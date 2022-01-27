All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|4
|.778
|Stony Brook
|4
|2
|.667
|12
|7
|.632
|Binghamton
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|9
|.471
|Albany (NY)
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|11
|.421
|New Hampshire
|3
|3
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Hartford
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|12
|.250
|UMBC
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|NJIT
|3
|5
|.375
|8
|10
|.444
|Mass.-Lowell
|2
|5
|.286
|10
|9
|.526
|Maine
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|14
|.222
Wednesday's Games
Hartford 72, Binghamton 60
Albany (NY) 64, Mass.-Lowell 62, OT
New Hampshire 73, Maine 61
Vermont 80, Stony Brook 67
UMBC 73, NJIT 69
Saturday's Games
Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.
UMBC at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Maine at Vermont, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at NJIT, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|6
|0
|1.000
|17
|2
|.895
|SMU
|6
|1
|.857
|15
|4
|.789
|Temple
|4
|2
|.667
|11
|6
|.647
|Tulane
|5
|3
|.625
|8
|9
|.471
|Cincinnati
|4
|3
|.571
|14
|6
|.700
|UCF
|4
|4
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Memphis
|4
|4
|.500
|10
|8
|.556
|East Carolina
|2
|4
|.333
|11
|7
|.611
|Wichita St.
|1
|4
|.200
|10
|7
|.588
|South Florida
|1
|5
|.167
|6
|12
|.333
|Tulsa
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
Wednesday's Games
SMU 74, South Florida 54
Wichita St. 84, UCF 79
Tulane 97, Tulsa 63
Thursday's Games
East Carolina at Memphis, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Wichita St. at Tulane, Noon
Temple at SMU, 3 p.m.
South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.
Houston at UCF, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Davidson
|6
|1
|.857
|16
|3
|.842
|George Mason
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|7
|.588
|VCU
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Dayton
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|7
|.650
|Saint Louis
|4
|2
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|St. Bonaventure
|3
|2
|.600
|11
|5
|.688
|Richmond
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|7
|.650
|Rhode Island
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|6
|.667
|Saint Joseph's
|3
|5
|.375
|9
|10
|.474
|Fordham
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|9
|.500
|George Washington
|2
|4
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|UMass
|2
|5
|.286
|9
|10
|.474
|Duquesne
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|11
|.353
|La Salle
|1
|6
|.143
|6
|11
|.353
Wednesday's Games
George Mason 75, St. Bonaventure 66
UMass 77, La Salle 71
Saint Joseph's 72, Duquesne 61
Saint Louis 80, George Washington 67
VCU 70, Davidson 68
Friday's Games
Rhode Island at Dayton, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
La Salle at Davidson, Noon
Saint Louis at Duquesne, 2 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|7
|2
|.778
|15
|5
|.750
|Duke
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|3
|.842
|Notre Dame
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|Wake Forest
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|4
|.810
|North Carolina
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|6
|.700
|Florida St.
|6
|3
|.667
|13
|6
|.684
|Virginia
|6
|4
|.600
|12
|8
|.600
|Louisville
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|9
|.550
|Clemson
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Syracuse
|3
|6
|.333
|9
|11
|.450
|Boston College
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|Pittsburgh
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|12
|.400
|NC State
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|11
|.476
|Georgia Tech
|2
|6
|.250
|9
|10
|.474
|Virginia Tech
|2
|7
|.222
|10
|10
|.500
Wednesday's Games
North Carolina 58, Boston College 47
Miami 78, Virginia Tech 75
Georgia Tech 75, Florida St. 61
Notre Dame 73, NC State 65
Saturday's Games
Miami at Georgia Tech, Noon
Duke at Louisville, Noon
NC State at North Carolina, 2 p.m.
Virginia Tech at Florida St., 3 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.
Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.
Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Liberty
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|6
|.684
|Bellarmine
|5
|1
|.833
|11
|9
|.550
|Kennesaw St.
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|9
|.500
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|2
|.600
|6
|12
|.333
|Jacksonville
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|7
|.611
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2
|4
|.333
|12
|8
|.600
|E. Kentucky
|2
|4
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|Lipscomb
|2
|4
|.333
|9
|12
|.429
|Stetson
|2
|4
|.333
|8
|11
|.421
|North Alabama
|1
|5
|.167
|8
|11
|.421
|North Florida
|0
|6
|.000
|4
|16
|.200
Thursday's Games
E. Kentucky at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.
Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at North Florida, 8 p.m.
Saturday's Games
E. Kentucky at Stetson, 4 p.m.
Lipscomb at North Florida, 5 p.m.
North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.
Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.
Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|6
|1
|.857
|17
|2
|.895
|Baylor
|6
|2
|.750
|18
|2
|.900
|Texas
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|Texas Tech
|5
|3
|.625
|15
|5
|.750
|TCU
|3
|3
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Iowa St.
|3
|5
|.375
|15
|5
|.750
|Oklahoma
|3
|5
|.375
|13
|7
|.650
|Oklahoma St.
|3
|5
|.375
|10
|9
|.526
|West Virginia
|2
|5
|.286
|13
|6
|.684
|Kansas St.
|2
|6
|.250
|10
|9
|.526
Wednesday's Games
Iowa St. 84, Oklahoma St. 81, OT
Oklahoma 72, West Virginia 62
Saturday's Games
LSU at TCU, Noon
West Virginia at Arkansas, 2 p.m.
Oklahoma at Auburn, 2 p.m.
Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.
Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.
Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.
Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.
Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.
Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|7
|1
|.875
|17
|2
|.895
|Villanova
|8
|2
|.800
|15
|5
|.750
|UConn
|5
|2
|.714
|14
|4
|.778
|Marquette
|7
|3
|.700
|15
|6
|.714
|Creighton
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Xavier
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|St. John's
|3
|4
|.429
|11
|7
|.611
|Seton Hall
|3
|6
|.333
|12
|7
|.632
|Butler
|3
|6
|.333
|10
|10
|.500
|DePaul
|1
|8
|.111
|10
|9
|.526
|Georgetown
|0
|6
|.000
|6
|11
|.353
Wednesday's Games
Butler 72, Creighton 55
Providence 65, Xavier 62
Marquette 73, Seton Hall 63
Saturday's Games
Georgetown at Butler, Noon
Xavier at Creighton, 2 p.m.
Marquette at Providence, 4:30 p.m.
St. John's at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.
UConn at DePaul, 6:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|7
|1
|.875
|14
|5
|.737
|N. Colorado
|5
|1
|.833
|10
|8
|.556
|Montana St.
|6
|2
|.750
|14
|5
|.737
|Montana
|6
|2
|.750
|13
|6
|.684
|S. Utah
|5
|2
|.714
|11
|6
|.647
|E. Washington
|5
|3
|.625
|11
|8
|.579
|N. Arizona
|3
|4
|.429
|7
|11
|.389
|Portland St.
|2
|6
|.250
|4
|12
|.250
|Idaho
|2
|7
|.222
|5
|14
|.263
|Sacramento St.
|1
|7
|.125
|5
|10
|.333
|Idaho St.
|1
|8
|.111
|3
|15
|.167
Thursday's Games
Weber St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.
S. Utah at Portland St., 10 p.m.
Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Idaho at Montana St., 6 p.m.
Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.
Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Longwood
|6
|0
|1.000
|14
|5
|.737
|Winthrop
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|7
|.650
|SC-Upstate
|5
|2
|.714
|8
|11
|.421
|Campbell
|4
|3
|.571
|11
|7
|.611
|NC A&T
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|12
|.429
|UNC-Asheville
|3
|3
|.500
|11
|8
|.579
|Gardner-Webb
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|10
|.474
|High Point
|3
|3
|.500
|9
|11
|.450
|Radford
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|13
|.316
|Presbyterian
|1
|5
|.167
|9
|12
|.429
|Hampton
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|12
|.294
|Charleston Southern
|1
|6
|.143
|4
|15
|.211
Wednesday's Games
Winthrop 95, SC-Upstate 91, OT
Campbell 75, Hampton 60
Presbyterian 62, Charleston Southern 61
High Point 63, Radford 58
Longwood 79, NC A&T 71
Thursday's Games
Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
High Point at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Winthrop at Longwood, 3 p.m.
SC-Upstate at NC A&T, 4 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.
Radford at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.
Hampton at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Illinois
|7
|2
|.778
|14
|5
|.737
|Wisconsin
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|3
|.833
|Michigan St.
|6
|2
|.750
|15
|4
|.789
|Ohio St.
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|4
|.750
|Purdue
|5
|3
|.625
|16
|3
|.842
|Indiana
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|5
|.750
|Michigan
|4
|3
|.571
|10
|7
|.588
|Rutgers
|5
|4
|.556
|11
|8
|.579
|Iowa
|4
|4
|.500
|14
|5
|.737
|Maryland
|3
|6
|.333
|11
|9
|.550
|Penn St.
|3
|6
|.333
|8
|9
|.471
|Minnesota
|2
|5
|.286
|11
|5
|.688
|Northwestern
|2
|7
|.222
|9
|9
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|8
|.000
|6
|13
|.316
Wednesday's Games
Michigan 72, Northwestern 70
Indiana 74, Penn St. 57
Thursday's Games
Wisconsin at Nebraska, 5 p.m.
Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.
Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Michigan at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m.
Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.
Illinois at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.
Rutgers at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Hawaii
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|UC Riverside
|3
|1
|.750
|10
|5
|.667
|Long Beach St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|9
|.471
|UC Davis
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|UC Santa Barbara
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|7
|.533
|CS Bakersfield
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|UC Irvine
|1
|3
|.250
|6
|7
|.462
|Cal Poly
|1
|4
|.200
|4
|12
|.250
|CS Northridge
|1
|5
|.167
|5
|13
|.278
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|10
|.444
Thursday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
CS Northridge at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
Saturday's Games
Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.
Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.