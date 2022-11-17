All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Missouri00.000301.000
Tennessee St.00.000301.000
Morehead St.00.00022.500
UT Martin00.00022.500
Lindenwood (Mo.)00.00012.333
S. Indiana00.00012.333
SIU-Edwardsville00.00012.333
Tennessee Tech00.00012.333
UALR00.00012.333
E. Illinois00.00004.000

Wednesday's Games

Ohio St. 65, E. Illinois 43

SE Missouri 67, Evansville 61

Notre Dame 82, S. Indiana 70

Thursday's Games

UALR at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Coppin St. at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lamar vs. Lindenwood (Mo.) at Lake Charles, La., 3 p.m.

Morehead St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson vs. SIU-Edwardsville at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.

Loras at S. Indiana, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) at McNeese St., 2:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at Bradley, 4 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. VMI at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oregon St.00.000301.000
UCLA00.000301.000
Utah00.000301.000
Washington00.000301.000
Arizona00.000201.000
Arizona St.00.00031.750
Colorado00.00021.667
Oregon00.00021.667
Southern Cal00.00021.667
Stanford00.00012.333
Washington St.00.00012.333
California00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Arizona St. 63, VCU 59

Thursday's Games

Colorado vs. UMass at Conway, S.C., 1:30 p.m.

Utah Tech at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah, 9 p.m.

Michigan vs. Arizona St. at Brooklyn, N.Y., 9:30 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Southern U. at California, 9 p.m.

UCLA vs. Illinois at Paradise, Nev., 9:30 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

Cal Poly at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Portland St. at Oregon St., 10 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate00.00031.750
Army00.00021.667
Boston U.00.00021.667
Bucknell00.00021.667
Navy00.00021.667
Lehigh00.00022.500
American00.00012.333
Holy Cross00.00012.333
Loyola (Md.)00.00012.333
Lafayette00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

American 71, William & Mary 64

Lehigh 64, Marist 54

Army 96, Siena 94, OT

Thursday's Games

Hartford at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Washington College (Md.) at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lafayette at UMBC, 2 p.m.

Colgate vs. Duquesne at Akron, Ohio, 6 p.m.

Bucknell at Georgia, 7 p.m.

UC San Diego at Navy, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Lafayette vs. CCSU at Baltimore, Noon

American at NJIT, 4 p.m.

Army at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Stonehill vs. Holy Cross at Bronx, N.Y., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Missouri00.000401.000
Alabama00.000301.000
Arkansas00.000301.000
Auburn00.000301.000
Mississippi00.000301.000
Mississippi St.00.000301.000
LSU00.000201.000
South Carolina00.000201.000
Texas A&M00.000201.000
Florida00.00021.667
Georgia00.00021.667
Kentucky00.00021.667
Tennessee00.00021.667
Vanderbilt00.00012.333

Wednesday's Games

Tennessee 81, Florida Gulf Coast 50

Arkansas 71, S. Dakota St. 56

Thursday's Games

Murray St. vs. Texas A&M at Conway, S.C., 4 p.m.

Colorado St. vs. South Carolina at Charleston, S.C., 5 p.m.

SC State at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

New Orleans at LSU, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Bucknell at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Morehead St. at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

UT Martin at Mississippi, 7:30 p.m.

Texas Southern at Auburn, 8 p.m.

Florida at Florida St., 8 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Alabama, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford00.000301.000
Furman00.000201.000
ETSU00.00021.667
The Citadel00.00021.667
UNC-Greensboro00.00011.500
Chattanooga00.00012.333
Mercer00.00012.333
VMI00.00012.333
W. Carolina00.00012.333
Wofford00.00012.333

Thursday's Games

Furman vs. Penn St. at Charleston, S.C., 11:30 a.m.

UALR at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Towson at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Samford at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

VMI at Longwood, 5 p.m.

W. Carolina at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Gardner-Webb at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina vs. Lamar at Lake Charles, La., Noon

Covenant at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Mercer, 2 p.m.

The Citadel at Butler, 7 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville vs. VMI at Portsmouth, Va., 7:30 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Lamar00.00021.667
SE Louisiana00.00021.667
Texas A&M-CC00.00021.667
Northwestern St.00.00022.500
McNeese St.00.00011.500
New Orleans00.00011.500
Houston Christian00.00012.333
Incarnate Word00.00012.333
Texas A&M Commerce00.00012.333
Nicholls00.00002.000

Thursday's Games

Northwestern St. at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

New Orleans at LSU, 8 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Lamar vs. Lindenwood (Mo.) at Lake Charles, La., 3 p.m.

Kennesaw St. vs. SE Louisiana at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.

W. Carolina at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

W. Michigan at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

UNC-Asheville vs. Texas A&M Commerce at Atlanta, 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

W. Carolina vs. Lamar at Lake Charles, La., Noon

Lindenwood (Mo.) at McNeese St., 2:30 p.m.

Texas A&M Commerce at Georgia St., 3 p.m.

SE Louisiana vs. Campbell at Boone, N.C., 4 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Valparaiso, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at BYU, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Prairie View00.000301.000
Grambling St.00.000201.000
Alcorn St.00.00021.667
Bethune-Cookman00.00022.500
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00014.200
Texas Southern00.00014.200
Alabama A&M00.00002.000
Alabama St.00.00004.000
Florida A&M00.00004.000
Jackson St.00.00002.000
MVSU00.00004.000
Southern U.00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Kent St. 94, Ark.-Pine Bluff 68

Bethune-Cookman 83, Trinity Baptist 46

Houston 83, Texas Southern 48

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 72, Southern U. 54

Thursday's Games

Samford at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Texas Southern at Auburn, 8 p.m.

North Alabama at MVSU, 8 p.m.

Southern U. at California, 9 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Alabama A&M vs. Norfolk St. at Atlanta, 8 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Denver00.00021.667
South Dakota00.00021.667
St. Thomas (MN)00.00021.667
Oral Roberts00.00022.500
S. Dakota St.00.00022.500
W. Illinois00.00022.500
North Dakota00.00012.333
Omaha00.00013.250
UMKC00.00013.250
N. Dakota St.00.00003.000

Wednesday's Games

Arkansas 71, S. Dakota St. 56

Ball St. 71, Omaha 61

Thursday's Games

UMKC at Kansas St., 6:30 p.m.

N. Dakota St. at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

North Dakota at Elon, 8 p.m.

South Dakota at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Troy vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.

Denver at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Merrimack vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Oklahoma Baptist at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.000401.000
Appalachian St.00.000301.000
Louisiana-Lafayette00.000301.000
Southern Miss.00.000301.000
Troy00.000301.000
Coastal Carolina00.000201.000
Arkansas St.00.00021.667
Georgia St.00.00021.667
Louisiana-Monroe00.00021.667
Old Dominion00.00021.667
Texas St.00.00021.667
Marshall00.00011.500
Georgia Southern00.00012.333
South Alabama00.00012.333

Thursday's Games

Old Dominion vs. Virginia Tech at Charleston, S.C., 2 p.m.

Merrimack vs. Troy at Missoula, Mont., 5 p.m.

Marshall at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at TCU, 8 p.m.

Texas St. at UTSA, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

E. Kentucky at Georgia St., 6 p.m.

Campbell at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Troy vs. St. Thomas (MN) at Missoula, Mont., 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Rice, 7 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at SC-Upstate, 7:30 p.m.

South Alabama at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Georgia St., 3 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Appalachian St., 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Houston Christian, 8 p.m.

Troy at Montana, 9:30 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)00.000401.000
San Francisco00.000401.000
San Diego00.000301.000
Pepperdine00.00031.750
Portland00.00031.750
BYU00.00021.667
Gonzaga00.00021.667
Pacific00.00021.667
Santa Clara00.00021.667
Loyola Marymount00.00022.500

Wednesday's Games

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 72, Southern U. 54

BYU 66, Missouri St. 64

Texas 93, Gonzaga 74

San Francisco 67, Fresno St. 60

Thursday's Games

Portland at Air Force, 9 p.m.

Utah St. at San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

Loyola Marymount vs. Georgetown at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 4:30 p.m.

DePaul vs. Santa Clara at Nassau, Bahamas, 9:30 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UC Irvine at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

Hofstra at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 8:30 p.m.

Nicholls at BYU, 9 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Sam Houston St.00.000301.000
Seattle00.000301.000
S. Utah00.00031.750
Abilene Christian00.00021.667
Cal Baptist00.00021.667
Grand Canyon00.00021.667
Stephen F. Austin00.00021.667
Texas Rio Grande Valley00.00021.667
Texas-Arlington00.00021.667
Utah Valley St.00.00022.500
New Mexico St.00.00011.500
Tarleton St.00.00011.500
Utah Tech00.00012.333

Thursday's Games

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Texas A&M-CC, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Arizona, 9 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at Utah, 9 p.m.

Cal Baptist at Washington, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Tarleton St. vs. Belmont at St. Thomas, Virgin Islands, U.S., 5:45 p.m.

Utah Valley St. vs. Morgan St. at Montego Bay, Jamaica, 7 p.m.

S. Utah at Kansas, 8 p.m.

Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Utah Tech at Idaho, 5 p.m.

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 7 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at S. Dakota St., 7 p.m.

Seattle at Portland, 8 p.m.

