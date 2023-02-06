All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont72.7781310.565
Mass.-Lowell74.636196.760
Bryant64.600158.652
New Hampshire64.6001111.500
Binghamton54.556913.409
UMBC55.5001510.600
Maine46.4001013.435
NJIT36.333616.273
Albany (NY)19.100619.240

Monday's Games

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bryant at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

NJIT at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston101.909222.917
Tulane83.727157.682
Temple83.7271410.583
Memphis73.700176.739
Cincinnati74.636168.667
Wichita St.56.4551211.522
UCF46.400139.591
South Florida37.3001013.435
East Carolina38.2731212.500
SMU38.273816.333
Tulsa110.091517.227

Sunday's Games

Wichita St. 86, Tulsa 75

Houston 81, Temple 65

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Memphis at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.

Temple at SMU, 8 p.m.

UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU92.818186.750
Saint Louis73.700158.652
Dayton74.636159.625
St. Bonaventure74.6361311.542
Fordham64.600185.783
Duquesne55.500158.652
George Washington55.5001112.478
George Mason56.4551311.542
Richmond56.4551212.500
Saint Joseph's56.4551112.478
La Salle46.4001013.435
Rhode Island46.400814.364
UMass47.3641310.565
Davidson47.3641112.478
Loyola Chicago28.200814.364

Sunday's Games

Richmond 68, Fordham 58

La Salle 73, Saint Joseph's 65

Tuesday's Games

Dayton at VCU, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

George Mason at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

UMass at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Richmond at George Washington, 7 p.m.

La Salle at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Clemson103.769186.750
Virginia93.750174.810
Pittsburgh93.750167.696
NC State94.692195.792
Miami94.692185.783
Duke84.667176.739
North Carolina75.583158.652
Wake Forest76.538159.625
Syracuse76.5381410.583
Florida St.67.462816.333
Boston College58.3851113.458
Virginia Tech48.333149.609
Notre Dame210.1671013.435
Louisville111.083320.130
Georgia Tech112.077815.348

Monday's Games

Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

NC State at Virginia, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty102.833196.760
Kennesaw St.102.833187.720
E. Kentucky93.750169.640
Stetson84.6671310.565
Lipscomb75.5831510.600
Queens (NC)66.500169.640
North Alabama66.5001411.560
Bellarmine66.5001114.440
Jacksonville57.4171211.522
North Florida57.4171014.417
Florida Gulf Coast48.3331411.560
Jacksonville St.39.2501015.400
Cent. Arkansas39.250817.320
Austin Peay210.167817.320

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas82.800194.826
Iowa St.73.700166.727
Kansas64.600185.783
Kansas St.64.600185.783
Baylor64.600176.739
TCU64.600176.739
Oklahoma St.55.500149.609
West Virginia37.300149.609
Oklahoma28.2001211.522
Texas Tech19.1001211.522

Monday's Games

Texas at Kansas, 9 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

TCU at Kansas St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette112.846195.792
Xavier112.846195.792
Providence93.750176.739
Creighton93.750158.652
Seton Hall85.615159.625
UConn76.538186.750
Villanova48.3331013.435
St. John's49.3081410.583
Butler310.2311113.458
DePaul310.231915.375
Georgetown112.077618.250

Sunday's Games

Seton Hall 69, DePaul 64

Tuesday's Games

Marquette at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

St. John's at Butler, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Creighton at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Providence, 8 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1201.000187.720
Montana St.102.833178.680
Weber St.73.7001211.522
Montana66.5001212.500
Idaho St.55.500815.348
Sacramento St.56.4551212.500
Portland St.47.3641014.417
Idaho39.250916.360
N. Colorado29.182716.304
N. Arizona29.182618.250

Monday's Games

Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 11 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville102.833187.720
Radford102.833169.640
Longwood84.667169.640
Gardner-Webb84.6671311.542
Winthrop66.5001114.440
SC-Upstate57.4171013.435
Campbell57.4171014.417
Charleston Southern48.333815.348
High Point39.2501113.458
Presbyterian111.083520.200

Wednesday's Games

Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue112.846222.917
Rutgers84.667167.696
Illinois75.583167.696
Indiana75.583167.696
Maryland75.583167.696
Northwestern75.583167.696
Iowa75.583158.652
Michigan75.5831310.565
Michigan St.66.500149.609
Penn St.57.417149.609
Wisconsin57.417139.591
Nebraska49.3081113.458
Ohio St.39.2501112.478
Minnesota111.083715.318

Sunday's Games

Michigan 77, Ohio St. 69

Nebraska 72, Penn St. 63

Northwestern 54, Wisconsin 52

Tuesday's Games

Rutgers at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.

Minnesota at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

Maryland at Michigan St., 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Nebraska at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara92.818184.818
UC Irvine83.727158.652
Hawaii84.667177.708
UC Riverside84.667159.625
Long Beach St.84.6671410.583
UC Davis74.636149.609
Cal St.-Fullerton76.5381312.520
CS Bakersfield48.333815.348
UC San Diego39.250816.333
CS Northridge210.167518.217
Cal Poly111.083717.292

