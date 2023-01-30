All Times EST

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UT Martin73.700158.652
Morehead St.73.700149.609
SE Missouri73.7001211.522
S. Indiana64.6001310.565
Tennessee Tech64.6001013.435
SIU-Edwardsville55.500149.609
Tennessee St.46.4001211.522
E. Illinois37.300716.304
UALR37.300716.304
Lindenwood (Mo.)28.200716.304

PACIFIC-12 CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
UCLA82.800174.810
Arizona83.727193.864
Southern Cal73.700156.714
Utah84.667158.652
Oregon74.636139.591
Arizona St.65.545157.682
Washington57.4171310.565
Washington St.57.4171013.435
Colorado48.3331211.522
Stanford37.300912.429
Oregon St.38.273913.409
California28.200318.143

PATRIOT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colgate1001.000167.696
Lehigh82.800138.619
American64.600147.667
Army64.6001211.522
Lafayette55.500716.304
Navy46.4001111.500
Holy Cross46.400716.304
Boston U.37.3001013.435
Loyola (Md.)37.300815.348
Bucknell19.100815.348

Sunday's Games

Lehigh 66, Boston U. 55

Monday's Games

Loyola (Md.) at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Bucknell at American, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Boston U., 7 p.m.

Navy at Lafayette, 7 p.m.

Army at Lehigh, 7 p.m.

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Alabama801.000183.857
Tennessee71.875183.857
Texas A&M71.875156.714
Auburn62.750165.762
Kentucky53.625147.667
Florida53.625129.571
Missouri44.500165.762
Georgia44.500147.667
Arkansas35.375147.667
Vanderbilt35.3751011.476
Mississippi St.17.125138.619
LSU17.125129.571
Mississippi17.125912.429
South Carolina17.125813.381

Tuesday's Games

Mississippi St. at South Carolina, 6:30 p.m.

Texas A&M at Arkansas, 7 p.m.

Vanderbilt at Alabama, 8:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Mississippi, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Georgia at Auburn, 7 p.m.

Tennessee at Florida, 7 p.m.

LSU at Missouri, 9 p.m.

SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Furman82.800176.739
Samford82.800149.609
UNC-Greensboro82.800149.609
Wofford55.5001310.565
W. Carolina55.5001211.522
Chattanooga46.4001211.522
Mercer46.4001112.478
The Citadel46.400913.409
ETSU46.400815.348
VMI010.000518.217

Sunday's Games

Furman 69, UNC-Greensboro 57

Monday's Games

Chicago St. at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Wofford at ETSU, 7 p.m.

Chattanooga at Furman, 7 p.m.

Samford at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

SOUTHLAND CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
SE Louisiana72.778139.591
Northwestern St.63.667148.636
Texas A&M-CC63.667139.591
Texas A&M Commerce63.6671013.435
Nicholls54.5561011.476
Incarnate Word45.4441012.455
Houston Christian45.444715.318
New Orleans36.333614.300
Lamar27.222616.273
McNeese St.27.222517.227

SOUTHWESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern U.71.8751110.524
Grambling St.62.750137.650
Alcorn St.62.750911.450
Ark.-Pine Bluff63.6671012.455
Jackson St.53.625615.286
Alabama A&M44.500813.381
Alabama St.44.500615.286
Prairie View45.444814.364
Bethune-Cookman35.375714.333
Texas Southern36.333715.318
Florida A&M17.125316.158
MVSU18.111221.087

Monday's Games

Alabama A&M at Bethune-Cookman, 7:30 p.m.

Alcorn St. at Grambling St., 8 p.m.

Alabama St. at Florida A&M, 9 p.m.

Jackson St. at Southern U., 9 p.m.

SUMMIT LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oral Roberts1001.000194.826
W. Illinois74.636148.636
S. Dakota St.64.6001111.500
UMKC64.6001013.435
N. Dakota St.64.600913.409
South Dakota55.5001012.455
St. Thomas (MN)56.4551410.583
Denver38.2731212.500
Omaha38.273716.304
North Dakota19.100716.304

Monday's Games

South Dakota at Oral Roberts, 8 p.m.

S. Dakota St. at UMKC, 8 p.m.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Southern Miss.82.800194.826
Louisiana-Lafayette82.800184.818
Marshall73.700185.783
James Madison64.600158.652
Appalachian St.64.6001310.565
Louisiana-Monroe64.6001013.435
Old Dominion55.500139.591
Troy55.5001310.565
Georgia Southern55.5001211.522
Texas St.46.4001112.478
Coastal Carolina46.4001012.455
South Alabama37.300913.409
Georgia St.28.200913.409
Arkansas St.19.100914.391

WEST COAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Saint Mary's (Cal.)801.000194.826
Gonzaga71.875184.818
Loyola Marymount63.667167.696
Santa Clara44.500167.696
Pacific44.5001112.478
San Francisco45.444159.625
BYU45.4441410.583
Portland36.3331113.458
San Diego36.3331013.435
Pepperdine09.000716.304

WESTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Utah Valley St.82.800176.739
Seattle72.778166.727
S. Utah72.778157.682
Stephen F. Austin72.778157.682
Sam Houston St.63.667165.762
Grand Canyon54.556148.636
Cal Baptist54.556139.591
Tarleton St.54.5561210.545
Abilene Christian36.3331111.500
Texas Rio Grande Valley27.2221111.500
Utah Tech27.2221012.455
Texas-Arlington27.222715.318
New Mexico St.09.000714.333

Wednesday's Games

Sam Houston St. at Texas Rio Grande Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Tarleton St. at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Stephen F. Austin at New Mexico St., 9 p.m.

S. Utah at Cal Baptist, 10 p.m.

Abilene Christian at Seattle, 10 p.m.

