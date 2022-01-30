All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Wilmington
|8
|0
|1.000
|14
|5
|.737
|Towson
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|6
|.727
|Delaware
|6
|3
|.667
|15
|7
|.682
|Hofstra
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|8
|.619
|Drexel
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|9
|.500
|William & Mary
|4
|5
|.444
|5
|17
|.227
|James Madison
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|7
|.632
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|5
|.375
|11
|9
|.550
|Elon
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|Northeastern
|0
|10
|.000
|6
|15
|.286
Saturday's Games
Towson 66, Drexel 62
Coll. of Charleston 81, Northeastern 63
Delaware 85, James Madison 69
William & Mary 65, Elon 61
UNC-Wilmington 78, Hofstra 72
Monday's Games
Drexel at UNC-Wilmington, 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|North Texas
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|4
|.789
|UAB
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|Louisiana Tech
|7
|2
|.778
|16
|5
|.762
|Middle Tennessee
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|6
|.700
|UTEP
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|8
|.619
|FAU
|5
|3
|.625
|12
|9
|.571
|Charlotte
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|8
|.579
|Rice
|5
|4
|.556
|12
|8
|.600
|Old Dominion
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|12
|.400
|FIU
|2
|6
|.250
|12
|9
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|11
|.476
|Southern Miss.
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|14
|.300
|Marshall
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|UTSA
|1
|8
|.111
|8
|14
|.364
Saturday's Games
FAU 73, UTSA 64
Rice 76, Southern Miss. 62
Middle Tennessee 93, W. Kentucky 85
North Texas 63, Louisiana Tech 62
Marshall 84, UAB 81
Old Dominion 68, Charlotte 52
UTEP 79, FIU 68
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|10
|1
|.909
|14
|4
|.778
|Oakland
|9
|1
|.900
|16
|5
|.762
|Wright St.
|8
|4
|.667
|11
|10
|.524
|Detroit
|5
|3
|.625
|7
|10
|.412
|N. Kentucky
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|9
|.526
|Fort Wayne
|6
|5
|.545
|11
|9
|.550
|Youngstown St.
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|10
|.545
|Milwaukee
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|15
|.318
|Ill.-Chicago
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|12
|.368
|Green Bay
|3
|8
|.273
|4
|16
|.200
|Robert Morris
|3
|9
|.250
|5
|16
|.238
|IUPUI
|0
|8
|.000
|1
|17
|.056
Saturday's Games
Youngstown St. 86, Milwaukee 72
Oakland 81, Ill.-Chicago 74
Robert Morris 62, Green Bay 60
Sunday's Games
Cleveland St. at N. Kentucky, Noon
Fort Wayne at Wright St., Noon
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|5
|1
|.833
|15
|4
|.789
|Yale
|4
|1
|.800
|10
|9
|.526
|Penn
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|12
|.400
|Cornell
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|Harvard
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|7
|.588
|Brown
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Dartmouth
|2
|4
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
|Columbia
|1
|5
|.167
|4
|14
|.222
Saturday's Games
Dartmouth 76, Columbia 63
Yale 80, Princeton 74
Sunday's Games
Cornell at Brown, 11 a.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|9
|0
|1.000
|17
|3
|.850
|St. Peter's
|7
|2
|.778
|9
|7
|.563
|Monmouth (NJ)
|5
|3
|.625
|13
|6
|.684
|Quinnipiac
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|7
|.611
|Siena
|4
|3
|.571
|7
|8
|.467
|Fairfield
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|10
|.500
|Manhattan
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|7
|.588
|Canisius
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|13
|.350
|Marist
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|11
|.421
|Niagara
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|11
|.421
|Rider
|2
|7
|.222
|6
|13
|.316
Sunday's Games
St. Peter's at Iona, 1 p.m.
Marist at Manhattan, 2 p.m.
Niagara at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Canisius at Rider, 2 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Siena, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Canisius at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Toledo
|9
|1
|.900
|17
|4
|.810
|Ohio
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|Akron
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Kent St.
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|9
|.550
|Ball St.
|5
|4
|.556
|10
|10
|.500
|Buffalo
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|Bowling Green
|4
|6
|.400
|11
|10
|.524
|Cent. Michigan
|2
|3
|.400
|3
|13
|.188
|Miami (Ohio)
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|E. Michigan
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|11
|.421
|N. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|5
|13
|.278
|W. Michigan
|0
|9
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Saturday's Games
E. Michigan 85, Miami (Ohio) 75
Ball St. 83, W. Michigan 72
Cent. Michigan 69, N. Illinois 63
Kent St. 91, Bowling Green 83
Tuesday's Games
Bowling Green at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Toledo at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
Ball St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.
N. Illinois at W. Michigan, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|15
|4
|.789
|NC Central
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|10
|.444
|Coppin St.
|3
|2
|.600
|4
|16
|.200
|Howard
|2
|2
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|SC State
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|11
|.476
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|Morgan St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|10
|.375
|Delaware St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Saturday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore 64, Coppin St. 61
Howard 75, NC Central 74, OT
Norfolk St. 87, SC State 69
Sunday's Games
Delaware St. at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Coppin St. at Delaware St., 7:30 p.m.
Morgan St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7:30 p.m.
Howard at SC State, 7:30 p.m.
Norfolk St. at NC Central, 9 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|7
|1
|.875
|16
|3
|.842
|Drake
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|6
|.714
|Missouri St.
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|7
|.696
|N. Iowa
|7
|3
|.700
|11
|9
|.550
|Bradley
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|10
|.524
|S. Illinois
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Valparaiso
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|11
|.476
|Illinois St.
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|12
|.455
|Indiana St.
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Evansville
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|15
|.250
Saturday's Games
N. Iowa 79, Illinois St. 64
Missouri St. 72, Evansville 58
Sunday's Games
Indiana St. at Bradley, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at Drake, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at S. Illinois, 5 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boise St.
|8
|0
|1.000
|17
|4
|.810
|Wyoming
|5
|1
|.833
|16
|3
|.842
|Colorado St.
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|2
|.889
|San Diego St.
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Fresno St.
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|UNLV
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|9
|.571
|Nevada
|3
|4
|.429
|9
|9
|.500
|Utah St.
|3
|5
|.375
|12
|9
|.571
|Air Force
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|New Mexico
|1
|7
|.125
|8
|13
|.381
|San Jose St.
|0
|7
|.000
|7
|12
|.368
Saturday's Games
Utah St. 78, Nevada 49
Monday's Games
Colorado St. at Wyoming, 8 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego St., 10 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Air Force at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Nevada at UNLV, 10:30 p.m.
Fresno St. at San Jose St., 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|9
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Bryant
|8
|1
|.889
|12
|8
|.600
|Mount St. Mary's
|6
|4
|.600
|10
|12
|.455
|LIU
|5
|4
|.556
|8
|11
|.421
|Merrimack
|4
|5
|.444
|9
|13
|.409
|Sacred Heart
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|15
|.318
|St. Francis (NY)
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|14
|.300
|CCSU
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|14
|.333
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|2
|7
|.222
|2
|17
|.105
Saturday's Games
Mount St. Mary's 71, St. Francis (Pa.) 54
Sunday's Games
LIU at Bryant, 1 p.m.
CCSU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Wagner at St. Francis (NY), 2 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|10
|0
|1.000
|20
|2
|.909
|Morehead St.
|8
|1
|.889
|16
|6
|.727
|Belmont
|7
|2
|.778
|17
|5
|.773
|SE Missouri
|4
|4
|.500
|9
|12
|.429
|Tennessee St.
|4
|6
|.400
|9
|13
|.409
|UT Martin
|3
|7
|.300
|7
|15
|.318
|Austin Peay
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|11
|.353
|Tennessee Tech
|2
|5
|.286
|5
|15
|.250
|E. Illinois
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|17
|.190
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|7
|.125
|7
|14
|.333
Saturday's Games
Belmont 87, UT Martin 58
E. Illinois 62, Tennessee St. 57
Murray St. 77, Morehead St. 66
SE Missouri 85, SIU-Edwardsville 77
Austin Peay 58, Tennessee Tech 55
Monday's Games
SIU-Edwardsville at Austin Peay, 7 p.m.
Morehead St. at Tennessee Tech, 7 p.m.