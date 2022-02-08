All Times EST

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Arizona101.909202.909
UCLA83.727164.800
Oregon83.727157.682
Washington St.73.700147.667
Southern Cal94.692194.826
Washington74.636129.571
Stanford75.583148.636
Colorado67.462149.609
Arizona St.38.273714.333
California211.154915.375
Utah212.143915.375
Oregon St.19.100317.150

Monday's Games

Arizona 91, Arizona St. 79

Tuesday's Games

Pacific at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

UCLA at Stanford, 11 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

California at Oregon St., 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Stanford at Oregon, 9 p.m.

Arizona at Washington St., 9 p.m.

Arizona St. at Washington, 11 p.m.

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate82.8001211.522
Navy94.692168.667
Boston U.75.583169.640
Loyola (Md.)75.5831310.565
Army75.5831311.542
Lehigh75.583915.375
Holy Cross46.400616.273
Lafayette47.364715.318
American28.200616.273
Bucknell210.167519.208

Monday's Games

Colgate 87, Holy Cross 60

Navy 68, Lafayette 44

Wednesday's Games

Army at Boston U., 7 p.m.

American at Bucknell, 7 p.m.

Lehigh at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Auburn1001.000221.957
Kentucky82.800194.826
Arkansas73.700185.783
Tennessee73.700166.727
Mississippi St.54.556148.636
Florida55.500158.652
LSU46.400167.696
Texas A&M46.400158.652
Alabama46.400149.609
South Carolina46.400139.591
Vanderbilt46.4001210.545
Missouri36.333913.409
Mississippi37.3001211.522
Georgia19.100617.261

Tuesday's Games

Auburn at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Kentucky at South Carolina, 7 p.m.

LSU at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.

Missouri at Vanderbilt, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Georgia at Florida, 6:30 p.m.

Alabama at Mississippi, 8:30 p.m.

Tennessee at Mississippi St., 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Chattanooga102.833205.800
Furman94.692179.654
VMI75.5831410.583
UNC-Greensboro66.5001410.583
Wofford66.5001410.583
Mercer66.5001312.520
ETSU58.3851313.500
Samford47.364149.609
The Citadel47.3641012.455
W. Carolina39.250916.360

Monday's Games

ETSU 75, Furman 71

Chattanooga 74, Mercer 72, OT

UNC-Greensboro 68, W. Carolina 49

Wednesday's Games

W. Carolina at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.

Wofford at Samford, 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

The Citadel at UNC-Greensboro, 7 p.m.

Mercer at VMI, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Orleans61.857139.591
Nicholls42.667149.609
SE Louisiana43.5711212.500
Texas A&M-CC33.500167.696
McNeese St.34.429915.375
Houston Baptist34.429713.350
Northwestern St.34.429717.292
Incarnate Word16.143519.208

Thursday's Games

Texas A&M-CC at New Orleans, 8 p.m.

Incarnate Word at Nicholls, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist at Northwestern St., 8:30 p.m.

McNeese St. at SE Louisiana, 9 p.m.

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.82.800149.609
Texas Southern83.7271010.500
Florida A&M83.7271012.455
Alcorn St.83.727914.391
Grambling St.73.7001013.435
Alabama St.56.455617.261
Prairie View45.444415.211
Jackson St.47.364616.273
Bethune-Cookman47.364617.261
Alabama A&M47.364516.238
Ark.-Pine Bluff38.273519.208
MVSU110.091120.048

Monday's Games

Texas Southern 66, Bethune-Cookman 63

Florida A&M 61, Prairie View 60

Jackson St. 60, Ark.-Pine Bluff 47

Alcorn St. 79, MVSU 71

Grambling St. 58, Alabama A&M 50

Southern U. 72, Alabama St. 58

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
S. Dakota St.1201.000214.840
Oral Roberts103.769168.667
N. Dakota St.94.692178.680
UMKC84.667159.625
South Dakota66.5001310.565
W. Illinois57.4171410.583
Denver58.385917.346
Omaha310.231420.167
St. Thomas (MN)28.200814.364
North Dakota111.083520.200

Monday's Games

N. Dakota St. 76, South Dakota 74

Tuesday's Games

UMKC at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

Thursday's Games

N. Dakota St. at W. Illinois, 7 p.m.

South Dakota at Omaha, 8 p.m.

North Dakota at St. Thomas (MN), 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at Denver, 9 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Appalachian St.93.7501510.600
Troy73.700167.696
Arkansas St.63.667156.714
Texas St.63.667156.714
South Alabama55.500158.652
Louisiana-Lafayette56.4551011.476
Texas-Arlington56.455913.409
Coastal Carolina46.4001210.545
Georgia Southern46.4001110.524
Georgia St.35.375910.474
Louisiana-Monroe48.3331212.500
UALR26.250713.350

Thursday's Games

Georgia Southern at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.

Georgia St. at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.

Arkansas St. at Troy, 7 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.

Texas St. at Louisiana-Lafayette, 8 p.m.

UALR at South Alabama, 8 p.m.

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Gonzaga801.000192.905
Saint Mary's (Cal.)71.875194.826
San Francisco63.667195.792
Santa Clara63.667168.667
San Diego65.5451311.542
BYU55.500178.680
Portland26.2501112.478
Pacific26.250715.318
Loyola Marymount27.222912.429
Pepperdine19.100718.280

Tuesday's Games

Portland at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Pacific at Southern Cal, 10 p.m.

Saint Mary's (Cal.) at Santa Clara, 11 p.m.

Thursday's Games

Pacific at Gonzaga, 9 p.m.

San Diego at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 9 p.m.

BYU at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.

Pepperdine at San Francisco, 11 p.m.

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
New Mexico St.81.889193.864
Seattle82.800176.739
Sam Houston St.93.7501411.560
Grand Canyon63.667165.762
Stephen F. Austin74.636158.652
Utah Valley St.64.600157.682
Abilene Christian75.583167.696
Tarleton St.65.5451113.458
Dixie St.46.4001112.478
Cal Baptist28.2001211.522
Chicago St.28.200617.261
Texas Rio Grande Valley29.182716.304
Lamar09.000220.091

Thursday's Games

Stephen F. Austin at Chicago St., 8 p.m.

Grand Canyon at Utah Valley St., 8 p.m.

New Mexico St. at Dixie St., 9 p.m.

Lamar at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Texas Rio Grande Valley at Seattle, 10 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you