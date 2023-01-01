All Times EST
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Illinois
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|SIU-Edwardsville
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Tennessee St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|UT Martin
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Morehead St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|S. Indiana
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Lindenwood (Mo.)
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|SE Missouri
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|UALR
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|2
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Saturday's Games
SE Missouri 82, SIU-Edwardsville 73
E. Illinois 91, S. Indiana 80
Lindenwood (Mo.) 82, Tennessee Tech 64
Tennessee St. 94, UALR 69
UT Martin 64, Morehead St. 57
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah
|4
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|UCLA
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|Southern Cal
|3
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Arizona
|2
|1
|.667
|13
|1
|.929
|Arizona St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Oregon
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|6
|.571
|Washington
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|5
|.643
|Oregon St.
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|7
|.500
|Colorado
|1
|3
|.250
|9
|6
|.600
|California
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|Stanford
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Washington St.
|0
|3
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Saturday's Games
Arizona 69, Arizona St. 60
Utah 71, Stanford 66
California 80, Colorado 76
Oregon 77, Oregon St. 68
Sunday's Games
Southern Cal at Washington St., 3 p.m.
UCLA at Washington, 7 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|American
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Navy
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Army
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Colgate
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Holy Cross
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Boston U.
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Bucknell
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Lehigh
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Loyola (Md.)
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Lafayette
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Monday's Games
Holy Cross at Navy, 1 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at American, 2 p.m.
Boston U. at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Colgate at Lehigh, 2 p.m.
Army at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|LSU
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Missouri
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Alabama
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Auburn
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Arkansas
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Mississippi St.
|0
|1
|.000
|11
|2
|.846
|Georgia
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|3
|.769
|Kentucky
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Mississippi
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Texas A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Florida
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|South Carolina
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
|Vanderbilt
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|6
|.538
Saturday's Games
Kentucky 86, Louisville 63
Tuesday's Games
Mississippi St. at Tennessee, 7 p.m.
South Carolina at Vanderbilt, 7 p.m.
LSU at Kentucky, 8 p.m.
Mississippi at Alabama, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Samford
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|UNC-Greensboro
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|ETSU
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Furman
|1
|1
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Chattanooga
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|W. Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|The Citadel
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Wofford
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Mercer
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|VMI
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Saturday's Games
Samford 75, The Citadel 63
ETSU 64, VMI 50
Chattanooga 80, Mercer 51
UNC-Greensboro 73, Wofford 64
W. Carolina 79, Furman 67
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas A&M-CC
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Nicholls
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Texas A&M Commerce
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Houston Christian
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|McNeese St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Northwestern St.
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Incarnate Word
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|SE Louisiana
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Lamar
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|New Orleans
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Saturday's Games
Texas A&M-CC 65, Northwestern St. 59
McNeese St. 81, Lamar 62
Texas A&M Commerce 82, Incarnate Word 74, OT
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Grambling St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Bethune-Cookman
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Prairie View
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Southern U.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Texas Southern
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|Alabama A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Alcorn St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Florida A&M
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
|Alabama St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Jackson St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
|MVSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Monday's Games
Jackson St. at Alcorn St., 5 p.m.
MVSU at Alabama St., 6:30 p.m.
Bethune-Cookman at Florida A&M, 7:30 p.m.
Ark.-Pine Bluff at Alabama A&M, 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Prairie View, 8:30 p.m.
Southern U. at Texas Southern, 8:30 p.m.
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Oral Roberts
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|S. Dakota St.
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|South Dakota
|2
|1
|.667
|7
|8
|.467
|UMKC
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|10
|.375
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|2
|.500
|11
|6
|.647
|Denver
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|W. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|Omaha
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|10
|.333
|N. Dakota St.
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|North Dakota
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|9
|.400
Saturday's Games
South Dakota 80, W. Illinois 63
UMKC 75, Omaha 59
Oral Roberts 80, Denver 62
S. Dakota St. 71, St. Thomas (MN) 64
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern Miss.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|James Madison
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|Georgia Southern
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Louisiana-Monroe
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|9
|.400
|Marshall
|1
|1
|.500
|12
|3
|.800
|Old Dominion
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|5
|.643
|Arkansas St.
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Troy
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Georgia St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|6
|.571
|Coastal Carolina
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|6
|.538
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|0
|2
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Appalachian St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|Texas St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
|South Alabama
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Saturday's Games
Georgia Southern 73, Coastal Carolina 64
Georgia St. 68, South Alabama 58
James Madison 72, Marshall 66
Old Dominion 70, Louisiana-Lafayette 66
Louisiana-Monroe 84, Arkansas St. 72
Southern Miss. 76, Appalachian St. 70
Troy 55, Texas St. 52
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|BYU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Gonzaga
|1
|0
|1.000
|12
|3
|.800
|Santa Clara
|1
|1
|.500
|13
|4
|.765
|Loyola Marymount
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|5
|.688
|San Diego
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Pacific
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|9
|.471
|San Francisco
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|6
|.647
|Portland
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|9
|.471
|Pepperdine
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|8
|.467
Saturday's Games
Gonzaga 111, Pepperdine 88
Pacific 78, Loyola Marymount 72
San Diego 80, San Francisco 68
Saint Mary's (Cal.) 67, Santa Clara 64
BYU 71, Portland 58
Tuesday's Games
Academy of Art at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Utah Valley St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|4
|.733
|S. Utah
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Stephen F. Austin
|2
|0
|1.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Seattle
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Sam Houston St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|3
|.786
|Abilene Christian
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Utah Tech
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Tarleton St.
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|7
|.500
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Cal Baptist
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|7
|.533
|New Mexico St.
|0
|2
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Texas-Arlington
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|10
|.333
Saturday's Games
Stephen F. Austin 66, Texas-Arlington 62
S. Utah 94, Texas Rio Grande Valley 88, OT
Abilene Christian 69, Tarleton St. 63
Utah Valley St. 71, Utah Tech 60
Sam Houston St. 75, New Mexico St. 62
Seattle 71, Cal Baptist 65
