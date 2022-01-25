All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|Stony Brook
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|6
|.667
|Binghamton
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|8
|.500
|Albany (NY)
|3
|3
|.500
|7
|11
|.389
|NJIT
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|9
|.471
|New Hampshire
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|8
|.556
|UMBC
|2
|4
|.333
|7
|10
|.412
|Hartford
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|12
|.200
|Maine
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|13
|.235
Monday's Games
Maine 71, New Hampshire 64
Binghamton 74, Hartford 64
Wednesday's Games
Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.
NJIT at UMBC, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|SMU
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|4
|.778
|Cincinnati
|4
|2
|.667
|14
|5
|.737
|Temple
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|UCF
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|5
|.706
|Tulane
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|9
|.438
|Memphis
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|East Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|South Florida
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|Wichita St.
|0
|4
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Tulsa
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Tuesday's Games
Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.
UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
Tulsa at Tulane, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
East Carolina at Memphis, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|6
|0
|1.000
|16
|2
|.889
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|VCU
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Dayton
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|George Mason
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|Rhode Island
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|5
|.706
|Saint Louis
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|Richmond
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|7
|.632
|Fordham
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|8
|.529
|George Washington
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|11
|.353
|Saint Joseph's
|2
|5
|.286
|8
|10
|.444
|Duquesne
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|UMass
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|10
|.444
|La Salle
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|10
|.375
Monday's Games
George Mason 77, Saint Joseph's 71
Tuesday's Games
Richmond at Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m.
Fordham at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 7 p.m.
UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.
VCU at Davidson, 8:30 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Florida St.
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Duke
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|3
|.833
|Notre Dame
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Wake Forest
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|4
|.810
|North Carolina
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Louisville
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Clemson
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|8
|.579
|Syracuse
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Boston College
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|10
|.444
|NC State
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
|Pittsburgh
|2
|6
|.250
|7
|12
|.368
|Georgia Tech
|1
|6
|.143
|8
|10
|.444
Monday's Games
Wake Forest 87, Boston College 57
Virginia 64, Louisville 52
North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 68
Tuesday's Games
Clemson at Duke, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Boston College at North Carolina, 7 p.m.
Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.
NC State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Bellarmine
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|9
|.550
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|9
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Lipscomb
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Stetson
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|North Florida
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Monday's Games
Kennesaw St. 76, Jacksonville 68
Jacksonville St. 65, Bellarmine 60
Thursday's Games
E. Kentucky at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|2
|.889
|Baylor
|5
|2
|.714
|17
|2
|.895
|Texas Tech
|5
|2
|.714
|15
|4
|.789
|TCU
|3
|2
|.600
|13
|3
|.813
|Texas
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|West Virginia
|2
|4
|.333
|13
|5
|.722
|Iowa St.
|2
|5
|.286
|14
|5
|.737
|Oklahoma
|2
|5
|.286
|12
|7
|.632
|Kansas St.
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|8
|.556
Monday's Games
Kansas 94, Texas Tech 91, 2OT
Tuesday's Games
Kansas St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|2
|.889
|Villanova
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|5
|.737
|Marquette
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|UConn
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|4
|.765
|Creighton
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|5
|.706
|Xavier
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|4
|.778
|St. John's
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|7
|.611
|Seton Hall
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|6
|.667
|Butler
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
|DePaul
|1
|7
|.125
|10
|8
|.556
|Georgetown
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
Monday's Games
St. John's 84, Seton Hall 63
Tuesday's Games
DePaul at Villanova, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at UConn, 8:30 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Creighton at Butler, 6:30 p.m.
Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.
Marquette at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|5
|.737
|N. Colorado
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|8
|.556
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Montana
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Utah
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|11
|.389
|Portland St.
|2
|5
|.286
|4
|11
|.267
|Sacramento St.
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|10
|.333
|Idaho
|1
|7
|.125
|4
|14
|.222
|Idaho St.
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|15
|.167
Monday's Games
N. Arizona 70, Sacramento St. 65
E. Washington 89, Idaho St. 63
Weber St. 92, S. Utah 84
Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Weber St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|5
|0
|1.000
|13
|5
|.722
|Winthrop
|5
|1
|.833
|12
|7
|.632
|SC-Upstate
|5
|1
|.833
|8
|10
|.444
|NC A&T
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|11
|.450
|Campbell
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|High Point
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|11
|.421
|Radford
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|Hampton
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|11
|.313
|Charleston Southern
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|14
|.222
|Presbyterian
|0
|5
|.000
|8
|12
|.400
Monday's Games
Longwood 73, Hampton 49
High Point 65, Winthrop 56
Wednesday's Games
Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|3
|.833
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|3
|.833
|Illinois
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|5
|.722
|Ohio St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|4
|.750
|Purdue
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|3
|.842
|Rutgers
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|7
|.611
|Indiana
|5
|4
|.556
|14
|5
|.737
|Iowa
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Michigan
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|7
|.563
|Penn St.
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|8
|.500
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|5
|.688
|Northwestern
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|8
|.529
|Maryland
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
|Nebraska
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
Tuesday's Games
Michigan St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Maryland at Rutgers, 8 p.m.
Wisconsin at Nebraska, ppd.
Wednesday's Games
Northwestern at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Penn St. at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Hawaii
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|UC Irvine
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|CS Northridge
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|12
|.294
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
Tuesday's Games
UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.