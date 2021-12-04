All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00072.778
Delaware00.00063.667
Coll. of Charleston00.00053.625
Towson00.00053.625
Drexel00.00043.571
Northeastern00.00054.556
Hofstra00.00044.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00034.429
Elon00.00026.250
William & Mary00.00017.125

Friday's Games

Furman 91, Coll. of Charleston 88, OT

Northeastern 74, Colgate 69

Saturday's Games

Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.

Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.

High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.00071.875
Middle Tennessee00.00071.875
UAB00.00062.750
Louisiana Tech00.00052.714
Marshall00.00043.571
UTEP00.00043.571
W. Kentucky00.00043.571
UTSA00.00054.556
FAU00.00044.500
Rice00.00044.500
Southern Miss.00.00044.500
Charlotte00.00033.500
North Texas00.00033.500
Old Dominion00.00035.375

Friday's Games

New Mexico St. 72, UTEP 69

Saturday's Games

George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

Nevada at North Texas, ppd.

LSU-Shreveport at North Texas, 2 p.m.

Jarvis Christian at Rice, 3 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.

Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland101.00062.750
Cleveland St.101.00052.714
Youngstown St.101.00033.500
Green Bay101.00025.286
Wright St.101.00025.286
Detroit101.00016.143
Fort Wayne01.00034.429
N. Kentucky01.00024.333
Ill.-Chicago01.00025.286
IUPUI01.00016.143
Milwaukee01.00016.143
Robert Morris01.00006.000

Saturday's Games

Oakland at IUPUI, Noon

Robert Morris at Milwaukee, Noon

N. Kentucky at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

Wright St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00071.875
Harvard00.00053.625
Princeton00.00053.625
Brown00.00064.600
Dartmouth00.00032.600
Yale00.00054.556
Penn00.00037.300
Columbia00.00026.250

Friday's Games

Cornell 92, Coppin St. 77

Saturday's Games

Harvard at UMass, Noon

Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Keuka at Cornell, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Babson at Harvard, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00082.800
Manhattan101.00061.857
Monmouth (NJ)101.00061.857
Fairfield101.00043.571
St. Peter's101.00023.400
Niagara01.00034.429
Quinnipiac01.00034.429
Marist01.00024.333
Rider01.00037.300
Canisius01.00026.250
Siena01.00026.250

Friday's Games

Fairfield 74, Canisius 68

Iona 80, Rider 54

Monmouth (NJ) 57, Niagara 49

St. Peter's 69, Quinnipiac 59

Manhattan 77, Siena 72, OT

Sunday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 2 p.m.

Marist at Rider, 2 p.m.

Siena at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo00.00061.857
Miami (Ohio)00.00052.714
Ohio00.00052.714
Buffalo00.00042.667
Kent St.00.00042.667
Akron00.00043.571
Bowling Green00.00044.500
Ball St.00.00034.429
W. Michigan00.00034.429
E. Michigan00.00025.286
N. Illinois00.00025.286
Cent. Michigan00.00016.143

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Southern U. at Akron, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.

Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Northwood (MI) at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00091.900
Howard00.00044.500
Morgan St.00.00035.375
NC Central00.00035.375
Delaware St.00.00025.286
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00025.286
SC State00.00027.222
Coppin St.00.000111.083

Friday's Games

Cornell 92, Coppin St. 77

SC State 65, South Florida 64

Saturday's Games

NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.

American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Millersville at Morgan St., 5 p.m.

Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00062.750
Drake101.00043.571
S. Illinois101.00043.571
Illinois St.101.00044.500
Bradley101.00035.375
Missouri St.01.00043.571
Indiana St.01.00035.375
Valparaiso01.00035.375
N. Iowa01.00024.333
Evansville01.00037.300

Saturday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.

Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.

Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Drake, 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000801.000
Wyoming00.000701.000
Air Force00.00061.857
Fresno St.00.00061.857
Utah St.00.00062.750
San Diego St.00.00052.714
New Mexico00.00053.625
San Jose St.00.00043.571
Boise St.00.00044.500
Nevada00.00044.500
UNLV00.00044.500

Friday's Games

Boise St. 63, Tulsa 58

San Jose St. 76, North Dakota 51

Saturday's Games

San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.

Nevada at North Texas, ppd.

Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.

UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Monday's Games

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00021.667
Merrimack00.00044.500
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00033.500
Bryant00.00035.375
Mount St. Mary's00.00035.375
Sacred Heart00.00035.375
CCSU00.00026.250
LIU00.00016.143
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00007.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00007.000

Friday's Games

Houston 111, Bryant 44

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.

CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.

Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.

Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.

Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00061.857
Belmont00.00063.667
Morehead St.00.00053.625
Austin Peay00.00033.500
SE Missouri00.00034.429
SIU-Edwardsville00.00035.375
UT Martin00.00035.375
Tennessee Tech00.00025.286
Tennessee St.00.00015.167
E. Illinois00.00017.125

Saturday's Games

Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.

UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.

North Park at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Webster at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Milligan at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.

Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you