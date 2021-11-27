All Times EST
COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|James Madison
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Delaware
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Coll. of Charleston
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Towson
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Drexel
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Northeastern
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UNC-Wilmington
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Elon
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Hofstra
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|William & Mary
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|6
|.000
Friday's Games
Towson 73, New Mexico 58
Saturday's Games
Jacksonville St. at Elon, 1 p.m.
Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Coll. of Charleston at Chattanooga, 4 p.m.
Mary Baldwin at William & Mary, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.
Delaware at Temple, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.
CONFERENCE USA
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|FIU
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Middle Tennessee
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|UAB
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Louisiana Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Marshall
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UTEP
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Charlotte
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Rice
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Southern Miss.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|UTSA
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|FAU
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Old Dominion
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|North Texas
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|W. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Friday's Games
Miami 69, North Texas 63
Old Dominion 62, Longwood 61
Montana 74, Southern Miss. 62
San Francisco vs. UAB at Las Vegas, N.V., 11:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
Louisiana Tech at NC State, 2 p.m.
Bryan College at Middle Tennessee, 3 p.m.
Marshall at Indiana, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Florida at FIU, Noon
North Texas vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA
James Madison at FAU, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
St. Mary's (TX) at UTSA, 8 p.m.
HORIZON LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Fort Wayne
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|1
|.750
|Oakland
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Cleveland St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|N. Kentucky
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Youngstown St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Ill.-Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Milwaukee
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|IUPUI
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Wright St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Detroit
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|Green Bay
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
|Robert Morris
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
Friday's Games
San Diego 64, Ill.-Chicago 52
Fort Wayne 74, SE Louisiana 66
DePaul 77, N. Kentucky 68
Saturday's Games
Robert Morris at Davidson, 2 p.m.
Detroit at Hofstra, 2 p.m.
Penn State-Erie at Cleveland St., 3 p.m.
W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
UW-Superior at Green Bay, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Alcorn St. at Milwaukee, 2 p.m.
Fort Wayne at Florida Gulf Coast, 6 p.m.
IVY LEAGUE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Cornell
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Harvard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Princeton
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Dartmouth
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|1
|.667
|Yale
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Brown
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|4
|.500
|Penn
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|5
|.375
|Columbia
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
Friday's Games
Boston College 73, Columbia 60
Bryant 65, Brown 59
Saturday's Games
Northeastern at Harvard, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Stony Brook at Yale, 1 p.m.
Penn at Arkansas, 4 p.m.
Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.
Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cornell at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Lafayette at Columbia, 7 p.m.
METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Iona
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Manhattan
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Monmouth (NJ)
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Fairfield
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Quinnipiac
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Marist
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|2
|.500
|Rider
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|Niagara
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Canisius
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Peter's
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|2
|.333
|Siena
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
Belmont 72, Iona 65
Saturday's Games
St. Peter's at Providence, Noon
Marist at Army, 1 p.m.
Monmouth (NJ) at Cincinnati, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Kansas vs. Iona at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA
Siena at Bucknell, 2 p.m.
Loyola (Md.) at Fairfield, 2 p.m.
Rider at South Carolina, 2 p.m.
Brown at Quinnipiac, 4 p.m.
Monday's Games
Cornell at Canisius, 7 p.m.
Niagara at Colgate, 7 p.m.
MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Miami (Ohio)
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Ohio
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Toledo
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Buffalo
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Kent St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Akron
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Ball St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|E. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Bowling Green
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Cent. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|N. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|W. Michigan
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
Friday's Games
Ohio 88, Concordia (MI) 68
Florida Gulf Coast 77, W. Michigan 67
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.
Miami (Ohio) at W. Illinois, 3 p.m.
W. Michigan vs. Fort Wayne at Fort Myers, F.L., 4:30 p.m.
N. Illinois at Marquette, 8 p.m.
Sunday's Games
W. Michigan at SE Louisiana, 1:30 p.m.
Chicago St. at Bowling Green, 2 p.m.
E. Michigan at DePaul, 2 p.m.
Monday's Games
Point Park at Buffalo, 7 p.m.
Cent. Michigan at Kentucky, 7 p.m.
Northwestern Ohio at Toledo, 7 p.m.
MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Norfolk St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|1
|.857
|Howard
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Delaware St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Md.-Eastern Shore
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
|Morgan St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|NC Central
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|SC State
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|6
|.143
|Coppin St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|8
|.111
Friday's Games
Austin Peay 69, Howard 67
Saturday's Games
Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.
The Apprentice School at NC Central, 3 p.m.
Coppin St. at East Carolina, 4 p.m.
Md.-Eastern Shore at Liberty, 5 p.m.
Sunday's Games
The Citadel at SC State, 2 p.m.
Hampton at Norfolk St., 8 p.m.
Grambling St. at Morgan St., 10:30 p.m.
Monday's Games
Grambling St. at Norfolk St., 6 p.m.
NC Central at Gardner-Webb, 7 p.m.
Hampton at Morgan St., 8:30 p.m.
MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Loyola Chicago
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Missouri St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|Drake
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Indiana St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|S. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Illinois St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Valparaiso
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Evansville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|6
|.250
|N. Iowa
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|Bradley
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
Alabama 80, Drake 71
Loyola Chicago 77, Arizona St. 59
S. Illinois 62, Alcorn St. 59
Saturday's Games
Indiana St. at Ball St., 1 p.m.
N. Iowa at St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m.
Maine at Bradley, 3 p.m.
Trinity (IL) Christian College at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.
Purdue University Northwest at Illinois St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
North Texas vs. Drake at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA
Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.
MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Colorado St.
|0
|0
|.000
|6
|0
|1.000
|Fresno St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Wyoming
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|0
|1.000
|Air Force
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|San Diego St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|Utah St.
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|1
|.800
|UNLV
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|2
|.667
|New Mexico
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Boise St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Nevada
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|4
|.429
|San Jose St.
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|3
|.400
Friday's Games
San Diego St. 73, Georgetown 56
CS Bakersfield 46, Boise St. 39
Towson 73, New Mexico 58
Wyoming 108, Hastings College 59
Southern Cal vs. San Diego St. at Anaheim, C.A., 11:30 p.m.
Saturday's Games
N. Colorado at Colorado St., 2 p.m.
Idaho St. at Air Force, 4 p.m.
UCLA at UNLV, 5 p.m.
Texas-Arlington at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Fresno St. at California, 9 p.m.
Monday's Games
Carroll College at Utah St., 9 p.m.
Wyoming at Cal St.-Fullerton, 10 p.m.
NORTHEAST CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Wagner
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|0
|1.000
|Merrimack
|0
|0
|.000
|4
|3
|.571
|Bryant
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|Mount St. Mary's
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Sacred Heart
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|St. Francis (Pa.)
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|3
|.250
|CCSU
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
|Fairleigh Dickinson
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|LIU
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|4
|.000
|St. Francis Brooklyn
|0
|0
|.000
|0
|5
|.000
Friday's Games
McNeese St. 71, St. Francis Brooklyn 59
Bryant 65, Brown 59
Saturday's Games
St. Francis Brooklyn vs. NC A&T at Niceville, F.L., 11 a.m.
Delaware St. at LIU, 2 p.m.
Navy at Mount St. Mary's, 2 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Merrimack at Boston U., 1 p.m.
Fordham at CCSU, 1 p.m.
Dartmouth at Bryant, 4 p.m.
Fairleigh Dickinson at Princeton, 4 p.m.
St. Francis (Pa.) at Lehigh, 7 p.m.
OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE
|Conference
|All
|Games
|W
|L
|Pct
|W
|L
|Pct
|Murray St.
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|1
|.833
|Belmont
|0
|0
|.000
|5
|2
|.714
|Austin Peay
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|SE Missouri
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|2
|.600
|Morehead St.
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|UT Martin
|0
|0
|.000
|3
|3
|.500
|SIU-Edwardsville
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee Tech
|0
|0
|.000
|2
|4
|.333
|Tennessee St.
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|4
|.200
|E. Illinois
|0
|0
|.000
|1
|5
|.167
Friday's Games
SE Missouri 79, Incarnate Word 76
Austin Peay 69, Howard 67
Tennessee 80, Tennessee Tech 69
Belmont 72, Iona 65
Morehead St. 75, Arkansas St. 51
Saturday's Games
UT Martin at W. Kentucky, 1 p.m.
SE Missouri vs. Portland at San Antonio, T.X., 3 p.m.
SIU-Edwardsville at Creighton, 6 p.m.
Morehead St. at UMKC, 7 p.m.
Sunday's Games
Dayton vs. Belmont at Bay Lake, F.L., TBA
SE Missouri at Montana St., 1 p.m.
Evansville at E. Illinois, 2 p.m.
Southern U. at Tennessee St., 3 p.m.
Monday's Games
Campbellsville at Murray St., 8 p.m.
Austin Peay at TCU, 8 p.m.