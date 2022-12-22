All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Wednesday's Games
Morehead St. 66, Alice Lloyd 50
E. Illinois 92, Iowa 83
S. Illinois 70, SE Missouri 68
SIU-Edwardsville 69, Saint Louis 67
Thursday's Games
UALR at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|UCLA
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Southern Cal
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|1
|.917
|Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Oregon
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Oregon St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|Colorado
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Washington St.
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Stanford
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|California
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Wednesday's Games
UCLA 81, UC Davis 54
California 73, Texas-Arlington 51
Colorado 86, S. Utah 78
TCU 75, Utah 71
Auburn 84, Washington 61
Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Morgan St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
George Washington vs. Washington St. at Honolulu, 9 p.m.
Loyola Chicago vs. Stanford at Santa Cruz, Calif., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Wednesday's Games
Lafayette 90, La Salle 65
Mass.-Lowell 68, Boston U. 60
Richmond 81, Bucknell 71
VCU 74, Navy 52
Thursday's Games
Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 11:30 a.m.
Siena at American, 1 p.m.
Cornell at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Goucher at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
Wednesday's Games
Georgia 72, Chattanooga 65
Tennessee 86, Austin Peay 44
Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68
LSU 72, ETSU 68
Arkansas 85, UNC-Asheville 51
Auburn 84, Washington 61
Thursday's Games
W. Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Wednesday's Games
Georgia 72, Chattanooga 65
Mercer 82, Troy 79
Belmont 79, Samford 56
LSU 72, ETSU 68
Thursday's Games
VMI at Fordham, Noon
UNC-Greensboro at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Wednesday's Games
Texas Tech 111, Houston Christian 67
FIU 79, Incarnate Word 74
Houston 83, McNeese St. 44
SE Louisiana 80, Southern U. 62
Purdue 74, New Orleans 53
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Wednesday's Games
Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68
Memphis 83, Alabama St. 61
SE Louisiana 80, Southern U. 62
Tulane 84, MVSU 63
Thursday's Games
North Florida at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.
Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Grambling St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Oral Roberts
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|W. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Omaha
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|8
|.385
|UMKC
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Denver
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|North Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|South Dakota
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Wednesday's Games
St. Thomas (MN) 78, N. Dakota St. 68
North Dakota at W. Illinois, ppd.
South Dakota at Oral Roberts, ppd.
S. Dakota St. at UMKC, ppd.
Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
Wednesday's Games
Coppin St. 107, James Madison 100, 2OT
Georgia St. 91, Toccoa Falls 52
South Alabama 71, Jacksonville St. 66
Texas St. 87, Science and Arts 72
Old Dominion 78, George Mason 77
UC Santa Barbara 61, Appalachian St. 50
Ball St. 58, Georgia Southern 54
Mercer 82, Troy 79
Texas 100, Louisiana-Lafayette 72
Thursday's Games
UALR at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
Wednesday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 66, Wyoming 54
Loyola Marymount 76, Tulsa 64
Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.
Boise St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Portland at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.
Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.
Hartford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
Pepperdine at Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Wednesday's Games
Abilene Christian 113, Howard Payne 52
California 73, Texas-Arlington 51
Colorado 86, S. Utah 78
Kent St. 73, New Mexico St. 63
Tarleton St. 114, Huston 56
Thursday's Games
Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Lindenwood (Mo.) at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.
Seattle vs. Utah St. at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.
New Mexico St. vs. NC A&T at El Paso, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Portland St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
