All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Coll. of Charleston
|3
|0
|1.000
|15
|1
|.938
|UNC-Wilmington
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Drexel
|2
|0
|1.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Stony Brook
|1
|0
|1.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Delaware
|1
|1
|.500
|9
|6
|.600
|Hofstra
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|7
|.533
|Northeastern
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|8
|.385
|NC A&T
|1
|2
|.333
|6
|10
|.375
|Towson
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|William & Mary
|0
|1
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
|Hampton
|0
|2
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
|Elon
|0
|3
|.000
|2
|14
|.125
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|1
|.000
|1
|13
|.071
Wednesday's Games
Coll. of Charleston 92, NC A&T 79
UNC-Wilmington 81, Elon 66
Thursday's Games
Hofstra at Hampton, 7 p.m.
Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.
Drexel at Towson, 7 p.m.
Northeastern at William & Mary, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Monmouth (NJ) at Drexel, 2 p.m.
UNC-Wilmington at NC A&T, 2 p.m.
Hofstra at William & Mary, 2 p.m.
Northeastern at Hampton, 4 p.m.
Delaware at Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.
Towson at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|UAB
|3
|0
|1.000
|12
|2
|.857
|FAU
|2
|0
|1.000
|12
|1
|.923
|Charlotte
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|North Texas
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Rice
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|3
|.786
|Middle Tennessee
|2
|1
|.667
|9
|5
|.643
|Louisiana Tech
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|UTEP
|1
|2
|.333
|8
|6
|.571
|W. Kentucky
|0
|2
|.000
|8
|5
|.615
|FIU
|0
|2
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|UTSA
|0
|3
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
Thursday's Games
UAB at FAU, 7 p.m.
Charlotte at FIU, 7 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at Rice, 8 p.m.
Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 8 p.m.
North Texas at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Charlotte at FAU, 2 p.m.
UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.
W. Kentucky at UTSA, 4 p.m.
North Texas at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.
UAB at FIU, 7 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|N. Kentucky
|4
|0
|1.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Milwaukee
|3
|1
|.750
|9
|5
|.643
|Cleveland St.
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|7
|.533
|Fort Wayne
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Youngstown St.
|2
|2
|.500
|10
|5
|.667
|Robert Morris
|2
|2
|.500
|7
|8
|.467
|Detroit
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Oakland
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|11
|.267
|Wright St.
|1
|3
|.250
|8
|7
|.533
|Green Bay
|1
|3
|.250
|2
|13
|.133
|IUPUI
|0
|4
|.000
|3
|12
|.200
Thursday's Games
Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.
Green Bay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.
Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.
Friday's Games
Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Detroit at Wright St., 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Milwaukee at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.
IUPUI at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.
Green Bay at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Hartford
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
|Chicago St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|14
|.176
Saturday's Games
Hartford at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Princeton
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Penn
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|7
|.533
|Columbia
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Yale
|0
|1
|.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Harvard
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|6
|.600
|Brown
|0
|1
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Dartmouth
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|11
|.267
Friday's Games
Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.
Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Penn at Cornell, 7 p.m.
Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
Dartmouth at Brown, 6 p.m.
Princeton at Cornell, 6 p.m.
Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.
Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|3
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Siena
|3
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Niagara
|3
|1
|.750
|8
|5
|.615
|Rider
|3
|1
|.750
|6
|7
|.462
|Fairfield
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|8
|.429
|Mount St. Mary's
|2
|2
|.500
|6
|9
|.400
|Manhattan
|2
|2
|.500
|4
|9
|.308
|St. Peter's
|2
|3
|.400
|7
|7
|.500
|Quinnipiac
|1
|3
|.250
|10
|5
|.667
|Marist
|0
|3
|.000
|4
|8
|.333
|Canisius
|0
|4
|.000
|2
|11
|.154
Friday's Games
Niagara at Fairfield, 7 p.m.
Canisius at Manhattan, 7 p.m.
Iona at Marist, 7 p.m.
Quinnipiac at Rider, 7 p.m.
St. Peter's at Siena, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Kent St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Ball St.
|1
|0
|1.000
|10
|4
|.714
|Akron
|1
|0
|1.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Bowling Green
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Buffalo
|1
|0
|1.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Cent. Michigan
|1
|0
|1.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Toledo
|0
|1
|.000
|9
|5
|.643
|Ohio
|0
|1
|.000
|8
|6
|.571
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|N. Illinois
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|W. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|4
|10
|.286
|E. Michigan
|0
|1
|.000
|3
|11
|.214
Friday's Games
W. Michigan at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.
Akron at Ball St., 8:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Illinois at Buffalo, Noon
Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.
Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.
Ohio at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|10
|5
|.667
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|7
|.500
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|7
|9
|.438
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|8
|.429
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|12
|.294
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|13
|.188
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|12
|.077
Wednesday's Games
Morgan St. 89, Goucher 52
Norfolk St. 85, Penn St.-Wilkes-Barre 60
Saturday's Games
NC Central at Morgan St., 2 p.m.
SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.
Delaware St. at Howard, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Indiana St.
|5
|0
|1.000
|12
|4
|.750
|S. Illinois
|4
|1
|.800
|12
|4
|.750
|Murray St.
|4
|1
|.800
|9
|6
|.600
|Missouri St.
|4
|1
|.800
|8
|7
|.533
|Belmont
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|Bradley
|3
|2
|.600
|10
|6
|.625
|N. Iowa
|3
|2
|.600
|7
|8
|.467
|Drake
|2
|3
|.400
|11
|5
|.688
|Ill.-Chicago
|1
|4
|.200
|9
|7
|.563
|Illinois St.
|1
|4
|.200
|6
|10
|.375
|Valparaiso
|0
|5
|.000
|6
|10
|.375
|Evansville
|0
|5
|.000
|4
|12
|.250
Wednesday's Games
N. Iowa 69, Valparaiso 67
Belmont 77, Ill.-Chicago 71
Indiana St. 76, Illinois St. 67
Missouri St. 85, Evansville 62
Murray St. 67, Bradley 58
S. Illinois 53, Drake 49
Saturday's Games
Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.
Ill.-Chicago at Indiana St., 2 p.m.
S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.
Valparaiso at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Missouri St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.
Murray St. at Drake, 6 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Nevada
|3
|0
|1.000
|13
|3
|.813
|Utah St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|13
|2
|.867
|San Diego St.
|2
|0
|1.000
|11
|3
|.786
|New Mexico
|2
|1
|.667
|14
|1
|.933
|San Jose St.
|2
|1
|.667
|11
|5
|.688
|Fresno St.
|2
|1
|.667
|6
|8
|.429
|Boise St.
|1
|1
|.500
|11
|4
|.733
|UNLV
|0
|2
|.000
|11
|3
|.786
|Air Force
|0
|3
|.000
|9
|7
|.563
|Colorado St.
|0
|3
|.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Wyoming
|0
|2
|.000
|5
|9
|.357
Wednesday's Games
Nevada 80, Colorado St. 69
Saturday's Games
Nevada at San Jose St., 4 p.m.
San Diego St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.
Fresno St. at Colorado St., 4:30 p.m.
Utah St. at Boise St., 6:30 p.m.
UNLV at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|2
|0
|1.000
|5
|10
|.333
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|1
|0
|1.000
|8
|8
|.500
|Wagner
|1
|1
|.500
|8
|5
|.615
|Sacred Heart
|1
|1
|.500
|7
|9
|.438
|Stonehill
|1
|1
|.500
|5
|11
|.313
|CCSU
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|Merrimack
|1
|1
|.500
|3
|13
|.188
|St. Francis (NY)
|0
|1
|.000
|6
|7
|.462
|LIU
|0
|2
|.000
|2
|12
|.143
Thursday's Games
Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (NY), 1 p.m.
LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.
Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 7 p.m.
Wagner at Stonehill, 7 p.m.
Saturday's Games
LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.
Hartford at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.
CCSU at Stonehill, 2 p.m.
St. Francis (NY) at Merrimack, 3 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 4 p.m.
