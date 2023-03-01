All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont142.8752010.667
Mass.-Lowell115.688247.774
New Hampshire97.5631414.500
Bryant88.5001712.586
UMBC88.5001813.581
Binghamton88.5001217.414
Maine79.4381316.448
NJIT412.250722.241
Albany (NY)313.188823.258

Tuesday's Games

UMBC 70, Binghamton 67, OT

Maine 66, Bryant 64

New Hampshire 59, NJIT 58

Vermont 79, Albany (NY) 61

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston151.938272.931
Memphis124.750227.759
Tulane105.667179.654
Cincinnati107.5881911.633
Temple97.5631514.517
Wichita St.88.5001513.536
UCF79.4381612.571
South Florida610.3751316.448
East Carolina510.3331414.500
SMU511.3131019.345
Tulsa116.059523.179

Wednesday's Games

Tulsa at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulane at East Carolina, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wichita St. at Houston, 7 p.m.

UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.

Memphis at SMU, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

East Carolina at Tulane, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU143.824237.767
Dayton125.7062010.667
Fordham115.688236.793
Saint Louis116.6471911.633
Duquesne97.5631910.655
George Mason97.5631712.586
George Washington97.5631514.517
St. Bonaventure89.4711416.467
Davidson79.4381414.500
Richmond79.4381415.483
Saint Joseph's710.4121316.448
La Salle710.4121317.433
UMass511.3131414.500
Rhode Island412.250820.286
Loyola Chicago313.188919.321

Tuesday's Games

Dayton 77, La Salle 53

VCU 79, Saint Louis 67

Wednesday's Games

George Washington at Davidson, 7 p.m.

UMass at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

Fordham at George Mason, 7 p.m.

Richmond at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Rhode Island at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Dayton at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Pittsburgh144.778218.724
Miami145.737236.793
Virginia145.737226.786
Duke136.684228.733
Clemson136.684219.700
NC State128.600229.710
North Carolina118.5791911.633
Wake Forest109.5261812.600
Syracuse910.4741614.533
Boston College910.4741515.500
Virginia Tech712.3681713.567
Florida St.712.368921.300
Georgia Tech514.2631317.433
Notre Dame216.1111019.345
Louisville217.105426.133

Tuesday's Games

Duke 71, NC State 67

Georgia Tech 96, Syracuse 76

Virginia 64, Clemson 57

Boston College 71, Wake Forest 69

Virginia Tech 71, Louisville 54

Wednesday's Games

Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty153.833257.781
Kennesaw St.153.833248.750
E. Kentucky126.6672012.625
Stetson126.6671713.567
Lipscomb117.6112012.625
North Alabama108.5561814.563
Bellarmine99.5001518.455
North Florida99.5001417.452
Queens (NC)711.3891815.545
Florida Gulf Coast711.3891715.531
Jacksonville612.3331316.448
Jacksonville St.612.3331318.419
Cent. Arkansas414.222922.290
Austin Peay315.167922.290

Tuesday's Games

E. Kentucky 73, North Alabama 48

Kennesaw St. 67, Queens (NC) 66

Liberty 76, Bellarmine 56

Lipscomb 83, Stetson 70

Thursday's Games

Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Liberty, 7 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kansas134.765255.833
Texas115.688227.759
Baylor116.647228.733
Kansas St.106.625227.759
TCU88.5001910.655
Iowa St.89.4711712.586
Oklahoma St.710.4121614.533
West Virginia611.3531713.567
Texas Tech512.2941614.533
Oklahoma412.2501415.483

Tuesday's Games

Kansas 67, Texas Tech 63

Wednesday's Games

Oklahoma at Kansas St., 8 p.m.

Texas at TCU, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Marquette163.842246.800
Providence135.722218.724
Xavier135.722218.724
Creighton126.6671811.621
UConn117.611227.759
Villanova109.5261614.533
Seton Hall910.4741614.533
St. John's712.3681713.567
Butler613.3161416.467
DePaul315.167920.310
Georgetown217.105723.233

Tuesday's Games

Marquette 72, Butler 56

Villanova 76, Seton Hall 72

Wednesday's Games

Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.

DePaul at UConn, 7 p.m.

Georgetown at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington162.889229.710
Montana St.153.833229.710
Weber St.126.6671714.548
Montana107.5881613.552
Idaho St.810.4441120.355
Sacramento St.711.3891417.452
Portland St.611.3531218.400
N. Colorado612.3331119.367
N. Arizona513.278922.290
Idaho414.2221021.323

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville162.889247.774
Longwood126.6672011.645
Radford126.6671813.581
SC-Upstate108.5561514.517
Gardner-Webb108.5561515.500
Winthrop108.5561516.484
Campbell810.4441317.433
High Point612.3331416.467
Charleston Southern513.278920.310
Presbyterian117.056526.161

Wednesday's Games

Charleston Southern vs. High Point at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.

Presbyterian vs. Campbell at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

TBD vs. UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, N.C., Noon

Gardner-Webb vs. SC-Upstate at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.

TBD vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.

Winthrop vs. Radford at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue135.722245.828
Maryland117.611209.690
Northwestern117.611209.690
Michigan117.6111712.586
Indiana118.5792010.667
Iowa118.5791911.633
Illinois108.5561910.655
Michigan St.108.5561811.621
Rutgers108.5561811.621
Penn St.810.4441712.586
Wisconsin810.4441612.571
Nebraska811.4211515.500
Ohio St.414.2221217.414
Minnesota116.059720.259

Tuesday's Games

Iowa 90, Indiana 68

Michigan St. 80, Nebraska 67

Wednesday's Games

Maryland at Ohio St., 7 p.m.

Penn St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.

Rutgers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.

Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara135.722227.759
UC Irvine135.7222010.667
UC Riverside135.7222010.667
Hawaii126.667219.700
Cal St.-Fullerton126.6671812.600
UC Davis107.5881712.586
Long Beach St.108.5561614.533
CS Bakersfield612.3331019.345
UC San Diego513.2781020.333
CS Northridge415.211723.233
Cal Poly117.056723.233

Thursday's Games

UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 9 p.m.

Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.

UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.

