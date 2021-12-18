All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00092.818
Delaware00.00093.750
Towson00.00084.667
Coll. of Charleston00.00074.636
Hofstra00.00065.545
Northeastern00.00065.545
Drexel00.00055.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00045.444
Elon00.00038.273
William & Mary00.000111.083

Saturday's Games

UNC-Wilmington at High Point, 2 p.m.

Drexel at Temple, 2 p.m.

Elon at Duke, 4 p.m.

Hofstra vs. Arkansas at North Little Rock, Ark., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Vermont at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston vs. Rhode Island at Washington, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB00.00092.818
Louisiana Tech00.00082.800
FIU00.00083.727
Middle Tennessee00.00083.727
North Texas00.00063.667
Marshall00.00074.636
Rice00.00074.636
W. Kentucky00.00074.636
UTEP00.00064.600
FAU00.00075.583
UTSA00.00065.545
Charlotte00.00055.500
Old Dominion00.00056.455
Southern Miss.00.00046.400

Friday's Games

FAU 78, Florida Tech 55

Texas Rio Grande Valley 68, UTSA 50

Wake Forest 82, Charlotte 79

Saturday's Games

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Louisville at W. Kentucky, 3 p.m.

N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Wichita St., 4 p.m.

West Virginia vs. UAB at Birmingham, Ala., 5 p.m.

LSU vs. Louisiana Tech at Bossier City, La., 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Bethune-Cookman at FIU, Noon

Coastal Carolina at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

St. Thomas (Texas) at Rice, 3 p.m.

Old Dominion at Richmond, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland201.00073.700
Cleveland St.201.00063.667
Youngstown St.201.00063.667
Detroit201.00037.300
Fort Wayne11.50055.500
Wright St.11.50027.222
Green Bay11.50028.200
Milwaukee11.50028.200
N. Kentucky02.00045.444
Ill.-Chicago02.00037.300
Robert Morris02.00018.111
IUPUI02.00019.100

Saturday's Games

Westminster (Pa.) at Youngstown St., Noon

Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.

N. Kentucky at E. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00082.800
Princeton00.00093.750
Brown00.00085.615
Harvard00.00064.600
Yale00.00067.462
Dartmouth00.00036.333
Columbia00.00039.250
Penn00.000310.231

Sunday's Games

Holy Cross at Harvard, 2 p.m.

Dartmouth at California, 4 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00092.818
Monmouth (NJ)201.00092.818
Fairfield201.00083.727
Manhattan11.50063.667
Quinnipiac11.50064.600
Marist11.50045.444
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50035.375
Niagara02.00046.400
Rider02.00038.273
Canisius02.00029.182

Saturday's Games

Niagara vs. Albany (NY) at Buffalo, N.Y., 2 p.m.

Marist at Boston U., 5 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.

Rider at Rutgers, 5 p.m.

St. Peter's at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fairfield at UMass, 1 p.m.

Colgate at Monmouth (NJ), 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Manhattan at Charleston Southern, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio00.00082.800
Akron00.00073.700
Toledo00.00073.700
Buffalo00.00063.667
Bowling Green00.00054.556
Kent St.00.00054.556
Miami (Ohio)00.00054.556
E. Michigan00.00055.500
Ball St.00.00045.444
W. Michigan00.00046.400
N. Illinois00.00036.333
Cent. Michigan00.00019.100

Friday's Games

W. Michigan 67, Aquinas College 56

Saturday's Games

Bellarmine at Miami (Ohio), 2 p.m.

Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

Buffalo vs. Canisius at Buffalo, N.Y., 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Cent. Michigan at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Robert Morris at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

N. Illinois at Ill.-Chicago, 2 p.m.

Southern U. at Kent St., 5:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Radford at Akron, ppd.

E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Notre Dame, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00093.750
Howard00.00055.500
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00055.500
NC Central00.00057.417
Morgan St.00.00046.400
SC State00.00048.333
Delaware St.00.00028.200
Coppin St.00.000114.067

Saturday's Games

NC Central vs. Delaware St. at Newark, N.J., 1 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.

Howard vs. NC A&T at Newark, N.J., 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Monday's Games

SC State at The Citadel, 5 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Charlotte, 7 p.m.

Delaware St. at Wagner, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00092.818
Drake101.00074.636
S. Illinois101.00064.600
Illinois St.101.00065.545
Bradley101.00046.400
Missouri St.01.00074.636
Valparaiso01.00056.455
Indiana St.01.00046.400
N. Iowa01.00035.375
Evansville01.00048.333

Saturday's Games

Alabama A&M at Indiana St., 1 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Ball St. at Illinois St., 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Marshall, 4 p.m.

Maryville (Mo.) at S. Illinois, 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Missouri St., 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Chicago St. at Drake, 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Oakland City at Indiana St., 5 p.m.

E. Michigan at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.0001001.000
Wyoming00.00091.900
Fresno St.00.00092.818
Air Force00.00072.778
Utah St.00.00083.727
San Diego St.00.00073.700
Boise St.00.00074.636
San Jose St.00.00064.600
UNLV00.00075.583
Nevada00.00054.556
New Mexico00.00065.545

Friday's Games

San Jose St. 90, Portland 78

Fresno St. 83, Cal Poly 48

San Diego St. 63, Saint Mary's (Cal.) 53

Saturday's Games

Utah St. vs. Iowa at Sioux Falls, S.D., 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Air Force at Arkansas St., 2 p.m.

SMU at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Montana Tech at Boise St., 6 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00042.667
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00045.444
Bryant00.00047.364
Sacred Heart00.00047.364
Merrimack00.00048.333
Mount St. Mary's00.00038.273
St. Francis (NY)00.00038.273
LIU00.00027.222
CCSU00.00029.182
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00009.000

Saturday's Games

Hartford at CCSU, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Illinois, 1 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Virginia, 2 p.m.

Morgan St. at Mount St. Mary's, 4 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Longwood at St. Francis (NY), 12:30 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Mass.-Lowell, 1 p.m.

Army at LIU, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Delaware St. at Wagner, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00091.900
Belmont00.00093.750
Morehead St.00.00065.545
SE Missouri00.00056.455
SIU-Edwardsville00.00056.455
Austin Peay00.00045.444
Tennessee St.00.00046.400
UT Martin00.00047.364
Tennessee Tech00.00038.273
E. Illinois00.00029.182

Saturday's Games

Tennessee St. at SC State, 2 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at Wright St., 2 p.m.

Austin Peay at Vanderbilt, 2:30 p.m.

Bethel (IN) Pilots at Belmont, 3 p.m.

E. Illinois at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

Alice Lloyd at Morehead St., 4 p.m.

UT Martin at Evansville, 5 p.m.

Chattanooga at Murray St., 8 p.m.

SE Missouri at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

William Woods at SIU-Edwardsville, 2 p.m.

