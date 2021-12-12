All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Saturday's Games
Towson 89, Coppin St. 75
Jacksonville 77, UNC-Wilmington 48
Abilene Christian 73, Drexel 56
James Madison 79, Radford 70
North Carolina 80, Elon 63
Sunday's Games
Davidson at Northeastern, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Presbyterian at Coll. of Charleston, 2 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
UNC-Greensboro at Towson, 7 p.m.
Coppin St. at Drexel, 8 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
Saturday's Games
Louisiana Tech 78, Louisiana-Lafayette 69
E. Michigan 92, FIU 88, 4OT
Charlotte 68, Valparaiso 67
Loyola (NO) at Southern Miss., ppd.
UTSA 78, Sam Houston St. 73
North Texas 66, UMass 57
Marshall 80, E. Kentucky 69
Rice 88, Houston Baptist 73
VCU 75, Old Dominion 66
W. Kentucky 71, Mississippi 48
Middle Tennessee 84, UT Martin 75
Sunday's Games
UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Millsaps at UAB, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Grambling St. at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
Sam Houston St. at North Texas, 8 p.m.
Jacksonville at Southern Miss., 8 p.m.
Centre at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|2
|.750
|Oakland
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Youngstown St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Detroit
|2
|0
|1.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Wright St.
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|6
|.250
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|7
|.222
|Milwaukee
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|7
|.222
|N. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
|Robert Morris
|0
|2
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Saturday's Games
Detroit 83, W. Michigan 64
Fort Wayne 78, SE Missouri 65
Youngstown St. 71, Canisius 43
Ill.-Chicago 71, Cent. Michigan 67
Florida Gulf Coast 85, Robert Morris 74
Sunday's Games
Alice Lloyd at N. Kentucky, 2 p.m.
Green Bay at Kansas St., 5 p.m.
Monday's Games
Rhode Island at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Cleveland St. at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
DePaul at Ill.-Chicago, 8 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
Saturday's Games
La Salle 76, Penn 74
Princeton 84, Lafayette 73
Boston U. 65, Dartmouth 62
Albany (NY) 60, Columbia 59
Sunday's Games
Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Monday's Games
UMBC at Princeton, 6 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Columbia, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Fairfield
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Manhattan
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|3
|.667
|Quinnipiac
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|4
|.600
|Marist
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|4
|.500
|Siena
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|6
|.400
|St. Peter's
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|5
|.286
|Niagara
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|Rider
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Saturday's Games
Siena 72, Holy Cross 59
Quinnipiac 73, Maine 47
Youngstown St. 71, Canisius 43
Utah 96, Manhattan 62
Sunday's Games
Buffalo State at Niagara, 1 p.m.
Nyack College at St. Peter's, 1 p.m.
Fairfield at William & Mary, 1 p.m.
Navy at Marist, 2 p.m.
Iona vs. Yale at Brooklyn, N.Y., 7 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Yale, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|3
|.625
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|6
|.333
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|9
|.100
Saturday's Games
Buffalo 100, St. John Fisher 58
Detroit 83, W. Michigan 64
E. Michigan 92, FIU 88, 4OT
Ohio 55, Stetson 45
Ill.-Chicago 71, Cent. Michigan 67
Richmond 72, Toledo 69
Sunday's Games
Indiana-Kokomo at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Florida A&M at Akron, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at West Virginia, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
N. Illinois at Chicago St., 1 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Miami (Ohio) at Clemson, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Saturday's Games
St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Delaware St. 61
Towson 89, Coppin St. 75
Longwood 93, Morgan St. 55
Md.-Eastern Shore 79, St. Mary's College of Maryland 43
Wichita St. 71, Norfolk St. 58
Tuesday's Games
Coppin St. at Drexel, 8 p.m.
SC State at Duke, 8 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|2
|.818
|Drake
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|4
|.600
|S. Illinois
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|4
|.556
|Illinois St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Bradley
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Missouri St.
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Valparaiso
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Indiana St.
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Evansville
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|N. Iowa
|0
|1
|.000
|2
|5
|.286
Saturday's Games
Charlotte 68, Valparaiso 67
Clemson 90, Drake 80, OT
Tulsa 69, S. Illinois 65
Illinois St. 80, Chicago St. 71
Missouri St. 69, Oral Roberts 60
Monday's Games
Indiana St. at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Quincy at Illinois St., 8 p.m.
Jackson St. at N. Iowa, 8 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|2
|.778
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|3
|.700
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|3
|.667
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|4
|.556
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
Saturday's Games
Colorado St. 66, Mississippi St. 63
UNLV 95, Hartford 78
San Jose St. 78, Pacific 66
Fresno St. 63, UC Irvine 55
Utah St. 82, New Orleans 50
Wyoming 74, Utah Valley 62
Sunday's Games
UTEP at New Mexico, 3 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Santa Clara at Boise St., 9 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|7
|.125
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|8
|.000
Saturday's Games
St. Francis Brooklyn 75, Delaware St. 61
Providence 68, CCSU 53
American U. 72, Mount St. Mary's 66, OT
Stony Brook 86, Bryant 78
Sunday's Games
Merrimack at Indiana, Noon
Monday's Games
United States Merchant Marine Academy at LIU, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Columbia, 8 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
CCSU at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Hartford, 7 p.m.
Medgar Evers College at St. Francis Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|1
|.889
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|5
|.500
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|9
|.182
Saturday's Games
Fort Wayne 78, SE Missouri 65
North Florida 91, Austin Peay 84
Troy 75, Tennessee Tech 72
Butler 66, E. Illinois 54
ETSU 82, Morehead St. 75
Middle Tennessee 84, UT Martin 75
Sunday's Games
UMKC at SIU-Edwardsville, 3 p.m.
Tennessee St. at Lipscomb, 5 p.m.
Tuesday's Games
Austin Peay at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tennessee Wesleyan at Murray St., 8 p.m.
UNC-Asheville at UT Martin, 8 p.m.