All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|14
|2
|.875
|20
|10
|.667
|Mass.-Lowell
|11
|5
|.688
|24
|7
|.774
|New Hampshire
|9
|7
|.563
|14
|14
|.500
|Bryant
|8
|8
|.500
|17
|12
|.586
|UMBC
|8
|8
|.500
|18
|13
|.581
|Binghamton
|8
|8
|.500
|12
|17
|.414
|Maine
|7
|9
|.438
|13
|16
|.448
|NJIT
|4
|12
|.250
|7
|22
|.241
|Albany (NY)
|3
|13
|.188
|8
|23
|.258
Tuesday's Games
UMBC 70, Binghamton 67, OT
Maine 66, Bryant 64
New Hampshire 59, NJIT 58
Vermont 79, Albany (NY) 61
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|15
|1
|.938
|27
|2
|.931
|Memphis
|12
|4
|.750
|22
|7
|.759
|Tulane
|10
|5
|.667
|17
|9
|.654
|Cincinnati
|10
|7
|.588
|19
|11
|.633
|Temple
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|Wichita St.
|8
|8
|.500
|15
|13
|.536
|UCF
|7
|9
|.438
|16
|12
|.571
|South Florida
|6
|10
|.375
|13
|16
|.448
|East Carolina
|5
|10
|.333
|14
|14
|.500
|SMU
|5
|11
|.313
|10
|19
|.345
|Tulsa
|1
|16
|.059
|5
|23
|.179
Wednesday's Games
Tulsa at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulane at East Carolina, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Wichita St. at Houston, 7 p.m.
UCF at Temple, 7 p.m.
Memphis at SMU, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
East Carolina at Tulane, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|14
|3
|.824
|23
|7
|.767
|Dayton
|12
|5
|.706
|20
|10
|.667
|Fordham
|11
|5
|.688
|23
|6
|.793
|Saint Louis
|11
|6
|.647
|19
|11
|.633
|Duquesne
|9
|7
|.563
|19
|10
|.655
|George Mason
|9
|7
|.563
|17
|12
|.586
|George Washington
|9
|7
|.563
|15
|14
|.517
|St. Bonaventure
|8
|9
|.471
|14
|16
|.467
|Davidson
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|14
|.500
|Richmond
|7
|9
|.438
|14
|15
|.483
|Saint Joseph's
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|16
|.448
|La Salle
|7
|10
|.412
|13
|17
|.433
|UMass
|5
|11
|.313
|14
|14
|.500
|Rhode Island
|4
|12
|.250
|8
|20
|.286
|Loyola Chicago
|3
|13
|.188
|9
|19
|.321
Tuesday's Games
Dayton 77, La Salle 53
VCU 79, Saint Louis 67
Wednesday's Games
George Washington at Davidson, 7 p.m.
UMass at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
Fordham at George Mason, 7 p.m.
Richmond at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Rhode Island at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Dayton at Saint Louis, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Pittsburgh
|14
|4
|.778
|21
|8
|.724
|Miami
|14
|5
|.737
|23
|6
|.793
|Virginia
|14
|5
|.737
|22
|6
|.786
|Duke
|13
|6
|.684
|22
|8
|.733
|Clemson
|13
|6
|.684
|21
|9
|.700
|NC State
|12
|8
|.600
|22
|9
|.710
|North Carolina
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Wake Forest
|10
|9
|.526
|18
|12
|.600
|Syracuse
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|14
|.533
|Boston College
|9
|10
|.474
|15
|15
|.500
|Virginia Tech
|7
|12
|.368
|17
|13
|.567
|Florida St.
|7
|12
|.368
|9
|21
|.300
|Georgia Tech
|5
|14
|.263
|13
|17
|.433
|Notre Dame
|2
|16
|.111
|10
|19
|.345
|Louisville
|2
|17
|.105
|4
|26
|.133
Tuesday's Games
Duke 71, NC State 67
Georgia Tech 96, Syracuse 76
Virginia 64, Clemson 57
Boston College 71, Wake Forest 69
Virginia Tech 71, Louisville 54
Wednesday's Games
Pittsburgh at Notre Dame, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|15
|3
|.833
|25
|7
|.781
|Kennesaw St.
|15
|3
|.833
|24
|8
|.750
|E. Kentucky
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|12
|.625
|Stetson
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|13
|.567
|Lipscomb
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|12
|.625
|North Alabama
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|14
|.563
|Bellarmine
|9
|9
|.500
|15
|18
|.455
|North Florida
|9
|9
|.500
|14
|17
|.452
|Queens (NC)
|7
|11
|.389
|18
|15
|.545
|Florida Gulf Coast
|7
|11
|.389
|17
|15
|.531
|Jacksonville
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|16
|.448
|Jacksonville St.
|6
|12
|.333
|13
|18
|.419
|Cent. Arkansas
|4
|14
|.222
|9
|22
|.290
|Austin Peay
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|22
|.290
Tuesday's Games
E. Kentucky 73, North Alabama 48
Kennesaw St. 67, Queens (NC) 66
Liberty 76, Bellarmine 56
Lipscomb 83, Stetson 70
Thursday's Games
Lipscomb at Kennesaw St., 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Liberty, 7 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kansas
|13
|4
|.765
|25
|5
|.833
|Texas
|11
|5
|.688
|22
|7
|.759
|Baylor
|11
|6
|.647
|22
|8
|.733
|Kansas St.
|10
|6
|.625
|22
|7
|.759
|TCU
|8
|8
|.500
|19
|10
|.655
|Iowa St.
|8
|9
|.471
|17
|12
|.586
|Oklahoma St.
|7
|10
|.412
|16
|14
|.533
|West Virginia
|6
|11
|.353
|17
|13
|.567
|Texas Tech
|5
|12
|.294
|16
|14
|.533
|Oklahoma
|4
|12
|.250
|14
|15
|.483
Tuesday's Games
Kansas 67, Texas Tech 63
Wednesday's Games
Oklahoma at Kansas St., 8 p.m.
Texas at TCU, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Marquette
|16
|3
|.842
|24
|6
|.800
|Providence
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Xavier
|13
|5
|.722
|21
|8
|.724
|Creighton
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|11
|.621
|UConn
|11
|7
|.611
|22
|7
|.759
|Villanova
|10
|9
|.526
|16
|14
|.533
|Seton Hall
|9
|10
|.474
|16
|14
|.533
|St. John's
|7
|12
|.368
|17
|13
|.567
|Butler
|6
|13
|.316
|14
|16
|.467
|DePaul
|3
|15
|.167
|9
|20
|.310
|Georgetown
|2
|17
|.105
|7
|23
|.233
Tuesday's Games
Marquette 72, Butler 56
Villanova 76, Seton Hall 72
Wednesday's Games
Xavier at Providence, 6:30 p.m.
DePaul at UConn, 7 p.m.
Georgetown at Creighton, 8:30 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|16
|2
|.889
|22
|9
|.710
|Montana St.
|15
|3
|.833
|22
|9
|.710
|Weber St.
|12
|6
|.667
|17
|14
|.548
|Montana
|10
|7
|.588
|16
|13
|.552
|Idaho St.
|8
|10
|.444
|11
|20
|.355
|Sacramento St.
|7
|11
|.389
|14
|17
|.452
|Portland St.
|6
|11
|.353
|12
|18
|.400
|N. Colorado
|6
|12
|.333
|11
|19
|.367
|N. Arizona
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|22
|.290
|Idaho
|4
|14
|.222
|10
|21
|.323
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|16
|2
|.889
|24
|7
|.774
|Longwood
|12
|6
|.667
|20
|11
|.645
|Radford
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|13
|.581
|SC-Upstate
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|14
|.517
|Gardner-Webb
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|15
|.500
|Winthrop
|10
|8
|.556
|15
|16
|.484
|Campbell
|8
|10
|.444
|13
|17
|.433
|High Point
|6
|12
|.333
|14
|16
|.467
|Charleston Southern
|5
|13
|.278
|9
|20
|.310
|Presbyterian
|1
|17
|.056
|5
|26
|.161
Wednesday's Games
Charleston Southern vs. High Point at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.
Presbyterian vs. Campbell at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
TBD vs. UNC-Asheville at Charlotte, N.C., Noon
Gardner-Webb vs. SC-Upstate at Charlotte, N.C., 2:30 p.m.
TBD vs. Longwood at Charlotte, N.C., 6 p.m.
Winthrop vs. Radford at Charlotte, N.C., 8:30 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|13
|5
|.722
|24
|5
|.828
|Maryland
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Northwestern
|11
|7
|.611
|20
|9
|.690
|Michigan
|11
|7
|.611
|17
|12
|.586
|Indiana
|11
|8
|.579
|20
|10
|.667
|Iowa
|11
|8
|.579
|19
|11
|.633
|Illinois
|10
|8
|.556
|19
|10
|.655
|Michigan St.
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Rutgers
|10
|8
|.556
|18
|11
|.621
|Penn St.
|8
|10
|.444
|17
|12
|.586
|Wisconsin
|8
|10
|.444
|16
|12
|.571
|Nebraska
|8
|11
|.421
|15
|15
|.500
|Ohio St.
|4
|14
|.222
|12
|17
|.414
|Minnesota
|1
|16
|.059
|7
|20
|.259
Tuesday's Games
Iowa 90, Indiana 68
Michigan St. 80, Nebraska 67
Wednesday's Games
Maryland at Ohio St., 7 p.m.
Penn St. at Northwestern, 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Michigan at Illinois, 7 p.m.
Rutgers at Minnesota, 7 p.m.
Purdue at Wisconsin, 9 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|13
|5
|.722
|22
|7
|.759
|UC Irvine
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|10
|.667
|UC Riverside
|13
|5
|.722
|20
|10
|.667
|Hawaii
|12
|6
|.667
|21
|9
|.700
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|12
|6
|.667
|18
|12
|.600
|UC Davis
|10
|7
|.588
|17
|12
|.586
|Long Beach St.
|10
|8
|.556
|16
|14
|.533
|CS Bakersfield
|6
|12
|.333
|10
|19
|.345
|UC San Diego
|5
|13
|.278
|10
|20
|.333
|CS Northridge
|4
|15
|.211
|7
|23
|.233
|Cal Poly
|1
|17
|.056
|7
|23
|.233
Thursday's Games
UC Santa Barbara at UC Davis, 9 p.m.
Hawaii at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.
CS Bakersfield at Long Beach St., 10 p.m.
UC Irvine at UC Riverside, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC San Diego, 10 p.m.
