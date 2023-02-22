All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|11
|2
|.846
|17
|10
|.630
|Mass.-Lowell
|9
|5
|.643
|22
|7
|.759
|Binghamton
|8
|5
|.615
|12
|14
|.462
|Bryant
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|10
|.615
|New Hampshire
|7
|6
|.538
|12
|13
|.480
|UMBC
|7
|7
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|Maine
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|15
|.423
|NJIT
|4
|9
|.308
|7
|19
|.269
|Albany (NY)
|2
|12
|.143
|7
|22
|.241
Wednesday's Games
Mass.-Lowell at UMBC, 6 p.m.
Bryant at NJIT, 7 p.m.
Maine at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Vermont, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|13
|1
|.929
|25
|2
|.926
|Tulane
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Memphis
|10
|4
|.714
|20
|7
|.741
|Cincinnati
|9
|6
|.600
|18
|10
|.643
|Temple
|9
|6
|.600
|15
|13
|.536
|Wichita St.
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|12
|.538
|UCF
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|11
|.577
|East Carolina
|5
|9
|.357
|14
|13
|.519
|SMU
|5
|10
|.333
|10
|18
|.357
|South Florida
|4
|10
|.286
|11
|16
|.407
|Tulsa
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|22
|.185
Tuesday's Games
East Carolina 62, Tulsa 60
Wednesday's Games
Temple at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
South Florida at UCF, 7 p.m.
Tulane at Houston, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Memphis at Wichita St., 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|12
|3
|.800
|21
|7
|.750
|Dayton
|10
|4
|.714
|18
|9
|.667
|Saint Louis
|10
|5
|.667
|18
|10
|.643
|Fordham
|9
|5
|.643
|21
|6
|.778
|Duquesne
|8
|6
|.571
|18
|9
|.667
|George Mason
|8
|7
|.533
|16
|12
|.571
|George Washington
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|La Salle
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Richmond
|7
|8
|.467
|14
|14
|.500
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|8
|.467
|13
|15
|.464
|Saint Joseph's
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|15
|.464
|Davidson
|5
|9
|.357
|12
|14
|.462
|UMass
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|13
|.519
|Rhode Island
|4
|10
|.286
|8
|18
|.308
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|17
|.346
Tuesday's Games
Richmond 81, Saint Louis 78
VCU 88, Saint Joseph's 63
Wednesday's Games
St. Bonaventure at Davidson, 7 p.m.
Duquesne at La Salle, 7 p.m.
George Washington at Rhode Island, 7 p.m.
Dayton at UMass, 7 p.m.
Fordham at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Richmond at VCU, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|4
|.840
|Miami
|14
|4
|.778
|23
|5
|.821
|Pittsburgh
|13
|4
|.765
|20
|8
|.714
|Clemson
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|8
|.704
|NC State
|11
|6
|.647
|21
|7
|.750
|Duke
|11
|6
|.647
|20
|8
|.714
|Wake Forest
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Syracuse
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|11
|.593
|North Carolina
|8
|8
|.500
|16
|11
|.593
|Boston College
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|15
|.464
|Virginia Tech
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|12
|.571
|Florida St.
|6
|11
|.353
|8
|20
|.286
|Georgia Tech
|3
|14
|.176
|11
|17
|.393
|Notre Dame
|2
|14
|.125
|10
|17
|.370
|Louisville
|2
|15
|.118
|4
|24
|.143
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 76, Georgia Tech 68
Miami 76, Virginia Tech 70
Wednesday's Games
Virginia at Boston College, 7 p.m.
Syracuse at Clemson, 7 p.m.
Wake Forest at NC State, 9 p.m.
North Carolina at Notre Dame, 9 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|13
|3
|.813
|22
|7
|.759
|Kennesaw St.
|13
|3
|.813
|21
|8
|.724
|E. Kentucky
|11
|5
|.688
|18
|11
|.621
|Stetson
|11
|5
|.688
|16
|11
|.593
|North Alabama
|10
|6
|.625
|18
|11
|.621
|Lipscomb
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|Bellarmine
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|Queens (NC)
|7
|9
|.438
|17
|12
|.586
|North Florida
|7
|9
|.438
|12
|16
|.429
|Florida Gulf Coast
|6
|10
|.375
|16
|13
|.552
|Jacksonville
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|14
|.481
|Jacksonville St.
|4
|12
|.250
|11
|18
|.379
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|20
|.310
|Austin Peay
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|20
|.310
Wednesday's Games
Bellarmine at Jacksonville, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Liberty at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.
Austin Peay at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Austin Peay at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at North Alabama, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at North Florida, 7 p.m.
Lipscomb at Stetson, 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Cent. Arkansas, 8 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|11
|4
|.733
|23
|5
|.821
|Texas
|11
|4
|.733
|22
|6
|.786
|Kansas St.
|9
|6
|.600
|21
|7
|.750
|Baylor
|9
|6
|.600
|20
|8
|.714
|Iowa St.
|8
|7
|.533
|17
|10
|.630
|TCU
|7
|8
|.467
|18
|10
|.643
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|8
|.467
|16
|12
|.571
|Texas Tech
|5
|10
|.333
|16
|12
|.571
|West Virginia
|5
|10
|.333
|16
|12
|.571
|Oklahoma
|3
|12
|.200
|13
|15
|.464
Tuesday's Games
Kansas St. 75, Baylor 65
Texas Tech 74, Oklahoma 63
Texas 72, Iowa St. 54
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|14
|3
|.824
|22
|6
|.786
|Providence
|12
|4
|.750
|20
|7
|.741
|Xavier
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|8
|.714
|Creighton
|12
|5
|.706
|18
|10
|.643
|UConn
|9
|7
|.563
|20
|7
|.741
|Seton Hall
|9
|8
|.529
|16
|12
|.571
|Villanova
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|14
|.500
|St. John's
|6
|11
|.353
|16
|12
|.571
|Butler
|5
|12
|.294
|13
|15
|.464
|DePaul
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|18
|.333
|Georgetown
|2
|15
|.118
|7
|21
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Villanova 64, Xavier 63
Marquette 73, Creighton 71
Wednesday's Games
Providence at UConn, 6:30 p.m.
Butler at DePaul, 8:30 p.m.
St. John's at Georgetown, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|15
|0
|1.000
|21
|7
|.750
|Montana St.
|12
|3
|.800
|19
|9
|.679
|Weber St.
|10
|5
|.667
|15
|13
|.536
|Montana
|8
|7
|.533
|14
|13
|.519
|Sacramento St.
|6
|9
|.400
|13
|15
|.464
|Portland St.
|6
|9
|.400
|12
|16
|.429
|Idaho St.
|6
|9
|.400
|9
|19
|.321
|N. Colorado
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|18
|.357
|Idaho
|4
|11
|.267
|10
|18
|.357
|N. Arizona
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|21
|.276
Thursday's Games
Idaho at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Portland St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
Sacramento St. at Montana St., 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|14
|2
|.875
|22
|7
|.759
|Longwood
|11
|5
|.688
|19
|10
|.655
|Radford
|11
|5
|.688
|17
|12
|.586
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|6
|.625
|15
|13
|.536
|SC-Upstate
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|14
|.481
|Campbell
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|15
|.464
|Winthrop
|8
|8
|.500
|13
|16
|.448
|High Point
|5
|11
|.313
|13
|15
|.464
|Charleston Southern
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|19
|.296
|Presbyterian
|1
|15
|.063
|5
|24
|.172
Wednesday's Games
Charleston Southern at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
Radford at High Point, 7 p.m.
SC-Upstate at Presbyterian, 7 p.m.
Campbell at Winthrop, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Longwood at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|4
|.765
|24
|4
|.857
|Northwestern
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Indiana
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|9
|.679
|Illinois
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Maryland
|9
|7
|.563
|18
|9
|.667
|Iowa
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Michigan St.
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Rutgers
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|10
|.630
|Michigan
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|12
|.556
|Penn St.
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|11
|.593
|Wisconsin
|7
|9
|.438
|15
|11
|.577
|Nebraska
|7
|10
|.412
|14
|14
|.500
|Ohio St.
|3
|13
|.188
|11
|16
|.407
|Minnesota
|1
|14
|.067
|7
|18
|.280
Tuesday's Games
Michigan St. 80, Indiana 65
Wednesday's Games
Minnesota at Maryland, 7 p.m.
Iowa at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Penn St. at Ohio St., 6:30 p.m.
Michigan at Rutgers, 8:30 p.m.
Northwestern at Illinois, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Irvine
|13
|3
|.813
|20
|8
|.714
|UC Riverside
|12
|5
|.706
|19
|10
|.655
|UC Santa Barbara
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|7
|.741
|Hawaii
|11
|5
|.688
|20
|8
|.714
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|11
|6
|.647
|17
|12
|.586
|UC Davis
|9
|7
|.563
|16
|12
|.571
|Long Beach St.
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|13
|.536
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|10
|.375
|10
|17
|.370
|UC San Diego
|4
|12
|.250
|9
|19
|.321
|CS Northridge
|3
|14
|.176
|6
|22
|.214
|Cal Poly
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|22
|.241
Thursday's Games
CS Bakersfield at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
UC San Diego at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Santa Barbara, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
UC Riverside at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
