All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Mass.-Lowell00.000122.857
Bryant00.00094.692
UMBC00.00094.692
Maine00.00066.500
Vermont00.00068.429
New Hampshire00.00057.417
Albany (NY)00.00059.357
Binghamton00.00048.333
NJIT00.000210.167

Tuesday's Games

Saint Elizabeth at NJIT, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Albany (NY) at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Harvard at Maine, 7 p.m.

Vermont at Miami, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Binghamton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

UMBC at Maryland, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston00.000121.923
Memphis00.000103.769
UCF00.00093.750
Cincinnati00.00094.692
East Carolina00.00094.692
Tulane00.00074.636
Wichita St.00.00075.583
South Florida00.00076.538
Temple00.00067.462
SMU00.00058.385
Tulsa00.00047.364

Wednesday's Games

Temple at East Carolina, 7 p.m.

Wichita St. at UCF, 7 p.m.

Houston at Tulsa, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

South Florida at Memphis, 8 p.m.

Tulane at Cincinnati, 9 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fordham00.000121.923
Duquesne00.000103.769
UMass00.00093.750
VCU00.00094.692
Dayton00.00085.615
George Mason00.00085.615
Saint Louis00.00085.615
Davidson00.00075.583
Loyola Chicago00.00066.500
Richmond00.00066.500
Saint Joseph's00.00066.500
George Washington00.00067.462
St. Bonaventure00.00067.462
La Salle00.00057.417
Rhode Island00.00048.333

Wednesday's Games

Duquesne at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Davidson at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Richmond, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

La Salle at Howard, 2 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami301.000121.923
Clemson201.000103.769
Pittsburgh201.00094.692
Florida St.21.667410.286
Virginia Tech11.500112.846
Virginia11.50082.800
Duke11.500103.769
North Carolina11.50094.692
Wake Forest11.50094.692
Syracuse11.50085.615
Boston College11.50076.538
NC State12.333113.786
Georgia Tech02.00075.583
Notre Dame02.00075.583
Louisville03.000211.154

Tuesday's Games

Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Albany (NY) at Virginia, 6 p.m.

Vermont at Miami, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida Gulf Coast00.000103.769
Queens (NC)00.000103.769
Jacksonville00.00073.700
Liberty00.00094.692
Kennesaw St.00.00085.615
Lipscomb00.00085.615
North Alabama00.00085.615
E. Kentucky00.00076.538
Jacksonville St.00.00066.500
Austin Peay00.00067.462
Stetson00.00056.455
Cent. Arkansas00.00057.417
North Florida00.00057.417
Bellarmine00.00058.385

Tuesday's Games

Georgia Southwestern at Jacksonville St., 7 p.m.

Jacksonville at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at TCU, 5 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Austin Peay at Queens (NC), 6 p.m.

Liberty at Bellarmine, 6:30 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas00.000111.917
Kansas St.00.000111.917
TCU00.000101.909
Texas00.000101.909
West Virginia00.000102.833
Baylor00.00092.818
Iowa St.00.00092.818
Texas Tech00.00092.818
Oklahoma00.00093.750
Oklahoma St.00.00084.667

Tuesday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at Texas, 8 p.m.

SC State at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Cent. Arkansas at TCU, 5 p.m.

Nicholls at Baylor, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UConn201.0001301.000
Providence201.000103.769
Xavier201.000103.769
Villanova101.00075.583
Creighton21.66786.571
St. John's11.500112.846
Marquette11.50094.692
Butler02.00085.615
Seton Hall02.00076.538
DePaul02.00067.462
Georgetown02.00058.385

Tuesday's Games

Seton Hall at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Villanova at UConn, 6:30 p.m.

Xavier at St. John's, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Providence at Butler, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at DePaul, 8 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Montana St.00.00076.538
Montana00.00066.500
Sacramento St.00.00066.500
E. Washington00.00067.462
Idaho00.00067.462
Portland St.00.00067.462
N. Colorado00.00057.417
Weber St.00.00058.385
N. Arizona00.00049.308
Idaho St.00.000310.231

Wednesday's Games

CS Stanislaus at Sacramento St., 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N. Arizona at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 9 p.m.

N. Colorado at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
High Point00.00084.667
Longwood00.00085.615
UNC-Asheville00.00085.615
Radford00.00067.462
SC-Upstate00.00056.455
Campbell00.00057.417
Gardner-Webb00.00057.417
Winthrop00.00058.385
Charleston Southern00.00047.364
Presbyterian00.00049.308

Thursday's Games

High Point at Longwood, 3 p.m.

Radford at UNC-Asheville, 4 p.m.

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb, 5 p.m.

Campbell at Presbyterian, 5 p.m.

Winthrop at SC-Upstate, 5 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue201.0001201.000
Wisconsin201.00092.818
Northwestern101.00092.818
Ohio St.101.00083.727
Michigan101.00074.636
Indiana11.500103.769
Maryland11.50093.750
Penn St.11.50093.750
Michigan St.11.50084.667
Rutgers11.50084.667
Illinois02.00084.667
Iowa01.00084.667
Nebraska02.00076.538
Minnesota02.00066.500

Thursday's Games

Brown at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Delaware St. at Penn St., 2 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Ohio St., 3 p.m.

Florida A&M at Purdue, 5 p.m.

UMBC at Maryland, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Iowa at Nebraska, 7 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Illinois, 8:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara00.00092.818
Hawaii00.00093.750
UC Davis00.00075.583
UC Irvine00.00075.583
UC Riverside00.00075.583
Cal Poly00.00066.500
Cal St.-Fullerton00.00066.500
Long Beach St.00.00066.500
UC San Diego00.00057.417
CS Bakersfield00.00047.364
CS Northridge00.00038.273

Thursday's Games

CS Bakersfield at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Cal St.-Fullerton, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge at Cal Poly, 10 p.m.

UC San Diego at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you