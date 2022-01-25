All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont501.000134.765
Stony Brook41.800126.667
Binghamton52.71488.500
Albany (NY)33.500711.389
NJIT34.42989.471
New Hampshire23.40077.500
Mass.-Lowell24.333108.556
UMBC24.333710.412
Hartford12.333312.200
Maine15.167413.235

Monday's Games

Maine 71, New Hampshire 64

Binghamton 74, Hartford 64

Wednesday's Games

Binghamton at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Mass.-Lowell, 7 p.m.

Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Stony Brook, 7 p.m.

NJIT at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston601.000172.895
SMU51.833144.778
Cincinnati42.667145.737
Temple32.600106.625
UCF43.571125.706
Tulane43.57179.438
Memphis44.500108.556
East Carolina24.333117.611
South Florida14.200611.353
Wichita St.04.00097.563
Tulsa06.000611.353

Tuesday's Games

Cincinnati at Temple, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

SMU at South Florida, 7 p.m.

UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

Tulsa at Tulane, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

East Carolina at Memphis, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson601.000162.889
St. Bonaventure31.750114.733
VCU42.667116.647
Dayton42.667127.632
George Mason21.66797.563
Rhode Island32.600125.706
Saint Louis32.600126.667
Richmond33.500127.632
Fordham23.40098.529
George Washington23.400611.353
Saint Joseph's25.286810.444
Duquesne13.250610.375
UMass15.167810.444
La Salle15.167610.375

Monday's Games

George Mason 77, Saint Joseph's 71

Tuesday's Games

Richmond at Rhode Island, 6:30 p.m.

Fordham at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Bonaventure at George Mason, 7 p.m.

UMass at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

George Washington at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

VCU at Davidson, 8:30 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami62.750145.737
Florida St.62.750135.722
Duke52.714153.833
Notre Dame52.714126.667
Wake Forest73.700174.810
North Carolina53.625136.684
Virginia64.600128.600
Louisville55.500119.550
Clemson35.375118.579
Syracuse35.375910.474
Boston College35.375810.444
NC State36.3331010.500
Virginia Tech26.250109.526
Pittsburgh26.250712.368
Georgia Tech16.143810.444

Monday's Games

Wake Forest 87, Boston College 57

Virginia 64, Louisville 52

North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 68

Tuesday's Games

Clemson at Duke, 7 p.m.

Syracuse at Pittsburgh, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Boston College at North Carolina, 7 p.m.

Miami at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Florida St. at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m.

NC State at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.601.000136.684
Liberty401.000136.684
Bellarmine51.833119.550
Kennesaw St.41.80099.500
Cent. Arkansas32.600612.333
Jacksonville33.500117.611
Florida Gulf Coast24.333128.600
E. Kentucky24.3331010.500
Lipscomb24.333912.429
Stetson24.333811.421
North Alabama15.167811.421
North Florida06.000416.200

Monday's Games

Kennesaw St. 76, Jacksonville 68

Jacksonville St. 65, Bellarmine 60

Thursday's Games

E. Kentucky at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Florida, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas51.833162.889
Baylor52.714172.895
Texas Tech52.714154.789
TCU32.600133.813
Texas43.571145.737
Oklahoma St.34.429108.556
West Virginia24.333135.722
Iowa St.25.286145.737
Oklahoma25.286127.632
Kansas St.25.286108.556

Monday's Games

Kansas 94, Texas Tech 91, 2OT

Tuesday's Games

Kansas St. at Baylor, 8 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Iowa St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at West Virginia, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence61.857162.889
Villanova72.778145.737
Marquette63.667146.700
UConn42.667134.765
Creighton42.667125.706
Xavier43.571144.778
St. John's34.429117.611
Seton Hall35.375126.667
Butler26.250910.474
DePaul17.125108.556
Georgetown05.000610.375

Monday's Games

St. John's 84, Seton Hall 63

Tuesday's Games

DePaul at Villanova, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at UConn, 8:30 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Creighton at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Providence at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Marquette at Seton Hall, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.71.875145.737
N. Colorado51.833108.556
Montana St.62.750145.737
Montana62.750136.684
S. Utah52.714116.647
E. Washington53.625118.579
N. Arizona34.429711.389
Portland St.25.286411.267
Sacramento St.17.125510.333
Idaho17.125414.222
Idaho St.18.111315.167

Monday's Games

N. Arizona 70, Sacramento St. 65

E. Washington 89, Idaho St. 63

Weber St. 92, S. Utah 84

Idaho at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood501.000135.722
Winthrop51.833127.632
SC-Upstate51.833810.444
NC A&T42.667911.450
Campbell33.500107.588
UNC-Asheville33.500118.579
Gardner-Webb33.500910.474
High Point23.400811.421
Radford24.333612.333
Hampton14.200511.313
Charleston Southern15.167414.222
Presbyterian05.000812.400

Monday's Games

Longwood 73, Hampton 49

High Point 65, Winthrop 56

Wednesday's Games

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.

Hampton at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Michigan St.61.857153.833
Wisconsin62.750153.833
Illinois62.750135.722
Ohio St.52.714124.750
Purdue53.625163.842
Rutgers53.625117.611
Indiana54.556145.737
Iowa44.500145.737
Michigan33.50097.563
Penn St.35.37588.500
Minnesota25.286115.688
Northwestern26.25098.529
Maryland26.250109.526
Nebraska08.000613.316

Tuesday's Games

Michigan St. at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Maryland at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

Wisconsin at Nebraska, ppd.

Wednesday's Games

Northwestern at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Penn St. at Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton401.000115.688
Hawaii401.00095.643
UC Riverside31.750105.667
Long Beach St.31.75089.471
UC Davis11.50085.615
CS Bakersfield13.25067.462
UC Irvine13.25067.462
CS Northridge14.200512.294
Cal Poly14.200412.250
UC Santa Barbara02.00077.500
UC San Diego00.000810.444

Tuesday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

