All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|9
|.438
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|UT Martin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|S. Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|UALR
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Wednesday's Games
Lindenwood (Mo.) 67, UALR 62
Thursday's Games
S. Indiana at Morehead St., 7 p.m.
Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.
E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at UT Martin, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
E. Illinois at Morehead St., 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.
SE Missouri at UALR, 4:30 p.m.
Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCLA
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|Utah
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Southern Cal
|3
|1
|.750
|11
|4
|.733
|Arizona
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|1
|.929
|Arizona St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Oregon
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Colorado
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Washington
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|Washington St.
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|9
|.400
|California
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|Stanford
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Thursday's Games
Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.
Oregon at Colorado, 9 p.m.
Southern Cal at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.
Oregon St. at Utah, 10 p.m.
Washington at Arizona, 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
Stanford at California, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Washington St. at Arizona, 5 p.m.
Oregon at Utah, 7 p.m.
Oregon St. at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Army
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Colgate
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Holy Cross
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Navy
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Boston U.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Bucknell
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Lehigh
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|13
|.133
Thursday's Games
Lafayette at Boston U., 7 p.m.
Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.
Navy at Colgate, 7 p.m.
American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Army at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Tennessee
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Georgia
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Texas A&M
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Vanderbilt
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Arkansas
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|LSU
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|2
|.857
|Auburn
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Kentucky
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|4
|.714
|Mississippi St.
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Mississippi
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Florida
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|South Carolina
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
Wednesday's Games
Georgia 76, Auburn 64
Texas A&M 66, Florida 63
Arkansas 74, Missouri 68
Saturday's Games
Vanderbilt at Missouri, Noon
Kentucky at Alabama, 1 p.m.
Georgia at Florida, 1 p.m.
Mississippi at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.
Tennessee at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.
LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.
Arkansas at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|UNC-Greensboro
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Furman
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|W. Carolina
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|7
|.563
|ETSU
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|Chattanooga
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Wofford
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|The Citadel
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|9
|.400
|Mercer
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|VMI
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Wednesday's Games
W. Carolina 71, ETSU 60
Furman 97, The Citadel 72
Wofford 53, Mercer 52
UNC-Greensboro 73, Chattanooga 61
Samford 87, VMI 78
Saturday's Games
VMI at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.
Furman at ETSU, 4 p.m.
Samford at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.
Mercer at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.
The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Houston Christian
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Incarnate Word
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Lamar
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Wednesday's Games
Texas A&M-CC 91, Incarnate Word 61
Thursday's Games
Lamar at New Orleans, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.
Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 8:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Texas A&M Commerce, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.
Nicholls at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.
Lamar at SE Louisiana, 4:30 p.m.
Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.
Houston Christian at New Orleans, 5 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Alabama A&M
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Southern U.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Alabama St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Bethune-Cookman
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Jackson St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Grambling St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Prairie View
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Texas Southern
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
|Alcorn St.
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Florida A&M
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
|MVSU
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|15
|.063
Wednesday's Games
Alabama A&M 75, MVSU 68
Grambling St. 85, Texas Southern 72
Alabama St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 66
Southern U. 66, Prairie View 62
Saturday's Games
Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.
Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
Alabama St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.
Florida A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.
Prairie View at MVSU, 7 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|South Dakota
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|UMKC
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Denver
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|W. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Omaha
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|North Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Thursday's Games
Omaha at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
South Dakota at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Denver at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.
S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.
Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.
Omaha at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|James Madison
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Southern
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Marshall
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Old Dominion
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Appalachian St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Thursday's Games
Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
Marshall at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.
Texas St. at James Madison, 7 p.m.
Old Dominion at Troy, 7 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.
Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.
Texas St. at South Alabama, 3 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Troy, 5 p.m.
Appalachian St. at James Madison, 8 p.m.
Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|4
|.765
|BYU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Gonzaga
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Santa Clara
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Pacific
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|San Francisco
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Portland
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Pepperdine
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
Thursday's Games
Santa Clara at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.
Pacific at San Diego, 10 p.m.
BYU at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.
Gonzaga at San Francisco, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Pacific at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.
BYU at San Diego, 8 p.m.
Portland at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 9 p.m.
San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.
Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Stephen F. Austin
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Abilene Christian
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Utah Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Cal Baptist
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|New Mexico St.
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Wednesday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 69, New Mexico St. 60
Thursday's Games
Grand Canyon at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.
Seattle at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
Utah Tech at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Grand Canyon at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.
Seattle at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.
Tarleton St. at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.
S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Cal Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
