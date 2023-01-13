All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston501.000171.944
UNC-Wilmington41.800144.778
Hofstra41.800117.611
Stony Brook31.750710.412
Drexel32.60098.529
Delaware22.500107.588
Towson22.500107.588
William & Mary22.500710.412
Northeastern22.50069.400
NC A&T23.400711.389
Hampton05.000314.176
Elon04.000215.118
Monmouth (NJ)04.000116.059

Thursday's Games

Stony Brook 67, Drexel 66

Saturday's Games

Drexel at Northeastern, Noon

Delaware at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Stony Brook at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Towson, 3 p.m.

Elon at Coll. of Charleston, 4 p.m.

William & Mary at UNC-Wilmington, 5 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU501.000151.938
North Texas51.833143.824
UAB33.500125.706
Louisiana Tech33.500107.588
Middle Tennessee33.500107.588
Charlotte23.400115.688
Rice23.400115.688
W. Kentucky23.400106.625
UTEP23.40097.563
FIU23.40088.500
UTSA15.167710.412

Saturday's Games

UTSA at Charlotte, 2 p.m.

North Texas at FAU, 2 p.m.

UTEP at Rice, 3 p.m.

UAB at Louisiana Tech, 4 p.m.

FIU at W. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee61.857125.706
Youngstown St.52.714135.722
N. Kentucky52.714108.556
Oakland52.714711.389
Cleveland St.42.66798.529
Fort Wayne43.571126.667
Wright St.34.429108.556
Robert Morris34.429810.444
Detroit25.286612.333
Green Bay16.143216.111
IUPUI07.000315.167

Thursday's Games

Youngstown St. 84, Detroit 79

Fort Wayne 70, IUPUI 55

Oakland 69, Robert Morris 65

Wright St. 99, Green Bay 67

Milwaukee 80, N. Kentucky 75

Saturday's Games

Cleveland St. at IUPUI, Noon

Robert Morris at Detroit, 1 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Oakland, 3 p.m.

N. Kentucky at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Milwaukee, 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000414.222
Chicago St.00.000415.211

Saturday's Games

Chicago St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Princeton301.000124.750
Cornell21.667124.750
Penn21.66798.529
Yale12.333115.688
Harvard12.333107.588
Brown12.33388.500
Columbia12.333612.333
Dartmouth12.333512.294

Friday's Games

Yale at Cornell, 5 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Columbia at Harvard, 1 p.m.

Princeton at Brown, 2 p.m.

Penn at Dartmouth, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Siena501.000115.688
Iona41.800115.688
Niagara42.66796.600
Quinnipiac33.500125.706
Rider33.50069.400
Manhattan33.500510.333
Fairfield23.40069.400
Mount St. Mary's23.400610.375
Canisius24.333411.267
St. Peter's25.28679.438
Marist14.20059.357

Friday's Games

Marist at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Fairfield at Iona, 7 p.m.

Manhattan at Mount St. Mary's, 7 p.m.

Siena at Niagara, 7 p.m.

St. Peter's at Quinnipiac, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Siena at Canisius, Noon

Marist at Niagara, Noon

Rider at Iona, 1 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

Fairfield at St. Peter's, 2 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.301.000133.813
Ball St.21.667115.688
Akron21.667106.625
Bowling Green21.66788.500
Buffalo21.66788.500
Toledo12.333106.625
Ohio12.33397.563
Miami (Ohio)12.33379.438
Cent. Michigan12.333610.375
N. Illinois12.333511.313
W. Michigan12.333511.313
E. Michigan12.333412.250

Friday's Games

Kent St. at Ohio, 6:30 p.m.

E. Michigan at Akron, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Bowling Green at W. Michigan, 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at Ball St., 2 p.m.

Buffalo at Cent. Michigan, 4:30 p.m.

Toledo at N. Illinois, 4:30 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.201.000125.706
Morgan St.201.00088.500
Md.-Eastern Shore11.50088.500
NC Central11.50088.500
Howard11.500810.444
Coppin St.11.500613.316
SC State02.000315.167
Delaware St.02.000114.067

Saturday's Games

Morgan St. at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Md.-Eastern Shore, 4 p.m.

SC State at NC Central, 4 p.m.

Howard at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.61.857135.722
S. Illinois52.714135.722
Belmont52.714126.667
Bradley52.714126.667
N. Iowa52.71498.529
Drake43.571135.722
Murray St.43.57198.529
Missouri St.43.57189.471
Illinois St.34.429810.444
Ill.-Chicago16.14399.500
Valparaiso07.000612.333
Evansville07.000414.222

Saturday's Games

Valparaiso at Evansville, 4 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Murray St., 4 p.m.

N. Iowa at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Bradley at Drake, 8 p.m.

Illinois St. at S. Illinois, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Indiana St. at Missouri St., 3 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
San Diego St.401.000133.813
Nevada41.800144.778
Utah St.31.750143.824
Boise St.31.750134.765
San Jose St.32.600126.667
New Mexico22.500152.882
Fresno St.23.400610.375
UNLV13.250124.750
Air Force13.250107.588
Colorado St.14.20099.500
Wyoming04.000511.313

Friday's Games

Utah St. at Nevada, 11 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Air Force at Fresno St., 7 p.m.

Colorado St. at UNLV, 7 p.m.

New Mexico at San Diego St., 9 p.m.

Boise St. at Wyoming, 11 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fairleigh Dickinson301.000108.556
St. Francis (Pa.)301.000610.375
Stonehill31.750711.389
Sacred Heart21.66799.500
CCSU22.500414.222
Merrimack22.500414.222
Wagner13.25087.533
St. Francis (NY)03.00079.438
LIU04.000214.125

Saturday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Sacred Heart at St. Francis (NY), 1 p.m.

Merrimack at Stonehill, 2 p.m.

LIU at St. Francis (Pa.), 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you