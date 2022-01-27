All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont601.000144.778
Stony Brook42.667127.632
Binghamton53.62589.471
Albany (NY)43.571811.421
New Hampshire33.50087.533
Hartford22.500412.250
UMBC34.429810.444
NJIT35.375810.444
Mass.-Lowell25.286109.526
Maine16.143414.222

Wednesday's Games

Hartford 72, Binghamton 60

Albany (NY) 64, Mass.-Lowell 62, OT

New Hampshire 73, Maine 61

Vermont 80, Stony Brook 67

UMBC 73, NJIT 69

Saturday's Games

Stony Brook at New Hampshire, 1 p.m.

UMBC at Binghamton, 2 p.m.

Mass.-Lowell at Hartford, 2 p.m.

Maine at Vermont, 2 p.m.

Albany (NY) at NJIT, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston601.000172.895
SMU61.857154.789
Temple42.667116.647
Tulane53.62589.471
Cincinnati43.571146.700
UCF44.500126.667
Memphis44.500108.556
East Carolina24.333117.611
Wichita St.14.200107.588
South Florida15.167612.333
Tulsa07.000612.333

Wednesday's Games

SMU 74, South Florida 54

Wichita St. 84, UCF 79

Tulane 97, Tulsa 63

Thursday's Games

East Carolina at Memphis, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Wichita St. at Tulane, Noon

Temple at SMU, 3 p.m.

South Florida at Tulsa, 8 p.m.

Houston at UCF, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Davidson61.857163.842
George Mason31.750107.588
VCU52.714126.667
Dayton52.714137.650
Saint Louis42.667136.684
St. Bonaventure32.600115.688
Richmond43.571137.650
Rhode Island33.500126.667
Saint Joseph's35.375910.474
Fordham24.33399.500
George Washington24.333612.333
UMass25.286910.474
Duquesne14.200611.353
La Salle16.143611.353

Wednesday's Games

George Mason 75, St. Bonaventure 66

UMass 77, La Salle 71

Saint Joseph's 72, Duquesne 61

Saint Louis 80, George Washington 67

VCU 70, Davidson 68

Friday's Games

Rhode Island at Dayton, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

La Salle at Davidson, Noon

Saint Louis at Duquesne, 2 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

VCU at Richmond, 4 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami72.778155.750
Duke62.750163.842
Notre Dame62.750136.684
Wake Forest73.700174.810
North Carolina63.667146.700
Florida St.63.667136.684
Virginia64.600128.600
Louisville55.500119.550
Clemson36.333119.550
Syracuse36.333911.450
Boston College36.333811.421
Pittsburgh36.333812.400
NC State37.3001011.476
Georgia Tech26.250910.474
Virginia Tech27.2221010.500

Wednesday's Games

North Carolina 58, Boston College 47

Miami 78, Virginia Tech 75

Georgia Tech 75, Florida St. 61

Notre Dame 73, NC State 65

Saturday's Games

Miami at Georgia Tech, Noon

Duke at Louisville, Noon

NC State at North Carolina, 2 p.m.

Virginia Tech at Florida St., 3 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Boston College, 4 p.m.

Virginia at Notre Dame, 6 p.m.

Wake Forest at Syracuse, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Jacksonville St.601.000136.684
Liberty401.000136.684
Bellarmine51.833119.550
Kennesaw St.41.80099.500
Cent. Arkansas32.600612.333
Jacksonville33.500117.611
Florida Gulf Coast24.333128.600
E. Kentucky24.3331010.500
Lipscomb24.333912.429
Stetson24.333811.421
North Alabama15.167811.421
North Florida06.000416.200

Thursday's Games

E. Kentucky at Florida Gulf Coast, 5 p.m.

Lipscomb at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

North Alabama at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Kennesaw St., 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Stetson, 7:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at North Florida, 8 p.m.

Saturday's Games

E. Kentucky at Stetson, 4 p.m.

Lipscomb at North Florida, 5 p.m.

North Alabama at Kennesaw St., 5:30 p.m.

Cent. Arkansas at Jacksonville, 6 p.m.

Bellarmine at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Jacksonville St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas61.857172.895
Baylor62.750182.900
Texas53.625155.750
Texas Tech53.625155.750
TCU33.500134.765
Iowa St.35.375155.750
Oklahoma35.375137.650
Oklahoma St.35.375109.526
West Virginia25.286136.684
Kansas St.26.250109.526

Wednesday's Games

Iowa St. 84, Oklahoma St. 81, OT

Oklahoma 72, West Virginia 62

Saturday's Games

LSU at TCU, Noon

West Virginia at Arkansas, 2 p.m.

Oklahoma at Auburn, 2 p.m.

Missouri at Iowa St., 2 p.m.

Baylor at Alabama, 4 p.m.

Oklahoma St. at Florida, 4 p.m.

Kansas St. at Mississippi, 4 p.m.

Kentucky at Kansas, 6 p.m.

Mississippi St. at Texas Tech, 6 p.m.

Tennessee at Texas, 8 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Providence71.875172.895
Villanova82.800155.750
UConn52.714144.778
Marquette73.700156.714
Creighton43.571126.667
Xavier44.500145.737
St. John's34.429117.611
Seton Hall36.333127.632
Butler36.3331010.500
DePaul18.111109.526
Georgetown06.000611.353

Wednesday's Games

Butler 72, Creighton 55

Providence 65, Xavier 62

Marquette 73, Seton Hall 63

Saturday's Games

Georgetown at Butler, Noon

Xavier at Creighton, 2 p.m.

Marquette at Providence, 4:30 p.m.

St. John's at Villanova, 4:30 p.m.

UConn at DePaul, 6:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Weber St.71.875145.737
N. Colorado51.833108.556
Montana St.62.750145.737
Montana62.750136.684
S. Utah52.714116.647
E. Washington53.625118.579
N. Arizona34.429711.389
Portland St.26.250412.250
Idaho27.222514.263
Sacramento St.17.125510.333
Idaho St.18.111315.167

Thursday's Games

Weber St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Idaho at Montana, 9 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Portland St., 10 p.m.

Idaho St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Portland St. at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.

Idaho at Montana St., 6 p.m.

Idaho St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

E. Washington at Montana, 9 p.m.

Weber St. at Sacramento St., 10 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Longwood601.000145.737
Winthrop61.857137.650
SC-Upstate52.714811.421
Campbell43.571117.611
NC A&T43.571912.429
UNC-Asheville33.500118.579
Gardner-Webb33.500910.474
High Point33.500911.450
Radford25.286613.316
Presbyterian15.167912.429
Hampton15.167512.294
Charleston Southern16.143415.211

Wednesday's Games

Winthrop 95, SC-Upstate 91, OT

Campbell 75, Hampton 60

Presbyterian 62, Charleston Southern 61

High Point 63, Radford 58

Longwood 79, NC A&T 71

Thursday's Games

Gardner-Webb at UNC-Asheville, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

High Point at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Winthrop at Longwood, 3 p.m.

SC-Upstate at NC A&T, 4 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at Presbyterian, 4 p.m.

Radford at Gardner-Webb, 4:30 p.m.

Hampton at Charleston Southern, 5:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Illinois72.778145.737
Wisconsin62.750153.833
Michigan St.62.750154.789
Ohio St.52.714124.750
Purdue53.625163.842
Indiana64.600155.750
Michigan43.571107.588
Rutgers54.556118.579
Iowa44.500145.737
Maryland36.333119.550
Penn St.36.33389.471
Minnesota25.286115.688
Northwestern27.22299.500
Nebraska08.000613.316

Wednesday's Games

Michigan 72, Northwestern 70

Indiana 74, Penn St. 57

Thursday's Games

Wisconsin at Nebraska, 5 p.m.

Ohio St. at Minnesota, 8 p.m.

Purdue at Iowa, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Michigan at Michigan St., 12:30 p.m.

Indiana at Maryland, 2:30 p.m.

Illinois at Northwestern, 4:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Nebraska, 6:30 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cal St.-Fullerton401.000115.688
Hawaii401.00095.643
UC Riverside31.750105.667
Long Beach St.31.75089.471
UC Davis11.50085.615
UC Santa Barbara12.33387.533
CS Bakersfield13.25067.462
UC Irvine13.25067.462
Cal Poly14.200412.250
CS Northridge15.167513.278
UC San Diego00.000810.444

Thursday's Games

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

Long Beach St. at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

Friday's Games

CS Northridge at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

Saturday's Games

Long Beach St. at UC Davis, 4 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at UC Riverside, 8 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 9 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

