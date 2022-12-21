All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston00.000121.923
UNC-Wilmington00.00093.750
Delaware00.00084.667
Towson00.00084.667
Drexel00.00066.500
Hofstra00.00066.500
NC A&T00.00056.455
Stony Brook00.00048.333
William & Mary00.00048.333
Northeastern00.00037.300
Hampton00.00039.250
Elon00.000211.154
Monmouth (NJ)00.000111.083

Tuesday's Games

Indiana 96, Elon 72

Wednesday's Games

Northeastern at Davidson, 1 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 2 p.m.

Randolph at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Ohio at Delaware, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UTEP, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Old Westbury at Hofstra, 11:30 a.m.

Towson at Bryant, Noon

Stony Brook at West Virginia, 6 p.m.

Drexel at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Yale at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FAU101.000101.909
UTEP101.00073.700
Middle Tennessee101.00074.636
Charlotte00.00092.818
North Texas00.00092.818
UAB00.00092.818
W. Kentucky00.00082.800
Rice01.00093.750
Louisiana Tech01.00065.545
UTSA00.00065.545
FIU01.00046.400

Wednesday's Games

Jarvis Christian at Louisiana Tech, 1 p.m.

N. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.

Incarnate Word at FIU, 7 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

NC A&T at UTEP, 10 p.m.

Thursday's Games

W. Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at UAB, 7:30 p.m.

North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Milwaukee201.00084.667
N. Kentucky201.00075.583
Cleveland St.201.00066.500
Fort Wayne11.50094.692
Youngstown St.11.50084.667
Detroit11.50057.417
Robert Morris11.50057.417
Green Bay11.500211.154
Wright St.02.00066.500
IUPUI02.000310.231
Oakland02.000210.167

Tuesday's Games

IUPUI 62, Texas A&M Commerce 52

Fort Wayne 83, S. Indiana 59

Wednesday's Games

Oakland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Joseph at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

N. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Wright St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000410.286
Chicago St.00.000311.214

Thursday's Games

Chicago St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.

Hartford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Yale00.00093.750
Cornell00.00083.727
Harvard00.00084.667
Princeton00.00084.667
Brown00.00065.545
Penn00.00067.462
Columbia00.00059.357
Dartmouth00.000410.286

Tuesday's Games

Cornell 96, Lehigh 64

UMass 68, Dartmouth 57

Harvard 62, UC Irvine 57

Wednesday's Games

New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Cornell at Colgate, 2 p.m.

Harvard at Kansas, 7 p.m.

Yale at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Kean at Princeton, 2 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona201.00073.700
Manhattan201.00047.364
Siena101.00065.545
Rider101.00045.444
Niagara11.50055.500
Fairfield11.50057.417
Mount St. Mary's11.50057.417
St. Peter's12.33365.545
Quinnipiac02.00093.750
Marist01.00046.400
Canisius02.00028.200

Wednesday's Games

Mount St. Mary's at Howard, 2 p.m.

Canisius at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.

Binghamton at Niagara, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Siena at American, 1 p.m.

Iona vs. SMU at Honolulu, 3 p.m.

St. Peter's at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.

Drexel at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Marist at Rider, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.00.00083.727
Toledo00.00084.667
Akron00.00074.636
Ball St.00.00074.636
Ohio00.00065.545
Buffalo00.00056.455
Miami (Ohio)00.00056.455
Bowling Green00.00057.417
Cent. Michigan00.00047.364
W. Michigan00.00038.273
E. Michigan00.00039.250
N. Illinois00.00039.250

Tuesday's Games

Albany (NY) 83, N. Illinois 78

Toledo 84, Vermont 72

Wednesday's Games

Siena Heights at W. Michigan, 1 p.m.

SUNY-Canton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.

Georgia Southern at Ball St., 7 p.m.

Youngstown St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Ohio at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Kent St. vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, Texas, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Akron at Bradley, 5 p.m.

N. Illinois at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

Wright St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00094.692
NC Central00.00067.462
Howard00.00068.429
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00057.417
Morgan St.00.00047.364
Coppin St.00.00049.308
SC State00.000212.143
Delaware St.00.000111.083

Tuesday's Games

Longwood 104, SC State 77

Wagner 58, Delaware St. 51

NC Central 81, The Citadel 74

Md.-Eastern Shore 86, Temple 78

Wednesday's Games

James Madison at Coppin St., 11 a.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Howard, 2 p.m.

Norfolk St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Morgan St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.

Friday's Games

Coppin St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.201.00093.750
Bradley201.00084.667
Murray St.201.00074.636
Drake11.50093.750
S. Illinois11.50084.667
Belmont11.50075.583
Illinois St.11.50067.462
Missouri St.11.50057.417
N. Iowa11.50047.364
Ill.-Chicago02.00085.615
Valparaiso02.00057.417
Evansville02.00039.250

Tuesday's Games

Drake 58, Mississippi St. 52

Northwestern 92, Ill.-Chicago 54

Wednesday's Games

Stonehill at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

St. Ambrose at Drake, 2 p.m.

Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.

St. Bonaventure at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.

Samford at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.

S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Bellarmine at Evansville, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Akron at Bradley, 5 p.m.

N. Illinois at Indiana St., 7 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico00.0001201.000
UNLV00.000101.909
Utah St.00.00091.900
Boise St.00.000102.833
Nevada00.00093.750
San Diego St.00.00093.750
Air Force00.00094.692
San Jose St.00.00094.692
Colorado St.00.00084.667
Wyoming00.00056.455
Fresno St.00.00047.364

Tuesday's Games

Air Force 67, N. Colorado 65

New Mexico 94, Prairie View 63

Fresno St. 56, CS Bakersfield 48

San Jose St. 65, Cal Poly 43

San Diego St. 62, UC San Diego 46

Wednesday's Games

Norfolk St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Wyoming at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.

Southern Cal vs. Colorado St. at Phoenix, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Boise St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.

Seattle vs. Utah St. at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.

Southern Miss. at UNLV, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00064.600
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00067.462
St. Francis (NY)00.00056.455
Sacred Heart00.00058.385
Stonehill00.00049.308
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00039.250
CCSU00.000211.154
Merrimack00.000212.143
LIU00.000110.091

Tuesday's Games

Wagner 58, Delaware St. 51

Army 66, CCSU 55

Wednesday's Games

Stonehill at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 11:30 a.m.

Purchast at LIU, 1 p.m.

Gwynedd-Mercy at Wagner, 5 p.m.

Queens (NC) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.

CCSU at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Medgar Evers at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.

