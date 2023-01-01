All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Illinois201.00069.400
SIU-Edwardsville11.500105.667
Tennessee St.11.50096.600
UT Martin11.50096.600
Morehead St.11.50087.533
S. Indiana11.50087.533
Lindenwood (Mo.)11.50069.400
SE Missouri11.50069.400
UALR11.500510.333
Tennessee Tech02.000411.267

Saturday's Games

SE Missouri 82, SIU-Edwardsville 73

E. Illinois 91, S. Indiana 80

Lindenwood (Mo.) 82, Tennessee Tech 64

Tennessee St. 94, UALR 69

UT Martin 64, Morehead St. 57

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah401.000114.733
UCLA301.000122.857
Southern Cal301.000113.786
Arizona21.667131.929
Arizona St.21.667113.786
Oregon21.66786.571
Washington12.33395.643
Oregon St.12.33377.500
Colorado13.25096.600
California13.250213.133
Stanford04.00059.357
Washington St.03.00059.357

Saturday's Games

Arizona 69, Arizona St. 60

Utah 71, Stanford 66

California 80, Colorado 76

Oregon 77, Oregon St. 68

Sunday's Games

Southern Cal at Washington St., 3 p.m.

UCLA at Washington, 7 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
American101.00093.750
Navy101.00085.615
Army101.00077.500
Colgate101.00077.500
Holy Cross101.000410.286
Boston U.01.00077.500
Bucknell01.00077.500
Lehigh01.00057.417
Loyola (Md.)01.00059.357
Lafayette01.000212.143

Monday's Games

Holy Cross at Navy, 1 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at American, 2 p.m.

Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Colgate at Lehigh, 2 p.m.

Army at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
LSU101.000121.923
Missouri101.000121.923
Alabama101.000112.846
Auburn101.000112.846
Tennessee101.000112.846
Arkansas01.000112.846
Mississippi St.01.000112.846
Georgia00.000103.769
Kentucky01.00094.692
Mississippi01.00085.615
Texas A&M00.00085.615
Florida01.00076.538
South Carolina00.00076.538
Vanderbilt00.00076.538

Saturday's Games

Kentucky 86, Louisville 63

Tuesday's Games

Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.

South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.

LSU at Kentucky, 8 p.m.

Mississippi at Alabama, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Samford201.00087.533
UNC-Greensboro201.00087.533
ETSU201.00069.400
Furman11.500105.667
Chattanooga11.50096.600
W. Carolina11.50087.533
The Citadel11.50068.429
Wofford02.00087.533
Mercer02.00078.467
VMI02.000510.333

Saturday's Games

Samford 75, The Citadel 63

ETSU 64, VMI 50

Chattanooga 80, Mercer 51

UNC-Greensboro 73, Wofford 64

W. Carolina 79, Furman 67

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas A&M-CC101.00086.571
Nicholls101.00067.462
Texas A&M Commerce101.000510.333
Houston Christian101.000410.286
McNeese St.101.000410.286
Northwestern St.01.00086.571
Incarnate Word01.00068.429
SE Louisiana01.00068.429
Lamar01.000410.286
New Orleans01.00039.250

Saturday's Games

Texas A&M-CC 65, Northwestern St. 59

McNeese St. 81, Lamar 62

Texas A&M Commerce 82, Incarnate Word 74, OT

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Grambling St.00.00075.583
Ark.-Pine Bluff00.00049.308
Bethune-Cookman00.00049.308
Prairie View00.00049.308
Southern U.00.00049.308
Texas Southern00.00049.308
Alabama A&M00.00039.250
Alcorn St.00.00039.250
Florida A&M00.00029.182
Alabama St.00.000211.154
Jackson St.00.000112.077
MVSU00.000113.071

Monday's Games

Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.

MVSU at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.

Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.

Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.

Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts301.000123.800
S. Dakota St.21.66778.467
South Dakota21.66778.467
UMKC21.667610.375
St. Thomas (MN)22.500116.647
Denver12.333106.625
W. Illinois12.33386.571
Omaha12.333510.333
N. Dakota St.12.333411.267
North Dakota02.00069.400

Saturday's Games

South Dakota 80, W. Illinois 63

UMKC 75, Omaha 59

Oral Roberts 80, Denver 62

S. Dakota St. 71, St. Thomas (MN) 64

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.201.000132.867
James Madison201.000114.733
Georgia Southern201.00096.600
Louisiana-Monroe201.00069.400
Marshall11.500123.800
Old Dominion11.50095.643
Arkansas St.11.50096.600
Troy11.50096.600
Georgia St.11.50086.571
Coastal Carolina11.50076.538
Louisiana-Lafayette02.000104.714
Appalachian St.02.00078.467
Texas St.02.00078.467
South Alabama02.00068.429

Saturday's Games

Georgia Southern 73, Coastal Carolina 64

Georgia St. 68, South Alabama 58

James Madison 72, Marshall 66

Old Dominion 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 66

Louisiana-Monroe 84, Arkansas St. 72

Southern Miss. 76, Appalachian St. 70

Troy 55, Texas St. 52

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)201.000124.750
BYU201.000125.706
Gonzaga101.000123.800
Santa Clara11.500134.765
Loyola Marymount11.500115.688
San Diego11.50088.500
Pacific11.50089.471
San Francisco02.000116.647
Portland02.00089.471
Pepperdine01.00078.467

Saturday's Games

Gonzaga 111, Pepperdine 88

Pacific 78, Loyola Marymount 72

San Diego 80, San Francisco 68

Saint Mary's (Cal.) 67, Santa Clara 64

BYU 71, Portland 58

Tuesday's Games

Academy of Art at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.201.000114.733
S. Utah201.000105.667
Stephen F. Austin201.000105.667
Grand Canyon101.000104.714
Seattle101.000104.714
Sam Houston St.11.500113.786
Abilene Christian11.50096.600
Utah Tech11.50096.600
Tarleton St.11.50077.500
Texas Rio Grande Valley02.00086.571
Cal Baptist02.00087.533
New Mexico St.02.00077.500
Texas-Arlington02.000510.333

Saturday's Games

Stephen F. Austin 66, Texas-Arlington 62

S. Utah 94, Texas Rio Grande Valley 88, OT

Abilene Christian 69, Tarleton St. 63

Utah Valley St. 71, Utah Tech 60

Sam Houston St. 75, New Mexico St. 62

Seattle 71, Cal Baptist 65

