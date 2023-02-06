All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|10
|.565
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|6
|.760
|Bryant
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|New Hampshire
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|Binghamton
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|UMBC
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Maine
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|NJIT
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|Albany (NY)
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|19
|.240
Monday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 6 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Bryant at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
NJIT at UMBC, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|1
|.909
|22
|2
|.917
|Tulane
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|7
|.682
|Temple
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Memphis
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Cincinnati
|7
|4
|.636
|16
|8
|.667
|Wichita St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|11
|.522
|UCF
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|South Florida
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|12
|.500
|SMU
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|16
|.333
|Tulsa
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|17
|.227
Sunday's Games
Wichita St. 86, Tulsa 75
Houston 81, Temple 65
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Memphis at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.
Temple at SMU, 8 p.m.
UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|6
|.750
|Saint Louis
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|8
|.652
|Dayton
|7
|4
|.636
|15
|9
|.625
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|11
|.542
|Fordham
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Duquesne
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|George Washington
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|George Mason
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Richmond
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|12
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|La Salle
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|Rhode Island
|4
|6
|.400
|8
|14
|.364
|UMass
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|10
|.565
|Davidson
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Loyola Chicago
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|14
|.364
Sunday's Games
Richmond 68, Fordham 58
La Salle 73, Saint Joseph's 65
Tuesday's Games
Dayton at VCU, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Saint Louis, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
George Mason at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
UMass at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Richmond at George Washington, 7 p.m.
La Salle at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Clemson
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|6
|.750
|Virginia
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|4
|.810
|Pittsburgh
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|NC State
|9
|4
|.692
|19
|5
|.792
|Miami
|9
|4
|.692
|18
|5
|.783
|Duke
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|6
|.739
|North Carolina
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Wake Forest
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Syracuse
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Florida St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|Boston College
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|Virginia Tech
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|9
|.609
|Notre Dame
|2
|10
|.167
|10
|13
|.435
|Louisville
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|20
|.130
|Georgia Tech
|1
|12
|.077
|8
|15
|.348
Monday's Games
Duke at Miami, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Louisville at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.
NC State at Virginia, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Syracuse at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|Kennesaw St.
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|7
|.720
|E. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|9
|.640
|Stetson
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|Lipscomb
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|Queens (NC)
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|North Alabama
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Bellarmine
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Jacksonville
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|11
|.522
|North Florida
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|14
|.417
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|15
|.400
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|17
|.320
|Austin Peay
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas
|8
|2
|.800
|19
|4
|.826
|Iowa St.
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|6
|.727
|Kansas
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Kansas St.
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Baylor
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|TCU
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|West Virginia
|3
|7
|.300
|14
|9
|.609
|Oklahoma
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas Tech
|1
|9
|.100
|12
|11
|.522
Monday's Games
Texas at Kansas, 9 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
TCU at Kansas St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|5
|.792
|Xavier
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|5
|.792
|Providence
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|6
|.739
|Creighton
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|8
|.652
|Seton Hall
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|UConn
|7
|6
|.538
|18
|6
|.750
|Villanova
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|St. John's
|4
|9
|.308
|14
|10
|.583
|Butler
|3
|10
|.231
|11
|13
|.458
|DePaul
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|15
|.375
|Georgetown
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|18
|.250
Sunday's Games
Seton Hall 69, DePaul 64
Tuesday's Games
Marquette at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
St. John's at Butler, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Creighton at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Providence, 8 p.m.
DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|12
|0
|1.000
|18
|7
|.720
|Montana St.
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|8
|.680
|Weber St.
|7
|3
|.700
|12
|11
|.522
|Montana
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|12
|.500
|Idaho St.
|5
|5
|.500
|8
|15
|.348
|Sacramento St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|12
|.500
|Portland St.
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Idaho
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|16
|.360
|N. Colorado
|2
|9
|.182
|7
|16
|.304
|N. Arizona
|2
|9
|.182
|6
|18
|.250
Monday's Games
Idaho St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Weber St. at N. Colorado, 11 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|7
|.720
|Radford
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|Longwood
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Gardner-Webb
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Winthrop
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|SC-Upstate
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|13
|.435
|Campbell
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|14
|.417
|Charleston Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|High Point
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|13
|.458
|Presbyterian
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|20
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|2
|.917
|Rutgers
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|7
|.696
|Illinois
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Indiana
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Maryland
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Northwestern
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Iowa
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Michigan
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Michigan St.
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|Penn St.
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|9
|.609
|Wisconsin
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|9
|.591
|Nebraska
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|13
|.458
|Ohio St.
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|12
|.478
|Minnesota
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|15
|.318
Sunday's Games
Michigan 77, Ohio St. 69
Nebraska 72, Penn St. 63
Northwestern 54, Wisconsin 52
Tuesday's Games
Rutgers at Indiana, 6:30 p.m.
Minnesota at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.
Maryland at Michigan St., 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Nebraska at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|4
|.818
|UC Irvine
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|8
|.652
|Hawaii
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|UC Riverside
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|9
|.625
|Long Beach St.
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|10
|.583
|UC Davis
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|12
|.520
|CS Bakersfield
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|UC San Diego
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|16
|.333
|CS Northridge
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|18
|.217
|Cal Poly
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|17
|.292
