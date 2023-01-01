All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston201.000141.933
UNC-Wilmington201.000123.800
Drexel201.00086.571
Stony Brook101.00059.357
Delaware11.50096.600
Hofstra11.50087.533
NC A&T11.50069.400
Northeastern11.50058.385
Towson01.00086.571
William & Mary01.00059.357
Hampton02.000311.214
Elon02.000213.133
Monmouth (NJ)01.000113.071

Saturday's Games

Stony Brook 65, Northeastern 61

Coll. of Charleston 76, Towson 74, OT

NC A&T 81, Hofstra 79

Delaware 57, Elon 52

Drexel 66, William & Mary 56

UNC-Wilmington 82, Hampton 65

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB301.000122.857
FAU201.000121.923
Charlotte21.667113.786
North Texas21.667113.786
Rice21.667113.786
Middle Tennessee21.66795.643
Louisiana Tech12.33386.571
UTEP12.33386.571
W. Kentucky02.00085.615
FIU02.00067.462
UTSA03.00068.429

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 68, Louisiana Tech 66

Middle Tennessee 65, W. Kentucky 60

North Texas 72, FIU 57

UAB 90, UTSA 67

Rice 72, UTEP 67, OT

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Kentucky401.00096.600
Milwaukee31.75095.643
Cleveland St.31.75087.533
Fort Wayne22.500105.667
Youngstown St.22.500105.667
Robert Morris22.50078.467
Detroit22.50069.400
Oakland22.500411.267
Green Bay13.250213.133
Wright St.03.00077.500
IUPUI03.000311.214

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee 84, Detroit 81

Oakland 81, Green Bay 65

N. Kentucky 55, IUPUI 42

Fort Wayne 76, Youngstown St. 71

Cleveland St. 63, Robert Morris 54

Monday's Games

Wright St. at IUPUI, 2 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000412.250
Chicago St.00.000314.176

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton101.000104.714
Columbia101.000610.375
Cornell00.000103.769
Yale01.000104.714
Harvard01.00096.600
Brown00.00076.538
Penn00.00077.500
Dartmouth00.000410.286

Saturday's Games

Columbia 62, Yale 60

Princeton 69, Harvard 66

Sunday's Games

Cornell at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Penn at Brown, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Rider301.00066.500
Iona201.00094.692
Siena201.00085.615
Niagara21.66775.583
Fairfield21.66767.462
Manhattan21.66748.333
St. Peter's22.50076.538
Mount St. Mary's12.33359.357
Quinnipiac03.00095.643
Marist03.00048.333
Canisius03.000210.167

Saturday's Games

Niagara 67, Mount St. Mary's 55

Rider 66, Canisius 64

Sunday's Games

Siena at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

St. Peter's at Iona, 4 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Manhattan, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Rider at Niagara, Noon

Mount St. Mary's vs. Canisius at Lewiston, N.Y., 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000103.769
Ball St.00.00094.692
Toledo00.00094.692
Akron00.00085.615
Ohio00.00085.615
Bowling Green00.00067.462
Buffalo00.00067.462
Miami (Ohio)00.00067.462
Cent. Michigan00.00058.385
N. Illinois00.00049.308
W. Michigan00.00049.308
E. Michigan00.000310.231

Tuesday's Games

N. Illinois at Akron, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Bowling Green at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Ball St. at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00095.643
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00067.462
NC Central00.00067.462
Howard00.00079.438
Morgan St.00.00058.385
Coppin St.00.000512.294
SC State00.000313.188
Delaware St.00.000112.077

Monday's Games

St. Mary's (Md.) at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Toccoa Falls at NC Central, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.301.000104.714
Bradley31.750105.667
Drake21.667113.786
S. Illinois21.667104.714
Belmont21.66795.643
Murray St.21.66776.538
Missouri St.21.66767.462
N. Iowa22.50068.429
Ill.-Chicago13.25096.600
Illinois St.13.25069.400
Valparaiso03.00068.429
Evansville03.000410.286

Saturday's Games

Bradley 79, Ill.-Chicago 45

N. Iowa 66, Illinois St. 60

Sunday's Games

Murray St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Indiana St. at Valparaiso, 2 p.m.

Drake at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

Belmont at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico201.0001401.000
Nevada201.000123.800
San Diego St.201.000113.786
San Jose St.201.000114.733
Utah St.101.000122.857
Fresno St.11.50058.385
UNLV02.000113.786
Boise St.01.000104.714
Air Force02.00096.600
Colorado St.02.00087.533
Wyoming02.00059.357

Saturday's Games

Nevada 75, Air Force 69

Utah St. 67, Fresno St. 54

San Jose St. 78, Colorado St. 70

San Diego St. 76, UNLV 67

New Mexico 76, Wyoming 75

Tuesday's Games

Utah St. at Air Force, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Boise St., 9 p.m.

New Mexico at Fresno St., 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Francis (Pa.)201.000510.333
Fairleigh Dickinson101.00088.500
Wagner11.50085.615
Sacred Heart11.50079.438
Stonehill11.500511.313
CCSU11.500313.188
Merrimack11.500313.188
St. Francis (NY)01.00067.462
LIU02.000212.143

Saturday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson 99, Centenary (NJ) 50

CCSU 74, St. Francis (NY) 52

Sacred Heart 82, LIU 64

Merrimack 58, Wagner 48

St. Francis (Pa.) 73, Stonehill 72

