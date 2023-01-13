All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|5
|0
|1.000
|17
|1
|.944
|UNC-Wilmington
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Hofstra
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|7
|.611
|Stony Brook
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|10
|.412
|Drexel
|3
|2
|.600
|9
|8
|.529
|Delaware
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Towson
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|William & Mary
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|10
|.412
|Northeastern
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|NC A&T
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|11
|.389
|Hampton
|0
|5
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
|Elon
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|15
|.118
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|4
|.000
|1
|16
|.059
Thursday's Games
Stony Brook 67, Drexel 66
Saturday's Games
Drexel at Northeastern, Noon
Delaware at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Stony Brook at NC A&T, 2 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 3 p.m.
Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.
William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 5 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|5
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|North Texas
|5
|1
|.833
|14
|3
|.824
|UAB
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Louisiana Tech
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Middle Tennessee
|3
|3
|.500
|10
|7
|.588
|Charlotte
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Rice
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|W. Kentucky
|2
|3
|.400
|10
|6
|.625
|UTEP
|2
|3
|.400
|9
|7
|.563
|FIU
|2
|3
|.400
|8
|8
|.500
|UTSA
|1
|5
|.167
|7
|10
|.412
Saturday's Games
UTSA at Charlotte, 2 p.m.
North Texas at FAU, 2 p.m.
UTEP at Rice, 3 p.m.
UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.
FIU at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|6
|1
|.857
|12
|5
|.706
|Youngstown St.
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|5
|.722
|N. Kentucky
|5
|2
|.714
|10
|8
|.556
|Oakland
|5
|2
|.714
|7
|11
|.389
|Cleveland St.
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Fort Wayne
|4
|3
|.571
|12
|6
|.667
|Wright St.
|3
|4
|.429
|10
|8
|.556
|Robert Morris
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|Detroit
|2
|5
|.286
|6
|12
|.333
|Green Bay
|1
|6
|.143
|2
|16
|.111
|IUPUI
|0
|7
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
Thursday's Games
Youngstown St. 84, Detroit 79
Fort Wayne 70, IUPUI 55
Oakland 69, Robert Morris 65
Wright St. 99, Green Bay 67
Milwaukee 80, N. Kentucky 75
Saturday's Games
Cleveland St. at IUPUI, Noon
Robert Morris at Detroit, 1 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.
N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|15
|.211
Saturday's Games
Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Princeton
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|Cornell
|2
|1
|.667
|12
|4
|.750
|Penn
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|8
|.529
|Yale
|1
|2
|.333
|11
|5
|.688
|Harvard
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|7
|.588
|Brown
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|8
|.500
|Columbia
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|12
|.333
|Dartmouth
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|12
|.294
Friday's Games
Yale at Cornell, 5 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Columbia at Harvard, 1 p.m.
Princeton at Brown, 2 p.m.
Penn at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Siena
|5
|0
|1.000
|11
|5
|.688
|Iona
|4
|1
|.800
|11
|5
|.688
|Niagara
|4
|2
|.667
|9
|6
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|3
|3
|.500
|12
|5
|.706
|Rider
|3
|3
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Manhattan
|3
|3
|.500
|5
|10
|.333
|Fairfield
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|9
|.400
|Mount St. Mary's
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|Canisius
|2
|4
|.333
|4
|11
|.267
|St. Peter's
|2
|5
|.286
|7
|9
|.438
|Marist
|1
|4
|.200
|5
|9
|.357
Friday's Games
Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Fairfield at Iona, 7 p.m.
Manhattan at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.
Siena at Niagara, 7 p.m.
St. Peter's at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Siena at Canisius, Noon
Marist at Niagara, Noon
Rider at Iona, 1 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
Fairfield at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Ball St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Akron
|2
|1
|.667
|10
|6
|.625
|Bowling Green
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Buffalo
|2
|1
|.667
|8
|8
|.500
|Toledo
|1
|2
|.333
|10
|6
|.625
|Ohio
|1
|2
|.333
|9
|7
|.563
|Miami (Ohio)
|1
|2
|.333
|7
|9
|.438
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|N. Illinois
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|W. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|5
|11
|.313
|E. Michigan
|1
|2
|.333
|4
|12
|.250
Friday's Games
Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.
E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 1 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 2 p.m.
Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.
Toledo at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|5
|.706
|Morgan St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|NC Central
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|8
|.500
|Howard
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|10
|.444
|Coppin St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|13
|.316
|SC State
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|15
|.167
|Delaware St.
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|14
|.067
Saturday's Games
Morgan St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.
SC State at NC Central, 4 p.m.
Howard at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|6
|1
|.857
|13
|5
|.722
|S. Illinois
|5
|2
|.714
|13
|5
|.722
|Belmont
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|Bradley
|5
|2
|.714
|12
|6
|.667
|N. Iowa
|5
|2
|.714
|9
|8
|.529
|Drake
|4
|3
|.571
|13
|5
|.722
|Murray St.
|4
|3
|.571
|9
|8
|.529
|Missouri St.
|4
|3
|.571
|8
|9
|.471
|Illinois St.
|3
|4
|.429
|8
|10
|.444
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|6
|.143
|9
|9
|.500
|Valparaiso
|0
|7
|.000
|6
|12
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|7
|.000
|4
|14
|.222
Saturday's Games
Valparaiso at Evansville, 4 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Murray St., 4 p.m.
N. Iowa at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.
Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|San Diego St.
|4
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Nevada
|4
|1
|.800
|14
|4
|.778
|Utah St.
|3
|1
|.750
|14
|3
|.824
|Boise St.
|3
|1
|.750
|13
|4
|.765
|San Jose St.
|3
|2
|.600
|12
|6
|.667
|New Mexico
|2
|2
|.500
|15
|2
|.882
|Fresno St.
|2
|3
|.400
|6
|10
|.375
|UNLV
|1
|3
|.250
|12
|4
|.750
|Air Force
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|7
|.588
|Colorado St.
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|9
|.500
|Wyoming
|0
|4
|.000
|5
|11
|.313
Friday's Games
Utah St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Air Force at Fresno St., 7 p.m.
Colorado St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.
New Mexico at San Diego St., 9 p.m.
Boise St. at Wyoming, 11 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|8
|.556
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|3
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Stonehill
|3
|1
|.750
|7
|11
|.389
|Sacred Heart
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|9
|.500
|CCSU
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Merrimack
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|14
|.222
|Wagner
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|3
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|LIU
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
Saturday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Sacred Heart at St. Francis (NY), 1 p.m.
Merrimack at Stonehill, 2 p.m.
LIU at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.
