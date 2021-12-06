All Times EST

COLONIAL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
James Madison00.00072.778
Delaware00.00073.700
Coll. of Charleston00.00053.625
Towson00.00053.625
Hofstra00.00054.556
Northeastern00.00054.556
Drexel00.00044.500
UNC-Wilmington00.00034.429
Elon00.00027.222
William & Mary00.00018.111

Sunday's Games

Delaware 70, UMBC 60

Monday's Games

Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Virginia at James Madison, 6:30 p.m.

UMass at Northeastern, 7 p.m.

Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

Coll. of Charleston at Tulane, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Hofstra at Stony Brook, 6:31 p.m.

Lafayette at Delaware, 7 p.m.

Towson at Ohio St., 9 p.m.

CONFERENCE USA

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
FIU00.00081.889
Middle Tennessee00.00072.778
UAB00.00072.778
Louisiana Tech00.00062.750
Marshall00.00053.625
W. Kentucky00.00053.625
Charlotte00.00043.571
North Texas00.00043.571
UTEP00.00043.571
FAU00.00054.556
Rice00.00054.556
UTSA00.00054.556
Old Dominion00.00045.444
Southern Miss.00.00045.444

Sunday's Games

FAU 76, North Florida 41

Tuesday's Games

Old Dominion at William & Mary, 7 p.m.

UTEP vs. Kansas at Kansas City, M.O., 8 p.m.

Charlotte at Arkansas, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Palm Beach Atlantic at FAU, 7 p.m.

Bluefield at Marshall, 7 p.m.

Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

HORIZON LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Oakland201.00072.778
Cleveland St.201.00062.750
Youngstown St.201.00043.571
Detroit201.00026.250
Fort Wayne11.50044.500
Green Bay11.50026.250
Milwaukee11.50026.250
Wright St.11.50026.250
N. Kentucky02.00025.286
Ill.-Chicago02.00026.250
IUPUI02.00017.125
Robert Morris02.00007.000

Sunday's Games

Detroit 64, Ill.-Chicago 56

Tuesday's Games

Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

Lancaster Bible at Robert Morris, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

IVY LEAGUE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Cornell00.00081.889
Princeton00.00063.667
Brown00.00074.636
Harvard00.00054.556
Yale00.00055.500
Dartmouth00.00033.500
Columbia00.00036.333
Penn00.00038.273

Sunday's Games

Cornell 122, Keuka 64

Brown 79, Sacred Heart 66

Monday's Games

Columbia at Colgate, 7 p.m.

Babson at Harvard, 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Bucknell at Princeton, 7 p.m.

Albany (NY) at Yale, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Penn at Saint Joseph's, 7 p.m.

Cornell at Virginia Tech, 9 p.m.

METRO ATLANTIC ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Monmouth (NJ)201.00071.875
Iona201.00082.800
Fairfield201.00053.625
Manhattan11.50062.750
Quinnipiac11.50044.500
Marist11.50034.429
Siena11.50036.333
St. Peter's11.50024.333
Niagara02.00035.375
Rider02.00038.273
Canisius02.00027.222

Sunday's Games

Monmouth (NJ) 79, Canisius 65

Fairfield 81, Niagara 71

Quinnipiac 90, Manhattan 73

Marist 79, Rider 67

Siena 60, St. Peter's 58

Wednesday's Games

Marist at Binghamton, 7 p.m.

Quinnipiac at Dartmouth, 7 p.m.

Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Holy Cross at Fairfield, 7 p.m.

Canisius at N. Kentucky, 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

MID-AMERICAN CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Ohio00.00062.750
Toledo00.00062.750
Kent St.00.00042.667
Akron00.00053.625
Miami (Ohio)00.00053.625
Buffalo00.00043.571
Bowling Green00.00044.500
Ball St.00.00034.429
E. Michigan00.00035.375
W. Michigan00.00035.375
N. Illinois00.00026.250
Cent. Michigan00.00017.125

Sunday's Games

W. Illinois 97, Cent. Michigan 70

Valparaiso 71, W. Michigan 60

E. Michigan 79, Northwood (MI) 57

Monday's Games

Towson at Kent St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Oakland at Bowling Green, 7 p.m.

Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Ball St. at Xavier, 6:30 p.m.

Niagara at E. Michigan, 7 p.m.

Cent. Michigan at Youngstown St., 7 p.m.

Buffalo at W. Kentucky, 8 p.m.

MID-EASTERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Norfolk St.00.00092.818
Howard00.00054.556
Md.-Eastern Shore00.00035.375
Morgan St.00.00035.375
NC Central00.00036.333
Delaware St.00.00026.250
SC State00.00027.222
Coppin St.00.000111.083

Monday's Games

Millersville at Morgan St., 5 p.m.

Delaware St. at Liberty, 7 p.m.

NC Central at The Citadel, 7 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Coppin St. at George Washington, 6:30 p.m.

Clarks Summit at Md.-Eastern Shore, 7 p.m.

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Loyola Chicago101.00072.778
Drake101.00053.625
S. Illinois101.00053.625
Bradley101.00045.444
Illinois St.101.00045.444
Missouri St.01.00044.500
Indiana St.01.00045.444
Valparaiso01.00045.444
Evansville01.00047.364
N. Iowa01.00025.286

Sunday's Games

Richmond 60, N. Iowa 52

Valparaiso 71, W. Michigan 60

Drake 74, St. Thomas (MN) 64

Tuesday's Games

Bradley at Toledo, 7 p.m.

East-West at Valparaiso, 7 p.m.

Roosevelt at Loyola Chicago, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at UALR, 7:30 p.m.

Drake at Nebraska-Omaha, 9 p.m.

MOUNTAIN-WEST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Colorado St.00.000901.000
Wyoming00.000801.000
Air Force00.00071.875
Fresno St.00.00071.875
Utah St.00.00062.750
New Mexico00.00053.625
San Diego St.00.00053.625
San Jose St.00.00043.571
Boise St.00.00044.500
Nevada00.00044.500
UNLV00.00045.444

Monday's Games

New Mexico St. at New Mexico, 9 p.m.

San Jose St. at Pepperdine, 10 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

Nevada at Texas-Arlington, 8 p.m.

Boise St. at CS Northridge, 10 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Utah St. at BYU, 9 p.m.

Air Force at Montana, 9 p.m.

Wyoming at Arizona, 10 p.m.

Cal St.-Fullerton at San Diego St., 10 p.m.

Fresno St. at San Francisco, 10 p.m.

Seattle at UNLV, 10 p.m.

NORTHEAST CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Wagner00.00031.750
Merrimack00.00045.444
St. Francis (Pa.)00.00034.429
Bryant00.00036.333
Mount St. Mary's00.00036.333
Sacred Heart00.00036.333
CCSU00.00027.222
LIU00.00016.143
Fairleigh Dickinson00.00007.000
St. Francis Brooklyn00.00008.000

Sunday's Games

Brown 79, Sacred Heart 66

Hartford 68, St. Francis Brooklyn 55

Cincinnati 73, Bryant 58

Tuesday's Games

Sacred Heart at Rhode Island, 6 p.m.

Fairleigh Dickinson at La Salle, 7 p.m.

Brown at Merrimack, 7 p.m.

Mount St. Mary's at Santa Clara, 9 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

St. Francis (Pa.) at American U., 7 p.m.

Wagner at Penn St., 7 p.m.

St. Francis Brooklyn at St. Peter's, 7 p.m.

New Hampshire at Bryant, 7:30 p.m.

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

ConferenceAllGames
WLPctWLPct
Murray St.00.00071.875
Belmont00.00073.700
Morehead St.00.00053.625
Austin Peay00.00043.571
SE Missouri00.00044.500
SIU-Edwardsville00.00036.333
UT Martin00.00036.333
Tennessee Tech00.00026.250
E. Illinois00.00027.222
Tennessee St.00.00016.143

Sunday's Games

Austin Peay 98, Milligan 55

Belmont 85, Samford 73

Monday's Games

Presbyterian at Morehead St., 7 p.m.

Tuesday's Games

E. Illinois at Missouri, 8 p.m.

Belmont at Saint Louis, 8 p.m.

Wednesday's Games

Tennessee Tech at W. Carolina, 7 p.m.

Evansville at SE Missouri, 7:30 p.m.

Fort Wayne at SIU-Edwardsville, 8 p.m.

