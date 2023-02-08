All Times EST
AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Vermont
|7
|2
|.778
|13
|10
|.565
|Mass.-Lowell
|7
|4
|.636
|20
|6
|.769
|Bryant
|6
|4
|.600
|15
|8
|.652
|New Hampshire
|6
|4
|.600
|11
|11
|.500
|Binghamton
|5
|4
|.556
|9
|13
|.409
|UMBC
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|10
|.600
|Maine
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|NJIT
|3
|6
|.333
|6
|16
|.273
|Albany (NY)
|1
|9
|.100
|6
|19
|.240
Wednesday's Games
Bryant at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.
Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.
NJIT at UMBC, 7 p.m.
AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Houston
|10
|1
|.909
|22
|2
|.917
|Tulane
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|7
|.696
|Temple
|8
|3
|.727
|14
|10
|.583
|Memphis
|7
|3
|.700
|17
|6
|.739
|Cincinnati
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|9
|.640
|Wichita St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|11
|.522
|UCF
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|9
|.591
|South Florida
|3
|7
|.300
|10
|13
|.435
|East Carolina
|3
|8
|.273
|12
|12
|.500
|SMU
|3
|8
|.273
|8
|16
|.333
|Tulsa
|1
|10
|.091
|5
|17
|.227
Tuesday's Games
Tulane 101, Cincinnati 94, OT
Wednesday's Games
Memphis at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.
Temple at SMU, 8 p.m.
UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|VCU
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|7
|.720
|Saint Louis
|8
|3
|.727
|16
|8
|.667
|Dayton
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|St. Bonaventure
|7
|4
|.636
|13
|11
|.542
|Fordham
|6
|4
|.600
|18
|5
|.783
|Duquesne
|5
|5
|.500
|15
|8
|.652
|George Washington
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|12
|.478
|George Mason
|5
|6
|.455
|13
|11
|.542
|Richmond
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|12
|.500
|Saint Joseph's
|5
|6
|.455
|11
|12
|.478
|La Salle
|4
|6
|.400
|10
|13
|.435
|UMass
|4
|7
|.364
|13
|10
|.565
|Davidson
|4
|7
|.364
|11
|12
|.478
|Rhode Island
|4
|7
|.364
|8
|15
|.348
|Loyola Chicago
|2
|8
|.200
|8
|14
|.364
Tuesday's Games
Dayton 62, VCU 58
Saint Louis 76, Rhode Island 71
Wednesday's Games
George Mason at Duquesne, 7 p.m.
UMass at Fordham, 7 p.m.
Richmond at George Washington, 7 p.m.
La Salle at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.
Saint Joseph's at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.
Friday's Games
Saint Louis at Dayton, 8 p.m.
ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Virginia
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|4
|.818
|Clemson
|10
|3
|.769
|18
|6
|.750
|Pittsburgh
|10
|3
|.769
|17
|7
|.708
|Miami
|10
|4
|.714
|19
|5
|.792
|NC State
|9
|5
|.643
|19
|6
|.760
|Duke
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Wake Forest
|8
|6
|.571
|16
|9
|.640
|North Carolina
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Syracuse
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Florida St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|Boston College
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|Virginia Tech
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|9
|.609
|Notre Dame
|2
|10
|.167
|10
|13
|.435
|Georgia Tech
|1
|12
|.077
|8
|15
|.348
|Louisville
|1
|12
|.077
|3
|21
|.125
Tuesday's Games
Pittsburgh 91, Louisville 57
Wake Forest 92, North Carolina 85
Virginia 63, NC State 50
Wednesday's Games
Syracuse at Florida St., 7 p.m.
Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.
Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.
ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Liberty
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|Kennesaw St.
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|7
|.720
|E. Kentucky
|9
|3
|.750
|16
|9
|.640
|Stetson
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|10
|.565
|Lipscomb
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|10
|.600
|Queens (NC)
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|North Alabama
|6
|6
|.500
|14
|11
|.560
|Bellarmine
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Jacksonville
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|11
|.522
|North Florida
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|14
|.417
|Florida Gulf Coast
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Jacksonville St.
|3
|9
|.250
|10
|15
|.400
|Cent. Arkansas
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|17
|.320
|Austin Peay
|2
|10
|.167
|8
|17
|.320
Thursday's Games
Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.
Bellarmine at Liberty, 7 p.m.
Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 7 p.m.
E. Kentucky at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.
Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.
Austin Peay at North Alabama, 8:45 p.m.
Lipscomb at Cent. Arkansas, 9 p.m.
BIG 12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas
|8
|3
|.727
|19
|5
|.792
|Iowa St.
|7
|3
|.700
|16
|6
|.727
|Kansas
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|Kansas St.
|7
|4
|.636
|19
|5
|.792
|Baylor
|6
|4
|.600
|17
|6
|.739
|TCU
|6
|5
|.545
|17
|7
|.708
|Oklahoma St.
|5
|5
|.500
|14
|9
|.609
|West Virginia
|3
|7
|.300
|14
|9
|.609
|Oklahoma
|2
|8
|.200
|12
|11
|.522
|Texas Tech
|1
|9
|.100
|12
|11
|.522
Tuesday's Games
Kansas St. 82, TCU 61
Wednesday's Games
Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.
Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.
Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.
BIG EAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Xavier
|11
|2
|.846
|19
|5
|.792
|Marquette
|11
|3
|.786
|19
|6
|.760
|Providence
|9
|3
|.750
|17
|6
|.739
|Creighton
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|8
|.652
|Seton Hall
|8
|5
|.615
|15
|9
|.625
|UConn
|8
|6
|.571
|19
|6
|.760
|Villanova
|4
|8
|.333
|10
|13
|.435
|St. John's
|4
|10
|.286
|14
|11
|.560
|Butler
|4
|10
|.286
|12
|13
|.480
|DePaul
|3
|10
|.231
|9
|15
|.375
|Georgetown
|1
|12
|.077
|6
|18
|.250
Tuesday's Games
UConn 87, Marquette 72
Butler 68, St. John's 66
Wednesday's Games
Creighton at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.
Georgetown at Providence, 8 p.m.
DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.
Friday's Games
Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.
BIG SKY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|E. Washington
|12
|0
|1.000
|18
|7
|.720
|Montana St.
|10
|2
|.833
|17
|8
|.680
|Weber St.
|7
|4
|.636
|12
|12
|.500
|Idaho St.
|6
|5
|.545
|9
|15
|.375
|Montana
|6
|6
|.500
|12
|12
|.500
|Sacramento St.
|5
|6
|.455
|12
|12
|.500
|Portland St.
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Idaho
|3
|9
|.250
|9
|16
|.360
|N. Colorado
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|16
|.333
|N. Arizona
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
Thursday's Games
Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.
Portland St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.
Montana at Idaho St., 9 p.m.
Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.
BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UNC-Asheville
|10
|2
|.833
|18
|7
|.720
|Radford
|10
|2
|.833
|16
|9
|.640
|Longwood
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|9
|.640
|Gardner-Webb
|8
|4
|.667
|13
|11
|.542
|Winthrop
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|SC-Upstate
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|13
|.435
|Campbell
|5
|7
|.417
|10
|14
|.417
|Charleston Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|High Point
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|13
|.458
|Presbyterian
|1
|11
|.083
|5
|20
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.
High Point at Campbell, 7 p.m.
Presbyterian at Longwood, 7 p.m.
Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Gardner-Webb at Radford, 7 p.m.
BIG TEN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Purdue
|11
|2
|.846
|22
|2
|.917
|Indiana
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Rutgers
|8
|5
|.615
|16
|8
|.667
|Illinois
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Northwestern
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|7
|.696
|Iowa
|7
|5
|.583
|15
|8
|.652
|Michigan
|7
|5
|.583
|13
|10
|.565
|Maryland
|7
|6
|.538
|16
|8
|.667
|Michigan St.
|7
|6
|.538
|15
|9
|.625
|Penn St.
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|9
|.609
|Wisconsin
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|9
|.591
|Nebraska
|4
|9
|.308
|11
|13
|.458
|Ohio St.
|3
|9
|.250
|11
|12
|.478
|Minnesota
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|15
|.318
Tuesday's Games
Indiana 66, Rutgers 60
Minnesota at Illinois, ppd.
Michigan St. 63, Maryland 58
Wednesday's Games
Nebraska at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.
Wisconsin at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.
Northwestern at Ohio St., 8 p.m.
BIG WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UC Santa Barbara
|9
|2
|.818
|18
|4
|.818
|UC Irvine
|8
|3
|.727
|15
|8
|.652
|Hawaii
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|7
|.708
|UC Riverside
|8
|4
|.667
|15
|9
|.625
|Long Beach St.
|8
|4
|.667
|14
|10
|.583
|UC Davis
|7
|4
|.636
|14
|9
|.609
|Cal St.-Fullerton
|7
|6
|.538
|13
|12
|.520
|CS Bakersfield
|4
|8
|.333
|8
|15
|.348
|UC San Diego
|3
|9
|.250
|8
|16
|.333
|CS Northridge
|2
|10
|.167
|5
|18
|.217
|Cal Poly
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|17
|.292
Thursday's Games
UC Davis at UC Riverside, 9 p.m.
CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.
Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.
UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 11 p.m.
Friday's Games
UC San Diego at Hawaii, 12 a.m.
