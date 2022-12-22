All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SIU-Edwardsville00.00094.692
Tennessee St.00.00085.615
UT Martin00.00085.615
Morehead St.00.00076.538
S. Indiana00.00076.538
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00057.417
SE Missouri00.00058.385
UALR00.00048.333
E. Illinois00.00049.308
Tennessee Tech00.00049.308

Wednesday's Games

Morehead St. 66, Alice Lloyd 50

E. Illinois 92, Iowa 83

S. Illinois 70, SE Missouri 68

SIU-Edwardsville 69, Saint Louis 67

Thursday's Games

UALR at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona St.201.000111.917
UCLA201.000112.846
Southern Cal201.00093.750
Utah201.00094.692
Arizona11.500111.917
Washington11.50094.692
Oregon11.50076.538
Oregon St.11.50066.500
Colorado02.00085.615
Washington St.02.00046.400
Stanford02.00047.364
California02.000112.077

Wednesday's Games

UCLA 81, UC Davis 54

California 73, Texas-Arlington 51

Colorado 86, S. Utah 78

TCU 75, Utah 71

Auburn 84, Washington 61

Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Morgan St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.

George Washington vs. Washington St. at Honolulu, 9 p.m.

Loyola Chicago vs. Stanford at Santa Cruz, Calif., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American00.00082.800
Bucknell00.00075.583
Navy00.00075.583
Boston U.00.00076.538
Colgate00.00066.500
Army00.00067.462
Lehigh00.00056.455
Loyola (Md.)00.00048.333
Holy Cross00.00039.250
Lafayette00.000211.154

Wednesday's Games

Lafayette 90, La Salle 65

Mass.-Lowell 68, Boston U. 60

Richmond 81, Bucknell 71

VCU 74, Navy 52

Thursday's Games

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 11:30 a.m.

Siena at American, 1 p.m.

Cornell at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Goucher at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bucknell at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arkansas00.000111.917
LSU00.000111.917
Mississippi St.00.000111.917
Missouri00.000101.909
Alabama00.000102.833
Auburn00.000102.833
Tennessee00.000102.833
Georgia00.00093.750
Kentucky00.00083.727
Mississippi00.00084.667
Florida00.00075.583
Texas A&M00.00065.545
South Carolina00.00056.455
Vanderbilt00.00056.455

Wednesday's Games

Georgia 72, Chattanooga 65

Tennessee 86, Austin Peay 44

Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68

LSU 72, ETSU 68

Arkansas 85, UNC-Asheville 51

Auburn 84, Washington 61

Thursday's Games

W. Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Illinois vs. Missouri at St. Louis, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman00.00094.692
Chattanooga00.00085.615
Wofford00.00085.615
Mercer00.00076.538
W. Carolina00.00076.538
UNC-Greensboro00.00066.500
Samford00.00067.462
The Citadel00.00057.417
VMI00.00057.417
ETSU00.00049.308

Wednesday's Games

Georgia 72, Chattanooga 65

Mercer 82, Troy 79

Belmont 79, Samford 56

LSU 72, ETSU 68

Thursday's Games

VMI at Fordham, Noon

UNC-Greensboro at E. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nicholls101.00066.500
Northwestern St.00.00084.667
Texas A&M-CC00.00066.500
Incarnate Word00.00067.462
SE Louisiana01.00067.462
Lamar00.00049.308
Texas A&M Commerce00.00049.308
New Orleans00.00038.273
Houston Christian00.000310.231
McNeese St.00.000310.231

Wednesday's Games

Texas Tech 111, Houston Christian 67

FIU 79, Incarnate Word 74

Houston 83, McNeese St. 44

SE Louisiana 80, Southern U. 62

Purdue 74, New Orleans 53

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00065.545
Bethune-Cookman00.00047.364
Prairie View00.00048.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00049.308
Southern U.00.00049.308
Alabama A&M00.00037.300
Texas Southern00.00038.273
Alcorn St.00.00039.250
Florida A&M00.00028.200
Alabama St.00.000111.083
Jackson St.00.000111.083
MVSU00.000113.071

Wednesday's Games

Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68

Memphis 83, Alabama St. 61

SE Louisiana 80, Southern U. 62

Tulane 84, MVSU 63

Thursday's Games

North Florida at Bethune-Cookman, 2 p.m.

Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Vanderbilt, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Grambling St. at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Thomas (MN)201.000114.733
Oral Roberts101.000103.769
W. Illinois101.00084.667
Omaha101.00058.385
UMKC101.00059.357
Denver01.00094.692
North Dakota01.00068.429
S. Dakota St.01.00058.385
South Dakota01.00058.385
N. Dakota St.02.000311.214

Wednesday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) 78, N. Dakota St. 68

North Dakota at W. Illinois, ppd.

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, ppd.

S. Dakota St. at UMKC, ppd.

Denver at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.000111.917
Marshall00.000112.846
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000102.833
James Madison00.00094.692
Old Dominion00.00084.667
Troy00.00085.615
Arkansas St.00.00075.583
Georgia St.00.00075.583
Coastal Carolina00.00065.545
Appalachian St.00.00076.538
Georgia Southern00.00076.538
Texas St.00.00076.538
South Alabama00.00066.500
Louisiana-Monroe00.00049.308

Wednesday's Games

Coppin St. 107, James Madison 100, 2OT

Georgia St. 91, Toccoa Falls 52

South Alabama 71, Jacksonville St. 66

Texas St. 87, Science and Arts 72

Old Dominion 78, George Mason 77

UC Santa Barbara 61, Appalachian St. 50

Ball St. 58, Georgia Southern 54

Mercer 82, Troy 79

Texas 100, Louisiana-Lafayette 72

Thursday's Games

UALR at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Santa Clara00.000113.786
Gonzaga00.000103.769
Loyola Marymount00.000104.714
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000104.714
San Francisco00.00094.692
BYU00.00095.643
Portland00.00086.571
Pepperdine00.00065.545
San Diego00.00076.538
Pacific00.00078.467

Wednesday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 66, Wyoming 54

Loyola Marymount 76, Tulsa 64

Arizona St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

San Diego at CS Northridge, 4 p.m.

Boise St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Portland at UC Riverside, 5 p.m.

Weber St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Hartford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

Pepperdine at Hawaii, 11:30 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000102.833
Seattle00.00082.800
Grand Canyon00.00094.692
Utah Valley St.00.00094.692
Cal Baptist00.00084.667
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00084.667
Abilene Christian00.00085.615
S. Utah00.00085.615
Stephen F. Austin00.00075.583
Utah Tech00.00075.583
New Mexico St.00.00065.545
Tarleton St.00.00066.500
Texas-Arlington00.00058.385

Wednesday's Games

Abilene Christian 113, Howard Payne 52

California 73, Texas-Arlington 51

Colorado 86, S. Utah 78

Kent St. 73, New Mexico St. 63

Tarleton St. 114, Huston 56

Thursday's Games

Jackson St. at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Lindenwood (Mo.) at Utah Tech, 3 p.m.

Seattle vs. Utah St. at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.

New Mexico St. vs. NC A&T at El Paso, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Portland St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

