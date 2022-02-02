All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA81.889162.889
Arizona71.875172.895
Southern Cal83.727183.857
Oregon63.667137.650
Washington63.667118.579
Washington St.53.625127.632
Stanford64.600137.650
Colorado56.455138.619
Arizona St.26.250612.333
California29.182912.429
Oregon St.17.125315.167
Utah111.083814.364

Tuesday's Games

Stanford 57, California 50

Thursday's Games

UCLA at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Washington St. at Stanford, 9 p.m.

Oregon St. at Utah, 9 p.m.

Oregon at Colorado, 10 p.m.

Southern Cal at Arizona St., 11 p.m.

Washington at California, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate52.714911.450
Navy73.700147.667
Army73.700139.591
Loyola (Md.)64.600129.571
Lehigh64.600814.364
Boston U.65.545159.625
Holy Cross35.375515.250
American26.250614.300
Lafayette26.250514.263
Bucknell28.200517.227

Wednesday's Games

Bucknell at Colgate, 7 p.m.

American at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Navy at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

Army at Loyola (Md.), 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn901.000211.955
Kentucky62.750174.810
Tennessee63.667156.714
Arkansas53.625165.762
Mississippi St.53.625147.667
LSU45.444166.727
Texas A&M45.444157.682
Alabama45.444148.636
South Carolina45.444138.619
Florida35.375138.619
Vanderbilt35.375119.550
Mississippi36.3331210.545
Missouri25.286812.400
Georgia17.125615.286

Tuesday's Games

Mississippi St. 78, South Carolina 64

Tennessee 90, Texas A&M 80

Auburn 100, Alabama 81

Mississippi 76, LSU 72

Wednesday's Games

Florida at Missouri, 3 p.m.

Arkansas at Georgia, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga81.889184.818
Furman82.800167.696
Mercer64.6001310.565
VMI55.5001210.545
Wofford56.4551310.565
UNC-Greensboro45.444129.571
ETSU46.4001211.522
Samford36.333138.619
The Citadel36.333911.450
W. Carolina27.222814.364

Wednesday's Games

The Citadel at Furman, 7 p.m.

VMI at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

ETSU at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Samford, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

W. Carolina at VMI, 6 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans501.000128.600
Texas A&M-CC32.600166.727
Nicholls32.600139.591
SE Louisiana32.6001111.500
McNeese St.23.400814.364
Houston Baptist23.400612.333
Northwestern St.23.400616.273
Incarnate Word05.000418.182

Thursday's Games

Northwestern St. at Houston Baptist, 8 p.m.

Nicholls at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.

SE Louisiana at McNeese St., 8:30 p.m.

New Orleans at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Florida A&M72.778911.450
Southern U.62.750129.571
Grambling St.62.750912.429
Texas Southern63.667810.444
Alcorn St.63.667714.333
Prairie View43.571413.235
Alabama A&M45.444514.263
Alabama St.45.444516.238
Bethune-Cookman36.333516.238
Ark.-Pine Bluff36.333517.227
Jackson St.27.222416.200
MVSU18.111118.053

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1101.000204.833
Oral Roberts92.818157.682
N. Dakota St.64.600148.636
South Dakota64.600138.619
UMKC64.600139.591
W. Illinois46.400139.591
Denver47.364816.333
Omaha38.273418.182
St. Thomas (MN)26.250812.400
North Dakota010.000419.174

Thursday's Games

Omaha at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Denver at North Dakota, 8 p.m.

W. Illinois at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

St. Thomas (MN) at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.82.800149.609
Arkansas St.52.714145.737
South Alabama53.625156.714
Troy53.625147.667
Texas St.43.571136.684
Texas-Arlington55.500912.429
Coastal Carolina45.444129.571
Louisiana-Lafayette45.444910.474
Georgia Southern35.375109.526
Georgia St.24.33389.471
UALR24.333711.389
Louisiana-Monroe28.2001012.455

Thursday's Games

South Alabama at Georgia Southern, 7 p.m.

Troy at Georgia St., 7 p.m.

Louisiana-Lafayette at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Louisiana-Monroe at Arkansas St., 8 p.m.

Appalachian St. at Texas St., 8 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga601.000172.895
Saint Mary's (Cal.)51.833174.810
San Diego63.667139.591
BYU53.625176.739
San Francisco43.571175.773
Santa Clara43.571148.636
Portland24.3331110.524
Loyola Marymount25.286910.474
Pacific15.167614.300
Pepperdine08.000617.261

Thursday's Games

Gonzaga at San Diego, 9 p.m.

Loyola Marymount at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

San Francisco at BYU, 10 p.m.

Pepperdine at Pacific, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Portland, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Seattle801.000174.810
New Mexico St.61.857173.850
Sam Houston St.82.8001310.565
Utah Valley St.53.625146.700
Grand Canyon43.571145.737
Stephen F. Austin54.556138.619
Abilene Christian55.500147.667
Tarleton St.55.5001013.435
Dixie St.44.5001110.524
Cal Baptist26.250129.571
Chicago St.26.250615.286
Texas Rio Grande Valley18.111615.286
Lamar08.000219.095

Wednesday's Games

Chicago St. at Abilene Christian, 6 p.m.

Lamar at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Dixie St. at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.

Utah Valley St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Seattle at Grand Canyon, 9 p.m.

Cal Baptist at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

