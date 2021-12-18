All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Saturday's Games
UNC-Wilmington at High Point, 2 p.m.
Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.
Elon at Duke, 4 p.m.
Hofstra vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Vermont at Northeastern, 1 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
Friday's Games
FAU 78, Florida Tech 55
Texas Rio Grande Valley 68, UTSA 50
Wake Forest 82, Charlotte 79
Saturday's Games
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Louisville at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.
North Texas at Wichita St., 4 p.m.
West Virginia vs. UAB at Birmingham, Ala., 5 p.m.
LSU vs. Louisiana Tech at Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Bethune-Cookman at FIU, Noon
Coastal Carolina at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, 3 p.m.
Old Dominion at Richmond, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|7
|.222
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|8
|.200
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
Westminster (Pa.) at Youngstown St., Noon
Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.
N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Sunday's Games
Holy Cross at Harvard, 2 p.m.
Dartmouth at California, 4 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|5
|.444
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|5
|.375
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Saturday's Games
Niagara vs. Albany (NY) at Buffalo, N.Y., 2 p.m.
Marist at Boston U., 5 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.
Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
St. Peter's at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Fairfield at UMass, 1 p.m.
Colgate at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Manhattan at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Friday's Games
W. Michigan 67, Aquinas College 56
Saturday's Games
Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.
Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.
Southern U. at Kent St., 5:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Radford at Akron, ppd.
E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
Saturday's Games
NC Central vs. Delaware St. at Newark, N.J., 1 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.
Howard vs. NC A&T at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Monday's Games
SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.
Delaware St. at Wagner, 7 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Saturday's Games
Alabama A&M at Indiana St., 1 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.
Maryville (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Oakland City at Indiana St., 5 p.m.
E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
Friday's Games
San Jose St. 90, Portland 78
Fresno St. 83, Cal Poly 48
San Diego St. 63, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 53
Saturday's Games
Utah St. vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.
Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Air Force at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.
SMU at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Montana Tech at Boise St., 6 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|7
|.222
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|9
|.000
Saturday's Games
Hartford at CCSU, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.
Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 12:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.
Army at LIU, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Delaware St. at Wagner, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Saturday's Games
Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.
Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.
Bethel (IN) Pilots at Belmont, 3 p.m.
E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., 4 p.m.
UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.
Chattanooga at Murray St., 8 p.m.
SE Missouri at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
William Woods at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.