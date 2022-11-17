All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|S. Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|UALR
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Ohio St. 65, E. Illinois 43
SE Missouri 67, Evansville 61
Notre Dame 82, S. Indiana 70
Thursday's Games
UALR at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Coppin St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Lamar vs. Lindenwood (Mo.) at Lake Charles, La., 3 p.m.
Morehead St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson vs. SIU-Edwardsville at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.
Loras at S. Indiana, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) at McNeese St., 2:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at Bradley, 4 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. VMI at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oregon St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|UCLA
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arizona
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arizona St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Colorado
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oregon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Southern Cal
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stanford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Washington St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|California
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Arizona St. 63, VCU 59
Thursday's Games
Colorado vs. UMass at Conway, S.C., 1:30 p.m.
Utah Tech at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Utah, 9 p.m.
Michigan vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Washington, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Southern U. at California, 9 p.m.
UCLA vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.
Cal Poly at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Portland St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Army
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Boston U.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bucknell
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Navy
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Lehigh
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|American
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Holy Cross
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
American 71, William & Mary 64
Lehigh 64, Marist 54
Army 96, Siena 94, OT
Thursday's Games
Hartford at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Washington College (Md.) at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Lafayette at UMBC, 2 p.m.
Colgate vs. Duquesne at Akron, Ohio, 6 p.m.
Bucknell at Georgia, 7 p.m.
UC San Diego at Navy, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Lafayette vs. CCSU at Baltimore, Noon
American at NJIT, 4 p.m.
Army at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Stonehill vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Auburn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Mississippi St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|LSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Tennessee 81, Florida Gulf Coast 50
Arkansas 71, S. Dakota St. 56
Thursday's Games
Murray St. vs. Texas A&M at Conway, S.C., 4 p.m.
Colorado St. vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m.
SC State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
New Orleans at LSU, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Bucknell at Georgia, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
UT Martin at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.
Texas Southern at Auburn, 8 p.m.
Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Furman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|ETSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|The Citadel
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|UNC-Greensboro
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Chattanooga
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Mercer
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|VMI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|W. Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Wofford
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Thursday's Games
Furman vs. Penn St. at Charleston, S.C., 11:30 a.m.
UALR at ETSU, 7 p.m.
Towson at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.
Samford at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
VMI at Longwood, 5 p.m.
W. Carolina at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina vs. Lamar at Lake Charles, La., Noon
Covenant at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Winthrop at Mercer, 2 p.m.
The Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville vs. VMI at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Lamar
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|SE Louisiana
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas A&M-CC
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Northwestern St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|McNeese St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|New Orleans
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Houston Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Incarnate Word
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Texas A&M Commerce
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Nicholls
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
Thursday's Games
Northwestern St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
New Orleans at LSU, 8 p.m.
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Lamar vs. Lindenwood (Mo.) at Lake Charles, La., 3 p.m.
Kennesaw St. vs. SE Louisiana at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.
W. Carolina at McNeese St., 5 p.m.
W. Michigan at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
UNC-Asheville vs. Texas A&M Commerce at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
W. Carolina vs. Lamar at Lake Charles, La., Noon
Lindenwood (Mo.) at McNeese St., 2:30 p.m.
Texas A&M Commerce at Georgia St., 3 p.m.
SE Louisiana vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Incarnate Word at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.
Nicholls at BYU, 9 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|2
|.000
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Kent St. 94, Ark.-Pine Bluff 68
Bethune-Cookman 83, Trinity Baptist 46
Houston 83, Texas Southern 48
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 72, Southern U. 54
Thursday's Games
Samford at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Texas Southern at Auburn, 8 p.m.
North Alabama at MVSU, 8 p.m.
Southern U. at California, 9 p.m.
Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Alabama A&M vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, 8 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Denver
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|South Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|St. Thomas (MN)
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Oral Roberts
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|S. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|W. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|North Dakota
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Omaha
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|UMKC
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|N. Dakota St.
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|3
|.000
Wednesday's Games
Arkansas 71, S. Dakota St. 56
Ball St. 71, Omaha 61
Thursday's Games
UMKC at Kansas St., 6:30 p.m.
N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
North Dakota at Elon, 8 p.m.
South Dakota at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Troy vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.
Denver at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Merrimack vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Oklahoma Baptist at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|Appalachian St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Troy
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Coastal Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Arkansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Georgia St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Louisiana-Monroe
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|South Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Thursday's Games
Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.
Merrimack vs. Troy at Missoula, Mont., 5 p.m.
Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Louisiana-Monroe at TCU, 8 p.m.
Texas St. at UTSA, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
E. Kentucky at Georgia St., 6 p.m.
Campbell at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Troy vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at SC-Upstate, 7:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at Georgia St., 3 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.
Troy at Montana, 9:30 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|San Francisco
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|0
|1.000
|San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Pepperdine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Portland
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|BYU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Gonzaga
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Pacific
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Santa Clara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Loyola Marymount
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
Wednesday's Games
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 72, Southern U. 54
BYU 66, Missouri St. 64
Texas 93, Gonzaga 74
San Francisco 67, Fresno St. 60
Thursday's Games
Portland at Air Force, 9 p.m.
Utah St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 4:30 p.m.
DePaul vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UC Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.
Hofstra at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.
Nicholls at BYU, 9 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Sam Houston St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|Seattle
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|0
|1.000
|S. Utah
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Abilene Christian
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Cal Baptist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Utah Valley St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|New Mexico St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Tarleton St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|1
|.500
|Utah Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
Thursday's Games
Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.
Utah Tech at Arizona, 9 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at Utah, 9 p.m.
Cal Baptist at Washington, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Tarleton St. vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.
Utah Valley St. vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7 p.m.
S. Utah at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Utah Tech at Idaho, 5 p.m.
New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.
Stephen F. Austin at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.
Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.