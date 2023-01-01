All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|1
|.933
|UNC-Wilmington
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Drexel
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Hofstra
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|NC A&T
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Northeastern
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|Towson
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|William & Mary
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Hampton
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Elon
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Saturday's Games
Stony Brook 65, Northeastern 61
Coll. of Charleston 76, Towson 74, OT
NC A&T 81, Hofstra 79
Delaware 57, Elon 52
Drexel 66, William & Mary 56
UNC-Wilmington 82, Hampton 65
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|FAU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|North Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Rice
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|UTEP
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|FIU
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UTSA
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Saturday's Games
Charlotte 68, Louisiana Tech 66
Middle Tennessee 65, W. Kentucky 60
North Texas 72, FIU 57
UAB 90, UTSA 67
Rice 72, UTEP 67, OT
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Kentucky
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Cleveland St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|7
|.533
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Robert Morris
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Detroit
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Oakland
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Green Bay
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|Wright St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|IUPUI
|0
|3
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee 84, Detroit 81
Oakland 81, Green Bay 65
N. Kentucky 55, IUPUI 42
Fort Wayne 76, Youngstown St. 71
Cleveland St. 63, Robert Morris 54
Monday's Games
Wright St. at IUPUI, 2 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Columbia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Yale
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Harvard
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Saturday's Games
Columbia 62, Yale 60
Princeton 69, Harvard 66
Sunday's Games
Cornell at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Penn at Brown, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Rider
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Siena
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Niagara
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|5
|.583
|Fairfield
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|7
|.462
|Manhattan
|2
|1
|.667
|4
|8
|.333
|St. Peter's
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|9
|.357
|Quinnipiac
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Marist
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Saturday's Games
Niagara 67, Mount St. Mary's 55
Rider 66, Canisius 64
Sunday's Games
Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
St. Peter's at Iona, 4 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Rider at Niagara, Noon
Mount St. Mary's vs. Canisius at Lewiston, N.Y., 3 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Tuesday's Games
N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Bowling Green at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Monday's Games
St. Mary's (Md.) at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Toccoa Falls at NC Central, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Bradley
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Drake
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|S. Illinois
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|4
|.714
|Belmont
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Murray St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|6
|.538
|Missouri St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|7
|.462
|N. Iowa
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Illinois St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|Valparaiso
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Evansville
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Saturday's Games
Bradley 79, Ill.-Chicago 45
N. Iowa 66, Illinois St. 60
Sunday's Games
Murray St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.
Drake at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
Belmont at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico
|2
|0
|1.000
|14
|0
|1.000
|Nevada
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|San Jose St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Utah St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Fresno St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|UNLV
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Boise St.
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Air Force
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Colorado St.
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Wyoming
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Saturday's Games
Nevada 75, Air Force 69
Utah St. 67, Fresno St. 54
San Jose St. 78, Colorado St. 70
San Diego St. 76, UNLV 67
New Mexico 76, Wyoming 75
Tuesday's Games
Utah St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.
San Jose St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.
New Mexico at Fresno St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Wagner
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|11
|.313
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|Merrimack
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|LIU
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Saturday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson 99, Centenary (NJ) 50
CCSU 74, St. Francis (NY) 52
Sacred Heart 82, LIU 64
Merrimack 58, Wagner 48
St. Francis (Pa.) 73, Stonehill 72
