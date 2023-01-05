All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Coll. of Charleston301.000151.938
UNC-Wilmington301.000133.813
Drexel201.00086.571
Stony Brook101.00059.357
Delaware11.50096.600
Hofstra11.50087.533
Northeastern11.50058.385
NC A&T12.333610.375
Towson01.00086.571
William & Mary01.00059.357
Hampton02.000311.214
Elon03.000214.125
Monmouth (NJ)01.000113.071

Wednesday's Games

Coll. of Charleston 92, NC A&T 79

UNC-Wilmington 81, Elon 66

Thursday's Games

Hofstra at Hampton, 7 p.m.

Stony Brook at Monmouth (NJ), 7 p.m.

Drexel at Towson, 7 p.m.

Northeastern at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) at Drexel, 2 p.m.

UNC-Wilmington at NC A&T, 2 p.m.

Hofstra at William & Mary, 2 p.m.

Northeastern at Hampton, 4 p.m.

Delaware at Coll. of Charleston, 5 p.m.

Towson at Stony Brook, 6:30 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UAB301.000122.857
FAU201.000121.923
Charlotte21.667113.786
North Texas21.667113.786
Rice21.667113.786
Middle Tennessee21.66795.643
Louisiana Tech12.33386.571
UTEP12.33386.571
W. Kentucky02.00085.615
FIU02.00067.462
UTSA03.00068.429

Thursday's Games

UAB at FAU, 7 p.m.

Charlotte at FIU, 7 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at Rice, 8 p.m.

Middle Tennessee at UTSA, 8 p.m.

North Texas at W. Kentucky, 9 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Charlotte at FAU, 2 p.m.

UTEP at Louisiana Tech, 3 p.m.

W. Kentucky at UTSA, 4 p.m.

North Texas at Middle Tennessee, 6 p.m.

UAB at FIU, 7 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
N. Kentucky401.00096.600
Milwaukee31.75095.643
Cleveland St.31.75087.533
Fort Wayne22.500105.667
Youngstown St.22.500105.667
Robert Morris22.50078.467
Detroit22.50069.400
Oakland22.500411.267
Wright St.13.25087.533
Green Bay13.250213.133
IUPUI04.000312.200

Thursday's Games

Milwaukee at Cleveland St., 7 p.m.

Green Bay at Fort Wayne, 7 p.m.

Robert Morris at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Oakland at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Detroit at Wright St., 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Milwaukee at Fort Wayne, 1 p.m.

IUPUI at Youngstown St., 2 p.m.

Green Bay at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

INDEPENDENTS (DI) CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Hartford00.000412.250
Chicago St.00.000314.176

Saturday's Games

Hartford at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell101.000113.786
Princeton101.000104.714
Penn101.00087.533
Columbia101.000610.375
Yale01.000104.714
Harvard01.00096.600
Brown01.00077.500
Dartmouth01.000411.267

Friday's Games

Harvard at Brown, 7 p.m.

Princeton at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Penn at Cornell, 7 p.m.

Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

Dartmouth at Brown, 6 p.m.

Princeton at Cornell, 6 p.m.

Penn at Columbia, 7 p.m.

Harvard at Yale, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona301.000104.714
Siena301.00095.643
Niagara31.75085.615
Rider31.75067.462
Fairfield22.50068.429
Mount St. Mary's22.50069.400
Manhattan22.50049.308
St. Peter's23.40077.500
Quinnipiac13.250105.667
Marist03.00048.333
Canisius04.000211.154

Friday's Games

Niagara at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Canisius at Manhattan, 7 p.m.

Iona at Marist, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Rider, 7 p.m.

St. Peter's at Siena, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Kent St.101.000113.786
Ball St.101.000104.714
Akron101.00095.643
Bowling Green101.00077.500
Buffalo101.00077.500
Cent. Michigan101.00068.429
Toledo01.00095.643
Ohio01.00086.571
Miami (Ohio)01.00068.429
N. Illinois01.000410.286
W. Michigan01.000410.286
E. Michigan01.000311.214

Friday's Games

W. Michigan at Toledo, 6:30 p.m.

Akron at Ball St., 8:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Illinois at Buffalo, Noon

Cent. Michigan at E. Michigan, 2 p.m.

Kent St. at Miami (Ohio), 3:30 p.m.

Ohio at Bowling Green, 5 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.000105.667
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00077.500
NC Central00.00077.500
Howard00.00079.438
Morgan St.00.00068.429
Coppin St.00.000512.294
SC State00.000313.188
Delaware St.00.000112.077

Wednesday's Games

Morgan St. 89, Goucher 52

Norfolk St. 85, Penn St.-Wilkes-Barre 60

Saturday's Games

NC Central at Morgan St., 2 p.m.

SC State at Coppin St., 4 p.m.

Delaware St. at Howard, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Norfolk St., 4 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Indiana St.501.000124.750
S. Illinois41.800124.750
Murray St.41.80096.600
Missouri St.41.80087.533
Belmont32.600106.625
Bradley32.600106.625
N. Iowa32.60078.467
Drake23.400115.688
Ill.-Chicago14.20097.563
Illinois St.14.200610.375
Valparaiso05.000610.375
Evansville05.000412.250

Wednesday's Games

N. Iowa 69, Valparaiso 67

Belmont 77, Ill.-Chicago 71

Indiana St. 76, Illinois St. 67

Missouri St. 85, Evansville 62

Murray St. 67, Bradley 58

S. Illinois 53, Drake 49

Saturday's Games

Illinois St. at Evansville, 2 p.m.

Ill.-Chicago at Indiana St., 2 p.m.

S. Illinois at N. Iowa, 2 p.m.

Valparaiso at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Missouri St. at Belmont, 5 p.m.

Murray St. at Drake, 6 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Nevada301.000133.813
Utah St.201.000132.867
San Diego St.201.000113.786
New Mexico21.667141.933
San Jose St.21.667115.688
Fresno St.21.66768.429
Boise St.11.500114.733
UNLV02.000113.786
Air Force03.00097.563
Colorado St.03.00088.500
Wyoming02.00059.357

Wednesday's Games

Nevada 80, Colorado St. 69

Saturday's Games

Nevada at San Jose St., 4 p.m.

San Diego St. at Wyoming, 4 p.m.

Fresno St. at Colorado St., 4:30 p.m.

Utah St. at Boise St., 6:30 p.m.

UNLV at New Mexico, 9:30 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
St. Francis (Pa.)201.000510.333
Fairleigh Dickinson101.00088.500
Wagner11.50085.615
Sacred Heart11.50079.438
Stonehill11.500511.313
CCSU11.500313.188
Merrimack11.500313.188
St. Francis (NY)01.00067.462
LIU02.000212.143

Thursday's Games

Fairleigh Dickinson at St. Francis (NY), 1 p.m.

LIU at CCSU, 7 p.m.

Sacred Heart at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Wagner at Stonehill, 7 p.m.

Saturday's Games

LIU at Fairleigh Dickinson, 1 p.m.

Hartford at Sacred Heart, 2 p.m.

CCSU at Stonehill, 2 p.m.

St. Francis (NY) at Merrimack, 3 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Wagner, 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you