All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Saturday's Games
Miami (Ohio) 80, UALR 67
Alabama St. 67, E. Illinois 58
SE Missouri 63, Boston U. 52
S. Indiana 69, Bowling Green 57
Marshall 83, Morehead St. 59
SIU-Edwardsville 64, UMKC 54
Sunday's Games
SE Missouri vs. UC Davis at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
McNeese St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
St. Ambrose at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Saturday's Games
Michigan St. 74, Oregon 70
Clemson 67, California 59
Utah 95, St. Thomas (MN) 66
Sunday's Games
Stanford vs. Memphis at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.
Yale at Colorado, 3 p.m.
Villanova vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
Bellarmine at UCLA, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. vs. Portland St. at Portland, Ore., 11 p.m.
Monday's Games
Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Saturday's Games
Manhattan 72, Army 71
Navy 75, Mount St. Mary's 59
Loyola (Md.) 65, Louisiana-Monroe 64
Marist 60, Bucknell 54, OT
SE Missouri 63, Boston U. 52
Penn 81, Colgate 69
American 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 55
Sunday's Games
Colby Sawyer at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.
Hartford vs. Colgate at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
UC Davis vs. Boston U. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Albany (NY) at American, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
Saturday's Games
Missouri 105, Houston Christian 69
Sunday's Games
ETSU at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Mississippi vs. Oklahoma at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.
Saint Louis at Auburn, 3 p.m.
Wofford at LSU, 3 p.m.
North Carolina vs. Alabama at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.
Florida vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 8:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Omaha at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Troy at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bellarmine at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Missouri at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Saturday's Games
VMI 108, Regent 58
Hofstra 65, UNC-Greensboro 53
UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 61
Chattanooga 69, Murray St. 66
Mercer 60, Fairfield 58
Sunday's Games
Stephen F. Austin vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 11 a.m.
ETSU at Georgia, 1 p.m.
Wofford at LSU, 3 p.m.
Tennessee Southern at Samford, 3 p.m.
Mercer vs. Towson at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Furman at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Saturday's Games
Missouri 105, Houston Christian 69
SE Louisiana 96, William Carey 62
Northwestern St. 74, Cent. Arkansas 66, OT
Nicholls 72, San Diego 70
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman vs. Northwestern St. at Conway, Ark., 2 p.m.
Lamar at SMU, 3 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Arlington Baptist at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.
McNeese St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Champion Christian at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Saturday's Games
Omaha 88, Southern U. 78
Alabama St. 67, E. Illinois 58
Colorado St. 88, MVSU 45
Bethune-Cookman 68, Idaho St. 66, OT
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman vs. Northwestern St. at Conway, Ark., 2 p.m.
Alabama St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.
Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m.
Grambling St. vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.
Monday's Games
Dartmouth vs. Grambling St. at San Antonio, 4 p.m.
Champion Christian at Southern U., 7:30 p.m.
Fisk at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Texas Southern at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Jackson St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Saturday's Games
James Madison 79, S. Dakota St. 60
Omaha 88, Southern U. 78
Coastal Carolina 66, South Dakota 59
Youngstown St. 88, W. Illinois 64
New Mexico 76, N. Dakota St. 55
SIU-Edwardsville 64, UMKC 54
Utah 95, St. Thomas (MN) 66
Sunday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Jacksonville St. vs. N. Dakota St. at Albuquerque, N.M., 5 p.m.
Rogers St. at Oral Roberts, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Omaha at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.
Mount Marty at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Bacone at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
North Central at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Idaho St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Saturday's Games
Loyola (Md.) 65, Louisiana-Monroe 64
James Madison 79, S. Dakota St. 60
Georgia Southern 101, Oglethorpe 73
Coastal Carolina 66, South Dakota 59
Towson 62, South Alabama 60
Drake 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 64
Marshall 83, Morehead St. 59
Old Dominion 71, East Carolina 50
Sunday's Games
Hawaii 72, Texas St. 65
Valparaiso vs. James Madison at Savannah, Ga., Noon
Belmont at Georgia St., 2 p.m.
South Alabama vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.
Bethel (TN) at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.
Mobile at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Louisiana-Monroe at Tulane, 7 p.m.
Troy at Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Furman at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.
Loyola (NO) at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Montana at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Saturday's Games
Nicholls 72, San Diego 70
Sunday's Games
Santa Clara 86, Iona 76
Portland vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.
Xavier vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Longwood at San Diego, 9 p.m.
Cal Poly at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Westminster (Utah) vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Saturday's Games
Utah Tech 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 60
Boise St. 87, Utah Valley St. 69
Texas 91, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54
Wichita St. 83, Tarleton St. 71
Middle Tennessee 75, Stephen F. Austin 63
Cal Baptist 77, Cent. Michigan 61
Grand Canyon 110, Benedictine Mesa 53
S. Utah 91, Sacramento St. 87, 2OT
UC Irvine 85, New Mexico St. 68
Sunday's Games
Stephen F. Austin vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 11 a.m.
Abilene Christian at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.
Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Weber St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Alcorn St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.