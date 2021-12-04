All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|7
|.000
Saturday's Games
Binghamton at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Maine at Columbia, 2 p.m.
CCSU at New Hampshire, 4 p.m.
Wagner at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UMBC at Delaware, 2 p.m.
NJIT at Lafayette, 2 p.m.
Hartford at St. Francis Brooklyn, 2 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Memphis
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|SMU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|UCF
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Temple
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Tulsa
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Tulane
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Friday's Games
SC State 65, South Florida 64
Houston 111, Bryant 44
Boise St. 63, Tulsa 58
Saturday's Games
Memphis at Mississippi, Noon
Alcorn St. at Tulane, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.
Penn at Temple, 4 p.m.
Vanderbilt at SMU, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at UCF, 2 p.m.
Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
Bryant at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
Alcorn St. at Houston, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Fordham
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Saint Joseph's
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Richmond
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|La Salle
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
Saturday's Games
Harvard at UMass, Noon
Saint Joseph's at Villanova, Noon
George Washington at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Dayton, 2 p.m.
Holy Cross at La Salle, 2 p.m.
Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.
William & Mary at Davidson, 3 p.m.
Buffalo at St. Bonaventure, 4 p.m.
Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.
UAB at Saint Louis, 6:30 p.m.
Old Dominion at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at Marshall, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Richmond at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Fordham at St. John's, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Virginia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Duke
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Wake Forest
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|NC State
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Virginia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Florida St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Georgia Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Louisville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|North Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Clemson
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Syracuse
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Notre Dame
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Pittsburgh
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Friday's Games
Boston College 73, Notre Dame 57
Virginia 57, Pittsburgh 56
Saturday's Games
Clemson at Miami, Noon
Louisville at NC State, 2 p.m.
Wake Forest at Virginia Tech, 2 p.m.
Syracuse at Florida St., 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Carolina at Georgia Tech, 3 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
Saturday's Games
Cent. Arkansas at Arkansas St., 5 p.m.
Stetson at FIU, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
South Alabama at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Florida at FAU, 2 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Wofford, 2 p.m.
Defiance at Bellarmine, 3 p.m.
Carver at North Alabama, 3 p.m.
Chattanooga at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
Friday's Games
Kansas 95, St. John's 75
Texas 88, Rio Grande 58
Saturday's Games
Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Baylor, 5 p.m.
Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.
Kansas St. at Wichita St., 6 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|DePaul
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Creighton
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Marquette
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Providence
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|UConn
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Seton Hall
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Xavier
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Villanova
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Butler
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
Friday's Games
Kansas 95, St. John's 75
Saturday's Games
Nyack College at Seton Hall, Noon
Saint Joseph's at Villanova, Noon
Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
Rhode Island at Providence, 2 p.m.
Loyola Chicago at DePaul, 4 p.m.
Grambling St. at UConn, 4 p.m.
Iowa St. at Creighton, 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Georgetown at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Xavier at Oklahoma St., 5 p.m.
Fordham at St. John's, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|0
|1.000
|Montana
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|3
|.625
|S. Utah
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Portland St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|3
|3
|.500
|N. Colorado
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Montana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|E. Washington
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Sacramento St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|N. Arizona
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Idaho
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Idaho St.
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
Saturday's Games
E. Washington at Nebraska-Omaha, 1 p.m.
Montana St. at Sacramento St., 4 p.m.
S. Utah at Idaho, 5 p.m.
N. Arizona at Idaho St., 8 p.m.
Montana at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at Weber St., 8 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
Friday's Games
NC A&T 97, Carver 55
Presbyterian 90, Bob Jones 61
Saturday's Games
Winthrop at Coastal Carolina, 1 p.m.
NC Central at UNC-Asheville, 2 p.m.
Gardner-Webb at East Carolina, 3 p.m.
Delaware St. at Longwood, 3 p.m.
Campbell at VCU, 4 p.m.
Radford at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Hampton, 5:30 p.m.
W. Carolina at SC-Upstate, 6 p.m.
High Point at Elon, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Charleston Southern at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Monday's Games
Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|0
|1.000
|Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Minnesota
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|1
|.875
|Indiana
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Wisconsin
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Michigan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Northwestern
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Ohio St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Maryland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Nebraska
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Penn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Rutgers
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Friday's Games
Illinois 86, Rutgers 51
Purdue 77, Iowa 70
Saturday's Games
Nebraska at Indiana, Noon
Marquette at Wisconsin, 12:30 p.m.
San Diego St. at Michigan, 1 p.m.
Toledo at Michigan St., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Northwestern at Maryland, Noon
Minnesota at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
Ohio St. at Penn St., 7:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Illinois at Iowa, 7 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Friday's Games
CS Bakersfield 87, Benedictine at Mesa 59
UC Irvine 86, Bethesda 54
UC Santa Barbara 86, Pepperdine 74
Saturday's Games
UC Merced at UC Davis, 5 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Long Beach St., 7 p.m.
Pacific at Cal St.-Fullerton, 8 p.m.
CS Northridge at Fresno St., 10 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cal Poly at San Diego, 4 p.m.
California Lutheran at UC Santa Barbara, 4 p.m.