35.375712.368
Green Bay17.125217.105
IUPUI08.000316.158

Thursday's Games

Oakland at IUPUI, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.

Robert Morris at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Detroit at IUPUI, Noon

Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.

Robert Morris at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.00.000416.200
Hartford00.000416.200

Wednesday's Games

Morgan St. 92, Hartford 84

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell41.800144.778
Princeton41.800135.722
Dartmouth32.600712.368
Yale23.400126.667
Harvard23.400118.579
Brown23.40099.500
Penn23.400910.474
Columbia14.200614.300

Saturday's Games

Cornell at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at Princeton, 2 p.m.

Columbia at Brown, 4 p.m.

Penn at Yale, 6 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena61.857126.667
Iona52.714126.667
Quinnipiac53.625145.737
Rider43.57179.438
Manhattan43.571610.375
Niagara44.50098.529
Marist34.42979.438
Fairfield34.429710.412
Canisius35.375512.294
Mount St. Mary's25.286612.333
St. Peter's27.222711.389

Friday's Games

Canisius at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Iona at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

St. Peter's at Marist, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Rider, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.501.000153.833
Ball St.41.800135.722
Akron41.800126.667
Toledo32.600126.667
Buffalo32.60099.500
Bowling Green23.400810.444
Cent. Michigan23.400711.389
N. Illinois23.400612.333
W. Michigan23.400612.333
Ohio14.20099.500
Miami (Ohio)14.200711.389
E. Michigan14.200414.222

Friday's Games

Ball St. at Kent St., 6:30 p.m.

Toledo at Buffalo, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Akron at W. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Morgan St.301.000108.556
Norfolk St.21.667126.667
Md.-Eastern Shore21.66798.529
NC Central21.66798.529
Howard21.6671010.500
Coppin St.12.333614.300
SC State03.000316.158
Delaware St.03.000115.063

Wednesday's Games

Morgan St. 92, Hartford 84

Saturday's Games

Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at SC State, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Illinois72.778155.750
Belmont72.778146.700
Bradley63.667137.650
Indiana St.63.667137.650
Missouri St.63.667109.526
N. Iowa63.667109.526
Drake54.556146.700
Murray St.54.556109.526
Illinois St.36.333812.400
Valparaiso27.222812.400
Ill.-Chicago18.111911.450
Evansville09.000416.200

Wednesday's Games

Bradley 78, Indiana St. 67

Missouri St. 65, Drake 62, OT

N. Iowa 65, Illinois St. 63

Saturday's Games

N. Iowa at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at Missouri St., 2 p.m.

Belmont at Bradley, 4 p.m.

Drake at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Indiana St. at Murray St., 6 p.m.

Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Boise St.51.833154.789
San Diego St.41.800134.765
Nevada52.714155.750
New Mexico42.667172.895
Utah St.42.667154.789
Air Force33.500127.632
San Jose St.33.500127.632
Colorado St.24.333109.526
Fresno St.24.333611.353
UNLV15.167126.667
Wyoming06.000513.278

Wednesday's Games

San Diego St. at Colorado St., 10:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Boise St. at New Mexico, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Colorado St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

UNLV at Fresno St., 6 p.m.

San Jose St. at Utah St., 6 p.m.

San Diego St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson501.000128.600
St. Francis (Pa.)41.800711.389
Sacred Heart32.6001010.500
Stonehill33.500713.350
Merrimack33.500515.250
Wagner23.40097.563
St. Francis (NY)23.40099.500
CCSU23.400415.211
LIU06.000216.111

Friday's Games

Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

Stonehill at LIU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

CCSU at Wagner, 7 p.m.

