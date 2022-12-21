All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|1
|.923
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|NC A&T
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Stony Brook
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|7
|.300
|Hampton
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Tuesday's Games
Indiana 96, Elon 72
Wednesday's Games
Northeastern at Davidson, 1 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at Campbell, 2 p.m.
Randolph at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Ohio at Delaware, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at UTEP, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Old Westbury at Hofstra, 11:30 a.m.
Towson at Bryant, Noon
Stony Brook at West Virginia, 6 p.m.
Drexel at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Yale at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FAU
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|1
|.909
|UTEP
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Middle Tennessee
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|2
|.818
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|2
|.800
|Rice
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|FIU
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
Wednesday's Games
Jarvis Christian at Louisiana Tech, 1 p.m.
N. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.
Incarnate Word at FIU, 7 p.m.
Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
NC A&T at UTEP, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
W. Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at UAB, 7:30 p.m.
North Texas at UTSA, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Milwaukee
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|N. Kentucky
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|5
|.583
|Cleveland St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|6
|6
|.500
|Fort Wayne
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|4
|.692
|Youngstown St.
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Detroit
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Robert Morris
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Green Bay
|1
|1
|.500
|2
|11
|.154
|Wright St.
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|6
|.500
|IUPUI
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|10
|.231
|Oakland
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|10
|.167
Tuesday's Games
IUPUI 62, Texas A&M Commerce 52
Fort Wayne 83, S. Indiana 59
Wednesday's Games
Oakland at Michigan St., 6:30 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Cincinnati, 7 p.m.
Mount St. Joseph at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
N. Kentucky at FAU, 7 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Wright St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Thursday's Games
Chicago St. at Minnesota, 7:30 p.m.
Hartford at San Francisco, 9 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
Tuesday's Games
Cornell 96, Lehigh 64
UMass 68, Dartmouth 57
Harvard 62, UC Irvine 57
Wednesday's Games
New Hampshire at Brown, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Cornell at Colgate, 2 p.m.
Harvard at Kansas, 7 p.m.
Yale at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Kean at Princeton, 2 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|3
|.700
|Manhattan
|2
|0
|1.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Siena
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Rider
|1
|0
|1.000
|4
|5
|.444
|Niagara
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|5
|.500
|Fairfield
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|Mount St. Mary's
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|St. Peter's
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|5
|.545
|Quinnipiac
|0
|2
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Marist
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|6
|.400
|Canisius
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|8
|.200
Wednesday's Games
Mount St. Mary's at Howard, 2 p.m.
Canisius at Florida Gulf Coast, 7 p.m.
Binghamton at Niagara, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Siena at American, 1 p.m.
Iona vs. SMU at Honolulu, 3 p.m.
St. Peter's at Maryland, 6:30 p.m.
Drexel at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Marist at Rider, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Penn St., 8:30 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|3
|.727
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|5
|.545
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|8
|.273
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Albany (NY) 83, N. Illinois 78
Toledo 84, Vermont 72
Wednesday's Games
Siena Heights at W. Michigan, 1 p.m.
SUNY-Canton at Buffalo, 6 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Ball St., 7 p.m.
Youngstown St. at Cent. Michigan, 7 p.m.
Ohio at Delaware, 7 p.m.
Kent St. vs. New Mexico St. at El Paso, Texas, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Akron at Bradley, 5 p.m.
N. Illinois at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
Wright St. at Miami (Ohio), 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|11
|.083
Tuesday's Games
Longwood 104, SC State 77
Wagner 58, Delaware St. 51
NC Central 81, The Citadel 74
Md.-Eastern Shore 86, Temple 78
Wednesday's Games
James Madison at Coppin St., 11 a.m.
Mount St. Mary's at Howard, 2 p.m.
Norfolk St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Morgan St. at Arizona, 8 p.m.
Friday's Games
Coppin St. at George Mason, 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Bradley
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Murray St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|7
|4
|.636
|Drake
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|3
|.750
|S. Illinois
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|4
|.667
|Belmont
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|5
|.583
|Illinois St.
|1
|1
|.500
|6
|7
|.462
|Missouri St.
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|7
|.417
|N. Iowa
|1
|1
|.500
|4
|7
|.364
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|Valparaiso
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|7
|.417
|Evansville
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
Tuesday's Games
Drake 58, Mississippi St. 52
Northwestern 92, Ill.-Chicago 54
Wednesday's Games
Stonehill at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
St. Ambrose at Drake, 2 p.m.
Murray St. at Middle Tennessee, 7 p.m.
St. Bonaventure at N. Iowa, 7 p.m.
Samford at Belmont, 7:30 p.m.
S. Illinois at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.
Bellarmine at Evansville, 8 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Akron at Bradley, 5 p.m.
N. Illinois at Indiana St., 7 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|12
|0
|1.000
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|1
|.909
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|1
|.900
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|2
|.833
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|3
|.750
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|9
|4
|.692
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|8
|4
|.667
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|7
|.364
Tuesday's Games
Air Force 67, N. Colorado 65
New Mexico 94, Prairie View 63
Fresno St. 56, CS Bakersfield 48
San Jose St. 65, Cal Poly 43
San Diego St. 62, UC San Diego 46
Wednesday's Games
Norfolk St. at Nevada, 5 p.m.
Saint Mary's (Cal.) vs. Wyoming at Phoenix, 8:30 p.m.
Southern Cal vs. Colorado St. at Phoenix, 11 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Boise St. at Santa Clara, 5 p.m.
Seattle vs. Utah St. at Honolulu, 5:30 p.m.
Southern Miss. at UNLV, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|4
|.600
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|6
|.455
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|8
|.385
|Stonehill
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|9
|.308
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|9
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|10
|.091
Tuesday's Games
Wagner 58, Delaware St. 51
Army 66, CCSU 55
Wednesday's Games
Stonehill at Valparaiso, 1 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Holy Cross at Sacred Heart, 11:30 a.m.
Purchast at LIU, 1 p.m.
Gwynedd-Mercy at Wagner, 5 p.m.
Queens (NC) at Fairleigh Dickinson, 7 p.m.
CCSU at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.
Medgar Evers at St. Francis (NY), 7 p.m.
