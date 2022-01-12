All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona201.000121.923
UCLA201.000101.909
Southern Cal31.750131.929
Colorado31.750113.786
Stanford21.66794.692
Oregon22.50096.600
Washington St.22.50096.600
California23.40097.563
Washington12.33367.462
Arizona St.12.33358.385
Oregon St.13.250311.214
Utah15.16788.500

Tuesday's Games

Stanford 75, Southern Cal 69

Wednesday's Games

California at Washington, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Stanford at Washington St., 5 p.m.

Utah at Arizona St., ppd.

Oregon at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Colorado at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Oregon St. at Southern Cal, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Navy401.000114.733
Loyola (Md.)31.75096.600
Army31.75097.563
Lehigh31.750511.313
Boston U.22.500116.647
Colgate11.500510.333
Holy Cross13.250313.188
American02.000410.286
Lafayette02.000310.231
Bucknell04.000313.188

Thursday's Games

Boston U. at Army, 6 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

Colgate at Navy, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn401.000151.938
Texas A&M301.000142.875
Kentucky31.750133.813
LSU21.667141.933
Tennessee22.500114.733
Alabama22.500115.688
Mississippi St.11.500104.714
Missouri11.50077.500
South Carolina12.333105.667
Mississippi12.33396.600
Vanderbilt12.33396.600
Arkansas03.000105.667
Florida02.00095.643
Georgia02.000510.333

Tuesday's Games

Tennessee 66, South Carolina 46

Kentucky 78, Vanderbilt 66

Texas A&M 67, Mississippi 51

Auburn 81, Alabama 77

Wednesday's Games

LSU at Florida, 7 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi St., 7 p.m.

Missouri at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga301.000133.813
Furman31.750116.647
UNC-Greensboro21.667105.667
ETSU22.500107.588
VMI22.50097.563
Mercer11.50087.533
Samford12.333114.733
W. Carolina12.33379.438
Wofford13.25097.563
The Citadel02.00067.462

Wednesday's Games

ETSU at Furman, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Samford at Wofford, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

VMI at Mercer, 7 p.m.

UNC-Greensboro at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC00.000134.765
Nicholls00.000107.588
New Orleans00.00078.467
SE Louisiana00.00079.438
McNeese St.00.000511.313
Houston Baptist00.00049.308
Incarnate Word00.000413.235
Northwestern St.00.000413.235

Tuesday's Games

New Orleans 93, Dillard 66

Wednesday's Games

Arlington Baptist at McNeese St., 5 p.m.

Tougaloo at SE Louisiana, 8 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.401.000107.588
Alcorn St.301.000411.267
Texas Southern31.75058.385
Alabama A&M31.750410.286
Grambling St.22.500512.294
Alabama St.22.500313.188
Florida A&M12.333311.214
Bethune-Cookman12.333312.200
Ark.-Pine Bluff13.250314.176
MVSU13.250113.071
Prairie View13.250113.071
Jackson St.03.000212.143

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.401.000134.765
Oral Roberts51.833116.647
N. Dakota St.31.750115.688
UMKC21.66786.571
St. Thomas (MN)22.50088.500
Denver23.400612.333
Omaha24.333314.176
W. Illinois13.250106.625
South Dakota13.25087.533
North Dakota04.000413.235

Tuesday's Games

UMKC 98, Patriots 57

Thursday's Games

St. Thomas (MN) at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Denver at South Dakota, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Omaha, 8:30 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Louisiana-Lafayette301.00085.615
Troy31.750125.706
Texas-Arlington31.75078.467
Arkansas St.21.667114.733
Appalachian St.22.50089.471
UALR11.50068.429
Coastal Carolina12.33396.600
Georgia Southern12.33386.571
Louisiana-Monroe13.25097.563
Texas St.01.00094.692
South Alabama02.000105.667
Georgia St.01.00066.500

Thursday's Games

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas St., 8 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at South Alabama, 9 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
BYU201.000143.824
San Francisco101.000142.875
Gonzaga101.000122.857
San Diego11.50087.533
Saint Mary's (Cal.)01.000124.750
Santa Clara00.000105.667
Portland00.00096.600
Loyola Marymount00.00075.583
Pepperdine02.000611.353
Pacific01.000510.333

Wednesday's Games

Santa Clara at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Portland at San Diego, 10 p.m.

BYU at Gonzaga, 11 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.301.000142.875
Grand Canyon301.000132.867
Seattle101.000104.714
Sam Houston St.31.75089.471
Tarleton St.31.75089.471
Utah Valley St.21.667114.733
Stephen F. Austin21.667105.667
Abilene Christian22.500114.733
Chicago St.13.250512.294
Cal Baptist01.000104.714
Dixie St.03.00079.438
Texas Rio Grande Valley04.000511.313
Lamar03.000214.125

Tuesday's Games

Stephen F. Austin 86, Texas Rio Grande Valley 75

Wednesday's Games

Dixie St. at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Sam Houston St. at Lamar, 8 p.m.

Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Tarleton St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

