All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00052.714
Delaware00.00042.667
Coll. of Charleston00.00032.600
Towson00.00043.571
Drexel00.00033.500
Northeastern00.00033.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00033.500
Elon00.00024.333
Hofstra00.00024.333
William & Mary00.00006.000

Friday's Games

Towson 73, New Mexico 58

Saturday's Games

Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.

Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.

Mary Baldwin at William & Mary, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.00051.833
Middle Tennessee00.00051.833
UAB00.00051.833
Louisiana Tech00.00041.800
Marshall00.00041.800
UTEP00.00042.667
Charlotte00.00032.600
Rice00.00043.571
Southern Miss.00.00043.571
UTSA00.00043.571
FAU00.00033.500
Old Dominion00.00034.429
North Texas00.00023.400
W. Kentucky00.00023.400

Friday's Games

Miami 69, North Texas 63

Old Dominion 62, Longwood 61

Montana 74, Southern Miss. 62

San Francisco vs. UAB at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.

Bryan College at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.

Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Florida at FIU, Noon

North Texas vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA

James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

St. Mary's (TX) at UTSA, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Fort Wayne00.00031.750
Oakland00.00052.714
Cleveland St.00.00032.600
N. Kentucky00.00023.400
Youngstown St.00.00023.400
Ill.-Chicago00.00024.333
Milwaukee00.00014.200
IUPUI00.00015.167
Wright St.00.00015.167
Detroit00.00004.000
Green Bay00.00005.000
Robert Morris00.00004.000

Friday's Games

San Diego 64, Ill.-Chicago 52

Fort Wayne 74, SE Louisiana 66

DePaul 77, N. Kentucky 68

Saturday's Games

Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.

Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.

Penn State-Erie at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

UW-Superior at Green Bay, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.

Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00051.833
Harvard00.00042.667
Princeton00.00042.667
Dartmouth00.00021.667
Yale00.00043.571
Brown00.00044.500
Penn00.00035.375
Columbia00.00024.333

Friday's Games

Boston College 73, Columbia 60

Bryant 65, Brown 59

Saturday's Games

Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.

Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cornell at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Iona00.00061.857
Manhattan00.00041.800
Monmouth (NJ)00.00041.800
Fairfield00.00032.600
Quinnipiac00.00032.600
Marist00.00022.500
Rider00.00034.429
Niagara00.00023.400
Canisius00.00024.333
St. Peter's00.00012.333
Siena00.00014.200

Friday's Games

Belmont 72, Iona 65

Saturday's Games

St. Peter's at Providence, Noon

Marist at Army, 1 p.m.

Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Kansas vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA

Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.

Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.

Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.

Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.

Monday's Games

Cornell at Canisius, 7 p.m.

Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Miami (Ohio)00.000501.000
Ohio00.00051.833
Toledo00.00051.833
Buffalo00.00032.600
Kent St.00.00032.600
Akron00.00033.500
Ball St.00.00023.400
E. Michigan00.00023.400
Bowling Green00.00024.333
Cent. Michigan00.00014.200
N. Illinois00.00014.200
W. Michigan00.00014.200

Friday's Games

Ohio 88, Concordia (MI) 68

Florida Gulf Coast 77, W. Michigan 67

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.

Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.

W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.

N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.

Sunday's Games

W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.

Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.

E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.

Monday's Games

Point Park at Buffalo, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Northwestern Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00061.857
Howard00.00043.571
Delaware St.00.00023.400
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00023.400
Morgan St.00.00024.333
NC Central00.00014.200
SC State00.00016.143
Coppin St.00.00018.111

Friday's Games

Austin Peay 69, Howard 67

Saturday's Games

Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.

The Apprentice School at NC Central, 3 p.m.

Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.

Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.

Sunday's Games

The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.

Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.

Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.

Monday's Games

Grambling St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.

NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.

Hampton at Morgan St., 8:30 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago00.00052.714
Missouri St.00.00042.667
Drake00.00032.600
Indiana St.00.00033.500
S. Illinois00.00033.500
Illinois St.00.00024.333
Valparaiso00.00024.333
Evansville00.00026.250
N. Iowa00.00013.250
Bradley00.00015.167

Friday's Games

Alabama 80, Drake 71

Loyola Chicago 77, Arizona St. 59

S. Illinois 62, Alcorn St. 59

Saturday's Games

Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.

N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.

Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.

Trinity (IL) Christian College at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Purdue University Northwest at Illinois St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

North Texas vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA

Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000601.000
Fresno St.00.000501.000
Wyoming00.000501.000
Air Force00.00051.833
San Diego St.00.00041.800
Utah St.00.00041.800
UNLV00.00042.667
New Mexico00.00043.571
Boise St.00.00033.500
Nevada00.00034.429
San Jose St.00.00023.400

Friday's Games

San Diego St. 73, Georgetown 56

CS Bakersfield 46, Boise St. 39

Towson 73, New Mexico 58

Wyoming 108, Hastings College 59

Southern Cal vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.

Saturday's Games

N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.

Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.

UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.

Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.

Monday's Games

Carroll College at Utah St., 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.000201.000
Merrimack00.00043.571
Bryant00.00033.500
Mount St. Mary's00.00024.333
Sacred Heart00.00024.333
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00013.250
CCSU00.00015.167
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00004.000
LIU00.00004.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00005.000

Friday's Games

McNeese St. 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 59

Bryant 65, Brown 59

Saturday's Games

St. Francis Brooklyn vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 11 a.m.

Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.

Navy at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.

Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.

Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.

St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00051.833
Belmont00.00052.714
Austin Peay00.00032.600
SE Missouri00.00032.600
Morehead St.00.00033.500
UT Martin00.00033.500
SIU-Edwardsville00.00024.333
Tennessee Tech00.00024.333
Tennessee St.00.00014.200
E. Illinois00.00015.167

Friday's Games

SE Missouri 79, Incarnate Word 76

Austin Peay 69, Howard 67

Tennessee 80, Tennessee Tech 69

Belmont 72, Iona 65

Morehead St. 75, Arkansas St. 51

Saturday's Games

UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.

SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.

SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.

Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.

Sunday's Games

Dayton vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA

SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.

Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.

Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.

Monday's Games

Campbellsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.

Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Trending Video

Recommended for you