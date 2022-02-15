All Times EST
PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Arizona
|12
|1
|.923
|22
|2
|.917
|Southern Cal
|10
|4
|.714
|21
|4
|.840
|Oregon
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|UCLA
|9
|4
|.692
|17
|5
|.773
|Washington
|8
|5
|.615
|13
|10
|.565
|Washington St.
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|10
|.583
|Stanford
|8
|7
|.533
|15
|10
|.600
|Colorado
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|9
|.625
|Arizona St.
|4
|9
|.308
|8
|15
|.348
|California
|4
|11
|.267
|11
|15
|.423
|Utah
|2
|13
|.133
|9
|16
|.360
|Oregon St.
|1
|11
|.083
|3
|19
|.136
Monday's Games
Oregon 62, Washington St. 59
Tuesday's Games
Colorado at Oregon St., 9 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Oregon St. at Arizona, 7:30 p.m.
Oregon at Arizona St., 9 p.m.
Colorado at California, 9:30 p.m.
Utah at Stanford, 11 p.m.
Washington St. at UCLA, 11 p.m.
Washington at Southern Cal, 11:30 p.m.
PATRIOT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colgate
|11
|2
|.846
|15
|11
|.577
|Navy
|10
|4
|.714
|17
|8
|.680
|Boston U.
|9
|5
|.643
|18
|9
|.667
|Lehigh
|8
|7
|.533
|10
|17
|.370
|Loyola (Md.)
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|12
|.520
|Army
|7
|7
|.500
|13
|13
|.500
|Holy Cross
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|17
|.320
|Lafayette
|5
|8
|.385
|8
|16
|.333
|American
|3
|10
|.231
|7
|18
|.280
|Bucknell
|3
|12
|.200
|6
|21
|.222
Monday's Games
Colgate 69, Lafayette 61
American 60, Holy Cross 54
Lehigh 86, Bucknell 77
Wednesday's Games
Colgate at Army, 6 p.m.
Navy at American, 7 p.m.
Boston U. at Holy Cross, 7 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Lafayette, 7 p.m.
SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Auburn
|11
|1
|.917
|23
|2
|.920
|Kentucky
|10
|2
|.833
|21
|4
|.840
|Tennessee
|9
|3
|.750
|18
|6
|.750
|Arkansas
|8
|4
|.667
|19
|6
|.760
|LSU
|6
|6
|.500
|18
|7
|.720
|Alabama
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Florida
|6
|6
|.500
|16
|9
|.640
|Mississippi St.
|5
|6
|.455
|14
|10
|.583
|South Carolina
|5
|7
|.417
|14
|10
|.583
|Vanderbilt
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Missouri
|4
|7
|.364
|10
|14
|.417
|Texas A&M
|4
|8
|.333
|15
|10
|.600
|Mississippi
|3
|9
|.250
|12
|13
|.480
|Georgia
|1
|11
|.083
|6
|19
|.240
Tuesday's Games
South Carolina at Mississippi, 7 p.m.
Florida at Texas A&M, 7 p.m.
Arkansas at Missouri, 9 p.m.
Kentucky at Tennessee, 9 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Mississippi St. at Alabama, 7 p.m.
Georgia at LSU, 7 p.m.
Vanderbilt at Auburn, 9 p.m.
SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Chattanooga
|12
|2
|.857
|22
|5
|.815
|Furman
|9
|5
|.643
|17
|10
|.630
|VMI
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|11
|.577
|UNC-Greensboro
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|Wofford
|7
|7
|.500
|15
|11
|.577
|Mercer
|7
|7
|.500
|14
|13
|.519
|Samford
|6
|7
|.462
|16
|9
|.640
|The Citadel
|5
|8
|.385
|11
|13
|.458
|ETSU
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|14
|.481
|W. Carolina
|3
|11
|.214
|9
|18
|.333
Wednesday's Games
ETSU at Mercer, 7 p.m.
Wofford at The Citadel, 7 p.m.
Furman at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.
Thursday's Games
UNC-Greensboro at Chattanooga, 7 p.m.
VMI at Samford, 8 p.m.
SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|New Orleans
|8
|1
|.889
|15
|9
|.625
|Nicholls
|6
|2
|.750
|16
|9
|.640
|SE Louisiana
|6
|3
|.667
|14
|12
|.538
|McNeese St.
|4
|5
|.444
|10
|16
|.385
|Houston Baptist
|4
|5
|.444
|8
|14
|.364
|Texas A&M-CC
|3
|5
|.375
|16
|9
|.640
|Northwestern St.
|3
|6
|.333
|7
|19
|.269
|Incarnate Word
|1
|8
|.111
|5
|21
|.192
Thursday's Games
McNeese St. at Nicholls, 8 p.m.
Northwestern St. at Incarnate Word, 8:30 p.m.
SE Louisiana at Texas A&M-CC, 8:30 p.m.
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE West
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Southern U.
|9
|3
|.750
|15
|10
|.600
|Texas Southern
|9
|4
|.692
|11
|11
|.500
|Alcorn St.
|9
|4
|.692
|10
|15
|.400
|Grambling St.
|7
|5
|.583
|10
|15
|.400
|Prairie View
|6
|5
|.545
|6
|15
|.286
|Ark.-Pine Bluff
|4
|9
|.308
|6
|20
|.231
SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE East
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Florida A&M
|8
|5
|.615
|10
|14
|.417
|Jackson St.
|6
|7
|.462
|8
|16
|.333
|Alabama A&M
|6
|7
|.462
|7
|16
|.304
|Bethune-Cookman
|5
|8
|.385
|7
|18
|.280
|Alabama St.
|5
|8
|.385
|6
|19
|.240
|MVSU
|2
|11
|.154
|2
|21
|.087
Monday's Games
Alabama A&M 74, Ark.-Pine Bluff 69
Alcorn St. 68, Florida A&M 56
Jackson St. 71, Bethune-Cookman 51
Prairie View 71, Grambling St. 70
Southern U. 70, Texas Southern 58
MVSU 85, Alabama St. 71
SUMMIT LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|S. Dakota St.
|14
|0
|1.000
|23
|4
|.852
|Oral Roberts
|11
|3
|.786
|17
|8
|.680
|N. Dakota St.
|11
|4
|.733
|19
|8
|.704
|UMKC
|9
|5
|.643
|16
|10
|.615
|South Dakota
|8
|6
|.571
|15
|10
|.600
|W. Illinois
|6
|8
|.429
|15
|11
|.577
|Denver
|5
|10
|.333
|9
|19
|.321
|Omaha
|3
|12
|.200
|4
|22
|.154
|St. Thomas (MN)
|2
|11
|.154
|8
|17
|.320
|North Dakota
|2
|12
|.143
|6
|21
|.222
Thursday's Games
Oral Roberts at N. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
UMKC at North Dakota, 8 p.m.
Denver at Omaha, 8 p.m.
W. Illinois at S. Dakota St., 8 p.m.
St. Thomas (MN) at South Dakota, 8 p.m.
SUN BELT CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Texas St.
|8
|3
|.727
|17
|6
|.739
|Appalachian St.
|10
|4
|.714
|16
|11
|.593
|Troy
|8
|4
|.667
|17
|8
|.680
|South Alabama
|7
|5
|.583
|17
|8
|.680
|Arkansas St.
|6
|5
|.545
|15
|8
|.652
|Georgia St.
|5
|5
|.500
|11
|10
|.524
|Texas-Arlington
|6
|7
|.462
|10
|14
|.417
|Coastal Carolina
|5
|7
|.417
|13
|11
|.542
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|5
|8
|.385
|10
|13
|.435
|Louisiana-Monroe
|5
|9
|.357
|13
|13
|.500
|Georgia Southern
|4
|8
|.333
|11
|12
|.478
|UALR
|3
|7
|.300
|8
|14
|.364
Thursday's Games
Troy at Appalachian St., 6:30 p.m.
South Alabama at Coastal Carolina, 7 p.m.
Georgia Southern at Georgia St., 7 p.m.
Louisiana-Lafayette at Louisiana-Monroe, 7:30 p.m.
Arkansas St. at Texas St., 8 p.m.
UALR at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.
WEST COAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Gonzaga
|10
|0
|1.000
|21
|2
|.913
|Saint Mary's (Cal.)
|8
|3
|.727
|20
|6
|.769
|San Francisco
|8
|4
|.667
|21
|6
|.778
|Santa Clara
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|9
|.654
|BYU
|7
|5
|.583
|19
|8
|.704
|San Diego
|7
|6
|.538
|14
|12
|.538
|Portland
|4
|6
|.400
|13
|12
|.520
|Pacific
|2
|8
|.200
|7
|18
|.280
|Loyola Marymount
|2
|9
|.182
|9
|14
|.391
|Pepperdine
|1
|11
|.083
|7
|20
|.259
Monday's Games
Tuesday's Games
Northwest Christian at Portland, 8 p.m.
Wednesday's Games
Gonzaga at Pepperdine, 11 p.m.
Thursday's Games
San Diego at Portland, 10 p.m.
San Francisco at Saint Mary's (Cal.), 10 p.m.
Santa Clara at Loyola Marymount, 11 p.m.
WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Seattle
|10
|2
|.833
|19
|6
|.760
|New Mexico St.
|9
|2
|.818
|20
|4
|.833
|Sam Houston St.
|10
|3
|.769
|15
|11
|.577
|Stephen F. Austin
|8
|4
|.667
|16
|8
|.667
|Grand Canyon
|7
|4
|.636
|17
|6
|.739
|Abilene Christian
|8
|5
|.615
|17
|7
|.708
|Utah Valley St.
|7
|5
|.583
|16
|8
|.667
|Tarleton St.
|6
|6
|.500
|11
|14
|.440
|Dixie St.
|5
|7
|.417
|12
|13
|.480
|Cal Baptist
|4
|8
|.333
|14
|11
|.560
|Chicago St.
|2
|10
|.167
|6
|19
|.240
|Texas Rio Grande Valley
|2
|11
|.154
|7
|18
|.280
|Lamar
|0
|11
|.000
|2
|22
|.083
Wednesday's Games
Chicago St. at Stephen F. Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Utah Valley St. at Tarleton St., 8 p.m.
Seattle at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 8 p.m.
Dixie St. at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.
Grand Canyon at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.
Thursday's Games
Abilene Christian at Sam Houston St., 7:30 p.m.