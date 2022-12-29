All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Wilmington101.000113.786
Coll. of Charleston00.000121.923
Delaware00.00085.615
Towson00.00085.615
Hofstra00.00076.538
Drexel00.00066.500
NC A&T00.00058.385
William & Mary00.00058.385
Northeastern00.00047.364
Stony Brook00.00049.308
Hampton00.00039.250
Elon00.000211.154
Monmouth (NJ)01.000113.071

Wednesday's Games

UNC-Wilmington 68, Monmouth (NJ) 55

Thursday's Games

Elon at Drexel, 4 p.m.

Hampton at Coll. of Charleston, 7 p.m.

Hofstra at Delaware, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Stony Brook at Northeastern, Noon

Coll. of Charleston at Towson, Noon

NC A&T at Hofstra, 1 p.m.

Elon at Delaware, 2 p.m.

William & Mary at Drexel, 2 p.m.

Hampton at UNC-Wilmington, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU101.000111.917
North Texas101.000102.833
UAB101.000102.833
Middle Tennessee101.00084.667
UTEP101.00084.667
Charlotte01.00093.750
Rice01.00093.750
W. Kentucky00.00083.727
Louisiana Tech01.00075.583
UTSA01.00066.500
FIU01.00056.455

Thursday's Games

Middle Tennessee at Charlotte, 6 p.m.

Florida College at FIU, 7 p.m.

UTSA at Louisiana Tech, 7 p.m.

Rice at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

UTEP at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

FAU at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Louisiana Tech at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Middle Tennessee, 4 p.m.

FIU at North Texas, 4 p.m.

UTSA at UAB, 4 p.m.

Rice at UTEP, 4 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee201.00084.667
Cleveland St.201.00076.538
N. Kentucky201.00076.538
Fort Wayne11.50094.692
Youngstown St.11.50094.692
Robert Morris11.50067.462
Detroit11.50058.385
Green Bay11.500211.154
Wright St.02.00076.538
IUPUI02.000310.231
Oakland02.000211.154

Thursday's Games

Green Bay at Detroit, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at Oakland, 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Youngstown St., 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Detroit, Noon

Green Bay at Oakland, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at IUPUI, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Youngstown St., 2:45 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Robert Morris, 3 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000411.267
Chicago St.00.000313.188

Wednesday's Games

Ball St. 70, Chicago St. 63

Friday's Games

Morgan St. at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Chicago St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.000103.769
Cornell00.00093.750
Princeton00.00094.692
Harvard00.00095.643
Brown00.00075.583
Penn00.00077.500
Columbia00.000510.333
Dartmouth00.000410.286

Wednesday's Games

Penn 93, Wilkes 61

Md.-Eastern Shore 74, Columbia 67, OT

Harvard 74, Maine 73, OT

Thursday's Games

Brown at Northwestern, 1 p.m.

Binghamton at Cornell, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Dartmouth, ppd.

Saturday's Games

Yale at Columbia, Noon

Harvard at Princeton, 1 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00094.692
Rider201.00056.455
Manhattan201.00047.364
Siena101.00075.583
Niagara11.50065.545
Fairfield11.50057.417
Mount St. Mary's11.50058.385
St. Peter's12.33366.500
Quinnipiac02.00094.692
Marist02.00047.364
Canisius02.00029.182

Wednesday's Games

Georgia 78, Rider 72

Friday's Games

Manhattan at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

Siena at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Marist at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Niagara, Noon

Rider vs. Canisius at Lewiston, N.Y., 3 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.000103.769
Ball St.00.00094.692
Toledo00.00084.667
Akron00.00075.583
Ohio00.00075.583
Buffalo00.00066.500
Bowling Green00.00057.417
Miami (Ohio)00.00057.417
Cent. Michigan00.00048.333
W. Michigan00.00048.333
N. Illinois00.00049.308
E. Michigan00.00039.250

Wednesday's Games

Ball St. 70, Chicago St. 63

Thursday's Games

Ohio Dominican at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

Lourdes at Toledo, 6 p.m.

Saint Mary of the Woods at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Michigan, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Buffalo at Michigan St., 6 p.m.

Concord at Akron, 7 p.m.

Chicago St. at Ohio, 7 p.m.

E. Michigan at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

W. Michigan at Wisconsin, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00095.643
Howard00.00078.467
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00067.462
NC Central00.00067.462
Morgan St.00.00048.333
Coppin St.00.000511.313
SC State00.000213.133
Delaware St.00.000111.083

Wednesday's Games

Md.-Eastern Shore 74, Columbia 67, OT

Richmond 83, Coppin St. 65

Thursday's Games

La Salle at Howard, 2 p.m.

Delaware St. at Penn St., 2 p.m.

Friday's Games

St. Andrews at SC State, 4 p.m.

Morgan St. at Hartford, 6 p.m.

Coppin St. at Rutgers, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.201.00094.692
Murray St.201.00075.583
Belmont21.66795.643
Bradley21.66795.643
Missouri St.21.66767.462
Drake11.500103.769
S. Illinois11.50094.692
Ill.-Chicago12.33395.643
Illinois St.12.33368.429
N. Iowa12.33358.385
Valparaiso02.00067.462
Evansville02.00049.308

Wednesday's Games

Belmont 63, Bradley 60

Ill.-Chicago 55, Illinois St. 51

Missouri St. 79, N. Iowa 67

Thursday's Games

Evansville at Indiana St., 8 p.m.

S. Illinois at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Valparaiso at Drake, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Ill.-Chicago at Bradley, 2 p.m.

N. Iowa at Illinois St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico101.0001301.000
UNLV00.000111.917
Utah St.00.000112.846
Boise St.00.000103.769
Nevada00.000103.769
San Diego St.00.00093.750
Air Force00.00094.692
San Jose St.00.00094.692
Colorado St.01.00086.571
Wyoming00.00057.417
Fresno St.00.00047.364

Wednesday's Games

New Mexico 88, Colorado St. 69

Boise St. at Nevada, 10 p.m.

UNLV at San Jose St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Nevada at Air Force, 2 p.m.

Fresno St. at Utah St., 2 p.m.

San Jose St. at Colorado St., 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at UNLV, 4 p.m.

New Mexico at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00074.636
St. Francis (NY)00.00066.500
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00068.429
Sacred Heart00.00068.429
Stonehill00.000410.286
St. Francis (Pa.)00.000310.231
LIU00.000210.167
CCSU00.000212.143
Merrimack00.000212.143

Thursday's Games

Wagner vs. LIU at Brooklyn, N.Y., 1 p.m.

Stonehill at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

Merrimack at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

CCSU at St. Francis (Pa.), 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Centenary (NJ) at Fairleigh Dickinson, Noon

St. Francis (NY) at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at LIU, 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Wagner, 1 p.m.

Stonehill at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

