All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Friday's Games
Furman 91, Coll. of Charleston 88, OT
Northeastern 74, Colgate 69
Saturday's Games
Bucknell at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.
Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.
High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
Friday's Games
New Mexico St. 72, UTEP 69
Saturday's Games
George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
Nevada at North Texas, ppd.
LSU-Shreveport at North Texas, 2 p.m.
Jarvis Christian at Rice, 3 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.
Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Cleveland St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Youngstown St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Green Bay
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Wright St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Detroit
|1
|0
|1.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fort Wayne
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|IUPUI
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Milwaukee
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Robert Morris
|0
|1
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Saturday's Games
Oakland at IUPUI, Noon
Robert Morris at Milwaukee, Noon
N. Kentucky at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
Wright St. at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Detroit at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Friday's Games
Cornell 92, Coppin St. 77
Saturday's Games
Harvard at UMass, Noon
Yale at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.
Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Keuka at Cornell, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.
Babson at Harvard, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Manhattan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Monmouth (NJ)
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fairfield
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|St. Peter's
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Niagara
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Quinnipiac
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Rider
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Canisius
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Siena
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Friday's Games
Fairfield 74, Canisius 68
Iona 80, Rider 54
Monmouth (NJ) 57, Niagara 49
St. Peter's 69, Quinnipiac 59
Manhattan 77, Siena 72, OT
Sunday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Canisius, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Marist at Rider, 2 p.m.
Siena at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Saturday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Southern U. at Akron, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
W. Illinois at Cent. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Northwood (MI) at E. Michigan, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Friday's Games
Cornell 92, Coppin St. 77
SC State 65, South Florida 64
Saturday's Games
NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Lehigh, 4:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
American U. at Howard, 5:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Millersville at Morgan St., 5 p.m.
Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
Saturday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.
Jackson St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
BYU at Missouri St., 4 p.m.
Southern Miss. at S. Illinois, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at W. Michigan, 2 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Drake, 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Friday's Games
Boise St. 63, Tulsa 58
San Jose St. 76, North Dakota 51
Saturday's Games
San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Nevada at North Texas, ppd.
Army at Air Force, 4 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal) at Colorado St., 4 p.m.
McNeese St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
UNLV at San Francisco, 10 p.m.
Monday's Games
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Friday's Games
Houston 111, Bryant 44
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Loyola (Md.), 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Ohio, 3:30 p.m.
CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Sacred Heart at Brown, 2 p.m.
Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Saturday's Games
Tennessee Tech at Evansville, 2 p.m.
UT Martin at W. Illinois, 2 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Bradley, 3 p.m.
North Park at E. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Webster at SE Missouri, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Chicago St., 5 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at Murray St., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Milligan at Austin Peay, 3 p.m.
Belmont at Samford, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.