All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Mass.-Lowell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Vermont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|New Hampshire
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|NJIT
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|UMBC
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Albany (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Binghamton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Maine
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Thursday's Games
Rutgers 80, Maine 64
Sunday's Games
UMBC at New Hampshire, ppd.
Mass.-Lowell at Binghamton, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at Hartford, 2 p.m.
Maine at NJIT, 2 p.m.
Albany (NY) at Vermont, 5 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UCF
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|SMU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Tulane
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Houston
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Cincinnati
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|East Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Wichita St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Temple
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Memphis
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Tulsa
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|South Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
Thursday's Games
UCF 85, Michigan 71
Saturday's Games
East Carolina at South Florida, Noon
Memphis at Wichita St., Noon
Tulane at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
UCF at SMU, 2 p.m.
Houston at Temple, 5 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fordham
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Saint Joseph's
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Davidson
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Rhode Island
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|St. Bonaventure
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Saint Louis
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Richmond
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|VCU
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Dayton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|George Mason
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|UMass
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|La Salle
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Duquesne
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|George Washington
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
Thursday's Games
St. Bonaventure at George Washington, ppd.
Duquesne at Davidson, ppd.
Fordham 69, La Salle 61
Dayton at Rhode Island, ppd.
Saint Joseph's 83, Richmond 56
Saint Louis at UMass, ppd.
George Mason at VCU, ppd.
Saturday's Games
George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
St. Bonaventure at Dayton, Noon
George Washington at Saint Joseph's, ppd.
George Mason at Duquesne, ppd.
UMass at Fordham, 2 p.m.
Richmond at Saint Louis, 2 p.m.
La Salle at Rhode Island, 2:30 p.m.
Davidson at VCU, ppd.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Louisville
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Duke
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|1
|.917
|North Carolina
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Syracuse
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Boston College
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Wake Forest
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|Clemson
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Notre Dame
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Virginia
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Virginia Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Florida St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Georgia Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|NC State
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Pittsburgh
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
Saturday's Games
Florida St. at NC State, 4 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech, ppd.
Wake Forest at Miami, 6 p.m.
Duke at Notre Dame, ppd.
Virginia at Syracuse, 6 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Carolina at Boston College, TBA
Louisville at Georgia Tech, 6 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida Gulf Coast
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Jacksonville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Liberty
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|E. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Jacksonville St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|North Alabama
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Lipscomb
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Stetson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Bellarmine
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Kennesaw St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|North Florida
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Cent. Arkansas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Thursday's Games
Stetson 77, Point (Ga.) 65
Kennesaw St. 108, Toccoa Falls 51
Lipscomb 66, Alabama A&M 63
Friday's Games
Champion Christian at Cent. Arkansas, 1 p.m.
Boyce at Liberty, 1 p.m.
Alice Lloyd at E. Kentucky, 3 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Jacksonville at Campbell, 2 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Baylor
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|Iowa St.
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|West Virginia
|0
|0
|.000
|11
|1
|.917
|Kansas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|TCU
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Oklahoma
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Texas Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Kansas St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Oklahoma St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
Saturday's Games
West Virginia at Texas, Noon
Baylor at Iowa St., 2 p.m.
TCU at Kansas, ppd.
George Mason at Kansas, 5 p.m.
Kansas St. at Oklahoma, 8 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Providence
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Creighton
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Butler
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Xavier
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|2
|.846
|UConn
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|3
|.769
|Villanova
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|DePaul
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Seton Hall
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|St. John's
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Marquette
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Georgetown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
Saturday's Games
St. John's at Georgetown, ppd.
Creighton at Marquette, Noon
Villanova at Seton Hall, 2 p.m.
Providence at DePaul, 3 p.m.
Butler at UConn, ppd.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Weber St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|S. Utah
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|4
|.692
|N. Colorado
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Montana
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|E. Washington
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|6
|.500
|N. Arizona
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|8
|.333
|Montana St.
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Portland St.
|1
|2
|.333
|3
|8
|.273
|Sacramento St.
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Idaho
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Idaho St.
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Thursday's Games
Idaho at N. Arizona, ppd.
Montana 78, Idaho St. 54
Weber St. 85, Montana St. 75
S. Utah 64, Sacramento St. 51
E. Washington 63, Portland St. 58
Saturday's Games
Idaho St. at Montana St., 3 p.m.
E. Washington at N. Arizona, 4 p.m.
Weber St. at Montana, 9 p.m.
N. Colorado at S. Utah, 9 p.m.
Idaho at Portland St., ppd.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Campbell
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UNC-Asheville
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Longwood
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Presbyterian
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Winthrop
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Gardner-Webb
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|High Point
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Radford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Charleston Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|SC-Upstate
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Thursday's Games
Presbyterian 91, Truett 49
Friday's Games
High Point at Kentucky, Noon
Converse at Winthrop, 1 p.m.
Longwood at Md.-Eastern Shore, ppd.
Saturday's Games
Averett at Radford, 4:30 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Jacksonville at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Toccoa Falls at Charleston Southern, 3 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Michigan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Ohio St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Northwestern
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Purdue
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|1
|.923
|Minnesota
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|1
|.909
|Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Wisconsin
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|2
|.833
|Michigan
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Rutgers
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|5
|.545
|Iowa
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Maryland
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Penn St.
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Nebraska
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
Thursday's Games
Rutgers 80, Maine 64
Maryland 81, Brown 67
UCF 85, Michigan 71
Saturday's Games
CCSU at Rutgers, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Michigan St. at Northwestern, 2 p.m.
Indiana at Penn St., 4 p.m.
Ohio St. at Nebraska, 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|UC Davis
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UC Riverside
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|CS Bakersfield
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UC Irvine
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UC San Diego
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Hawaii
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|CS Northridge
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Long Beach St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Cal Poly
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
Thursday's Games
Cal St.-Fullerton at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
Friday's Games
Saturday's Games
Long Beach St. at CS Bakersfield, 4 p.m.
CS Northridge at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.