AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont401.000124.750
Hartford101.000310.231
Stony Brook31.750116.647
Binghamton32.60068.429
Albany (NY)32.600710.412
NJIT33.50088.500
New Hampshire22.50076.538
Mass.-Lowell24.333108.556
UMBC24.333710.412
Maine05.000313.188

Saturday's Games

UMBC 88, Maine 46

New Hampshire 67, Mass.-Lowell 61

Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Vermont, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.

Hartford at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston501.000162.889
SMU51.833144.778
Cincinnati42.667145.737
Temple32.600106.625
UCF43.571125.706
Tulane43.57179.438
Memphis34.42998.529
East Carolina23.400116.647
South Florida14.200611.353
Wichita St.04.00097.563
Tulsa05.000610.375

Saturday's Games

Temple at South Florida, ppd.

UCF 68, Tulane 66

East Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Memphis at Tulsa, 3 p.m.

Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson601.000162.889
Dayton41.800126.667
St. Bonaventure31.750114.733
VCU42.667116.647
Rhode Island32.600125.706
Saint Louis22.500116.647
Richmond23.400117.611
Fordham23.40098.529
George Washington23.400611.353
Saint Joseph's24.33389.471
Duquesne13.250610.375
UMass14.20089.471
La Salle14.20069.400
George Mason01.00077.500

Friday's Games

St. Bonaventure 64, Duquesne 56

Saturday's Games

George Washington 63, Rhode Island 61

Davidson 69, Fordham 66

VCU 70, Saint Joseph's 54

Richmond at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.

Dayton at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UMass at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Saint Joseph's at George Mason, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami62.750145.737
Florida St.62.750135.722
Duke52.714153.833
North Carolina42.667125.706
Notre Dame42.667116.647
Wake Forest53.625154.789
Louisville54.556118.579
Virginia54.556118.579
Boston College34.42989.471
Syracuse35.375910.474
NC State36.3331010.500
Clemson25.286108.556
Virginia Tech25.286108.556
Pittsburgh25.286711.389
Georgia Tech16.143710.412

Saturday's Games

Boston College 68, Virginia Tech 63

Duke 79, Syracuse 59

Florida St. 61, Miami 60

Notre Dame 82, Louisville 70

NC State 77, Virginia 63

Pittsburgh at Clemson, 6 p.m.

North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Clayton St. at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.

Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.

Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty401.000136.684
Jacksonville St.401.000116.647
Bellarmine401.000108.556
Jacksonville31.750115.688
Kennesaw St.31.75089.471
Cent. Arkansas32.600612.333
Florida Gulf Coast23.400127.632
Lipscomb24.333912.429
E. Kentucky14.200910.474
North Alabama14.200810.444
Stetson14.200711.389
North Florida05.000415.211

Saturday's Games

Lipscomb 77, Kennesaw St. 73

Stetson at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.

Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.

North Florida at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas41.800152.882
Baylor52.714172.895
Texas Tech52.714154.789
TCU32.600123.800
Texas43.571145.737
Oklahoma St.34.429108.556
West Virginia24.333135.722
Kansas St.24.333107.588
Iowa St.25.286145.737
Oklahoma25.286127.632

Saturday's Games

Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 65

Texas 56, Oklahoma St. 51

Baylor 65, Oklahoma 51

TCU 59, Iowa St. 44

Kansas at Kansas St., 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence51.833152.882
Villanova72.778145.737
Xavier42.667143.824
UConn42.667134.765
Marquette53.625136.684
Creighton32.600115.688
Seton Hall34.429125.706
St. John's24.333107.588
Butler25.28699.500
DePaul16.143107.588
Georgetown05.000610.375

Saturday's Games

Villanova 85, Georgetown 74

Seton Hall 66, St. John's 60

DePaul at Creighton, 5:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Butler at Providence, Noon

Xavier at Marquette, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. John's at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.61.857135.722
S. Utah41.800105.667
N. Colorado41.80098.529
Montana62.750136.684
Montana St.52.714135.722
E. Washington42.667107.588
N. Arizona24.333611.353
Portland St.24.333410.286
Sacramento St.15.16758.385
Idaho St.16.143313.188
Idaho07.000314.176

Saturday's Games

Montana 58, N. Arizona 48

S. Utah 86, Idaho St. 74

N. Colorado at E. Washington, 5 p.m.

Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.

Montana St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Winthrop501.000126.667
Longwood401.000125.706
SC-Upstate51.833810.444
NC A&T41.800910.474
UNC-Asheville33.500118.579
Gardner-Webb33.500910.474
Campbell23.40097.563
Radford24.333612.333
High Point12.333710.412
Charleston Southern14.200413.235
Presbyterian05.000812.400
Hampton03.000410.286

Saturday's Games

UNC-Asheville 78, Radford 74, OT

Winthrop 64, Gardner-Webb 62

Longwood 71, Presbyterian 70

High Point at Hampton, 4 p.m.

SC-Upstate 70, Charleston Southern 57

Campbell at NC A&T, 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.

Winthrop at High Point, 6 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.61.857153.833
Wisconsin62.750153.833
Illinois62.750135.722
Ohio St.52.714124.750
Indiana53.625144.778
Rutgers53.625117.611
Purdue43.571153.833
Iowa34.429135.722
Penn St.34.42987.533
Michigan23.40087.533
Minnesota25.286115.688
Northwestern25.28697.563
Maryland26.250109.526
Nebraska08.000613.316

Friday's Games

Maryland 81, Illinois 65

Michigan St. 86, Wisconsin 74

Saturday's Games

Minnesota 68, Rutgers 65

Nebraska at Ohio St., ppd.

Penn St. at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.

Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton401.000105.667
Hawaii401.00085.615
UC Riverside31.75095.643
Long Beach St.31.75079.438
UC Davis21.66785.615
UC San Diego24.33389.471
UC Irvine12.33366.500
CS Bakersfield13.25067.462
Cal Poly13.250411.267
CS Northridge14.200511.313
UC Santa Barbara03.00077.500

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.

UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

