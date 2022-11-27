All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.00051.833
SIU-Edwardsville00.00052.714
Tennessee St.00.00042.667
S. Indiana00.00033.500
Tennessee Tech00.00033.500
Morehead St.00.00034.429
UT Martin00.00034.429
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00035.375
UALR00.00025.286
E. Illinois00.00016.143

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) 80, UALR 67

Alabama St. 67, E. Illinois 58

SE Missouri 63, Boston U. 52

S. Indiana 69, Bowling Green 57

Marshall 83, Morehead St. 59

SIU-Edwardsville 64, UMKC 54

Sunday's Games

SE Missouri vs. UC Davis at Milwaukee, 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

McNeese St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

SE Missouri at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Kentucky Christian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

St. Ambrose at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona00.000601.000
Arizona St.00.00051.833
Washington00.00051.833
Utah00.00052.714
UCLA00.00042.667
Washington St.00.00032.600
Southern Cal00.00043.571
Colorado00.00033.500
Oregon St.00.00033.500
Stanford00.00033.500
Oregon00.00024.333
California00.00007.000

Saturday's Games

Michigan St. 74, Oregon 70

Clemson 67, California 59

Utah 95, St. Thomas (MN) 66

Sunday's Games

Stanford vs. Memphis at Orlando, Fla., 11 a.m.

Yale at Colorado, 3 p.m.

Villanova vs. Oregon at Portland, Ore., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Bellarmine at UCLA, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. vs. Portland St. at Portland, Ore., 11 p.m.

Monday's Games

Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy00.00051.833
American00.00042.667
Boston U.00.00042.667
Lehigh00.00032.600
Bucknell00.00043.571
Colgate00.00044.500
Loyola (Md.)00.00034.429
Army00.00025.286
Holy Cross00.00015.167
Lafayette00.00016.143

Saturday's Games

Manhattan 72, Army 71

Navy 75, Mount St. Mary's 59

Loyola (Md.) 65, Louisiana-Monroe 64

Marist 60, Bucknell 54, OT

SE Missouri 63, Boston U. 52

Penn 81, Colgate 69

American 66, St. Francis (Pa.) 55

Sunday's Games

Colby Sawyer at Holy Cross, 1 p.m.

Hartford vs. Colgate at Philadelphia, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Milwaukee, 4 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

UC Davis vs. Boston U. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Albany (NY) at American, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Missouri00.000701.000
Auburn00.000601.000
Mississippi00.000601.000
Mississippi St.00.000601.000
Alabama00.00051.833
Arkansas00.00051.833
LSU00.00051.833
Tennessee00.00051.833
Florida00.00042.667
Georgia00.00042.667
Kentucky00.00042.667
Texas A&M00.00042.667
South Carolina00.00033.500
Vanderbilt00.00033.500

Saturday's Games

Missouri 105, Houston Christian 69

Sunday's Games

ETSU at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Mississippi vs. Oklahoma at Orlando, Fla., 1:30 p.m.

Saint Louis at Auburn, 3 p.m.

Wofford at LSU, 3 p.m.

North Carolina vs. Alabama at Portland, Ore., 3:30 p.m.

Florida vs. West Virginia at Portland, Ore., 8:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Omaha at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bellarmine at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.00061.857
Furman00.00042.667
Wofford00.00042.667
Mercer00.00043.571
The Citadel00.00043.571
W. Carolina00.00043.571
Chattanooga00.00033.500
ETSU00.00033.500
UNC-Greensboro00.00033.500
VMI00.00025.286

Saturday's Games

VMI 108, Regent 58

Hofstra 65, UNC-Greensboro 53

UNC-Asheville 73, W. Carolina 61

Chattanooga 69, Murray St. 66

Mercer 60, Fairfield 58

Sunday's Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 11 a.m.

ETSU at Georgia, 1 p.m.

Wofford at LSU, 3 p.m.

Tennessee Southern at Samford, 3 p.m.

Mercer vs. Towson at Savannah, Ga., 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Furman at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

VMI at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Northwestern St.00.00042.667
SE Louisiana00.00043.571
Texas A&M-CC00.00043.571
Incarnate Word00.00033.500
Lamar00.00033.500
McNeese St.00.00024.333
New Orleans00.00024.333
Nicholls00.00024.333
Texas A&M Commerce00.00024.333
Houston Christian00.00016.143

Saturday's Games

Missouri 105, Houston Christian 69

SE Louisiana 96, William Carey 62

Northwestern St. 74, Cent. Arkansas 66, OT

Nicholls 72, San Diego 70

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Northwestern St. at Conway, Ark., 2 p.m.

Lamar at SMU, 3 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Arlington Baptist at Texas A&M Commerce, 7 p.m.

McNeese St. at UT Martin, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at UTSA, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Champion Christian at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Prairie View00.00042.667
Grambling St.00.00032.600
Alcorn St.00.00033.500
Bethune-Cookman00.00033.500
Southern U.00.00024.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00026.250
Florida A&M00.00014.200
Alabama A&M00.00015.167
Alabama St.00.00016.143
Texas Southern00.00016.143
MVSU00.00017.125
Jackson St.00.00005.000

Saturday's Games

Omaha 88, Southern U. 78

Alabama St. 67, E. Illinois 58

Colorado St. 88, MVSU 45

Bethune-Cookman 68, Idaho St. 66, OT

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Northwestern St. at Conway, Ark., 2 p.m.

Alabama St. at Ohio, 2 p.m.

Prairie View at Oklahoma St., 3 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Arizona St., 5 p.m.

Grambling St. vs. Incarnate Word at San Antonio, 6 p.m.

Monday's Games

Dartmouth vs. Grambling St. at San Antonio, 4 p.m.

Champion Christian at Southern U., 7:30 p.m.

Fisk at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Texas Southern at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Jackson St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00061.857
St. Thomas (MN)00.00053.625
North Dakota00.00043.571
Oral Roberts00.00033.500
Omaha00.00034.429
S. Dakota St.00.00034.429
South Dakota00.00034.429
UMKC00.00036.333
W. Illinois00.00024.333
N. Dakota St.00.00016.143

Saturday's Games

James Madison 79, S. Dakota St. 60

Omaha 88, Southern U. 78

Coastal Carolina 66, South Dakota 59

Youngstown St. 88, W. Illinois 64

New Mexico 76, N. Dakota St. 55

SIU-Edwardsville 64, UMKC 54

Utah 95, St. Thomas (MN) 66

Sunday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Jacksonville St. vs. N. Dakota St. at Albuquerque, N.M., 5 p.m.

Rogers St. at Oral Roberts, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Omaha at Mississippi St., 7:30 p.m.

Mount Marty at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Bacone at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

North Central at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Idaho St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.00.000601.000
James Madison00.00061.857
Troy00.00061.857
Louisiana-Lafayette00.00051.833
Marshall00.00051.833
Appalachian St.00.00052.714
Georgia St.00.00042.667
Coastal Carolina00.00032.600
Georgia Southern00.00043.571
Old Dominion00.00043.571
Texas St.00.00043.571
Arkansas St.00.00033.500
South Alabama00.00024.333
Louisiana-Monroe00.00025.286

Saturday's Games

Loyola (Md.) 65, Louisiana-Monroe 64

James Madison 79, S. Dakota St. 60

Georgia Southern 101, Oglethorpe 73

Coastal Carolina 66, South Dakota 59

Towson 62, South Alabama 60

Drake 76, Louisiana-Lafayette 64

Marshall 83, Morehead St. 59

Old Dominion 71, East Carolina 50

Sunday's Games

Hawaii 72, Texas St. 65

Valparaiso vs. James Madison at Savannah, Ga., Noon

Belmont at Georgia St., 2 p.m.

South Alabama vs. Robert Morris at Savannah, Ga., 2:30 p.m.

Bethel (TN) at Arkansas St., 3 p.m.

Mobile at Southern Miss., 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Louisiana-Monroe at Tulane, 7 p.m.

Troy at Arkansas, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Furman at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Old Dominion at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Loyola (NO) at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Montana at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.00061.857
San Francisco00.00061.857
Loyola Marymount00.00062.750
Santa Clara00.00052.714
Gonzaga00.00042.667
Pepperdine00.00042.667
Portland00.00053.625
BYU00.00043.571
San Diego00.00043.571
Pacific00.00024.333

Saturday's Games

Nicholls 72, San Diego 70

Sunday's Games

Santa Clara 86, Iona 76

Portland vs. Michigan St. at Portland, Ore., 5:30 p.m.

Xavier vs. Gonzaga at Portland, Ore., 7:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Longwood at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Cal Poly at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Westminster (Utah) vs. BYU at Salt Lake City, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000601.000
Seattle00.000501.000
Grand Canyon00.00052.714
Cal Baptist00.00043.571
S. Utah00.00043.571
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00043.571
Stephen F. Austin00.00033.500
Tarleton St.00.00033.500
New Mexico St.00.00022.500
Texas-Arlington00.00034.429
Utah Tech00.00034.429
Utah Valley St.00.00034.429
Abilene Christian00.00024.333

Saturday's Games

Utah Tech 66, Cal St.-Fullerton 60

Boise St. 87, Utah Valley St. 69

Texas 91, Texas Rio Grande Valley 54

Wichita St. 83, Tarleton St. 71

Middle Tennessee 75, Stephen F. Austin 63

Cal Baptist 77, Cent. Michigan 61

Grand Canyon 110, Benedictine Mesa 53

S. Utah 91, Sacramento St. 87, 2OT

UC Irvine 85, New Mexico St. 68

Sunday's Games

Stephen F. Austin vs. UNC-Greensboro at Laval, Quebec, 11 a.m.

Abilene Christian at N. Arizona, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Howard Payne at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

Seattle at Washington, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Weber St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

