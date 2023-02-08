All Times EST

AMERICA EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Vermont72.7781310.565
Mass.-Lowell74.636206.769
Bryant64.600158.652
New Hampshire64.6001111.500
Binghamton54.556913.409
UMBC55.5001510.600
Maine46.4001013.435
NJIT36.333616.273
Albany (NY)19.100619.240

Wednesday's Games

Bryant at Albany (NY), 7 p.m.

Vermont at Maine, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at New Hampshire, 7 p.m.

NJIT at UMBC, 7 p.m.

AMERICAN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Houston101.909222.917
Tulane93.750167.696
Temple83.7271410.583
Memphis73.700176.739
Cincinnati75.583169.640
Wichita St.56.4551211.522
UCF46.400139.591
South Florida37.3001013.435
East Carolina38.2731212.500
SMU38.273816.333
Tulsa110.091517.227

Tuesday's Games

Tulane 101, Cincinnati 94, OT

Wednesday's Games

Memphis at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulsa at Houston, 8 p.m.

Temple at SMU, 8 p.m.

UCF at Wichita St., 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
VCU93.750187.720
Saint Louis83.727168.667
Dayton84.667169.640
St. Bonaventure74.6361311.542
Fordham64.600185.783
Duquesne55.500158.652
George Washington55.5001112.478
George Mason56.4551311.542
Richmond56.4551212.500
Saint Joseph's56.4551112.478
La Salle46.4001013.435
UMass47.3641310.565
Davidson47.3641112.478
Rhode Island47.364815.348
Loyola Chicago28.200814.364

Tuesday's Games

Dayton 62, VCU 58

Saint Louis 76, Rhode Island 71

Wednesday's Games

George Mason at Duquesne, 7 p.m.

UMass at Fordham, 7 p.m.

Richmond at George Washington, 7 p.m.

La Salle at St. Bonaventure, 7 p.m.

Saint Joseph's at Loyola Chicago, 9 p.m.

Friday's Games

Saint Louis at Dayton, 8 p.m.

ATLANTIC COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Virginia103.769184.818
Clemson103.769186.750
Pittsburgh103.769177.708
Miami104.714195.792
NC State95.643196.760
Duke85.615177.708
Wake Forest86.571169.640
North Carolina76.538159.625
Syracuse76.5381410.583
Florida St.67.462816.333
Boston College58.3851113.458
Virginia Tech48.333149.609
Notre Dame210.1671013.435
Georgia Tech112.077815.348
Louisville112.077321.125

Tuesday's Games

Pittsburgh 91, Louisville 57

Wake Forest 92, North Carolina 85

Virginia 63, NC State 50

Wednesday's Games

Syracuse at Florida St., 7 p.m.

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech, 7 p.m.

Boston College at Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

ATLANTIC SUN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Liberty102.833196.760
Kennesaw St.102.833187.720
E. Kentucky93.750169.640
Stetson84.6671310.565
Lipscomb75.5831510.600
Queens (NC)66.500169.640
North Alabama66.5001411.560
Bellarmine66.5001114.440
Jacksonville57.4171211.522
North Florida57.4171014.417
Florida Gulf Coast48.3331411.560
Jacksonville St.39.2501015.400
Cent. Arkansas39.250817.320
Austin Peay210.167817.320

Thursday's Games

Stetson at Jacksonville, 7 p.m.

Bellarmine at Liberty, 7 p.m.

Florida Gulf Coast at North Florida, 7 p.m.

E. Kentucky at Queens (NC), 7 p.m.

Kennesaw St. at Jacksonville St., 8:30 p.m.

Austin Peay at North Alabama, 8:45 p.m.

Lipscomb at Cent. Arkansas, 9 p.m.

BIG 12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Texas83.727195.792
Iowa St.73.700166.727
Kansas74.636195.792
Kansas St.74.636195.792
Baylor64.600176.739
TCU65.545177.708
Oklahoma St.55.500149.609
West Virginia37.300149.609
Oklahoma28.2001211.522
Texas Tech19.1001211.522

Tuesday's Games

Kansas St. 82, TCU 61

Wednesday's Games

Iowa St. at West Virginia, 7 p.m.

Texas Tech at Oklahoma St., 8 p.m.

Oklahoma at Baylor, 9 p.m.

BIG EAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Xavier112.846195.792
Marquette113.786196.760
Providence93.750176.739
Creighton93.750158.652
Seton Hall85.615159.625
UConn86.571196.760
Villanova48.3331013.435
St. John's410.2861411.560
Butler410.2861213.480
DePaul310.231915.375
Georgetown112.077618.250

Tuesday's Games

UConn 87, Marquette 72

Butler 68, St. John's 66

Wednesday's Games

Creighton at Seton Hall, 6:30 p.m.

Georgetown at Providence, 8 p.m.

DePaul at Villanova, 8:30 p.m.

Friday's Games

Xavier at Butler, 7 p.m.

BIG SKY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
E. Washington1201.000187.720
Montana St.102.833178.680
Weber St.74.6361212.500
Idaho St.65.545915.375
Montana66.5001212.500
Sacramento St.56.4551212.500
Portland St.47.3641014.417
Idaho39.250916.360
N. Colorado39.250816.333
N. Arizona210.167619.240

Thursday's Games

Sacramento St. at N. Arizona, 8 p.m.

Portland St. at N. Colorado, 8 p.m.

Montana at Idaho St., 9 p.m.

Montana St. at Weber St., 9 p.m.

BIG SOUTH CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UNC-Asheville102.833187.720
Radford102.833169.640
Longwood84.667169.640
Gardner-Webb84.6671311.542
Winthrop66.5001114.440
SC-Upstate57.4171013.435
Campbell57.4171014.417
Charleston Southern48.333815.348
High Point39.2501113.458
Presbyterian111.083520.200

Wednesday's Games

Winthrop at UNC-Asheville, 6:30 p.m.

High Point at Campbell, 7 p.m.

Presbyterian at Longwood, 7 p.m.

Charleston Southern at SC-Upstate, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Gardner-Webb at Radford, 7 p.m.

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Purdue112.846222.917
Indiana85.615177.708
Rutgers85.615168.667
Illinois75.583167.696
Northwestern75.583167.696
Iowa75.583158.652
Michigan75.5831310.565
Maryland76.538168.667
Michigan St.76.538159.625
Penn St.57.417149.609
Wisconsin57.417139.591
Nebraska49.3081113.458
Ohio St.39.2501112.478
Minnesota111.083715.318

Tuesday's Games

Indiana 66, Rutgers 60

Minnesota at Illinois, ppd.

Michigan St. 63, Maryland 58

Wednesday's Games

Nebraska at Michigan, 6:30 p.m.

Wisconsin at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Iowa at Purdue, 7 p.m.

Northwestern at Ohio St., 8 p.m.

BIG WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UC Santa Barbara92.818184.818
UC Irvine83.727158.652
Hawaii84.667177.708
UC Riverside84.667159.625
Long Beach St.84.6671410.583
UC Davis74.636149.609
Cal St.-Fullerton76.5381312.520
CS Bakersfield48.333815.348
UC San Diego39.250816.333
CS Northridge210.167518.217
Cal Poly111.083717.292

Thursday's Games

UC Davis at UC Riverside, 9 p.m.

CS Northridge at CS Bakersfield, 10 p.m.

Cal Poly at UC Irvine, 10 p.m.

UC Santa Barbara at Long Beach St., 11 p.m.

Friday's Games

UC San Diego at Hawaii, 12 a.m.

