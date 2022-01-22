All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Hartford
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Stony Brook
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|6
|.647
|Binghamton
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|8
|.429
|Albany (NY)
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|10
|.412
|NJIT
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|New Hampshire
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|UMBC
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Maine
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
Saturday's Games
UMBC 88, Maine 46
New Hampshire 67, Mass.-Lowell 61
Stony Brook at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Binghamton at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Vermont, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
New Hampshire at Maine, 7 p.m.
Hartford at Binghamton, 7:30 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|5
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|SMU
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|UCF
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|5
|.706
|Tulane
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|9
|.438
|Memphis
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|8
|.529
|East Carolina
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|6
|.647
|South Florida
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Wichita St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Tulsa
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
Saturday's Games
Temple at South Florida, ppd.
UCF 68, Tulane 66
East Carolina at Houston, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Memphis at Tulsa, 3 p.m.
Wichita St. at SMU, ppd.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|Dayton
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Saint Louis
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Richmond
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|7
|.611
|Fordham
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|Saint Joseph's
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Duquesne
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|UMass
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|9
|.471
|La Salle
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|9
|.400
|George Mason
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
Friday's Games
St. Bonaventure 64, Duquesne 56
Saturday's Games
George Washington 63, Rhode Island 61
Davidson 69, Fordham 66
VCU 70, Saint Joseph's 54
Richmond at La Salle, 4:30 p.m.
Dayton at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UMass at Saint Louis, 2:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Saint Joseph's at George Mason, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Florida St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Duke
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|3
|.833
|North Carolina
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Notre Dame
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Wake Forest
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|4
|.789
|Louisville
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Virginia
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Boston College
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|9
|.471
|Syracuse
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|NC State
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Clemson
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
|Virginia Tech
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
|Pittsburgh
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|11
|.389
|Georgia Tech
|1
|6
|.143
|7
|10
|.412
Saturday's Games
Boston College 68, Virginia Tech 63
Duke 79, Syracuse 59
Florida St. 61, Miami 60
Notre Dame 82, Louisville 70
NC State 77, Virginia 63
Pittsburgh at Clemson, 6 p.m.
North Carolina at Wake Forest, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Clayton St. at Georgia Tech, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Boston College at Wake Forest, 6 p.m.
Louisville at Virginia, 7 p.m.
Virginia Tech at North Carolina, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Bellarmine
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|Jacksonville
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|5
|.688
|Kennesaw St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|3
|.400
|12
|7
|.632
|Lipscomb
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|E. Kentucky
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|10
|.474
|North Alabama
|1
|4
|.200
|8
|10
|.444
|Stetson
|1
|4
|.200
|7
|11
|.389
|North Florida
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
Saturday's Games
Lipscomb 77, Kennesaw St. 73
Stetson at North Alabama, 4:30 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at Jacksonville St., 5 p.m.
Jacksonville at Bellarmine, 7 p.m.
North Florida at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Jacksonville at Kennesaw St., 5 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|4
|1
|.800
|15
|2
|.882
|Baylor
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|2
|.895
|Texas Tech
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|TCU
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|3
|.800
|Texas
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|West Virginia
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|5
|.722
|Kansas St.
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Iowa St.
|2
|5
|.286
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|7
|.632
Saturday's Games
Texas Tech 78, West Virginia 65
Texas 56, Oklahoma St. 51
Baylor 65, Oklahoma 51
TCU 59, Iowa St. 44
Kansas at Kansas St., 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Texas Tech at Kansas, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|2
|.882
|Villanova
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|5
|.737
|Xavier
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|3
|.824
|UConn
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Marquette
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Creighton
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Seton Hall
|3
|4
|.429
|12
|5
|.706
|St. John's
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Butler
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|9
|.500
|DePaul
|1
|6
|.143
|10
|7
|.588
|Georgetown
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
Saturday's Games
Villanova 85, Georgetown 74
Seton Hall 66, St. John's 60
DePaul at Creighton, 5:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Butler at Providence, Noon
Xavier at Marquette, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. John's at Seton Hall, 9 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|5
|.722
|S. Utah
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|5
|.667
|N. Colorado
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|8
|.529
|Montana
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Montana St.
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|5
|.722
|E. Washington
|4
|2
|.667
|10
|7
|.588
|N. Arizona
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|11
|.353
|Portland St.
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|10
|.286
|Sacramento St.
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|8
|.385
|Idaho St.
|1
|6
|.143
|3
|13
|.188
|Idaho
|0
|7
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
Saturday's Games
Montana 58, N. Arizona 48
S. Utah 86, Idaho St. 74
N. Colorado at E. Washington, 5 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Idaho, 5 p.m.
Montana St. at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Weber St. at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Winthrop
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|6
|.667
|Longwood
|4
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|SC-Upstate
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|10
|.444
|NC A&T
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|10
|.474
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|Campbell
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|Radford
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|High Point
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Charleston Southern
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|13
|.235
|Presbyterian
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|12
|.400
|Hampton
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Saturday's Games
UNC-Asheville 78, Radford 74, OT
Winthrop 64, Gardner-Webb 62
Longwood 71, Presbyterian 70
High Point at Hampton, 4 p.m.
SC-Upstate 70, Charleston Southern 57
Campbell at NC A&T, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Longwood at Hampton, 6 p.m.
Winthrop at High Point, 6 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|3
|.833
|Illinois
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Ohio St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|4
|.750
|Indiana
|5
|3
|.625
|14
|4
|.778
|Rutgers
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|7
|.611
|Purdue
|4
|3
|.571
|15
|3
|.833
|Iowa
|3
|4
|.429
|13
|5
|.722
|Penn St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|7
|.533
|Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|7
|.533
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|5
|.688
|Northwestern
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|7
|.563
|Maryland
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
|Nebraska
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
Friday's Games
Maryland 81, Illinois 65
Michigan St. 86, Wisconsin 74
Saturday's Games
Minnesota 68, Rutgers 65
Nebraska at Ohio St., ppd.
Penn St. at Iowa, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Northwestern at Purdue, 1 p.m.
Michigan at Indiana, 3:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Hawaii
|4
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Long Beach St.
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|9
|.438
|UC Davis
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|5
|.615
|UC San Diego
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|UC Irvine
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|6
|.500
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Cal Poly
|1
|3
|.250
|4
|11
|.267
|CS Northridge
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at Long Beach St., 4 p.m.
UC San Diego at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.
UC Riverside at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Hawaii at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.