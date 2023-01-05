All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Illinois201.00069.400
Lindenwood (Mo.)21.66779.438
SIU-Edwardsville11.500105.667
Tennessee St.11.50096.600
UT Martin11.50096.600
Morehead St.11.50087.533
S. Indiana11.50087.533
SE Missouri11.50069.400
UALR12.333511.313
Tennessee Tech02.000411.267

Wednesday's Games

Lindenwood (Mo.) 67, UALR 62

Thursday's Games

S. Indiana at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tennessee St. at SIU-Edwardsville, 7 p.m.

E. Illinois at Tennessee Tech, 8:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at UT Martin, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

E. Illinois at Morehead St., 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Lindenwood (Mo.), 4:30 p.m.

SE Missouri at UALR, 4:30 p.m.

Tennessee Tech at UT Martin, 4:30 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at S. Indiana, 8:30 p.m.

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA401.000132.867
Utah401.000114.733
Southern Cal31.750114.733
Arizona21.667131.929
Arizona St.21.667113.786
Oregon21.66786.571
Oregon St.12.33377.500
Colorado13.25096.600
Washington13.25096.600
Washington St.13.25069.400
California13.250213.133
Stanford04.00059.357

Thursday's Games

Washington St. at Arizona St., 8 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado, 9 p.m.

Southern Cal at UCLA, 9:30 p.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, 10 p.m.

Washington at Arizona, 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

Stanford at California, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Washington St. at Arizona, 5 p.m.

Oregon at Utah, 7 p.m.

Oregon St. at Colorado, 9:30 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American201.000103.769
Army201.00087.533
Colgate201.00087.533
Holy Cross201.000510.333
Navy11.50086.571
Boston U.11.50087.533
Bucknell02.00078.467
Lehigh02.00058.385
Loyola (Md.)02.000510.333
Lafayette02.000213.133

Thursday's Games

Lafayette at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Navy at Colgate, 7 p.m.

American at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

Army at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama201.000122.857
Tennessee201.000122.857
Georgia101.000113.786
Texas A&M101.00095.643
Vanderbilt101.00086.571
Arkansas11.500122.857
LSU11.500122.857
Missouri11.500122.857
Auburn11.500113.786
Kentucky11.500104.714
Mississippi St.02.000113.786
Mississippi02.00086.571
Florida02.00077.500
South Carolina01.00077.500

Wednesday's Games

Georgia 76, Auburn 64

Texas A&M 66, Florida 63

Arkansas 74, Missouri 68

Saturday's Games

Vanderbilt at Missouri, Noon

Kentucky at Alabama, 1 p.m.

Georgia at Florida, 1 p.m.

Mississippi at Mississippi St., 2 p.m.

Tennessee at South Carolina, 3:30 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 6 p.m.

Arkansas at Auburn, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford301.00097.563
UNC-Greensboro301.00097.563
Furman21.667115.688
W. Carolina21.66797.563
ETSU21.667610.375
Chattanooga12.33397.563
Wofford12.33397.563
The Citadel12.33369.400
Mercer03.00079.438
VMI03.000511.313

Wednesday's Games

W. Carolina 71, ETSU 60

Furman 97, The Citadel 72

Wofford 53, Mercer 52

UNC-Greensboro 73, Chattanooga 61

Samford 87, VMI 78

Saturday's Games

VMI at Chattanooga, 2 p.m.

Furman at ETSU, 4 p.m.

Samford at UNC-Greensboro, 4 p.m.

Mercer at W. Carolina, 4 p.m.

The Citadel at Wofford, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC201.00096.600
Nicholls101.00067.462
Texas A&M Commerce101.000510.333
Houston Christian101.000410.286
McNeese St.101.000410.286
Northwestern St.01.00086.571
SE Louisiana01.00068.429
Incarnate Word02.00069.400
Lamar01.000410.286
New Orleans01.00039.250

Wednesday's Games

Texas A&M-CC 91, Incarnate Word 61

Thursday's Games

Lamar at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Northwestern St. at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

Houston Christian at SE Louisiana, 8:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Texas A&M Commerce, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M Commerce at McNeese St., 4:30 p.m.

Nicholls at Northwestern St., 4:30 p.m.

Lamar at SE Louisiana, 4:30 p.m.

Texas A&M-CC at Incarnate Word, 5 p.m.

Houston Christian at New Orleans, 5 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama A&M201.00069.400
Southern U.201.00069.400
Alabama St.201.000411.267
Bethune-Cookman101.00059.357
Jackson St.101.000212.143
Grambling St.11.50086.571
Prairie View11.500510.333
Ark.-Pine Bluff02.000411.267
Texas Southern02.000411.267
Alcorn St.01.000310.231
Florida A&M01.000210.167
MVSU02.000115.063

Wednesday's Games

Alabama A&M 75, MVSU 68

Grambling St. 85, Texas Southern 72

Alabama St. 80, Ark.-Pine Bluff 66

Southern U. 66, Prairie View 62

Saturday's Games

Texas Southern at Ark.-Pine Bluff, 4 p.m.

Alabama A&M at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.

Alabama St. at Jackson St., 6 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Grambling St., 6:30 p.m.

Florida A&M at Southern U., 6:30 p.m.

Prairie View at MVSU, 7 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts301.000123.800
S. Dakota St.21.66778.467
South Dakota21.66778.467
UMKC21.667610.375
St. Thomas (MN)22.500116.647
Denver12.333106.625
W. Illinois12.33386.571
Omaha12.333510.333
N. Dakota St.12.333411.267
North Dakota02.00069.400

Thursday's Games

Omaha at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

South Dakota at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

Denver at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

South Dakota at N. Dakota St., 2 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at North Dakota, 2 p.m.

Denver at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

UMKC at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

Omaha at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.201.000132.867
James Madison201.000114.733
Georgia Southern201.00096.600
Louisiana-Monroe201.00069.400
Marshall11.500123.800
Old Dominion11.50095.643
Arkansas St.11.50096.600
Troy11.50096.600
Georgia St.11.50086.571
Coastal Carolina11.50076.538
Louisiana-Lafayette02.000104.714
Appalachian St.02.00078.467
Texas St.02.00078.467
South Alabama02.00068.429

Thursday's Games

Coastal Carolina at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Marshall at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Texas St. at James Madison, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at Troy, 7 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

Arkansas St. at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Old Dominion at Georgia Southern, 3 p.m.

Southern Miss. at Louisiana-Monroe, 3 p.m.

Texas St. at South Alabama, 3 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Marshall, 3:30 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 5 p.m.

Appalachian St. at James Madison, 8 p.m.

Georgia St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)201.000134.765
BYU201.000125.706
Gonzaga101.000123.800
Santa Clara11.500134.765
Loyola Marymount11.500115.688
San Diego11.50088.500
Pacific11.50089.471
San Francisco02.000116.647
Portland02.00089.471
Pepperdine01.00078.467

Thursday's Games

Santa Clara at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Pacific at San Diego, 10 p.m.

BYU at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.

Gonzaga at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Pacific at Pepperdine, 8 p.m.

BYU at San Diego, 8 p.m.

Portland at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 9 p.m.

San Francisco at Loyola Marymount, 10 p.m.

Gonzaga at Santa Clara, 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Stephen F. Austin301.000115.688
Utah Valley St.201.000114.733
S. Utah201.000105.667
Grand Canyon101.000104.714
Seattle101.000104.714
Sam Houston St.11.500113.786
Abilene Christian11.50096.600
Utah Tech11.50096.600
Tarleton St.11.50077.500
Texas Rio Grande Valley02.00086.571
Cal Baptist02.00087.533
New Mexico St.03.00078.467
Texas-Arlington02.000510.333

Wednesday's Games

Stephen F. Austin 69, New Mexico St. 60

Thursday's Games

Grand Canyon at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Utah Tech at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Grand Canyon at Stephen F. Austin, 3 p.m.

Seattle at Texas-Arlington, 3 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Sam Houston St., 5:30 p.m.

S. Utah at Abilene Christian, 7 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Cal Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

