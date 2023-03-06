All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston162.889293.906
Hofstra162.889248.750
UNC-Wilmington126.667239.719
Towson126.6672111.656
Drexel108.5561715.531
Delaware810.4441716.515
NC A&T810.4441319.406
William & Mary711.3891320.394
Stony Brook612.3331122.333
Northeastern612.3331020.333
Elon612.333824.250
Hampton513.278824.250
Monmouth (NJ)513.278726.212

Sunday's Games

Hofstra 94, William & Mary 46

UNC-Wilmington 73, Drexel 68

Coll. of Charleston 74, Stony Brook 52

Towson 86, Delaware 60

Monday's Games

UNC-Wilmington vs. Hofstra at Washington, 6 p.m.

Towson vs. Coll. of Charleston at Washington, 8:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU182.900283.903
North Texas164.800256.806
UAB146.700238.742
Middle Tennessee119.5501813.581
Charlotte911.4501813.581
Rice812.4001714.548
W. Kentucky812.4001615.516
FIU812.4001417.452
Louisiana Tech713.3501417.452
UTEP713.3501417.452
UTSA416.2001021.323

Wednesday's Games

Louisiana Tech vs. FIU at Frisco, Texas, 6:30 p.m.

UTEP vs. W. Kentucky at Frisco, Texas, 9 p.m.

UTSA vs. Rice at Frisco, Texas, 9:30 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Youngstown St.155.750248.750
Milwaukee146.7002110.677
Cleveland St.146.7002012.625
N. Kentucky146.7002012.625
Oakland119.5501319.406
Wright St.1010.5001815.545
Robert Morris1010.5001617.485
Fort Wayne911.4501715.531
Detroit911.4501419.424
IUPUI218.100527.156
Green Bay218.100329.094

Monday's Games

N. Kentucky vs. Youngstown St. at Indianapolis, 7 p.m.

Cleveland St. vs. Milwaukee at Indianapolis, 9:30 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chicago St.201.0001120.355
Hartford02.000523.179

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale104.714207.741
Princeton104.714198.704
Penn95.6431712.586
Cornell77.5001710.630
Brown77.5001413.519
Dartmouth68.4291018.357
Harvard59.3571414.500
Columbia212.143722.241

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona173.850247.774
Rider137.6501613.552
Quinnipiac119.5502011.645
Siena119.5501714.548
Niagara1010.5001514.517
Manhattan1010.5001217.414
Fairfield911.4501317.433
Mount St. Mary's812.4001219.387
Canisius812.4001019.345
St. Peter's713.3501217.414
Marist614.3001019.345

Tuesday's Games

Canisius vs. Mount St. Mary's at Atlantic City, N.J., 5 p.m.

St. Peter's vs. Fairfield at Atlantic City, N.J., 7:30 p.m.

Marist vs. Manhattan at Atlantic City, N.J., 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

TBD vs. Iona at Atlantic City, N.J., 7 p.m.

TBD vs. Rider at Atlantic City, N.J., 9:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Toledo162.889256.806
Kent St.153.833256.806
Akron135.7222110.677
Ball St.117.6112011.645
Ohio108.5561813.581
Buffalo99.5001516.484
N. Illinois99.5001318.419
Miami (Ohio)612.3331219.387
Bowling Green513.2781120.355
Cent. Michigan513.2781021.323
E. Michigan513.278823.258
W. Michigan414.222823.258

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Howard113.7861912.613
NC Central104.7141711.607
Norfolk St.95.6432010.667
Md.-Eastern Shore95.6431712.586
Morgan St.77.5001515.500
Coppin St.410.286922.290
Delaware St.410.286623.207
SC State212.143525.167

Wednesday's Games

SC State vs. Howard at Norfolk, Va., 6 p.m.

Delaware St. vs. NC Central at Norfolk, Va., 8:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Bradley164.800259.735
Drake155.750277.794
S. Illinois146.7002310.697
Belmont146.7002111.656
Indiana St.137.6502212.647
Missouri St.128.6001715.531
Murray St.119.5501715.531
N. Iowa911.4501418.438
Illinois St.614.3001121.344
Valparaiso515.2501121.344
Ill.-Chicago416.2001220.375
Evansville119.050527.156

Sunday's Games

Drake 77, Bradley 51

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.153.833246.800
Utah St.135.722247.774
Boise St.135.722238.742
Nevada126.667229.710
San Jose St.108.5561912.613
New Mexico810.4442110.677
UNLV711.3891812.600
Colorado St.612.3331417.452
Fresno St.612.3331119.367
Air Force513.2781417.452
Wyoming414.222921.300

Wednesday's Games

Fresno St. vs. Colorado St. at Paradise, Nev., 2 p.m.

Air Force vs. UNLV at Paradise, Nev., 4:30 p.m.

Wyoming vs. New Mexico at Paradise, Nev., 7 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Merrimack124.7501716.515
Fairleigh Dickinson106.6251914.576
Stonehill106.6251417.452
St. Francis (Pa.)97.5631318.419
Wagner88.5001513.536
Sacred Heart88.5001617.485
St. Francis (NY)79.4381416.467
CCSU79.4381022.313
LIU115.063326.103

Tuesday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

