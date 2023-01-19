All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|7
|0
|1.000
|19
|1
|.950
|UNC-Wilmington
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|Hofstra
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|8
|.600
|Towson
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Drexel
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|8
|.556
|Stony Brook
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|11
|.389
|NC A&T
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|11
|.450
|William & Mary
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|11
|.421
|Northeastern
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Delaware
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Hampton
|0
|6
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
|Elon
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|17
|.105
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|5
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
Thursday's Games
William & Mary at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Drexel, 7 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Hofstra, 7 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Towson at NC A&T, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Coll. of Charleston at Northeastern, Noon
UNC-Wilmington at Stony Brook, 1 p.m.
Delaware at Drexel, 2 p.m.
NC A&T at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Monmouth (NJ), 2:30 p.m.
Towson at Elon, 4 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|7
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|North Texas
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Rice
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Middle Tennessee
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|UAB
|4
|4
|.500
|13
|6
|.684
|Charlotte
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|6
|.667
|W. Kentucky
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|7
|.611
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|UTEP
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|FIU
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|UTSA
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|12
|.368
Thursday's Games
Charlotte at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
Rice at North Texas, 8 p.m.
FAU at UTSA, 8 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisiana Tech, 9 p.m.
FIU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
North Texas at UAB, 4 p.m.
FIU at UTSA, 4 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Louisiana Tech, 5 p.m.
Charlotte at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
FAU at UTEP, 9 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Youngstown St.
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Milwaukee
|6
|2
|.750
|12
|6
|.667
|Cleveland St.
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|N. Kentucky
|6
|2
|.750
|11
|8
|.579
|Oakland
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|12
|.368
|Fort Wayne
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Wright St.
|4
|4
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Robert Morris
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|Detroit
|3
|5
|.375
|7
|12
|.368
|Green Bay
|1
|7
|.125
|2
|17
|.105
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|3
|16
|.158
Thursday's Games
Oakland at IUPUI, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 8 p.m.
Robert Morris at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Detroit at IUPUI, Noon
Fort Wayne at N. Kentucky, 6 p.m.
Robert Morris at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Wright St., 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Morgan St. 92, Hartford 84
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Princeton
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Dartmouth
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|12
|.368
|Yale
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|6
|.667
|Harvard
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|8
|.579
|Brown
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|Penn
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|10
|.474
|Columbia
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|14
|.300
Saturday's Games
Cornell at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at Princeton, 2 p.m.
Columbia at Brown, 4 p.m.
Penn at Yale, 6 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|6
|.667
|Iona
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|5
|.737
|Rider
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|9
|.438
|Manhattan
|4
|3
|.571
|6
|10
|.375
|Niagara
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|8
|.529
|Marist
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|9
|.438
|Fairfield
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|10
|.412
|Canisius
|3
|5
|.375
|5
|12
|.294
|Mount St. Mary's
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|St. Peter's
|2
|7
|.222
|7
|11
|.389
Friday's Games
Canisius at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Iona at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
St. Peter's at Marist, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Rider, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|3
|.833
|Ball St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|5
|.722
|Akron
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Toledo
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Buffalo
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|9
|.500
|Bowling Green
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|10
|.444
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|N. Illinois
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|W. Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|12
|.333
|Ohio
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|E. Michigan
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|14
|.222
Friday's Games
Ball St. at Kent St., 6:30 p.m.
Toledo at Buffalo, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Akron at W. Michigan, 2:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at E. Michigan, 3:30 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Morgan St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Norfolk St.
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|6
|.667
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|NC Central
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Howard
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|10
|.500
|Coppin St.
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|SC State
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|16
|.158
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
Wednesday's Games
Morgan St. 92, Hartford 84
Saturday's Games
Norfolk St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Morgan St. at Howard, 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at SC State, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Illinois
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|5
|.750
|Belmont
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|6
|.700
|Bradley
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Indiana St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|7
|.650
|Missouri St.
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|N. Iowa
|6
|3
|.667
|10
|9
|.526
|Drake
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|6
|.700
|Murray St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|9
|.526
|Illinois St.
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|Valparaiso
|2
|7
|.222
|8
|12
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|8
|.111
|9
|11
|.450
|Evansville
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Bradley 78, Indiana St. 67
Missouri St. 65, Drake 62, OT
N. Iowa 65, Illinois St. 63
Saturday's Games
N. Iowa at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at Missouri St., 2 p.m.
Belmont at Bradley, 4 p.m.
Drake at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Indiana St. at Murray St., 6 p.m.
Valparaiso at Illinois St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|San Diego St.
|4
|1
|.800
|13
|4
|.765
|Nevada
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|5
|.750
|New Mexico
|4
|2
|.667
|17
|2
|.895
|Utah St.
|4
|2
|.667
|15
|4
|.789
|Air Force
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|San Jose St.
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Colorado St.
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|9
|.526
|Fresno St.
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|UNLV
|1
|5
|.167
|12
|6
|.667
|Wyoming
|0
|6
|.000
|5
|13
|.278
Wednesday's Games
San Diego St. at Colorado St., 10:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Boise St. at New Mexico, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
UNLV at Fresno St., 6 p.m.
San Jose St. at Utah St., 6 p.m.
San Diego St. at Air Force, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|8
|.600
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|4
|1
|.800
|7
|11
|.389
|Sacred Heart
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|10
|.500
|Stonehill
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|13
|.350
|Merrimack
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|15
|.250
|Wagner
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|St. Francis (NY)
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|9
|.500
|CCSU
|2
|3
|.400
|4
|15
|.211
|LIU
|0
|6
|.000
|2
|16
|.111
Friday's Games
Sacred Heart at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
Stonehill at LIU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.
CCSU at Wagner, 7 p.m.
