COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00092.818
Delaware00.00093.750
Coll. of Charleston00.00063.667
Towson00.00074.636
Northeastern00.00064.600
Hofstra00.00055.500
Drexel00.00045.444
UNC-Wilmington00.00035.375
Elon00.00028.200
William & Mary00.000110.091

Saturday's Games

Towson 89, Coppin St. 75

Jacksonville 77, UNC-Wilmington 48

Abilene Christian 73, Drexel 56

James Madison 79, Radford 70

North Carolina 80, Elon 63

Sunday's Games

Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

UNC-Greensboro at Towson, 7 p.m.

Coppin St. at Drexel, 8 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.00082.800
Middle Tennessee00.00082.800
Louisiana Tech00.00072.778
UAB00.00072.778
Marshall00.00073.700
North Texas00.00053.625
FAU00.00064.600
Rice00.00064.600
UTSA00.00064.600
W. Kentucky00.00064.600
Charlotte00.00054.556
UTEP00.00044.500
Old Dominion00.00056.455
Southern Miss.00.00045.444

Saturday's Games

Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 69

E. Michigan 92, FIU 88, 4OT

Charlotte 68, Valparaiso 67

Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., ppd.

UTSA 78, Sam Houston St. 73

North Texas 66, UMass 57

Marshall 80, E. Kentucky 69

Rice 88, Houston Baptist 73

VCU 75, Old Dominion 66

W. Kentucky 71, Mississippi 48

Middle Tennessee 84, UT Martin 75

Sunday's Games

UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Millsaps at UAB, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Grambling St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.

Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.

Centre at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cleveland St.201.00062.750
Oakland201.00073.700
Youngstown St.201.00063.667
Detroit201.00037.300
Fort Wayne11.50055.500
Wright St.11.50026.250
Green Bay11.50027.222
Milwaukee11.50027.222
N. Kentucky02.00035.375
Ill.-Chicago02.00036.333
IUPUI02.00018.111
Robert Morris02.00018.111

Saturday's Games

Detroit 83, W. Michigan 64

Fort Wayne 78, SE Missouri 65

Youngstown St. 71, Canisius 43

Ill.-Chicago 71, Cent. Michigan 67

Florida Gulf Coast 85, Robert Morris 74

Sunday's Games

Alice Lloyd at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.

Monday's Games

Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00082.800
Princeton00.00083.727
Brown00.00085.615
Harvard00.00064.600
Yale00.00065.545
Dartmouth00.00035.375
Columbia00.00038.273
Penn00.000310.231

Saturday's Games

La Salle 76, Penn 74

Princeton 84, Lafayette 73

Boston U. 65, Dartmouth 62

Albany (NY) 60, Columbia 59

Sunday's Games

Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Monday's Games

UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Columbia, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00082.800
Monmouth (NJ)201.00072.778
Fairfield201.00063.667
Manhattan11.50063.667
Quinnipiac11.50064.600
Marist11.50044.500
Siena11.50046.400
St. Peter's11.50025.286
Niagara02.00036.333
Rider02.00038.273
Canisius02.00029.182

Saturday's Games

Siena 72, Holy Cross 59

Quinnipiac 73, Maine 47

Youngstown St. 71, Canisius 43

Utah 96, Manhattan 62

Sunday's Games

Buffalo State at Niagara, 1 p.m.

Nyack College at St. Peter's, 1 p.m.

Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.

Navy at Marist, 2 p.m.

Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Yale, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio00.00072.778
Toledo00.00073.700
Buffalo00.00063.667
Akron00.00053.625
Kent St.00.00053.625
Miami (Ohio)00.00053.625
Bowling Green00.00054.556
E. Michigan00.00055.500
Ball St.00.00035.375
W. Michigan00.00036.333
N. Illinois00.00026.250
Cent. Michigan00.00019.100

Saturday's Games

Buffalo 100, St. John Fisher 58

Detroit 83, W. Michigan 64

E. Michigan 92, FIU 88, 4OT

Ohio 55, Stetson 45

Ill.-Chicago 71, Cent. Michigan 67

Richmond 72, Toledo 69

Sunday's Games

Indiana-Kokomo at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Florida A&M at Akron, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

N. Illinois at Chicago St., 1 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00093.750
Howard00.00054.556
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00055.500
Morgan St.00.00046.400
NC Central00.00047.364
SC State00.00037.300
Delaware St.00.00028.200
Coppin St.00.000113.071

Saturday's Games

St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Delaware St. 61

Towson 89, Coppin St. 75

Longwood 93, Morgan St. 55

Md.-Eastern Shore 79, St. Mary's College of Maryland 43

Wichita St. 71, Norfolk St. 58

Tuesday's Games

Coppin St. at Drexel, 8 p.m.

SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00092.818
Drake101.00064.600
S. Illinois101.00054.556
Illinois St.101.00055.500
Bradley101.00046.400
Missouri St.01.00064.600
Valparaiso01.00056.455
Indiana St.01.00045.444
Evansville01.00048.333
N. Iowa01.00025.286

Saturday's Games

Charlotte 68, Valparaiso 67

Clemson 90, Drake 80, OT

Tulsa 69, S. Illinois 65

Illinois St. 80, Chicago St. 71

Missouri St. 69, Oral Roberts 60

Monday's Games

Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Quincy at Illinois St., 8 p.m.

Jackson St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.0001001.000
Wyoming00.00091.900
Fresno St.00.00082.800
Air Force00.00072.778
Utah St.00.00073.700
San Diego St.00.00063.667
Boise St.00.00064.600
New Mexico00.00064.600
San Jose St.00.00054.556
UNLV00.00065.545
Nevada00.00044.500

Saturday's Games

Colorado St. 66, Mississippi St. 63

UNLV 95, Hartford 78

San Jose St. 78, Pacific 66

Fresno St. 63, UC Irvine 55

Utah St. 82, New Orleans 50

Wyoming 74, Utah Valley 62

Sunday's Games

UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00032.600
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00035.375
Bryant00.00047.364
Merrimack00.00047.364
Sacred Heart00.00037.300
Mount St. Mary's00.00038.273
CCSU00.00028.200
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00028.200
LIU00.00017.125
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00008.000

Saturday's Games

St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Delaware St. 61

Providence 68, CCSU 53

American U. 72, Mount St. Mary's 66, OT

Stony Brook 86, Bryant 78

Sunday's Games

Merrimack at Indiana, Noon

Monday's Games

United States Merchant Marine Academy at LIU, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Columbia, 8 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.

Medgar Evers College at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00081.889
Belmont00.00083.727
Morehead St.00.00064.600
SE Missouri00.00055.500
Austin Peay00.00044.500
SIU-Edwardsville00.00046.400
UT Martin00.00037.300
Tennessee St.00.00026.250
Tennessee Tech00.00028.200
E. Illinois00.00029.182

Saturday's Games

Fort Wayne 78, SE Missouri 65

North Florida 91, Austin Peay 84

Troy 75, Tennessee Tech 72

Butler 66, E. Illinois 54

ETSU 82, Morehead St. 75

Middle Tennessee 84, UT Martin 75

Sunday's Games

UMKC at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.

Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tennessee Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.

UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.

